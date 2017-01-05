NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2016
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for the previous month are also still available – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/2940-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2016.html
Lawrence and Meryl from Voodoo Vegas were my guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd December, whilst Clifford Hoad from Kings of the Sun was my guest on the Show on 23rd December - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 11 album recommendations during December – for releases by Freedom Call, Apollo, Vanderberg, Sister, Boneyard Dog, White Widdow, NiteRain, Dario Mollo’s Crossbones, Hevidence, Enuff Z’Nuff and Eternal Idol.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. It is first broadcast at 9pm UK time on a Friday night and is repeated again over the weekend and following days. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
311) 2nd December 2016 (Uploaded 30th Nov)
KISS – I Love It Loud (Live)
TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing
LAST IN LINE – Starmaker
VOODOO VEGAS – Killing Joke
Interview with VOODOO VEGAS Part 1 (8 min)
VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution
Interview with VOODOO VEGAS Part 2 (7.5 min)
VOODOO VEGAS – Sleeping In The Rain
Interview with VOODOO VEGAS Part 3 (7.5 min)
VOODOO VEGAS – Poison
THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man
GREEN DAY – Boulevard of Broken Dreams
312) 9th December 2016 (Uploaded 8th Dec)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted
VANDERBERG – Devil May Care
WHITE WIDDOW – Stranded
CHROME MOLLY – Pillars of Creation
THUNDER – Black Water
TESLA – Miles Away
HALESTORM – Still of the Night
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Black Velvet
ORIANTHI – How Do You Sleep?
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
BONEYARD DOG – Lonely Road
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
MAGNUM – Back In Your Arms Again
TYKETTO – The Fastest Man Alive
BLAZE BAYLEY – Crazy Christmas
313) 16th December 2016 (Uploaded 15th Dec)
LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell
TRIGGERMAN – Origin of Man
BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves
ALICE COOPER – The Congregation
ENUF Z’NUFF – Dog On A Bone
DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES – Rock The Cradle
THE NEW ROSES – What If It Was You
MAVERICK – Forever
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
TRUCKER DIABLO - Fighting For Everything
BLACK STAR RIDERS – When The Night Comes In
MONSTER TRUCK – For The People
L.A. GUNS – Rip and Tear
TREMONTI – Dust
THE DEAD DAISIES – Long Way To Go
INGLORIOUS – Holy Water
MAGNUM – On Christmas Day
314) 23rd December 2016 (Uploaded 21st Dec)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
KISS – Good Girl Gone Bad
KINGS OF THE SUN – Razed on Rock
Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 1 (15min)
KINGS OF THE SUN – Fallen Rockstar
Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 2 (12min)
KINGS OF THE SUN – Struck by Lightning
Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 3 (20min)
KINGS OF THE SUN – Whips Me Like a Horse
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein
HEVIDENCE – Dig in the Night
NITERAIN – Lost and Wasted
SOTO – Give In To Me
315) 30th December 2016 (Uploaded 28th Dec)
STATUS QUO – Rockin All Over The Worlld
NICKELBACK – Dirty Laundry
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Touch
BUCKCHERRY – Nothing Left But Tears
VEGA – Explode
MAGNUM – Your Dreams Won’t Die
THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man
THUNDER – Wonder Days
THE QUIREBOYS – Twisted Love
FIRELAND – Ironclad
STORMZONE – Face My Demons
STICTCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Rock n Roll Ain’t Dead
PRIMAL FEAR – The End is Near
DORO & LEMMY – It Still Hurts
MOTORHEAD – Rock n Roll Music
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical reflection of the music that I have on my iPod. It is first broadcast at 7pm UK time on a Tuesday night and is repeated again over the following days and at the weekend. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html
339) 6th December 2016 (Uploaded 5th Dec)
FIRELAND – Burning Scarecrow
FIREWIND – Allegiance
FIRST SIGNAL - Broken
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – I Apologize
FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon
FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here
FM - American Girls
FOO FIGHTERS – All My Life
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero
FRANK HANNON – I’m Alive
FREE – Wishing Well
FREEDOM CALL – A World Beyond
FROM THE FIRE – Every Beat of My Heart
FROM THE INSIDE – Nothing At All
340) 13th December 2016 (Uploaded 11th Dec)
FULLFORCE – Awesomeness
FUNNY MONEY – About Women
FURY UK – I See Red
FURYON – Lost Salvation
GARY MOORE – Still Got The Blues (For You)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
GATE XIII – Till The Shadows
GEORGE THOROGOOD – Highway 49
GEORGIA SATELLITES – Keep Your Hands to Yourself
GILLAN – No Laughing In Heaven
GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter
GIUFFRIA – Dirty Secrets
GLASSTIDE – Be There
GLENN GREY – Smuggler’s Blues
341) 20th December 2016 (Uploaded 19th Dec)
GLOOMBALL – Monster
GLYDER – Love Never Dies
GODSMACK – Something Different
GOTTHARD – Stay With Me
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Into The Night
GRAINNE DUFFY – Let Me In (Live)
GRAND DESIGN – U Got Me Good
GRAVESHADOW – Blood and Fire
GRAVEYARD – Hisingen Blues
GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone
GREEN DAY – Holiday
GREGORY LYNN HALL – Stars in the Night
GRIFTER – Asshole Parade
342) 27th December 2016 (Uploaded 26th Dec)
GRIM REAPER – Walking in the Shadows
GRINDHOUSE – After Midnight
GUN – Hold Your Head Up
GUNS N ROSES – Nightrain
GUS G – What Lies Below
GUY MCCOY TORME – Can’t Beat Rock n Roll
GYPSYHAWK – Hedgeking
HALESTORM – Still of the Night
HAMMERFALL – Blood Bound
HANG FIRE – For Crying Out Loud
HANGING DOLL – Cradle to the Grave
HANOI ROCKS – Up Around The Bend
THE HARD PONYS – Psychodoll
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Don’t Mean Shit
HARDLINE – Trapped in Muddy Waters
