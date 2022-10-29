Interviews Available via The NI Rocks MIXCLOUD Page

Published: Saturday, 29 October 2022

I started uploading Shows that featured interviews that I had recorded to MixCloud back in 2014. There are now over 125 Shows on the NI Rocks MixCloud page including a few old ones from 2013 that I rediscovered recently.

Shows that include interviews are usually available for about 8 weeks after broadcast via the On Demand Player on the Rock Radio NI website as well as being to the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

There are now 126 uploads on the site featuring 137 interviews –

  • Tom Keifer (May 2013)

  • Doug Aldrich from Whitesnake (May 2013)

  • Dave Rude from Tesla (June 2013)

  • Steve Overland from FM (Feb 2014)

  • Hydrogyn (May 2014)

  • Chad Cherry from The Last Vegas (May 2014)

  • Jeff Keith from Tesla (May 2014)

  • Richie Sambora (recorded with Darren in June 2014)

  • Ged Rylands from Rage of Angels & Tyketto (June 2014)

  • Orianthi (July 2014)

  • Dave Meniketti from Y&T (July 2014)

  • Tave Wanning from Adrenaline Rush (Sept 2014)

  • Nita Strauss (Oct 2014)

  • Clare Cunningham from Thundermother (Oct 2014)

  • Nick Workman from Vega (Oct 2014)

  • Danny Rexon from Crazy Lixx (Oct 2014)

  • Chris Appleton from Absolva (Jan 2015)

  • Nigel Bailey from Three Lions (Feb 2015)

  • Joe Lynn Turner (Feb 2015)

  • George Lynch (March 2015)

  • Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (March 2015)

  • Leigh Matty from Romeo’s Daughter (May 2015)

  • Amanda Somerville (May 2015)

  • Mark Slaughter (June 2015)

  • Gasoline Outlaws (June 2015)

  • Screaming Eagles (July 2015)

  • Veronica “The V” Freeman (July 2015)

  • Grainne Duffy (Aug 2015)

  • Phil Conalane from Blackwater Conspiracy (Aug 2015)

  • Mike Tramp (Sept 2015)

  • Tracii Guns (Sept 2015)

  • Jizzy Pearl (Sept 2015)

  • Michael Sweet from Stryper (Oct 2015)

  • Pete Godfrey from Blood Red Saints (Dec 2015)

  • Pat McManus (Jan 2016)

  • Craig Goldy (Jan 2016)

  • Mat Sinner from Primal Fear (Jan 2016)

  • Tequila for Breakfast (Feb 2016)

  • Tommy Rockit from Stone Trigger (Feb 2016)

  • Michael Del Pizzo from Sunflower Dead (Mar 16)

  • Brian Tatler from Diamond Head (Apr 16)

  • Skarlett from Skarlett Riot (May 16)

  • Bob Catley from Magnum (May 16)

  • Nick & Marcus from Vega (May 16)

  • Nathan James from Inglorious (July 16)

  • David Balfour from Maverick (Aug 16)

  • Mixi & Decker from Stitched Up Heart (Aug 16)

  • Steve Grimmett from Grim Reaper (Sept 16)

  • Those Damn Crows (Oct 16)

  • Lawrence and Meryl from Voodoo Vegas (Dec 16)

  • Graham Bonnet (Nov 16)

  • Clifford Hoad from Kings of the Sun (Dec 16)

  • Jizzy Pearl (Jan 17)

  • Blaze Bayley (Mar 17)

  • Tommy Rockit from Stone Trigger (Feb 17)

  • Jeff Hoad from The Rich and Famous (Mar 17)

  • James Durbin from Quiet Riot (Mar 17)

  • Jimi Bell from House of Lords (Apr 17)

  • Tave from Adrenaline Rush (Apr 17)

  • Liv Sin (May 17)

  • Harry Hess from Harem Scarem (May 17)

  • Devilskin (June 17)

  • Ryan O’Keeffe from Airbourne (June 17)

  • Tyler Bryant (June 17)

  • Brittney Slayes from Unleash The Archers (June 17)

  • Janet Gardner from Vixen (July 17)

  • Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus (Aug 17)

  • Jymmy Toland from Bobaflex (Aug 17)

  • Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare (Sept 17)

  • Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza (Sept 17)

  • Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (Sept 17)

  • Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns (Oct 17)

  • George Harris from The Raven Age (Oct 17)

  • Jocke from Hardcore Superstar (Nov 17)

  • Marco Mendoza (Jan 18)

  • Toschie from Audrey Horne (Jan 18)

  • Eamon Nancarrow from No Hot Ashes (Mar 18)

  • Jizzy Pearl (Apr 18)

  • Linnea Vikström from QFT (May 18)

  • Ryan Roxie (May 18)

  • Rich from Stone Broken (June 18)

  • Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (June 18)

  • Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black (Aug 18)

  • Chris Impellitteri (Oct 18)

  • Eric Martin (Oct 18)

  • Doug Aldrich (Nov 18)

  • Jake E Lee (Nov 18)

  • Phil Conalane from Million $ Reload/Blackwater Conspiracy (Jan 19)

  • Kane Roberts (Mar 19)

  • Chas West (Mar 19)

  • Jeff Scott Soto (Apr 19)

  • Danny Rexon from Crazy Lixx (May 19)

  • Gary Pihl from Boston and Alliance (June 19)

  • Robert Berry from Alliance and 3.2 (Jun 19)

  • Caterina Nix from Chaos Magic (July 19)

  • Jax Chambers from Girlschool and Syteria (July 19)

  • Bobby Barth from Axe (Aug 19)

  • Rob De Luca from Spread Eagle (Aug 19)

  • Todd Poole from Roxy Blue (Sept 19)

  • Magnus Karlsson from The Ferrymen and Primal Fear (Oct 19)

  • David Ellefson from Megadeth (Oct 19)

  • Doro (Nov 19)

  • Jake E from Cyhra (Nov 19)

  • Olof Wikstrand from Enforcer (Nov 19)

  • Conal Montgomery (Nov 19)

  • Gary Moat from Burnt Out Wreck (Jan 20)

  • Doug Aldrich from The Dead Daisies (Feb 20)

  • Jeff Pilson from Foreigner, Black Swan etc (Feb 20)

  • Chris Appleton from Absolva (Mar 20)

  • Greg Fraser from Brighton Rock, Storm Force etc (Mar 20)

  • Gus G (May 20)

  • Merv Goldsworthy from FM (May 20)

  • Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids (June 20)

  • Laura Wilde (July 20)

  • Elize Ryd from Amaranthe (Aug 20)

  • Reb Beach from Whitesnake and Winger (Nov 20)

  • Tony Hernando from Lords of Black (Nov 20)

  • Orianthi (Nov 20)

  • Erik Martensson from Eclipse and W.E.T. (Nov 20)

  • Melissa Bonny from Ad Infinitum (Dec 20)

  • Joel Hoekstra (Feb 21)

  • James Durbin (Feb 21)

  • Ricky Warwick (March 21)

  • Chez Kane (March 21)

  • Gary Hughes (March 21)

  • Mark Mangold (March 21)

  • Skye Sweetnam from Sumo Cyco (Apr 21)

  • Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (May 21)

  • Robin McAuley (May 21)

  • Danny Danzi (Oct 21)

  • Jim Kirkpatrick from FM (Oct 21)

  • Udo Dirkschneider (March 22)

  • John Elefante (April 22)

  • Scott Holiday from Rival Sons (May 22)

  • Steve Mann (July 22)

  • Eva Marie from Eva Under Fire (Sept 22)

  • Tony Mitchell (Oct 22) 

 

Most of these interviews are also available to read - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html  

