NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for June were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3165-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2017.html
On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in July there was an interview with Vixen front-woman Janet Gardner talking about her new solo album. There was also an e-mail interview with Brazilian band Owl Company - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted just 7 album recommendations during July for releases during that month or the previous month by Starsick System, Riverdogs, That Rock Guy, Ten, Owl Company, Mr Big and Absolva - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html (July is a fairly quiet month for album releases)
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
341) 7th July 2017 (Uploaded 6th July)
SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges
SWEET & LYNCH – Dying Rose
RATT – Between The Eyes
DIRTY THRILLS – Law Man
THAT ROCK GUY – Can’t Get Enough of You
SILVER END – Addicted
KRYPTONITE – This Is The Moment
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child
ELECTRIC GUITARS – False Flag Operations
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
ELEVATION FALLS – Goodbye To You
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Take Me Down
STEVIE NICKS & TOM PETTY – Stop Draggin My Heart Around
STEVIE NICKS & TOM PETTY – I Will Run To You
TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Makin Some Noise
MR BIG – 1992
THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man
TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing
BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf
CONJURING FATE – House on Haunted Hill
OWL COMPANY – Play With Fire
BLACK SABBATH – War Pigs
342) 14th July 2017 (Uploaded 13th July)
RIVERDOGS – American Dream
TEN – Travellers
ALL 4 1 – After The Rain
MAVERICK – Beyond The Gates
LIV SIN – I’m Your Sin
DEVILSKIN – Mountains
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Ten Thousand Against One
BLACKFOOT – Send Me An Angel
AEROSMITH – Kings And Queens
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship
MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Lost Boys
HOUSE OF LORDS – Concussion
TRUCKER DIABLO – Somebody Save Me
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Come On
GUNS N ROSES – Sympathy for the Devil
343) 21st July 2017 (Uploaded 19th July)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
ROSCO’S RIOT – Gypsy Eyes
BIGFOOT – The Fear
VIXEN – Hellraisers
JANET GARDNER – The Grind
Interview with Janet Gardner Part 1
JANET GARDNER – If You Want Me
Interview with Janet Gardner Part 2
JANET GARDNER – Candle
Interview with Janet Gardner Part 3
JANET GARDNER – Rat Hole
MARK SLAUGHTER – Hey You
MR BIG – Defying Gravity
L.A. GUNS – Speed
HELL IN THE CLUB – We Are On Fire
EXIT EDEN – Unfaithful
HALESTORM – Gold Dust Woman
STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen
344) 28th July 2017 (Uploaded 27th July)
AC/DC – Hells Bells
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
KICKIN VALENTINA – Devil’s Hand
ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Lost in Hollywood (Live)
JORN – Stormbringer
MORITZ – Chance of a Lifetime
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
EXIT EDEN – Impossible
DIAMANTE – Coming In Hot
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
ABSOLVA – Defiance
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Cold War Love
DAMN FREAKS – Dream Highway
GOTTHARD – Stay With Me
THE NEW ROSES – Life Ain’t Easy (For a Boy With Long Hair)
DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
369) 4th July 2017 (Uploaded 3rd July)
ROCK WOLVES – Rock for the Nations
ROCKETS TO RUIN – Another Hero, Another Heroine
ROLLIN THUNDER – Back To Life
ROMANTIC REBEL – Dirty Love Song
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Radio
RON KEEL – What Would Skynyrd Do?
RONNY MUNROE – Ghosts
RORY GALLAGHER – Laundramat (Live)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Begging For More
ROSSINGTON – Highway of Love
ROTH BROCK PROJECT – Young Gun
ROYAL BLOOD – Little Monster
ROYAL MESS – To Hell And Back
ROYAL REPUBLIC – People Say That I’m Over The Top
ROYAL THUNDER – April Showers
370) 11th July 2017 (Uploaded 10th July)
RUN DEVIL RUN – Hey You
RUNNING WILD – Black Bart
RUSH – The Spirit of Radio
RUST N’ RAGE – Locked n’ Loaded
RUTHLESS – Metal Without Mercy
SAFFIRE – For the Greater Good
SAFIRE - Heartbreaker
SAINT JUDE – Soul on Fire
SALIVA – Hunt You Down
SAMMY HAGAR – Bad on Fords And Chevrolets
SAMSON – Earth Mother
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher
SANTA CRUZ – Relentless Renegades
SANTANA – Into The Night
SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll
371) 18th July 2017 (Uploaded 16th July)
SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law
SCAR FOR LIFE – Vendetta
SCATTERED HAMLET – Outlaw Breed
SCORPIONS – China White
SCOTT STAPP – Hit Me More
SCREAM ARENA – Born Ready
SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted
SEBASTIAN BACH – Taking Back Tomorrow
SECRET RULE – The Saviour
SECRET SPHERE – The Calling
SEETHER – Let You Down
SELENE – Burning Bridges
SEPTEMBER CROSS – Closer to the Edge
372) 25th July 2017 (Uploaded 23rd July)
SERGEANT STEEL – Happy Time (Love On Demand)
SEVEN – Light of 1000 Eyes
SEVEN HARD YEARS – Broken Man
SEVEN KINGDOMS - Kingslayer
SHADOW KING – Russia
SHADOW TRAIN – Glitter
SHADOWMAN – Be True to Yourself
SHAKRA – High Noon
SHALLOW SIDE - Rebel
SHAMELESS – How The Story Goes
SHANNON – Ride to Live
SHINEDOWN – How Did You Love
SHIRAZ LANE – Same Ol Blues
SHOTGUN – Nowhere Fast (Live)
