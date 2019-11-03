NI ROCKS Playlists for October 2019

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3672-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2019.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th October included interviews with Magnus Karlsson from The Ferrymen, Primal Fear etc and David Ellefson from Megadeth. The latter interview was repeated again with some additional tracks on 25th October.

All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

The Shows this month also featured special promo interviews with Alter Bridge and Airbourne.





I posted 10 album / EP recommendations during October for recent releases by Kobra and the Lotus, Wicked Stone, Fathom Farewell, Sifting, Age of Reflection, Soren Andersen, The Ferrymen, Burnt Out Wreck, Michael Sweet and Stargazer- http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released towards end of October, still to be posted.





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - This month I added shows featuring interviews with Magnus Karlsson and David Ellefson.





**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

458) 4th October 2019 (Uploaded 3rd Oct)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started the End of the World

CORELEONI – Angel

WICKED STONE – Couldn’t Take Anymore

BOBAFLEX – Hate You

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Insanity

SLAUGHTER – Eye to Eye

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Bring It On

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Standing in the Line of Fire

STONE BROKEN – Doesn’t Matter

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Psycho

BAD WOLVES – Sober

SHINEDOWN – What A Shame

TYKETTO – Monday

GOTTHARD – Eagle

MAVERICK – Jessie’s Girl

JIZZY PEARL – High for an Eye

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Let The River Run Through You

RICHIE SAMBORA – Church of Desire

BETH HART – Bad Woman Blues

BADLANDS – Dreams in the Dark

TESLA – Shooting Star

SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood

FM – Bad Luck

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

HOUSE OF LORDS – Concussion

FATHOM FAREWELL – Six Feet Beneath

VENREZ – Heard it All Before

BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf

KINGS OF THE SUN – Fire on the Mountain





459) 11th October 2019 (Uploaded 10th Oct)

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

THE FERRYMEN – No Matter How Hard We Fall

Interview with MAGNUS KARLSSON Part 1 (5 min)

THE FERRYMEN – A New Evil

Interview with MAGNUS KARLSSON Part 2 (7 min)

THE FERRYMEN – Bring Me Home

Interview with MAGNUS KARLSSON Part 3 (6 min)

THE FERRYMEN – Don’t Stand In My Way

MEGADETH – The Threat Is Real

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 1 (10 min)

ELLEFSON – Hammer (Comes Down)

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 2 (8 min)

METAL ALLEGIANCE – Power Drunk Majesty Pt1

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 3 (6 min)

ELLEFSON – If You Were God

ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Leviathan

CONJURING FATE – No Escape

SIFTING – Enough

SONS OF APOLLO – Diary of a Madman

A LITTLE BITTER – Further I Crawl

KISKE / SOMERVILLE – City of Heroes

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – When The Sky Falls

AGE OF REFLECTION – A New Dawn

PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams





460) 18th October 2019 (Uploaded 17th Oct)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Drink Beer, Destroy

AIRBOURNE – Backseat Boogie

BURNT OUT WRECK – Positive

CYHRA – Out of My Life

DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age

WARRANT – Blind Faith

SHADOW KING – No Man’s Land

THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – White Lines

SCREAMING EAGLES – Get Out While I’m Ahead

ALTER BRIDGE – Dying Light

Promo Interview with Myles Kennedy & Mark Tremonti Pt1

ALTER BRIDGE – Pay No Mind

Promo Interview with Myles Kennedy & Mark Tremonti Pt2

ALTER BRIDGE – Take The Crown

TESLA – Miles Away

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion

WHITE RAVEN DOWN – Not Alone

DENNER’S INFERNO – Sometimes

JD MILLER – Icarus

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Wounds

BLIND GUARDIAN TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA – The Storm

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World

HELL YEAH – Welcome Home

HELHORSE – Avalanche

SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm

MAGNUM – Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies





461) 25th October 2019 (Uploaded 24th Oct)

MEGADETH – Peace Sells

JUDAS PRIEST – Nostradamus

IRON MAIDEN – Futureal

CONJURING FATE –Journeys End

ELLEFSON - Vultures

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 1 (10 min)

ELLEFSON – Hammer (Comes Down)

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 2 (8 min)

METAL ALLEGIANCE – Power Drunk Majesty Pt1

Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 3 (6 min)

ELLEFSON – If You Were God

ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Leviathan

MARK SLAUGHTER – Conspiracy

CO-OP – Howl (ft Joe Perry)

SUNFLOWER DEAD – Turn Away

MEGADETH – Cold Sweat

DEAD BY WEDNESDAY – Symphony of Destruction

METAL ALLEGIANCE – Life in the Fast Lane (ft Alissa White-Gluz)

AIRBOURNE – She Gives Me Hell

Promo Interview with AIRBOURNE Pt1 (ft Boneshaker)

Promo Interview with AIRBOURNE Pt2 (ft Backseat Boogie)

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Drive Me Mad

ELEVATION FALLS – Demon

DYSTOPIA – Mizery

STITCHED UP HEART – Warrior

EDENBRIDGE – The Memory Hunter

TURBOKILL – Pulse of the Swarm

EDGE OF FOREVER – Native Soul

FIRELAND – Fallen III





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html





485) 1st Oct 2019 (Uploaded 30th Sept)

ANIMAL DRIVE – Monkey Business

ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Wolves

ANOXIA – These Chains

THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes

ANTHEM – Immortal Bind

ANVIL – Doing What I Want

ANY GIVEN DAY - Lonewolf

APOCALYPTICA – I’m Not Jesus (Ft Corey Taylor)

APOLLO – Buried in a Flame

APOLLO UNDER FIRE – When It Rains

APPICE – You Got Me Running

APRIL WINE – Roller

ARCH MATHEOS - Wanderlust

ARCHANGE – Live Forever





486) 8th October 2019 (Uploaded 7th Oct)

ARDOURS – Last Moment

ARION – At the Break of Dawn (feat Elize Ryd)

ARK ASCENT - Sanctuary

THE ARKANES – Onus

ARMORED DAWN – Men of Odin

ARMORED SAINT – Mutiny on the World

THE ART – Dirty Girl

ART NATION – Need You to Understand

ART OF ANARCHY - Won’t Let You Down

ARTILLERY – Crossroads to Conspiracy

AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming

AS SIRENS FALL – Lily

ASPHODELIA – Cassandra

ASSASSINS – Shout About It

ATLAS – Samsara

ATREYU – The Time Is Now

ATTICA RAGE – Through The Inner Eye





487) 15th October 2019 (Uploaded 14th Oct)

AUDIO PORN – Deeper Than The Bone

AUDIOSLAVE – Cochise

AUDREY HORNE – This Is War

AUTOGRAPH – Turn Up The Radio (Live)

AVANTASIA – Book of Shallows

AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Mad Hatter

AVENGER – Race Against Time

AXE – Land of Our Fathers

AXEL RUDI PELL – Long Live Rock

BABYJANE – Are You Listening

BABYLON A.D. – Fool On Fire

BABYLON FIRE – Within The Mouth of Madness

BABYLON SHAKES – Making a Million





488) 22nd October 2019 (Uploaded 22nd Oct)

BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius

BAD COMPANY – Holy Water

BAD DOG - Jupiter

BAD ENGLISH – Forget Me Not

BAD MOON RISING – Blood on the Streets

BAD TOUCH WITH MOLLIE MARRIOTT – Baby Get It On

BAD WOLVES – Hear Me Now (feat DIAMANTE)

BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk

BAI BANG – Crazy

BAILEY – In The Name of the King

BAKKEN – Evil Walks This Way

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All

BANG TANGO – Someone Like You





489) 29th October 2019 (Uploaded Oct)

BARBE-Q-BARBIES – Hangman’s Song

BATTLE BEAST – The Golden Horde

BATTLEAXE – Hail to the King

BE THE WOLF – Chameleon

BEAST IN BLACK – Sweet True Lies

BEASTO BLANCO – Half Life

BEAUVOIR FREE – Just Breathe

BEGGAR – Book of Days

BELLS AND RAVENS – Rise

BEN GRANFELT – My Soul to You

BENEDICTUM – Evil That We Do

BETH HART – Bad Woman Blues