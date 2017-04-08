NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3091-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2017.html





On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in March there were interviews with Blaze Bayley, Jeff Hoad and James Durbin - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 7 album / EP recommendations during March for releases, during that month or the previous month, by Place Vendome, Tokyo Motor Fist, Maps to the Hollywood Scars, Letters From The Fire, Girlschool and Tequila Mockingbyrd. As I usually wait until an album is released to post a recommendation some releases from late in March aren’t featured until April, including Grumpynators, House of Lords and Dirty White Boyz - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

We’re still having issues with the live feed on the website as our server provider has closed down, but we’re working to resolve this and the On Demand Player / Podcasts are unaffected.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

324) 3rd March 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Mar)

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Heavy Fire

HOUSE OF LORDS – Harlequin

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BLAZE BAYLEY – A Thousand Years

Interview with Blaze Bayley Part 1 (17 minutes)

BLAZE BAYLEY – Escape Velocity

Interview with Blaze Bayley Part 2 (10 minutes)

BLAZE BAYLEY – Eating Lies

Interview with Blaze Bayley Part 3 (13 minutes)

BLAZE BAYLEY – Endure and Survive

CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead

PLACE VENDOME – Closer to the Sun

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Pickin Up the Pieces

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Hold You Close

SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly

Due to illness no new show was uploaded for 10th March.

325) 17th March 2017 (Uploaded 16th March)

ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Intro / Wolves

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – I Smell Rock n Roll

LETTERS FROM THE FIRE – Perfect Life

DANKO JONES – My Little Rock n Roll

STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Glad Rags

GRUMPNATORS – Tears of Whiskey

THE ANSWER – In This Land

SELENE – Ashes

ROYAL THUNDER – April Showers

GIRLSCHOOL – Following The Crowd

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home

BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman





326) 24th March 2017 (Uploaded 22nd March)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine

Interview with Jeff Hoad Part 1 (8 min)

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Take Us to Your Leader

Interview with Jeff Hoad Part 2 (7.5 min)

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Dirty Music

Interview with Jeff Hoad Part 3 (5 min)

KINGS OF THE SUN – First Thing About Rock n Roll I Remember

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Rich and Famous

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Stand Back

JAMES DURBIN – Outcast

Interview with James Durbin Part 1 (6 min)

MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Never Ending Ride

Interview with James Durbin Part 2 (10 min)

MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Till Death

Interview with James Durbin Part 3 (12 min)

JAMES DURBIN – Beautiful

QUIET RIOT – Thunderbird

SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold

IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name





327) 31st March 2017 (Uploaded 30th March)

THUNDER – The Devil Made Me Do It (Live)

WARRANT – Devil Dancer

SINNER – Road to Hell

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

HOUSE OF LORDS – Saint of the Lost Souls

SNAKECHARMER – That Kind of Love

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Ride With Angels

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Cheaper To Drink Alone

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Half of the Man

AXEL RUDI PELL & BONNIE TYLER – Love’s Holding On

TRUCKER DIABLO – Somebody Save Me

THUNDER – She Likes The Cocaine

STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy

Y&T – Forever

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

352) 7th March 2017 (Uploaded 6th March)

LAST IN LINE – Devil In Me

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust

THE LAST VEGAS – Here We Go Again

LAURA WILDE – Sold My Soul

LAUREN HARRIS – Steal Your Fire

LAWLESS – 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)

LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready

LED ZEPPELIN – Black Dog

LEE AARON – Lady of the Darkest Night

LENNY KRAVITZ – American Woman

LETHARGY – A Lost Adoration

LETTERS FROM THE FIRE – Perfect Life

LEVEL 10 – Soul of a Warrior

LIFELINE – Fear No More





353) 14th March 2017 (Uploaded 14th March)

LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell

LILLIAN AXE – Death Comes Tomorrow

LIMP BIZKIT – Behind Blue Eyes

LINKIN PARK – New Divide

THE LIONS – Gimme Riot

LIQUID FUSE – Party Trixx

LITA FORD – Where Will I Find My Heart Tonight

LITTLE ANGELS – She’s A Little Angel

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

LITTLE CAESAR – Real Rock Drive

LIV SIN – Killing Ourselves To Live

LORDS OF BLACK – Everything You’re Not

LOST WEEKEND – Love Will Find You

LOUDNESS – Keep You Burning





354) 21st March 2017 (Uploaded 20th March)

LOVE AND A .38 – Oh My God

LOVE / HATE – Wasted In America

LOVE STRICKEN DEMISE – Psychotrip

LOVER UNDER COVER – A Fight

LOVERBOY – Lovin Every Minute Of It

LYNAM – Halfway to Hell

LYNCH MOB – Automatic Fix

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man

MAD MAX – Fly Fly Away

MAGGY SIMPSON – High Time To Die

MAGNUM – The Valley of Tears

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Kingdom of Rock

MAJOR INSTINCT – Kicked to the Ground





355) 28th March 2017 (Uploaded 27th March)

MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion

MANIMAL – Man Made Devil

MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Lost Boys

MARC LEACH – Light In The Dark

MARENNA – You Need To Believe

MARILLION - Lavender

MARILYN MANSON – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

MARK SLAUGHTER – Away I Go

MARTIRIA – King of Shadows

MARYS CREEK – Into Infinity

MASON HILL – Your Memory

MASSIVE WAGONS – Welcome to the World