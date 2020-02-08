NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3713-ni-rocks-recap-on-2019-and-playlists-for-december.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with Burnt Out Wreck frontman Gary Moat who was previously the drummer for Heavy Pettin. An earlier interview with local musician Conal Montgomery was repeated on the NI Rocks A-Z Show. Interviews have also been recorded with Doug Aldrich and Jeff Pilson which will be included on the Shows in February. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html. There was also a special promo feature/interview with Magnum this month.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
I posted just six album recommendations during January for recent releases by Luca Sellitto, Sign X, Vandallus, Brothers of Metal, Mallet and Revolution Saints - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are still a few more recommendations for albums released in late January to be posted.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
471) 3rd January 2020 (Uploaded 4th Jan)
IRON MAIDEN – The Trooper (Live)
ALTER BRIDGE – Wouldn’t You Rather
AIRBOURNE – Boneshaker
TEMPT – Paralyzed
STEVIE K – Winter Son
RICKY WARWICK – Tattoos & Alibis
STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon
SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll
GREAT WHITE – Once Bitten Twice Shy
WHITESNAKE – Give Me All Your Love
FIRE FROM THE GODS – Right Now
THE HU – Yuve Yuve Yu (Ft Danny Case)
CLUTCH – Electric Worry
STORM FORCE – Because of You
THE JAILBIRDS – Black Madonna
SHADOW BREAKER – City of Lights
FALON – Girls on Fire
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
PASSION – Trespass on Love
TALES OF EVENING – Winds Will Rise
FROZEN CROWN – I Am The Tyrant
ENEMY INSIDE – Lullaby
GUNS N ROSES – November Rain
GUNS N ROSES – Estranged
472) 10th January 2020 (Uploaded 10th Jan)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
DIRTY SHIRLEY – I Disappear
WAITING FOR MONDAY – Until The Dawn
DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos
ALIAS – Waiting For Love
GIUFFRIA – Love You Forever
FM – Everytime I Think Of You
DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter
TESLA – Song & Emotion
PHANTOM 5 – They Won’t Come Back
THIN LIZZY – Cowboy Song
MAMA’S BOYS – Don’t Tell Mama
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – King of Hearts and Minds
AMARANTHE – 82nd All The Way
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Silver Moonlight
STITCHED UP HEART – Warrior
OZZY OSBOURNE – So Tired
LOU GRAMM – Midnight Blue
BLACKFOOT – Morning Dew
BROTHERS OF METAL – Njord
HAMMERFALL – Second to One
AVATARIUM – Voices
FLEETWOOD MAC – Landslide
DEA MATRONA – Nobody’s Child
ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning
EVANESCENCE – The Chain
473) 17th January 2020 (Uploaded 17th Jan)
RUSH – The Spirit of Radio (Live)
GOTTHARD – Missteria
SHAKRA – Too Much is Not Enough
BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster
BLACK STAR RIDERS – In the Shadow of the War Machine
BIFF BYFORD – School of Hard Knocks
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Closer
A LITTLE BITTER – Martyr
TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla
BURNING WITCHES – Sea of Lies
H.E.A.T. – Come Clean
FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Freedom is a Prison
BAD WOLVES – Sober
THE JEFF HEALEY BAND – I Think I Love You Too Much
BONHAM – Wait For You
AEROSMITH – Lover Alot
KHYMERA – Walk Away
SERENITY – Souls and Sins
MALLET – Rock n Roll Hero
THE QUIREBOYS – Mother Mary (Live)
THE DAVY K PROJECT – Pray
DELAIN – One Second
SYTERIA – Make Some Noise
AMBERIAN DAWN – Looking For You
RUSH - 2112
474) 24th January 2020 (Uploaded 24th Jan)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
DEVILSKIN – Corrode
ARCHON ANGEL – Rise
ASPHALT VALENTINE – Twisted Road
SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges
HOUSE OF LORDS – Chains of Love
DANGER DANGER – Monkey Business
SONS OF APOLLO – Desolate July
ALLEN OLZON – Worlds Apart
JESSE DAMON – Love Gone Wild
MAGNUM – Where Are You Eden
Promo for new MAGNUM album “The Serpent Rings”
MAGNUM – Not Forgiven
HAREM SCAREM – The Death of Me
PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
HARDLINE – Hot Cherie (Live)
EASY ACTION – Code to Your Heart
SILVERA – Alive
SEMBLANT – Mere Shadow
SECRET RULE – Purgatory
KOBURG – Karma is a Bitch
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Running from the Wreckage
HELEN HURD AND THE MAVERICKS – Timeline
ELEGY OF MADNESS – Egodemon
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe
475) 31st January 2020 (Uploaded 31st Jan)
STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
THE QUIREBOYS – Original Black Eyed Son
MAMA’S BOYS – Runaway Dreams
SAXON – Battalions of Steel
LITA FORD – Blueberry
LISA DOMINIQUE – All Fall Down
BURNT OUT WRECK – Dead or Alive
Interview with GARY MOAT Part 1 (8 min)
BURNT OUT WRECK – Positive
Interview with GARY MOAT Part 2 (12 min)
HEAVY PETTIN – Lonely People
Interview with GARY MOAT Part 3 (11 min)
BURNT OUT WRECK – Headfuck
HEAVY PETTIN – Shout It Out
HEAVY PETTIN – Rock Ain’t Dead
SHAKRA – Turn The Light On
PASSION – Back
DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos
ANVIL – Legal At Last
KIRRA – Caving In
ALMANAC – Predator
THE ANSWER – Raise a Little Hell
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
499) 7th January 2020 (Uploaded 6th Jan)
CANDLEMASS – Astorolus – The Great Octopus
CARE OF NIGHT – Your Perfection
CARL DIXON – Every Step of the Way
THE CARS – Just What I Needed
CASABLANCA – The Giant Dreamless Sleep
CASCADENCE – Let’s Get Ready
CASTLE – Can’t Escape The Evil
CATS IN SPACE – Mr Heartache
CATTAIL BREW – Side By Side
CAULDRON – Letting Go
CELLAR DARLING - Pain
CHAD KROEGER – Hero (Ft Josey Scott)
CHANGE OF HEART – Last Tiger
CHAOS MAGIC – Path of the Brave (Ft Ronnie Romero)
500) 14th January 2020 (Uploaded 13th Jan)
CHAOS MAGIC – FuryBorn (Ft Tom Englund)
CHARM CITY DEVILS – Man of Constant Sorrow
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath
CHASING DRAGONS – Like Gravity
CHEAP TRICK – Mighty Wings
CHEMIA – The Luck
CHICKENFOOT – Turnin’ Left
CHRIS APPLETON – No Tomorrow
CHRIS BAY – Flying Hearts
CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity
CHROME DIVISION – I’m On Fire Tonight
CHROME MOLLY – Indestructible
CIMINO – Alive
CINDERELLA – Coming Home
501) 21st January 2020 (Uploaded 20th Jan)
CINDERELLA – Gypsy Road
CIRCUS MAXIMUS – The Weight
CIRCUS OF POWER – Fast and Easy
CIRITH UNGOL - Join The Legion
CITIZEN CHARLIE – Faith No More
CITY OF THIEVES – Born to be Great
CIVIL WAR – America
THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow
CLARE CUNNINGHAM – Piece of Me
CLIF MAGNESS – Ain’t No Way
CLUTCH – Evil
COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell
CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest
CODE RED – I Won’t Be Your Hero
502) 28th January 2020 (Uploaded 27th Jan)
COLD – Without You
COLDSPELL – Call of the Wild
COLOBAR – A Change of the Ages
COLIN JAMES – Just Came Back
COLOR THREE – Modern Design
COLOUR OF NOISE – Can You Hear Me
COME TASTE THE BAND – Not That Kind of Man
Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 1 (5 min)
CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper
Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 2 (5 min)
CONAL MONTGOMERY – The Angel and the Demon
CONDITIONS – Walking Separate Ways
CONJURING FATE – Night of the Knives
Last Updated (Monday, 10 February 2020 19:48)