NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3552-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Kane Roberts (a 45 minute chat focused on his new solo album) and singer Chas West (focusing on the new West Bound album). All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 16 album recommendations during March for recent releases by West Bound, Rhapsody of Fire, Traveler, Spirits of Fire, Blood Red Saints, Booze Control, Tora Tora, Tug of War, Mikael Erlandsson, Tara Lynch, Mike Tramp, Rock Goddess, Statement, DeVicious, Skeletoon and Iron Savior - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations for albums released later in March still to be posted.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
427) 1st March 2019 (Uploaded 28th Feb)
AIRBOURNE – Breakin’ Outta Hell
WHITESNAKE – Shut Up & Kiss Me
TESLA – Shock
DEF LEPPARD – Personal Jesus
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Boulevard of Broken Hearts
SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues
TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker
GOTTHARD - What I Wouldn’t Give (Acoustic)
INGLORIOUS – I Don’t Know You
KING ZEBRA – Firewalker
UFO – The Wild One
TARA LYNCH – Evil Enough
JIZZY PEARL – High for An Eye
KROKUS – Easy Rocker
SAXON – 747 (Strangers in the Night)
MAXXWELL – Metalized
MIKE TRAMP – You Ain’t Free Anymore
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming
ELECTRIC BOYS – Rich Man, Poor Man
KILMARA – The End of the World
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Turn Off The Lights
MAVERICK – Devil’s Night
THE QUIREBOYS – Too Much of a Good Thing
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Last Bus to Bundoran
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Free Bird
428) 8th March 2019 (Uploaded 7th March)
WEST BOUND – Dance of Life
BURNING RAIN – If It’s Love
THE END MACHINE – Burn The Truth
MAVERICK – Asylum
KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of The End (feat. Alice Cooper & Alissa White-Gluz)
Interview with Kane Roberts Part 1 (18 min)
KANE ROBERTS – King of the World (feat. Nita Strauss)
Interview with Kane Roberts Part 2 (15 min)
KANE ROBERTS - Wonderful
Interview with Kane Roberts Part 3 (13 min)
KANE ROBERTS – Who We Are
KANE ROBERTS – Reckless
SUPERSKUNKZ – Queen of the Heretics
BLOOD RED SAINTS – Message to God
TUG OF WAR – Bullet With Your Name
SPIRITS OF FIRE – It’s Everywhere
RHAPSODY OF FIRE – Master of Peace
BATTLE BEAST – Eden
WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again
429) 15th March 2019 (Uploaded 13th March)
TESLA – You Won’t Take Me Alive
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
DORO – Backstage to Heaven
ROCK GODDESS – Why Do We Never Learn
TARA LYNCH - Unbreakable
WEST BOUND – Beautiful Dream
Interview with Chas West Part 1 (6 min)
WEST BOUND – Never Surrender
Interview with Chas West Part 2 (5 min)
WEST BOUND – Dance of Life
Interview with Chas West Part 3 (8 min)
WEST BOUND – Ain’t Gonna Drown
RESURRECTION KINGS – Livin’ Out Loud
TANGO DOWN – Bulletproof
TRUCKER DIABLO – Murder Ballad
THUNDER – A Lover, Not A Friend
SLAUGHTER – Days Gone By
MIKAEL ERLANDSSON – Eye of the Hurricane
MERIDIAN – Second Best
BALEFUL CREED – Levy
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Supernova
BEYOND THE BLACK – Dear Death
STATEMENT – The Hero Inside
IRON SAVIOR – Stand Up and Fight
SKELETOON – They Never Say Die
PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams
430) 22nd March 2019 (Uploaded 21st March)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
BURNING RAIN – Face The Music
SHALLOW SIDE – Sound The Alarm
MONSTER TRUCK – Denim Danger
LONERIDER – Rhythm of Life
FM – Killed By Love (Live)
NO HOT ASHES – Running Red Lights
ANIMAL DRIVE – Uncle Tom’s Cabin
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Like A Virgin
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Gone Away
AEROSMITH – Draw The Line
ALICE COOPER - I’m Eighteen
FOREVER STILL – Is It Gone
DELAIN – Nothing Left (Live)
LEVERAGE – Wind of Morrigan
ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction
FIND ME – Chain of Love
DEA MATRONA – Just Wanna Rock
GODSMACK – When Legends Rise
LIGHT THE TORCH – The Safety of Disbelief
PECTORA – Untaken
NEAL MORSE – Get Behind Me Satan
RESTLESS SPIRITS – Remember Your Name
LA GUNS – Rage
BLOODBOUND – Rise of the Dragon Empire
FROZEN CROWN – Neverending
HELL’S ADDICTION – Running Away
ELECTRIC BOYS – Gone Gone Gone
431) 29th March 2019 (Uploaded 28th March)
TESLA – I Want Everything
THE END MACHINE – Leap of Faith
SOTO – BeLie
PUMP5 – Painted Flowers
RATT – Round and Round
SCORPIONS – Rock You Like A Hurricane
BON JOVI – The Price of Love
INCH HIGH – Snakeharmer
PAY*OLA – The Colour Red
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty
CINDERELLA – Heartbreak Station
SLAUGHTER – Do Ya Know
FOREVER STILL – Breathe In Colours
ENEMY INSIDE – Phoenix
IN THIS MOMENT – Black Wedding (Ft Rob Halford)
DEEP PURPLE – Smoke on the Water
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
VAN HALEN – And The Cradle Will Rock
HELL FIRE – Isolator
DEE SNIDER – Lies Are A Business
IRONHEART – Revolution Calls
KROKUS – Rock n Roll Tonight
MR BIG – Green-Tinted Sixties Mind
BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded
BLACK MIRRORS – Lay My Burden Down
HEAVY FEATHER – Long Ride
TAX THE HEAT – On the Run
PAT MCMANUS – Belfast Boy
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
456) 5th March 2019 (Uploaded 4th March)
SALIVA – Ladies & Gentlemen
SALTY DOG – Walk Softley
SALVATION JAYNE – Cortez
SAMARKIND – Thru That Door
SAMMY HAGAR – Knockdown Dragout
SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)
SANDBERG – Circle of Anger
SANDSTONE – Almost Grateful
SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn
SANTA CRUZ – Relentless Renegades
SANTANA – Into The Night (feat Chad Kroeger)
SARAYA – Healing Touch
SATAN – Death Knell for a King
SAUZA KINGS – Satellite Girl
SAVAGE MESSIAH – In Thought Alone
SAVATAGE – Power of the Night
SAXON – Dallas 1PM / Sons of Odin
457) 12th March 2019 (Uploaded 11th March)
SAXON – They Played Rock and Roll
SCAR FOR LIFE – Judgement Day
SCARDUST - Blades
SCATTERED HAMLET – Swamp Rebel Machine
SCORPIONS – Arizona
SCOTT STAPP – Slow Suicide
SCREAM ARENA – Racing to the End of Night
SCREAM BLUE MURDER – Light It Up
SCREAMER – Ride On
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul
THE SEA WITHIN – Ashes of Dawn
SEBASTIAN BACH – Hell Inside My Head
SEBASTIEN – Fight For Love
SECRET RULE – Destruction
SECRET SPHERE – Faith
SEETHER – Betray and Degrade
SEETHER - Broken (feat Amy Lee)
458) 19th March 2019 (Uploaded 18th March)
SEETHER – Fallen
SELENE – Paradise Over
SEPTEMBER CROSS – Blackened Skies
SERENITY - Lionheart
SERGEANT STEEL – Young And Hungry
SERIOUS BLACK – Burn! Witches Burn!
SEVEN – A Better Life
SEVEN HARD YEARS – I’ve Been Waiting
SEVEN KINGDOMS – Stargazer
SEVEN MARY THREE – Water’s Edge
SEVEN THORNS – Black Fortress
SEVENTH WONDER - Victorious
SHADOW KING – Anytime, Anywhere
SHADOW TRAIN – White Clay
459) 26th March 2019 (Uploaded 24th Mar)
SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen
SHADOWMAN – Broken Bones
SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse
SHALLOW SIDE – Saints & Sinners
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – So Long
SHAMELESS – Get Out of My Dreams, Get Into My Car
SHANNON – Halfway to Heaven
SHINEDOWN – Devil
SHINING - Animal
SHIRAZ LANE – The Crown
SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – Rise to Power
SHOTGUN RODEO – Tony Iommi
SHYLOCK – I Can’t Wait Now
SICK N BEAUTIFUL – Heart December (Gates II)
SIDEBURN – Devil May Care
SIGNAL RED – Defiant
SILVER END – Pirates