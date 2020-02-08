NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3713-ni-rocks-recap-on-2019-and-playlists-for-december.html





This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with Burnt Out Wreck frontman Gary Moat who was previously the drummer for Heavy Pettin. An earlier interview with local musician Conal Montgomery was repeated on the NI Rocks A-Z Show. Interviews have also been recorded with Doug Aldrich and Jeff Pilson which will be included on the Shows in February. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html . There was also a special promo feature/interview with Magnum this month.





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

I posted just six album recommendations during January for recent releases by Luca Sellitto, Sign X, Vandallus, Brothers of Metal, Mallet and Revolution Saints - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are still a few more recommendations for albums released in late January to be posted.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

471) 3rd January 2020 (Uploaded 4th Jan)

IRON MAIDEN – The Trooper (Live)

ALTER BRIDGE – Wouldn’t You Rather

AIRBOURNE – Boneshaker

TEMPT – Paralyzed

STEVIE K – Winter Son

RICKY WARWICK – Tattoos & Alibis

STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon

SARAYA – Love Has Taken Its Toll

GREAT WHITE – Once Bitten Twice Shy

WHITESNAKE – Give Me All Your Love

FIRE FROM THE GODS – Right Now

THE HU – Yuve Yuve Yu (Ft Danny Case)

CLUTCH – Electric Worry

STORM FORCE – Because of You

THE JAILBIRDS – Black Madonna

SHADOW BREAKER – City of Lights

FALON – Girls on Fire

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

PASSION – Trespass on Love

TALES OF EVENING – Winds Will Rise

FROZEN CROWN – I Am The Tyrant

ENEMY INSIDE – Lullaby

GUNS N ROSES – November Rain

GUNS N ROSES – Estranged





472) 10th January 2020 (Uploaded 10th Jan)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

DIRTY SHIRLEY – I Disappear

WAITING FOR MONDAY – Until The Dawn

DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos

ALIAS – Waiting For Love

GIUFFRIA – Love You Forever

FM – Everytime I Think Of You

DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter

TESLA – Song & Emotion

PHANTOM 5 – They Won’t Come Back

THIN LIZZY – Cowboy Song

MAMA’S BOYS – Don’t Tell Mama

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – King of Hearts and Minds

AMARANTHE – 82nd All The Way

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Silver Moonlight

STITCHED UP HEART – Warrior

OZZY OSBOURNE – So Tired

LOU GRAMM – Midnight Blue

BLACKFOOT – Morning Dew

BROTHERS OF METAL – Njord

HAMMERFALL – Second to One

AVATARIUM – Voices

FLEETWOOD MAC – Landslide

DEA MATRONA – Nobody’s Child

ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning

EVANESCENCE – The Chain





473) 17th January 2020 (Uploaded 17th Jan)

RUSH – The Spirit of Radio (Live)

GOTTHARD – Missteria

SHAKRA – Too Much is Not Enough

BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster

BLACK STAR RIDERS – In the Shadow of the War Machine

BIFF BYFORD – School of Hard Knocks

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Closer

A LITTLE BITTER – Martyr

TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla

BURNING WITCHES – Sea of Lies

H.E.A.T. – Come Clean

FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Freedom is a Prison

BAD WOLVES – Sober

THE JEFF HEALEY BAND – I Think I Love You Too Much

BONHAM – Wait For You

AEROSMITH – Lover Alot

KHYMERA – Walk Away

SERENITY – Souls and Sins

MALLET – Rock n Roll Hero

THE QUIREBOYS – Mother Mary (Live)

THE DAVY K PROJECT – Pray

DELAIN – One Second

SYTERIA – Make Some Noise

AMBERIAN DAWN – Looking For You

RUSH - 2112





474) 24th January 2020 (Uploaded 24th Jan)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

DEVILSKIN – Corrode

ARCHON ANGEL – Rise

ASPHALT VALENTINE – Twisted Road

SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges

HOUSE OF LORDS – Chains of Love

DANGER DANGER – Monkey Business

SONS OF APOLLO – Desolate July

ALLEN OLZON – Worlds Apart

JESSE DAMON – Love Gone Wild

MAGNUM – Where Are You Eden

Promo for new MAGNUM album “The Serpent Rings”

MAGNUM – Not Forgiven

HAREM SCAREM – The Death of Me

PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

HARDLINE – Hot Cherie (Live)

EASY ACTION – Code to Your Heart

SILVERA – Alive

SEMBLANT – Mere Shadow

SECRET RULE – Purgatory

KOBURG – Karma is a Bitch

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Running from the Wreckage

HELEN HURD AND THE MAVERICKS – Timeline

ELEGY OF MADNESS – Egodemon

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe





475) 31st January 2020 (Uploaded 31st Jan)

STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

THE QUIREBOYS – Original Black Eyed Son

MAMA’S BOYS – Runaway Dreams

SAXON – Battalions of Steel

LITA FORD – Blueberry

LISA DOMINIQUE – All Fall Down

BURNT OUT WRECK – Dead or Alive

Interview with GARY MOAT Part 1 (8 min)

BURNT OUT WRECK – Positive

Interview with GARY MOAT Part 2 (12 min)

HEAVY PETTIN – Lonely People

Interview with GARY MOAT Part 3 (11 min)

BURNT OUT WRECK – Headfuck

HEAVY PETTIN – Shout It Out

HEAVY PETTIN – Rock Ain’t Dead

SHAKRA – Turn The Light On

PASSION – Back

DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos

ANVIL – Legal At Last

KIRRA – Caving In

ALMANAC – Predator

THE ANSWER – Raise a Little Hell





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

499) 7th January 2020 (Uploaded 6th Jan)

CANDLEMASS – Astorolus – The Great Octopus

CARE OF NIGHT – Your Perfection

CARL DIXON – Every Step of the Way

THE CARS – Just What I Needed

CASABLANCA – The Giant Dreamless Sleep

CASCADENCE – Let’s Get Ready

CASTLE – Can’t Escape The Evil

CATS IN SPACE – Mr Heartache

CATTAIL BREW – Side By Side

CAULDRON – Letting Go

CELLAR DARLING - Pain

CHAD KROEGER – Hero (Ft Josey Scott)

CHANGE OF HEART – Last Tiger

CHAOS MAGIC – Path of the Brave (Ft Ronnie Romero)





500) 14th January 2020 (Uploaded 13th Jan)

CHAOS MAGIC – FuryBorn (Ft Tom Englund)

CHARM CITY DEVILS – Man of Constant Sorrow

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath

CHASING DRAGONS – Like Gravity

CHEAP TRICK – Mighty Wings

CHEMIA – The Luck

CHICKENFOOT – Turnin’ Left

CHRIS APPLETON – No Tomorrow

CHRIS BAY – Flying Hearts

CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity

CHROME DIVISION – I’m On Fire Tonight

CHROME MOLLY – Indestructible

CIMINO – Alive

CINDERELLA – Coming Home





501) 21st January 2020 (Uploaded 20th Jan)

CINDERELLA – Gypsy Road

CIRCUS MAXIMUS – The Weight

CIRCUS OF POWER – Fast and Easy

CIRITH UNGOL - Join The Legion

CITIZEN CHARLIE – Faith No More

CITY OF THIEVES – Born to be Great

CIVIL WAR – America

THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow

CLARE CUNNINGHAM – Piece of Me

CLIF MAGNESS – Ain’t No Way

CLUTCH – Evil

COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell

CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest

CODE RED – I Won’t Be Your Hero





502) 28th January 2020 (Uploaded 27th Jan)

COLD – Without You

COLDSPELL – Call of the Wild

COLOBAR – A Change of the Ages

COLIN JAMES – Just Came Back

COLOR THREE – Modern Design

COLOUR OF NOISE – Can You Hear Me

COME TASTE THE BAND – Not That Kind of Man

Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 1 (5 min)

CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper

Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 2 (5 min)

CONAL MONTGOMERY – The Angel and the Demon

CONDITIONS – Walking Separate Ways