NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3091-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2017.html
On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in March there were interviews with Blaze Bayley, Jeff Hoad and James Durbin - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 7 album / EP recommendations during March for releases, during that month or the previous month, by Place Vendome, Tokyo Motor Fist, Maps to the Hollywood Scars, Letters From The Fire, Girlschool and Tequila Mockingbyrd. As I usually wait until an album is released to post a recommendation some releases from late in March aren’t featured until April, including Grumpynators, House of Lords and Dirty White Boyz - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
324) 3rd March 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Mar)
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Heavy Fire
HOUSE OF LORDS – Harlequin
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BLAZE BAYLEY – A Thousand Years
Interview with Blaze Bayley Part 1 (17 minutes)
BLAZE BAYLEY – Escape Velocity
Interview with Blaze Bayley Part 2 (10 minutes)
BLAZE BAYLEY – Eating Lies
Interview with Blaze Bayley Part 3 (13 minutes)
BLAZE BAYLEY – Endure and Survive
CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead
PLACE VENDOME – Closer to the Sun
TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Pickin Up the Pieces
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Hold You Close
SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly
Due to illness no new show was uploaded for 10th March.
325) 17th March 2017 (Uploaded 16th March)
ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Intro / Wolves
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – I Smell Rock n Roll
LETTERS FROM THE FIRE – Perfect Life
DANKO JONES – My Little Rock n Roll
STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Glad Rags
GRUMPNATORS – Tears of Whiskey
THE ANSWER – In This Land
SELENE – Ashes
ROYAL THUNDER – April Showers
GIRLSCHOOL – Following The Crowd
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home
BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman
326) 24th March 2017 (Uploaded 22nd March)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
Interview with Jeff Hoad Part 1 (8 min)
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Take Us to Your Leader
Interview with Jeff Hoad Part 2 (7.5 min)
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Dirty Music
Interview with Jeff Hoad Part 3 (5 min)
KINGS OF THE SUN – First Thing About Rock n Roll I Remember
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Rich and Famous
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Stand Back
JAMES DURBIN – Outcast
Interview with James Durbin Part 1 (6 min)
MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Never Ending Ride
Interview with James Durbin Part 2 (10 min)
MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Till Death
Interview with James Durbin Part 3 (12 min)
JAMES DURBIN – Beautiful
QUIET RIOT – Thunderbird
SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold
IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name
327) 31st March 2017 (Uploaded 30th March)
THUNDER – The Devil Made Me Do It (Live)
WARRANT – Devil Dancer
SINNER – Road to Hell
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
HOUSE OF LORDS – Saint of the Lost Souls
SNAKECHARMER – That Kind of Love
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Ride With Angels
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Cheaper To Drink Alone
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Half of the Man
AXEL RUDI PELL & BONNIE TYLER – Love’s Holding On
TRUCKER DIABLO – Somebody Save Me
THUNDER – She Likes The Cocaine
STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy
Y&T – Forever
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
352) 7th March 2017 (Uploaded 6th March)
LAST IN LINE – Devil In Me
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust
THE LAST VEGAS – Here We Go Again
LAURA WILDE – Sold My Soul
LAUREN HARRIS – Steal Your Fire
LAWLESS – 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)
LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready
LED ZEPPELIN – Black Dog
LEE AARON – Lady of the Darkest Night
LENNY KRAVITZ – American Woman
LETHARGY – A Lost Adoration
LETTERS FROM THE FIRE – Perfect Life
LEVEL 10 – Soul of a Warrior
LIFELINE – Fear No More
353) 14th March 2017 (Uploaded 14th March)
LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell
LILLIAN AXE – Death Comes Tomorrow
LIMP BIZKIT – Behind Blue Eyes
LINKIN PARK – New Divide
THE LIONS – Gimme Riot
LIQUID FUSE – Party Trixx
LITA FORD – Where Will I Find My Heart Tonight
LITTLE ANGELS – She’s A Little Angel
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
LITTLE CAESAR – Real Rock Drive
LIV SIN – Killing Ourselves To Live
LORDS OF BLACK – Everything You’re Not
LOST WEEKEND – Love Will Find You
LOUDNESS – Keep You Burning
354) 21st March 2017 (Uploaded 20th March)
LOVE AND A .38 – Oh My God
LOVE / HATE – Wasted In America
LOVE STRICKEN DEMISE – Psychotrip
LOVER UNDER COVER – A Fight
LOVERBOY – Lovin Every Minute Of It
LYNAM – Halfway to Hell
LYNCH MOB – Automatic Fix
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man
MAD MAX – Fly Fly Away
MAGGY SIMPSON – High Time To Die
MAGNUM – The Valley of Tears
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Kingdom of Rock
MAJOR INSTINCT – Kicked to the Ground
355) 28th March 2017 (Uploaded 27th March)
MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion
MANIMAL – Man Made Devil
MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Lost Boys
MARC LEACH – Light In The Dark
MARENNA – You Need To Believe
MARILLION - Lavender
MARILYN MANSON – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
MARK SLAUGHTER – Away I Go
MARTIRIA – King of Shadows
MARYS CREEK – Into Infinity
MASON HILL – Your Memory
MASSIVE WAGONS – Welcome to the World
MASTERPLAN – Keep Your Dream Alive
