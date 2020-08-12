NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 165 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for June were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3777-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included a new interview with Australian singer and guitarist Laura Wilde. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
During July, I uploaded the 500th edition of the Friday NI Rocks Show, which was first broadcast back in August 2010. During that time we’ve played over 8,200 tracks by around 1,450 different artists. We’ve also done 113 interviews and had around 30 other promotional interviews provided to us.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
497) 3rd July 2020 (Uploaded 3rd July)
ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know
STORMZONE – Dragon Cartel
DEAD ADDICTION – Blood Money
DELUSIONAL SILENCE – The Evil In Good
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Making Monsters
FURY – The Grand Prize
DEVILSKIN – Blood & Bone
TORA TORA – Phantom Rider
ROXY BLUE – Luv On Me
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Walls Come Down
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles
DELAIN – Burning Bridges
BEYOND THE BLACK – I Won’t Surrender (ft Tina Guo)
KISS – Love Gun
ALICE COOPER – Dirty Dreams
KROKUS – Bedside Radio
HOUSE OF LORDS – The Both of Us
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Dreams and Scars
PARALYDIUM – Crystal of Infinity
TOBRUK – Wild On The Run
HELIX – Wild in the Streets
RATT – Slip of the Lip
JESSICA WOLFF – Perfect Kind of Wrong
SMACKBOUND – Date With The Devil
VEGA – Blind
THUNDERMOTHER – Sleep
DARK SARAH – Illuminate
GRAINNE DUFFY – Mercy
KEEL – 4th of July
498) 10th July 2020 (Uploaded 11th July)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
SOUTH OF SALEM – Cold Day In Hell
L.A. GUNS – Well Oiled Machine
DORO – Brickwall
BRITNY FOX – Hair of the Dog
BONFIRE – Never Surrender
WHITE LION – All Burn In Hell
THE CHERRY TRUCK BAND – Love Become Law
KILLIT – Born Too Late
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
TYKETTO – Forever Young
SCORPIONS – Still Loving You
DAMN YANKEES – High Enough
AMARANTHE – Viral
KAMELOT – Phantom Devine (Shadow Empire) (Live)
BLACK ROSE MAZE – Maze
CONJURING FATE – Voodoo Wrath
IRONHEART – I Stand Alone
WARKINGS – Maximus
HEAVEN – Where Angels Fear to Tread
ROUGH CUTT – Never Gonna Die
KEEL – Electric Love
TONY MITCHELL – The Mighty Fall (ft Danny Vaughn)
STORMBURST – Highway To Hell
TANNA – Storm In Paradise
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Blindsided
499) 17th July 2020 (Uploaded 17th July)
STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine
MADDISON – Fire
RISING STEEL – Mystic Voices
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Soulbound
PRINCESS PANG – Trouble in Paradise
WARLOCK – Metal Tango
DOKKEN – Live To Rock (Rock to Live)
LAURA WILDE – Show Me Love
Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 1 (6 min)
LAURA WILDE – Wind Me Up
Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 2 (6 min)
LAURA WILDE – I Love This City
Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 3 (5 min)
LAURA WILDE – Let’s Roll
GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone
FIREHOUSE – All She Wrote
DEF LEPPARD – Wasted
WILD HEAT – Call of the Wild
ROSCO’S RIOT – Bound To Hell
TREMONTI – A Dying Machine
JEFFERSON STARSHIP – It’s About Time
THE VENDETTAS – Face To Face
A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Zombie
NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When The Devil Comes Down
ORIANTHI – Heaven In This Hell
NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium 2.0
CANEDY – Warrior
500) 24th July 2020 (Uploaded 24th July)
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos & Dirty Girls
INCH HIGH – Jeb’s bro
STORMZONE – Tolling of the Bell
MASSIVE WAGONS – House of Noise
CORY MARKS – Outlaws and Outsiders
FRONTIERS ALL STARS – Push Through
Special Guest Host Davy Warren -
HARDLINE – Hot Cherie
THE CULT – Firewoman
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – We Don’t Celebrate Sundays
SAVATAGE - Handful of Rain
DREAM THEATER – Lie
SAXON – Sixth Form Girls
NO HOT ASHES – I’m Back
Special Guest Host Balatty -
THE TUBES – White Punks on Dope
AVANTASIA – Invoke The Machine
SENSATIONAL ALEX HARVEY BAND – The Faith Healer
RORY GALLAGHER – Too Much Alcohol
LED ZEPPELIN – All of My Love
BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Working Man
LITA FORD – Lisa
HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love
LYNCH MOB – Wicked Sensation
501) 31st July 2020 (Uploaded 30th July)
AC/DC – Hells Bells
PRIMAL FEAR – Hear Me Calling
SINNER’S BLOOD – Kill Or Die
SEVENDUST – The Day I Tried to Live
SPREAD EAGLE – Spread Eagle
WILD HORSES – Had Enough of Your Love
LYIN RAMPANT – Kill Them All
TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Mean It
BLOODY HEELS – Farewell to Yesterday
MAD MAX – Hurricaned
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Wolf at Your Door
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Keeping Me Alive
FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Toxic Water
THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS – Lend A Hand
KILANERIN – Hold Me Now (ft Tony Mills)
RAMOS – I’m Only Human (ft Tony Mills)
TOKYO STORM – Is This Love
SONS OF ANGELS – Burning Childhood
SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley
SALTY DOG – Come Along
LORD OF THE LOST – Dying on the Moon (ft Joy Frost)
DEE SNIDER – For the Love of Metal (Live)
COREY TAYLOR – Black Eyes Blue
DEA MATRONA – Make You My Star
ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction
THE RED VELVETINES – Bang Bang
AC/DC – Touch Too Much
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
525) 7th July 2020 (Uploaded 7th July)
GRAINNE DUFFY – Mercy
GRAND DESIGN – Face It
GRAND MAGUS – Wolf God
GRANDE ROYALE – Standing In My Way
GRAVESHADOW – Ambition’s Price
GRAVEYARD – It Ain’t Over Yet
GREAT WHITE – Desert Moon
GREEN DAY – Holiday
GREEN DEATH – Pure Torture (Ft David Ellefson)
GREEN JELLY – Three Little Pigs
GREGORY LYNN HALL – Stars in the Night
GREYBEARDS – Fast Asleep
GRIFTER – Asshole Parade
GRIM REAPER – Walking in the Shadows
526) 14th July 2020 (Uploaded 14th July)
GRIM REAPER – Come Hell or High Water
GRINDHOUSE – After Midnight
GROUNDBREAKER – Eighteen Til I Die
GRUMPYNATORS – Still Alive
GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING – Raise Your Sword
GUN – Welcome to the Real World
GUNS N ROSES – Paradise City
GUS G – Big City
GUY MCCOY TORME – Punko Rocco
GYPSY ROSE – When You Leave at Night
GYPSY SOUL – Fire and Water
GYPSYHAWK – Hedgeking
H.E.A.T. – Dangerous Ground
HAKEN – The Good Doctor
527) 21st July 2020 (Uploaded 21st July)
HALESTORM – Love Bites (So Do I)
HAMMER KING – Poseidon Will Carry Us Home
HAMMERFALL – (We Make) Sweden Rock
HANG FIRE – For Crying Out Loud
HANGING DOLL – Cradle to the Grave
HANK ERIX – Fortune Hunter
HANNAH WICKLUND & THE STEPPIN STONES – Bomb Through The Breeze
HANOI ROCKS – Up Around The Bend
THE HARD PONYS – Psychodoll
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Long Time No See
HARDLINE – Take A Chance
HAREM SCAREM – The Death of Me
HARTMANN – Can’t Stop This Train
HAUNTED BY DESTINY – Turning Pages
HAWK EYES – Never Lead Me
528) 28th July 2020 (Uploaded 28th July)
HÄXAN - Skeletons
HDK – Serenade of the Netherworld
HEALTHY JUNKIES – This is Not a Suicide
THE HEARD – The Island
HEART – If Looks Could Kill
HEARTWIND – Creatures of the Night
HEAVEN – Where Angels Fear to Tread
HEAVEN & HELL – Bible Black
HEAVEN BELOW – Hungry for Heaven
HEAVEN BELOW & THE IRON MAIDENS - Powerslave
HEAVEN THE AXE – Get Your Devil to Do It
HEAVEN’S BASEMENT – Executioner’s Day
HEAVEN’S TRAIL – Lethal Mind
HEAVY FEATHER – Long Ride