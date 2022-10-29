I started uploading Shows that featured interviews that I had recorded to MixCloud back in 2014. There are now over 125 Shows on the NI Rocks MixCloud page including a few old ones from 2013 that I rediscovered recently.
Shows that include interviews are usually available for about 8 weeks after broadcast via the On Demand Player on the Rock Radio NI website as well as being to the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
There are now 126 uploads on the site featuring 137 interviews –
Tom Keifer (May 2013)
Doug Aldrich from Whitesnake (May 2013)
Dave Rude from Tesla (June 2013)
Steve Overland from FM (Feb 2014)
Hydrogyn (May 2014)
Chad Cherry from The Last Vegas (May 2014)
Jeff Keith from Tesla (May 2014)
Richie Sambora (recorded with Darren in June 2014)
Ged Rylands from Rage of Angels & Tyketto (June 2014)
Orianthi (July 2014)
Dave Meniketti from Y&T (July 2014)
Tave Wanning from Adrenaline Rush (Sept 2014)
Nita Strauss (Oct 2014)
Clare Cunningham from Thundermother (Oct 2014)
Nick Workman from Vega (Oct 2014)
Danny Rexon from Crazy Lixx (Oct 2014)
Chris Appleton from Absolva (Jan 2015)
Nigel Bailey from Three Lions (Feb 2015)
Joe Lynn Turner (Feb 2015)
George Lynch (March 2015)
Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (March 2015)
Leigh Matty from Romeo’s Daughter (May 2015)
Amanda Somerville (May 2015)
Mark Slaughter (June 2015)
Gasoline Outlaws (June 2015)
Screaming Eagles (July 2015)
Veronica “The V” Freeman (July 2015)
Grainne Duffy (Aug 2015)
Phil Conalane from Blackwater Conspiracy (Aug 2015)
Mike Tramp (Sept 2015)
Tracii Guns (Sept 2015)
Jizzy Pearl (Sept 2015)
Michael Sweet from Stryper (Oct 2015)
Pete Godfrey from Blood Red Saints (Dec 2015)
Pat McManus (Jan 2016)
Craig Goldy (Jan 2016)
Mat Sinner from Primal Fear (Jan 2016)
Tequila for Breakfast (Feb 2016)
Tommy Rockit from Stone Trigger (Feb 2016)
Michael Del Pizzo from Sunflower Dead (Mar 16)
Brian Tatler from Diamond Head (Apr 16)
Skarlett from Skarlett Riot (May 16)
Bob Catley from Magnum (May 16)
Nick & Marcus from Vega (May 16)
Nathan James from Inglorious (July 16)
David Balfour from Maverick (Aug 16)
Mixi & Decker from Stitched Up Heart (Aug 16)
Steve Grimmett from Grim Reaper (Sept 16)
Those Damn Crows (Oct 16)
Lawrence and Meryl from Voodoo Vegas (Dec 16)
Graham Bonnet (Nov 16)
Clifford Hoad from Kings of the Sun (Dec 16)
Jizzy Pearl (Jan 17)
Blaze Bayley (Mar 17)
Tommy Rockit from Stone Trigger (Feb 17)
Jeff Hoad from The Rich and Famous (Mar 17)
James Durbin from Quiet Riot (Mar 17)
Jimi Bell from House of Lords (Apr 17)
Tave from Adrenaline Rush (Apr 17)
Liv Sin (May 17)
Harry Hess from Harem Scarem (May 17)
Devilskin (June 17)
Ryan O’Keeffe from Airbourne (June 17)
Tyler Bryant (June 17)
Brittney Slayes from Unleash The Archers (June 17)
Janet Gardner from Vixen (July 17)
Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus (Aug 17)
Jymmy Toland from Bobaflex (Aug 17)
Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare (Sept 17)
Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza (Sept 17)
Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (Sept 17)
Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns (Oct 17)
George Harris from The Raven Age (Oct 17)
Jocke from Hardcore Superstar (Nov 17)
Marco Mendoza (Jan 18)
Toschie from Audrey Horne (Jan 18)
Eamon Nancarrow from No Hot Ashes (Mar 18)
Jizzy Pearl (Apr 18)
Linnea Vikström from QFT (May 18)
Ryan Roxie (May 18)
Rich from Stone Broken (June 18)
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (June 18)
Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black (Aug 18)
Chris Impellitteri (Oct 18)
Eric Martin (Oct 18)
Doug Aldrich (Nov 18)
Jake E Lee (Nov 18)
Phil Conalane from Million $ Reload/Blackwater Conspiracy (Jan 19)
Kane Roberts (Mar 19)
Chas West (Mar 19)
Jeff Scott Soto (Apr 19)
Danny Rexon from Crazy Lixx (May 19)
Gary Pihl from Boston and Alliance (June 19)
Robert Berry from Alliance and 3.2 (Jun 19)
Caterina Nix from Chaos Magic (July 19)
Jax Chambers from Girlschool and Syteria (July 19)
Bobby Barth from Axe (Aug 19)
Rob De Luca from Spread Eagle (Aug 19)
Todd Poole from Roxy Blue (Sept 19)
Magnus Karlsson from The Ferrymen and Primal Fear (Oct 19)
David Ellefson from Megadeth (Oct 19)
Doro (Nov 19)
Jake E from Cyhra (Nov 19)
Olof Wikstrand from Enforcer (Nov 19)
Conal Montgomery (Nov 19)
Gary Moat from Burnt Out Wreck (Jan 20)
Doug Aldrich from The Dead Daisies (Feb 20)
Jeff Pilson from Foreigner, Black Swan etc (Feb 20)
Chris Appleton from Absolva (Mar 20)
Greg Fraser from Brighton Rock, Storm Force etc (Mar 20)
Gus G (May 20)
Merv Goldsworthy from FM (May 20)
Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids (June 20)
Laura Wilde (July 20)
Elize Ryd from Amaranthe (Aug 20)
Reb Beach from Whitesnake and Winger (Nov 20)
Tony Hernando from Lords of Black (Nov 20)
Orianthi (Nov 20)
Erik Martensson from Eclipse and W.E.T. (Nov 20)
Melissa Bonny from Ad Infinitum (Dec 20)
Joel Hoekstra (Feb 21)
James Durbin (Feb 21)
Ricky Warwick (March 21)
Chez Kane (March 21)
Gary Hughes (March 21)
Mark Mangold (March 21)
Skye Sweetnam from Sumo Cyco (Apr 21)
Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (May 21)
Robin McAuley (May 21)
Danny Danzi (Oct 21)
Jim Kirkpatrick from FM (Oct 21)
Udo Dirkschneider (March 22)
John Elefante (April 22)
Scott Holiday from Rival Sons (May 22)
Steve Mann (July 22)
Eva Marie from Eva Under Fire (Sept 22)
Tony Mitchell (Oct 22)
Most of these interviews are also available to read - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html