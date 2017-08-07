NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for June were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3165-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2017.html

On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in July there was an interview with Vixen front-woman Janet Gardner talking about her new solo album. There was also an e-mail interview with Brazilian band Owl Company - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted just 7 album recommendations during July for releases during that month or the previous month by Starsick System, Riverdogs, That Rock Guy, Ten, Owl Company, Mr Big and Absolva - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html (July is a fairly quiet month for album releases)





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.





**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

341) 7th July 2017 (Uploaded 6th July)

SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges

SWEET & LYNCH – Dying Rose

RATT – Between The Eyes

DIRTY THRILLS – Law Man

THAT ROCK GUY – Can’t Get Enough of You

SILVER END – Addicted

KRYPTONITE – This Is The Moment

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child

ELECTRIC GUITARS – False Flag Operations

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

ELEVATION FALLS – Goodbye To You

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Take Me Down

STEVIE NICKS & TOM PETTY – Stop Draggin My Heart Around

STEVIE NICKS & TOM PETTY – I Will Run To You

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Makin Some Noise

MR BIG – 1992

THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man

TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing

BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf

CONJURING FATE – House on Haunted Hill

OWL COMPANY – Play With Fire

BLACK SABBATH – War Pigs





342) 14th July 2017 (Uploaded 13th July)

RIVERDOGS – American Dream

TEN – Travellers

ALL 4 1 – After The Rain

MAVERICK – Beyond The Gates

LIV SIN – I’m Your Sin

DEVILSKIN – Mountains

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Ten Thousand Against One

BLACKFOOT – Send Me An Angel

AEROSMITH – Kings And Queens

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship

MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Lost Boys

HOUSE OF LORDS – Concussion

TRUCKER DIABLO – Somebody Save Me

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Come On

GUNS N ROSES – Sympathy for the Devil





343) 21st July 2017 (Uploaded 19th July)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

ROSCO’S RIOT – Gypsy Eyes

BIGFOOT – The Fear

VIXEN – Hellraisers

JANET GARDNER – The Grind

Interview with Janet Gardner Part 1

JANET GARDNER – If You Want Me

Interview with Janet Gardner Part 2

JANET GARDNER – Candle

Interview with Janet Gardner Part 3

JANET GARDNER – Rat Hole

MARK SLAUGHTER – Hey You

MR BIG – Defying Gravity

L.A. GUNS – Speed

HELL IN THE CLUB – We Are On Fire

EXIT EDEN – Unfaithful

HALESTORM – Gold Dust Woman

STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen





344) 28th July 2017 (Uploaded 27th July)

AC/DC – Hells Bells

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

KICKIN VALENTINA – Devil’s Hand

ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Lost in Hollywood (Live)

JORN – Stormbringer

MORITZ – Chance of a Lifetime

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

EXIT EDEN – Impossible

DIAMANTE – Coming In Hot

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter

ABSOLVA – Defiance

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Cold War Love

DAMN FREAKS – Dream Highway

GOTTHARD – Stay With Me

THE NEW ROSES – Life Ain’t Easy (For a Boy With Long Hair)

DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

369) 4th July 2017 (Uploaded 3rd July)

ROCK WOLVES – Rock for the Nations

ROCKETS TO RUIN – Another Hero, Another Heroine

ROLLIN THUNDER – Back To Life

ROMANTIC REBEL – Dirty Love Song

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Radio

RON KEEL – What Would Skynyrd Do?

RONNY MUNROE – Ghosts

RORY GALLAGHER – Laundramat (Live)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Begging For More

ROSSINGTON – Highway of Love

ROTH BROCK PROJECT – Young Gun

ROYAL BLOOD – Little Monster

ROYAL MESS – To Hell And Back

ROYAL REPUBLIC – People Say That I’m Over The Top

ROYAL THUNDER – April Showers





370) 11th July 2017 (Uploaded 10th July)

RUN DEVIL RUN – Hey You

RUNNING WILD – Black Bart

RUSH – The Spirit of Radio

RUST N’ RAGE – Locked n’ Loaded

RUTHLESS – Metal Without Mercy

SAFFIRE – For the Greater Good

SAFIRE - Heartbreaker

SAINT JUDE – Soul on Fire

SALIVA – Hunt You Down

SAMMY HAGAR – Bad on Fords And Chevrolets

SAMSON – Earth Mother

SANDSTONE – King of Cipher

SANTA CRUZ – Relentless Renegades

SANTANA – Into The Night

SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll





371) 18th July 2017 (Uploaded 16th July)

SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law

SCAR FOR LIFE – Vendetta

SCATTERED HAMLET – Outlaw Breed

SCORPIONS – China White

SCOTT STAPP – Hit Me More

SCREAM ARENA – Born Ready

SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted

SEBASTIAN BACH – Taking Back Tomorrow

SECRET RULE – The Saviour

SECRET SPHERE – The Calling

SEETHER – Let You Down

SELENE – Burning Bridges

SEPTEMBER CROSS – Closer to the Edge





372) 25th July 2017 (Uploaded 23rd July)

SERGEANT STEEL – Happy Time (Love On Demand)

SEVEN – Light of 1000 Eyes

SEVEN HARD YEARS – Broken Man

SEVEN KINGDOMS - Kingslayer

SHADOW KING – Russia

SHADOW TRAIN – Glitter

SHADOWMAN – Be True to Yourself

SHAKRA – High Noon

SHALLOW SIDE - Rebel

SHAMELESS – How The Story Goes

SHANNON – Ride to Live

SHINEDOWN – How Did You Love

SHIRAZ LANE – Same Ol Blues