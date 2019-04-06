NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2019

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3552-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2019.html





This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Kane Roberts (a 45 minute chat focused on his new solo album) and singer Chas West (focusing on the new West Bound album). All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html





I posted 16 album recommendations during March for recent releases by West Bound, Rhapsody of Fire, Traveler, Spirits of Fire, Blood Red Saints, Booze Control, Tora Tora, Tug of War, Mikael Erlandsson, Tara Lynch, Mike Tramp, Rock Goddess, Statement, DeVicious, Skeletoon and Iron Savior - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations for albums released later in March still to be posted.





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

427) 1st March 2019 (Uploaded 28th Feb)

AIRBOURNE – Breakin’ Outta Hell

WHITESNAKE – Shut Up & Kiss Me

TESLA – Shock

DEF LEPPARD – Personal Jesus

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Boulevard of Broken Hearts

SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues

TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker

GOTTHARD - What I Wouldn’t Give (Acoustic)

INGLORIOUS – I Don’t Know You

KING ZEBRA – Firewalker

UFO – The Wild One

TARA LYNCH – Evil Enough

JIZZY PEARL – High for An Eye

KROKUS – Easy Rocker

SAXON – 747 (Strangers in the Night)

MAXXWELL – Metalized

MIKE TRAMP – You Ain’t Free Anymore

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming

ELECTRIC BOYS – Rich Man, Poor Man

KILMARA – The End of the World

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Turn Off The Lights

MAVERICK – Devil’s Night

THE QUIREBOYS – Too Much of a Good Thing

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Last Bus to Bundoran

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Free Bird





428) 8th March 2019 (Uploaded 7th March)

WEST BOUND – Dance of Life

BURNING RAIN – If It’s Love

THE END MACHINE – Burn The Truth

MAVERICK – Asylum

KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of The End (feat. Alice Cooper & Alissa White-Gluz)

Interview with Kane Roberts Part 1 (18 min)

KANE ROBERTS – King of the World (feat. Nita Strauss)

Interview with Kane Roberts Part 2 (15 min)

KANE ROBERTS - Wonderful

Interview with Kane Roberts Part 3 (13 min)

KANE ROBERTS – Who We Are

KANE ROBERTS – Reckless

SUPERSKUNKZ – Queen of the Heretics

BLOOD RED SAINTS – Message to God

TUG OF WAR – Bullet With Your Name

SPIRITS OF FIRE – It’s Everywhere

RHAPSODY OF FIRE – Master of Peace

BATTLE BEAST – Eden

WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again





429) 15th March 2019 (Uploaded 13th March)

TESLA – You Won’t Take Me Alive

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

DORO – Backstage to Heaven

ROCK GODDESS – Why Do We Never Learn

TARA LYNCH - Unbreakable

WEST BOUND – Beautiful Dream

Interview with Chas West Part 1 (6 min)

WEST BOUND – Never Surrender

Interview with Chas West Part 2 (5 min)

WEST BOUND – Dance of Life

Interview with Chas West Part 3 (8 min)

WEST BOUND – Ain’t Gonna Drown

RESURRECTION KINGS – Livin’ Out Loud

TANGO DOWN – Bulletproof

TRUCKER DIABLO – Murder Ballad

THUNDER – A Lover, Not A Friend

SLAUGHTER – Days Gone By

MIKAEL ERLANDSSON – Eye of the Hurricane

MERIDIAN – Second Best

BALEFUL CREED – Levy

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Supernova

BEYOND THE BLACK – Dear Death

STATEMENT – The Hero Inside

IRON SAVIOR – Stand Up and Fight

SKELETOON – They Never Say Die

PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams





430) 22nd March 2019 (Uploaded 21st March)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

BURNING RAIN – Face The Music

SHALLOW SIDE – Sound The Alarm

MONSTER TRUCK – Denim Danger

LONERIDER – Rhythm of Life

FM – Killed By Love (Live)

NO HOT ASHES – Running Red Lights

ANIMAL DRIVE – Uncle Tom’s Cabin

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Like A Virgin

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Gone Away

AEROSMITH – Draw The Line

ALICE COOPER - I’m Eighteen

FOREVER STILL – Is It Gone

DELAIN – Nothing Left (Live)

LEVERAGE – Wind of Morrigan

ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction

FIND ME – Chain of Love

DEA MATRONA – Just Wanna Rock

GODSMACK – When Legends Rise

LIGHT THE TORCH – The Safety of Disbelief

PECTORA – Untaken

NEAL MORSE – Get Behind Me Satan

RESTLESS SPIRITS – Remember Your Name

LA GUNS – Rage

BLOODBOUND – Rise of the Dragon Empire

FROZEN CROWN – Neverending

HELL’S ADDICTION – Running Away

ELECTRIC BOYS – Gone Gone Gone





431) 29th March 2019 (Uploaded 28th March)

TESLA – I Want Everything

THE END MACHINE – Leap of Faith

SOTO – BeLie

PUMP5 – Painted Flowers

RATT – Round and Round

SCORPIONS – Rock You Like A Hurricane

BON JOVI – The Price of Love

INCH HIGH – Snakeharmer

PAY*OLA – The Colour Red

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty

CINDERELLA – Heartbreak Station

SLAUGHTER – Do Ya Know

FOREVER STILL – Breathe In Colours

ENEMY INSIDE – Phoenix

IN THIS MOMENT – Black Wedding (Ft Rob Halford)

DEEP PURPLE – Smoke on the Water

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

VAN HALEN – And The Cradle Will Rock

HELL FIRE – Isolator

DEE SNIDER – Lies Are A Business

IRONHEART – Revolution Calls

KROKUS – Rock n Roll Tonight

MR BIG – Green-Tinted Sixties Mind

BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded

BLACK MIRRORS – Lay My Burden Down

HEAVY FEATHER – Long Ride

TAX THE HEAT – On the Run

PAT MCMANUS – Belfast Boy





************************************





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.





456) 5th March 2019 (Uploaded 4th March)

SALIVA – Ladies & Gentlemen

SALTY DOG – Walk Softley

SALVATION JAYNE – Cortez

SAMARKIND – Thru That Door

SAMMY HAGAR – Knockdown Dragout

SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)

SANDBERG – Circle of Anger

SANDSTONE – Almost Grateful

SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn

SANTA CRUZ – Relentless Renegades

SANTANA – Into The Night (feat Chad Kroeger)

SARAYA – Healing Touch

SATAN – Death Knell for a King

SAUZA KINGS – Satellite Girl

SAVAGE MESSIAH – In Thought Alone

SAVATAGE – Power of the Night

SAXON – Dallas 1PM / Sons of Odin





457) 12th March 2019 (Uploaded 11th March)

SAXON – They Played Rock and Roll

SCAR FOR LIFE – Judgement Day

SCARDUST - Blades

SCATTERED HAMLET – Swamp Rebel Machine

SCORPIONS – Arizona

SCOTT STAPP – Slow Suicide

SCREAM ARENA – Racing to the End of Night

SCREAM BLUE MURDER – Light It Up

SCREAMER – Ride On

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

THE SEA WITHIN – Ashes of Dawn

SEBASTIAN BACH – Hell Inside My Head

SEBASTIEN – Fight For Love

SECRET RULE – Destruction

SECRET SPHERE – Faith

SEETHER – Betray and Degrade

SEETHER - Broken (feat Amy Lee)





458) 19th March 2019 (Uploaded 18th March)

SEETHER – Fallen

SELENE – Paradise Over

SEPTEMBER CROSS – Blackened Skies

SERENITY - Lionheart

SERGEANT STEEL – Young And Hungry

SERIOUS BLACK – Burn! Witches Burn!

SEVEN – A Better Life

SEVEN HARD YEARS – I’ve Been Waiting

SEVEN KINGDOMS – Stargazer

SEVEN MARY THREE – Water’s Edge

SEVEN THORNS – Black Fortress

SEVENTH WONDER - Victorious

SHADOW KING – Anytime, Anywhere

SHADOW TRAIN – White Clay





459) 26th March 2019 (Uploaded 24th Mar)

SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen

SHADOWMAN – Broken Bones

SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse

SHALLOW SIDE – Saints & Sinners

SHAMAN’S HARVEST – So Long

SHAMELESS – Get Out of My Dreams, Get Into My Car

SHANNON – Halfway to Heaven

SHINEDOWN – Devil

SHINING - Animal

SHIRAZ LANE – The Crown

SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – Rise to Power

SHOTGUN RODEO – Tony Iommi

SHYLOCK – I Can’t Wait Now

SICK N BEAUTIFUL – Heart December (Gates II)

SIDEBURN – Devil May Care

SIGNAL RED – Defiant