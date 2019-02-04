NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2019

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player and also as podcasts on iTunes. There are tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3523-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2019.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with Million Dollar Reload / Blackwater Conspiracy vocalist Phil Conalane. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 10 album recommendations during January for recent releases by Purser Deverill, Last Union, Altitudes & Attitude, Flotsam & Jetsam, The Three Tremors, Gin Annie, Secret Rule, Come Taste The Band, Vandor & Steel Engraved - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . More recommendations, for albums released on 25th January, will follow during February.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

419) 4th January 2019 (Uploaded 3rd Jan)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos and Dirty Girls

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Black Diamonds

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

FM – That Girl (Live)

RED DRAGON CARTEL – Speedbag

IMPELLITTERI – Man of War

NITA STRAUSS – Lion Among Wolves

ECLIPSE – Hurt

GREAT WHITE – House of Broken Love (Live)

WICKED GARDEN – Already Gone

SIRENIA – Into The Night

FROZEN CROWN – I Am The Tyrant

RAVENLIGHT – End of the World

FRANK HANNON – Sweet Leaf

NIGHT DEMON – Turn Up The Night

REVERANCE – Wasted Years (Live)

ELECTRIC BOYS – Love is a Funny Thing

REECE – Any Time At All

TEN – Shield Wall

RICKY WARWICK – Celebrating Sinking

MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Rosary

THE QUIREBOYS – Mother Mary (Live)

SACROSANCT – My Last White Light

BROTHERS OF METAL – Death of the God of Light

WARKINGS – The Last Battle

BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Still Got The Blues

420) 11th January 2019 (Uploaded 10th Jan)

DEF LEPPARD – Let It Go

VAN HALEN – Hot for Teacher

LAST IN LINE – Landslide

GIN ANNIE – Chains

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos and Dirty Girls

Interview with Phil Conalane Part 1 (10 min)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ In The City

Interview with Phil Conalane Part 2 (4 min)

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Monday Club

Interview with Phil Conalane Part 3 (5 min)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Bullets in the Sky

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon (Live)

DEVILFIRE – Bones Don’t Break

BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train

MARIUS DANIELSEN – Rise of the Dark Empire

SECRET RULE – The Endless

DEA MATRONA – Just Wanna Rock

DIAMANTE – Haunted

ADRENALINE RUSH – Stand My Ground

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Demolition Man

ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Out Here

THE THREE TREMORS – When The Last Scream Fades

TESLA – Song & Emotion





421) 18th January 2019 (Uploaded 17th Jan)

AC/DC – Highway To Hell

KANE ROBERTS – King of the World

BROKEN HANDS - Split In Two

THE END MACHINE – Alive Today

THE QUIREBOYS – Louder

TOM HARTE – What About Us

TYLER BRYANT AND THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood

IRON MAIDEN – Killers (Live)

SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)

STORMZONE – Empire of Fear

EVERGREY – A Silent Arc

STRATOVARIUS – Enigma

CLUTCH – Hot Bottom Feeder

KISS – Sure Know Something

WHITE LION – Lonely Nights

SHADOW KING – No Man’s Land

SCREAMING EAGLES – 27 Club

NIRVANA – Lithium

THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE – Voodoo Child

HALESTORM – Still of the Night

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Bad Company

GUS G – Money for Nothing

WAKE THE NATIONS – Tattooed Girl

COME TASTE THE BAND – Tied Down

WILD HEAT – Addicted

THUNDER – Love Walked In (Live)





422) 25th January 2019 (Uploaded 24th Jan)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Rising Up

TESLA – Shock

TORA TORA – Silence The Sirens

FALON – Girls on Fire

BEAST IN BLACK – Die By The Blade

HELL FIRE - Mania

SPIRITS OF FIRE – Stand and Fight

BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Working Man

WHITESNAKE – Sailing Ships (Live)

Y&T - I Believe in You (Live)

TARA LYNCH – Banished From My Kingdom

DUST BOLT – Bloody Rain

MASSIVE – Long Time Coming

THUNDER – Like A Satellite (2019)

FM – Closer to Heaven (Live)

NO HOT ASHES – I’m Back

BATTLE BEAST – No More Hollywood Endings

DELAIN – Masters of Destiny

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Words of War (Live)

MIKE TRAMP – Dead End Ride

HEAVY FEATHER – Waited All My Life

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel

STEEL ENGRAVED – Rebellion

VANDOR – Beneath The Sky

CANDLEMASS – The Omega Circle

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

447) 1st January 2019 (Uploaded 1st Jan)

PRIDE OF LIONS – Rising Up

PRIESTESS – Lay Down

PRIMAL FEAR – King of Madness

PRIMITAI – Overdrive

A PRIMITIVE EVOLUTION - Becoming

PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – As We Fall

PSYCHEWORK – Bullet With My Name

PUDDLE OF MUDD – Blurry

PULVER - Howl

PUNKY MEADOWS – Straight Shooter

PUPPY – Black Hole

PURSER DEVERILL – Square One

PURSON – Electric Landlady

Q5 – Land of the Setting Sun

QFT – Big Bang

448) 8th January 2019 (Uploaded 7th Jan)

QUEEN – We Will Rock You

QUEEN – Fat Bottomed Girls

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – Go With The Flow

QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe In Love

QUIET RIOT – Mama Weere All Crazee Now (Live)

THE QUILL – Death Valley

THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps and Thieves

RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – Nothing But A Bitter Taste

RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You

RADIATION ROMEOS – Ghost Town

RADIO EXILE – Soulfire

THE RADIO SUN – Have You Got What It Takes

RAGDOLL – Tell Me

RAGE OF ANGELS – Falling

RAINBOW – Stargazer





449) 15th January 2019 (Uploaded 14th Jan)

RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll

RAINTIMES – Make My Day

RAMMSTEIN - Sonne

RANDOM FREQUENCY - Emperor

RANDY ROXX – Rise

THE RARE BREED – Echo From The Sun

RATED X – Devil in Disguise

RATT – Lay It Down

RATTLESNAKE REMEDY – Drag You Down

THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land

RAVENEYE – Breaking Out

RAVENLIGHT – End of the World

RAY GOREN – Save My Soul

REACH – The Great Divine





450) 22nd January 2019 (Uploaded 21st Jan)

REBEL MISTRESS – Hazy

REBELLIOUS SPIRIT – Rock It

REBELS BY NATURE – Blood and Whiskey

REBELSTAR – Sick M.F.

RECKLESS LOVE – Monster

RED – Breathe Into Me

RED DRAGON CARTEL - Bitter

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – Higher Ground

RED MORRIS – Money Kills

RED SUN RISING – Deathwish

RED TIDE RISING – Inferno

THE RED VELVETINES – Ninety Nine Times

RED, WHITE & BLUES – Rescue Me

REDEMPTION – Eyes You Dare Not Meet in Dreams

451) 29th January 2019 (Uploaded 28th Jan)

REDLIGHT – Greed-Lust-Wrath

REDLINE – High Price to Pay

REDRUM – Dirty White Boy

REDS’ COOL – Bite

REECE - Desire

REFUGE – From The Ashes

RESURGENCE – Total Control

RESURRECTION KINGS – Distant Prayer

REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – White Knuckle Ride

REV THEORY – Light It Up

REVERENCE – Gods of War (Live)

REVERTIGO – Sailing Stones

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Take You Down