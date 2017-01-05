NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2016

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for the previous month are also still available – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/2940-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2016.html

Lawrence and Meryl from Voodoo Vegas were my guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd December, whilst Clifford Hoad from Kings of the Sun was my guest on the Show on 23rd December - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 11 album recommendations during December – for releases by Freedom Call, Apollo, Vanderberg, Sister, Boneyard Dog, White Widdow, NiteRain, Dario Mollo’s Crossbones, Hevidence, Enuff Z’Nuff and Eternal Idol.

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. It is first broadcast at 9pm UK time on a Friday night and is repeated again over the weekend and following days. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

311) 2nd December 2016 (Uploaded 30th Nov)

KISS – I Love It Loud (Live)

TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing

LAST IN LINE – Starmaker

VOODOO VEGAS – Killing Joke

Interview with VOODOO VEGAS Part 1 (8 min)

VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution

Interview with VOODOO VEGAS Part 2 (7.5 min)

VOODOO VEGAS – Sleeping In The Rain

Interview with VOODOO VEGAS Part 3 (7.5 min)

VOODOO VEGAS – Poison

THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man

GREEN DAY – Boulevard of Broken Dreams





312) 9th December 2016 (Uploaded 8th Dec)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted

VANDERBERG – Devil May Care

WHITE WIDDOW – Stranded

CHROME MOLLY – Pillars of Creation

THUNDER – Black Water

TESLA – Miles Away

HALESTORM – Still of the Night

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Black Velvet

ORIANTHI – How Do You Sleep?

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

BONEYARD DOG – Lonely Road

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

MAGNUM – Back In Your Arms Again

TYKETTO – The Fastest Man Alive

BLAZE BAYLEY – Crazy Christmas





313) 16th December 2016 (Uploaded 15th Dec)

LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell

TRIGGERMAN – Origin of Man

BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves

ALICE COOPER – The Congregation

ENUF Z’NUFF – Dog On A Bone

DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES – Rock The Cradle

THE NEW ROSES – What If It Was You

MAVERICK – Forever

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

TRUCKER DIABLO - Fighting For Everything

BLACK STAR RIDERS – When The Night Comes In

MONSTER TRUCK – For The People

L.A. GUNS – Rip and Tear

TREMONTI – Dust

THE DEAD DAISIES – Long Way To Go

INGLORIOUS – Holy Water

MAGNUM – On Christmas Day





314) 23rd December 2016 (Uploaded 21st Dec)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

KISS – Good Girl Gone Bad

KINGS OF THE SUN – Razed on Rock

Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 1 (15min)

KINGS OF THE SUN – Fallen Rockstar

Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 2 (12min)

KINGS OF THE SUN – Struck by Lightning

Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 3 (20min)

KINGS OF THE SUN – Whips Me Like a Horse

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein

HEVIDENCE – Dig in the Night

NITERAIN – Lost and Wasted

SOTO – Give In To Me





315) 30th December 2016 (Uploaded 28th Dec)

STATUS QUO – Rockin All Over The Worlld

NICKELBACK – Dirty Laundry

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Touch

BUCKCHERRY – Nothing Left But Tears

VEGA – Explode

MAGNUM – Your Dreams Won’t Die

THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man

THUNDER – Wonder Days

THE QUIREBOYS – Twisted Love

FIRELAND – Ironclad

STORMZONE – Face My Demons

STICTCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Rock n Roll Ain’t Dead

PRIMAL FEAR – The End is Near

DORO & LEMMY – It Still Hurts

MOTORHEAD – Rock n Roll Music

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical reflection of the music that I have on my iPod. It is first broadcast at 7pm UK time on a Tuesday night and is repeated again over the following days and at the weekend. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html

339) 6th December 2016 (Uploaded 5th Dec)

FIRELAND – Burning Scarecrow

FIREWIND – Allegiance

FIRST SIGNAL - Broken

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – I Apologize

FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon

FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here

FM - American Girls

FOO FIGHTERS – All My Life

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero

FRANK HANNON – I’m Alive

FREE – Wishing Well

FREEDOM CALL – A World Beyond

FROM THE FIRE – Every Beat of My Heart

FROM THE INSIDE – Nothing At All





340) 13th December 2016 (Uploaded 11th Dec)

FULLFORCE – Awesomeness

FUNNY MONEY – About Women

FURY UK – I See Red

FURYON – Lost Salvation

GARY MOORE – Still Got The Blues (For You)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

GATE XIII – Till The Shadows

GEORGE THOROGOOD – Highway 49

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Keep Your Hands to Yourself

GILLAN – No Laughing In Heaven

GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter

GIUFFRIA – Dirty Secrets

GLASSTIDE – Be There

GLENN GREY – Smuggler’s Blues





341) 20th December 2016 (Uploaded 19th Dec)

GLOOMBALL – Monster

GLYDER – Love Never Dies

GODSMACK – Something Different

GOTTHARD – Stay With Me

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Into The Night

GRAINNE DUFFY – Let Me In (Live)

GRAND DESIGN – U Got Me Good

GRAVESHADOW – Blood and Fire

GRAVEYARD – Hisingen Blues

GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone

GREEN DAY – Holiday

GREGORY LYNN HALL – Stars in the Night

GRIFTER – Asshole Parade





342) 27th December 2016 (Uploaded 26th Dec)

GRIM REAPER – Walking in the Shadows

GRINDHOUSE – After Midnight

GUN – Hold Your Head Up

GUNS N ROSES – Nightrain

GUS G – What Lies Below

GUY MCCOY TORME – Can’t Beat Rock n Roll

GYPSYHAWK – Hedgeking

HALESTORM – Still of the Night

HAMMERFALL – Blood Bound

HANG FIRE – For Crying Out Loud

HANGING DOLL – Cradle to the Grave

HANOI ROCKS – Up Around The Bend

THE HARD PONYS – Psychodoll

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Don’t Mean Shit