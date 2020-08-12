NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 165 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for June were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3777-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included a new interview with Australian singer and guitarist Laura Wilde. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html .





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

During July, I uploaded the 500th edition of the Friday NI Rocks Show, which was first broadcast back in August 2010. During that time we’ve played over 8,200 tracks by around 1,450 different artists. We’ve also done 113 interviews and had around 30 other promotional interviews provided to us.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

497) 3rd July 2020 (Uploaded 3rd July)

ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know

STORMZONE – Dragon Cartel

DEAD ADDICTION – Blood Money

DELUSIONAL SILENCE – The Evil In Good

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Making Monsters

FURY – The Grand Prize

DEVILSKIN – Blood & Bone

TORA TORA – Phantom Rider

ROXY BLUE – Luv On Me

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Walls Come Down

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles

DELAIN – Burning Bridges

BEYOND THE BLACK – I Won’t Surrender (ft Tina Guo)

KISS – Love Gun

ALICE COOPER – Dirty Dreams

KROKUS – Bedside Radio

HOUSE OF LORDS – The Both of Us

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Dreams and Scars

PARALYDIUM – Crystal of Infinity

TOBRUK – Wild On The Run

HELIX – Wild in the Streets

RATT – Slip of the Lip

JESSICA WOLFF – Perfect Kind of Wrong

SMACKBOUND – Date With The Devil

VEGA – Blind

THUNDERMOTHER – Sleep

DARK SARAH – Illuminate

GRAINNE DUFFY – Mercy

KEEL – 4th of July





498) 10th July 2020 (Uploaded 11th July)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

SOUTH OF SALEM – Cold Day In Hell

L.A. GUNS – Well Oiled Machine

DORO – Brickwall

BRITNY FOX – Hair of the Dog

BONFIRE – Never Surrender

WHITE LION – All Burn In Hell

THE CHERRY TRUCK BAND – Love Become Law

KILLIT – Born Too Late

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

TYKETTO – Forever Young

SCORPIONS – Still Loving You

DAMN YANKEES – High Enough

AMARANTHE – Viral

KAMELOT – Phantom Devine (Shadow Empire) (Live)

BLACK ROSE MAZE – Maze

CONJURING FATE – Voodoo Wrath

IRONHEART – I Stand Alone

WARKINGS – Maximus

HEAVEN – Where Angels Fear to Tread

ROUGH CUTT – Never Gonna Die

KEEL – Electric Love

TONY MITCHELL – The Mighty Fall (ft Danny Vaughn)

STORMBURST – Highway To Hell

TANNA – Storm In Paradise

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Blindsided

499) 17th July 2020 (Uploaded 17th July)

STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine

MADDISON – Fire

RISING STEEL – Mystic Voices

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Soulbound

PRINCESS PANG – Trouble in Paradise

WARLOCK – Metal Tango

DOKKEN – Live To Rock (Rock to Live)

LAURA WILDE – Show Me Love

Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 1 (6 min)

LAURA WILDE – Wind Me Up

Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 2 (6 min)

LAURA WILDE – I Love This City

Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 3 (5 min)

LAURA WILDE – Let’s Roll

GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone

FIREHOUSE – All She Wrote

DEF LEPPARD – Wasted

WILD HEAT – Call of the Wild

ROSCO’S RIOT – Bound To Hell

TREMONTI – A Dying Machine

JEFFERSON STARSHIP – It’s About Time

THE VENDETTAS – Face To Face

A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Zombie

NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When The Devil Comes Down

ORIANTHI – Heaven In This Hell

NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium 2.0

CANEDY – Warrior





500) 24th July 2020 (Uploaded 24th July)

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos & Dirty Girls

INCH HIGH – Jeb’s bro

STORMZONE – Tolling of the Bell

MASSIVE WAGONS – House of Noise

CORY MARKS – Outlaws and Outsiders

FRONTIERS ALL STARS – Push Through

Special Guest Host Davy Warren -

HARDLINE – Hot Cherie

THE CULT – Firewoman

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – We Don’t Celebrate Sundays

SAVATAGE - Handful of Rain

DREAM THEATER – Lie

SAXON – Sixth Form Girls

NO HOT ASHES – I’m Back

Special Guest Host Balatty -

THE TUBES – White Punks on Dope

AVANTASIA – Invoke The Machine

SENSATIONAL ALEX HARVEY BAND – The Faith Healer

RORY GALLAGHER – Too Much Alcohol

LED ZEPPELIN – All of My Love

BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Working Man

LITA FORD – Lisa

HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love

LYNCH MOB – Wicked Sensation





501) 31st July 2020 (Uploaded 30th July)

AC/DC – Hells Bells

PRIMAL FEAR – Hear Me Calling

SINNER’S BLOOD – Kill Or Die

SEVENDUST – The Day I Tried to Live

SPREAD EAGLE – Spread Eagle

WILD HORSES – Had Enough of Your Love

LYIN RAMPANT – Kill Them All

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Mean It

BLOODY HEELS – Farewell to Yesterday

MAD MAX – Hurricaned

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Wolf at Your Door

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Keeping Me Alive

FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Toxic Water

THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS – Lend A Hand

KILANERIN – Hold Me Now (ft Tony Mills)

RAMOS – I’m Only Human (ft Tony Mills)

TOKYO STORM – Is This Love

SONS OF ANGELS – Burning Childhood

SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley

SALTY DOG – Come Along

LORD OF THE LOST – Dying on the Moon (ft Joy Frost)

DEE SNIDER – For the Love of Metal (Live)

COREY TAYLOR – Black Eyes Blue

DEA MATRONA – Make You My Star

ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction

THE RED VELVETINES – Bang Bang

AC/DC – Touch Too Much





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html