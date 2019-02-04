NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player and also as podcasts on iTunes. There are tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3523-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with Million Dollar Reload / Blackwater Conspiracy vocalist Phil Conalane. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 10 album recommendations during January for recent releases by Purser Deverill, Last Union, Altitudes & Attitude, Flotsam & Jetsam, The Three Tremors, Gin Annie, Secret Rule, Come Taste The Band, Vandor & Steel Engraved - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . More recommendations, for albums released on 25th January, will follow during February.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
419) 4th January 2019 (Uploaded 3rd Jan)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos and Dirty Girls
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Black Diamonds
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
FM – That Girl (Live)
RED DRAGON CARTEL – Speedbag
IMPELLITTERI – Man of War
NITA STRAUSS – Lion Among Wolves
ECLIPSE – Hurt
GREAT WHITE – House of Broken Love (Live)
WICKED GARDEN – Already Gone
SIRENIA – Into The Night
FROZEN CROWN – I Am The Tyrant
RAVENLIGHT – End of the World
FRANK HANNON – Sweet Leaf
NIGHT DEMON – Turn Up The Night
REVERANCE – Wasted Years (Live)
ELECTRIC BOYS – Love is a Funny Thing
REECE – Any Time At All
TEN – Shield Wall
RICKY WARWICK – Celebrating Sinking
MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Rosary
THE QUIREBOYS – Mother Mary (Live)
SACROSANCT – My Last White Light
BROTHERS OF METAL – Death of the God of Light
WARKINGS – The Last Battle
BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Still Got The Blues
420) 11th January 2019 (Uploaded 10th Jan)
DEF LEPPARD – Let It Go
VAN HALEN – Hot for Teacher
LAST IN LINE – Landslide
GIN ANNIE – Chains
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos and Dirty Girls
Interview with Phil Conalane Part 1 (10 min)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ In The City
Interview with Phil Conalane Part 2 (4 min)
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Monday Club
Interview with Phil Conalane Part 3 (5 min)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Bullets in the Sky
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon (Live)
DEVILFIRE – Bones Don’t Break
BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train
MARIUS DANIELSEN – Rise of the Dark Empire
SECRET RULE – The Endless
DEA MATRONA – Just Wanna Rock
DIAMANTE – Haunted
ADRENALINE RUSH – Stand My Ground
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Demolition Man
ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Out Here
THE THREE TREMORS – When The Last Scream Fades
TESLA – Song & Emotion
421) 18th January 2019 (Uploaded 17th Jan)
AC/DC – Highway To Hell
KANE ROBERTS – King of the World
BROKEN HANDS - Split In Two
THE END MACHINE – Alive Today
THE QUIREBOYS – Louder
TOM HARTE – What About Us
TYLER BRYANT AND THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood
IRON MAIDEN – Killers (Live)
SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)
STORMZONE – Empire of Fear
EVERGREY – A Silent Arc
STRATOVARIUS – Enigma
CLUTCH – Hot Bottom Feeder
KISS – Sure Know Something
WHITE LION – Lonely Nights
SHADOW KING – No Man’s Land
SCREAMING EAGLES – 27 Club
NIRVANA – Lithium
THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE – Voodoo Child
HALESTORM – Still of the Night
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Bad Company
GUS G – Money for Nothing
WAKE THE NATIONS – Tattooed Girl
COME TASTE THE BAND – Tied Down
WILD HEAT – Addicted
THUNDER – Love Walked In (Live)
422) 25th January 2019 (Uploaded 24th Jan)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Rising Up
TESLA – Shock
TORA TORA – Silence The Sirens
FALON – Girls on Fire
BEAST IN BLACK – Die By The Blade
HELL FIRE - Mania
SPIRITS OF FIRE – Stand and Fight
BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Working Man
WHITESNAKE – Sailing Ships (Live)
Y&T - I Believe in You (Live)
TARA LYNCH – Banished From My Kingdom
DUST BOLT – Bloody Rain
MASSIVE – Long Time Coming
THUNDER – Like A Satellite (2019)
FM – Closer to Heaven (Live)
NO HOT ASHES – I’m Back
BATTLE BEAST – No More Hollywood Endings
DELAIN – Masters of Destiny
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Words of War (Live)
MIKE TRAMP – Dead End Ride
HEAVY FEATHER – Waited All My Life
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel
STEEL ENGRAVED – Rebellion
VANDOR – Beneath The Sky
CANDLEMASS – The Omega Circle
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
447) 1st January 2019 (Uploaded 1st Jan)
PRIDE OF LIONS – Rising Up
PRIESTESS – Lay Down
PRIMAL FEAR – King of Madness
PRIMITAI – Overdrive
A PRIMITIVE EVOLUTION - Becoming
PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – As We Fall
PSYCHEWORK – Bullet With My Name
PUDDLE OF MUDD – Blurry
PULVER - Howl
PUNKY MEADOWS – Straight Shooter
PUPPY – Black Hole
PURSER DEVERILL – Square One
PURSON – Electric Landlady
Q5 – Land of the Setting Sun
QFT – Big Bang
448) 8th January 2019 (Uploaded 7th Jan)
QUEEN – We Will Rock You
QUEEN – Fat Bottomed Girls
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – Go With The Flow
QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe In Love
QUIET RIOT – Mama Weere All Crazee Now (Live)
THE QUILL – Death Valley
THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps and Thieves
RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – Nothing But A Bitter Taste
RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You
RADIATION ROMEOS – Ghost Town
RADIO EXILE – Soulfire
THE RADIO SUN – Have You Got What It Takes
RAGDOLL – Tell Me
RAGE OF ANGELS – Falling
RAINBOW – Stargazer
449) 15th January 2019 (Uploaded 14th Jan)
RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll
RAINTIMES – Make My Day
RAMMSTEIN - Sonne
RANDOM FREQUENCY - Emperor
RANDY ROXX – Rise
THE RARE BREED – Echo From The Sun
RATED X – Devil in Disguise
RATT – Lay It Down
RATTLESNAKE REMEDY – Drag You Down
THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land
RAVENEYE – Breaking Out
RAVENLIGHT – End of the World
RAY GOREN – Save My Soul
REACH – The Great Divine
450) 22nd January 2019 (Uploaded 21st Jan)
REBEL MISTRESS – Hazy
REBELLIOUS SPIRIT – Rock It
REBELS BY NATURE – Blood and Whiskey
REBELSTAR – Sick M.F.
RECKLESS LOVE – Monster
RED – Breathe Into Me
RED DRAGON CARTEL - Bitter
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – Higher Ground
RED MORRIS – Money Kills
RED SUN RISING – Deathwish
RED TIDE RISING – Inferno
THE RED VELVETINES – Ninety Nine Times
RED, WHITE & BLUES – Rescue Me
REDEMPTION – Eyes You Dare Not Meet in Dreams
451) 29th January 2019 (Uploaded 28th Jan)
REDLIGHT – Greed-Lust-Wrath
REDLINE – High Price to Pay
REDRUM – Dirty White Boy
REDS’ COOL – Bite
REECE - Desire
REFUGE – From The Ashes
RESURGENCE – Total Control
RESURRECTION KINGS – Distant Prayer
REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – White Knuckle Ride
REV THEORY – Light It Up
REVERENCE – Gods of War (Live)
REVERTIGO – Sailing Stones
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Take You Down
REXORIA – Queen of Light
