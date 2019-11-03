NI ROCKS Playlists for October 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3672-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th October included interviews with Magnus Karlsson from The Ferrymen, Primal Fear etc and David Ellefson from Megadeth. The latter interview was repeated again with some additional tracks on 25th October.
All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
The Shows this month also featured special promo interviews with Alter Bridge and Airbourne.
I posted 10 album / EP recommendations during October for recent releases by Kobra and the Lotus, Wicked Stone, Fathom Farewell, Sifting, Age of Reflection, Soren Andersen, The Ferrymen, Burnt Out Wreck, Michael Sweet and Stargazer- http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released towards end of October, still to be posted.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - This month I added shows featuring interviews with Magnus Karlsson and David Ellefson.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
458) 4th October 2019 (Uploaded 3rd Oct)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started the End of the World
CORELEONI – Angel
WICKED STONE – Couldn’t Take Anymore
BOBAFLEX – Hate You
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Insanity
SLAUGHTER – Eye to Eye
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Bring It On
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Standing in the Line of Fire
STONE BROKEN – Doesn’t Matter
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Psycho
BAD WOLVES – Sober
SHINEDOWN – What A Shame
TYKETTO – Monday
GOTTHARD – Eagle
MAVERICK – Jessie’s Girl
JIZZY PEARL – High for an Eye
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Let The River Run Through You
RICHIE SAMBORA – Church of Desire
BETH HART – Bad Woman Blues
BADLANDS – Dreams in the Dark
TESLA – Shooting Star
SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood
FM – Bad Luck
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
HOUSE OF LORDS – Concussion
FATHOM FAREWELL – Six Feet Beneath
VENREZ – Heard it All Before
BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf
KINGS OF THE SUN – Fire on the Mountain
459) 11th October 2019 (Uploaded 10th Oct)
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
THE FERRYMEN – No Matter How Hard We Fall
Interview with MAGNUS KARLSSON Part 1 (5 min)
THE FERRYMEN – A New Evil
Interview with MAGNUS KARLSSON Part 2 (7 min)
THE FERRYMEN – Bring Me Home
Interview with MAGNUS KARLSSON Part 3 (6 min)
THE FERRYMEN – Don’t Stand In My Way
MEGADETH – The Threat Is Real
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 1 (10 min)
ELLEFSON – Hammer (Comes Down)
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 2 (8 min)
METAL ALLEGIANCE – Power Drunk Majesty Pt1
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 3 (6 min)
ELLEFSON – If You Were God
ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Leviathan
CONJURING FATE – No Escape
SIFTING – Enough
SONS OF APOLLO – Diary of a Madman
A LITTLE BITTER – Further I Crawl
KISKE / SOMERVILLE – City of Heroes
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – When The Sky Falls
AGE OF REFLECTION – A New Dawn
PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams
460) 18th October 2019 (Uploaded 17th Oct)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Drink Beer, Destroy
AIRBOURNE – Backseat Boogie
BURNT OUT WRECK – Positive
CYHRA – Out of My Life
DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age
WARRANT – Blind Faith
SHADOW KING – No Man’s Land
THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – White Lines
SCREAMING EAGLES – Get Out While I’m Ahead
ALTER BRIDGE – Dying Light
Promo Interview with Myles Kennedy & Mark Tremonti Pt1
ALTER BRIDGE – Pay No Mind
Promo Interview with Myles Kennedy & Mark Tremonti Pt2
ALTER BRIDGE – Take The Crown
TESLA – Miles Away
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
MAMA’S BOYS – Power and Passion
WHITE RAVEN DOWN – Not Alone
DENNER’S INFERNO – Sometimes
JD MILLER – Icarus
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Wounds
BLIND GUARDIAN TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA – The Storm
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World
HELL YEAH – Welcome Home
HELHORSE – Avalanche
SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm
MAGNUM – Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies
461) 25th October 2019 (Uploaded 24th Oct)
MEGADETH – Peace Sells
JUDAS PRIEST – Nostradamus
IRON MAIDEN – Futureal
CONJURING FATE –Journeys End
ELLEFSON - Vultures
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 1 (10 min)
ELLEFSON – Hammer (Comes Down)
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 2 (8 min)
METAL ALLEGIANCE – Power Drunk Majesty Pt1
Interview with DAVID ELLEFSON Part 3 (6 min)
ELLEFSON – If You Were God
ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Leviathan
MARK SLAUGHTER – Conspiracy
CO-OP – Howl (ft Joe Perry)
SUNFLOWER DEAD – Turn Away
MEGADETH – Cold Sweat
DEAD BY WEDNESDAY – Symphony of Destruction
METAL ALLEGIANCE – Life in the Fast Lane (ft Alissa White-Gluz)
AIRBOURNE – She Gives Me Hell
Promo Interview with AIRBOURNE Pt1 (ft Boneshaker)
Promo Interview with AIRBOURNE Pt2 (ft Backseat Boogie)
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Drive Me Mad
ELEVATION FALLS – Demon
DYSTOPIA – Mizery
STITCHED UP HEART – Warrior
EDENBRIDGE – The Memory Hunter
TURBOKILL – Pulse of the Swarm
EDGE OF FOREVER – Native Soul
FIRELAND – Fallen III
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
485) 1st Oct 2019 (Uploaded 30th Sept)
ANIMAL DRIVE – Monkey Business
ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Wolves
ANOXIA – These Chains
THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes
ANTHEM – Immortal Bind
ANVIL – Doing What I Want
ANY GIVEN DAY - Lonewolf
APOCALYPTICA – I’m Not Jesus (Ft Corey Taylor)
APOLLO – Buried in a Flame
APOLLO UNDER FIRE – When It Rains
APPICE – You Got Me Running
APRIL WINE – Roller
ARCH MATHEOS - Wanderlust
ARCHANGE – Live Forever
486) 8th October 2019 (Uploaded 7th Oct)
ARDOURS – Last Moment
ARION – At the Break of Dawn (feat Elize Ryd)
ARK ASCENT - Sanctuary
THE ARKANES – Onus
ARMORED DAWN – Men of Odin
ARMORED SAINT – Mutiny on the World
THE ART – Dirty Girl
ART NATION – Need You to Understand
ART OF ANARCHY - Won’t Let You Down
ARTILLERY – Crossroads to Conspiracy
AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming
AS SIRENS FALL – Lily
ASPHODELIA – Cassandra
ASSASSINS – Shout About It
ATLAS – Samsara
ATREYU – The Time Is Now
ATTICA RAGE – Through The Inner Eye
487) 15th October 2019 (Uploaded 14th Oct)
AUDIO PORN – Deeper Than The Bone
AUDIOSLAVE – Cochise
AUDREY HORNE – This Is War
AUTOGRAPH – Turn Up The Radio (Live)
AVANTASIA – Book of Shallows
AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Mad Hatter
AVENGER – Race Against Time
AXE – Land of Our Fathers
AXEL RUDI PELL – Long Live Rock
BABYJANE – Are You Listening
BABYLON A.D. – Fool On Fire
BABYLON FIRE – Within The Mouth of Madness
BABYLON SHAKES – Making a Million
488) 22nd October 2019 (Uploaded 22nd Oct)
BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius
BAD COMPANY – Holy Water
BAD DOG - Jupiter
BAD ENGLISH – Forget Me Not
BAD MOON RISING – Blood on the Streets
BAD TOUCH WITH MOLLIE MARRIOTT – Baby Get It On
BAD WOLVES – Hear Me Now (feat DIAMANTE)
BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk
BAI BANG – Crazy
BAILEY – In The Name of the King
BAKKEN – Evil Walks This Way
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All
BANG TANGO – Someone Like You
489) 29th October 2019 (Uploaded Oct)
BARBE-Q-BARBIES – Hangman’s Song
BATTLE BEAST – The Golden Horde
BATTLEAXE – Hail to the King
BE THE WOLF – Chameleon
BEAST IN BLACK – Sweet True Lies
BEASTO BLANCO – Half Life
BEAUVOIR FREE – Just Breathe
BEGGAR – Book of Days
BELLS AND RAVENS – Rise
BEN GRANFELT – My Soul to You
BENEDICTUM – Evil That We Do
BETH HART – Bad Woman Blues
BEYOND THE BLACK – Through The Mirror / Forget My Name