NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for May were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3767-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included a new interview with Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html .

Most of the Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

I’ve posted album recommendations for June releases from House of Lords, Electric Mob, Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall, Moonlight Haze, Smackbound, Vega and Jessica Wolff. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html





The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

493) 5th June 2020 (Uploaded 5th June)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

AXEL RUDI PELL – Wings of the Storm

THUNDERMOTHER – Driving in Style

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Candidate for Heartbreak

PRETTY MAIDS – SERPENTINE

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt1 (9 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Future World (Live)

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt2 (6 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt3 (6 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Rodeo (Live)

NORDIC UNION – When Death Is Calling

AVANTASIA – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Soul Revolutionaries

KRIS BARRAS BAND – What a Way To Go

SMACKBOUND – Those Who Burn

BLACK ROSE MAZE – In The Dark

ARTIC RAIN – Lost

KROKUS – Fire

SAXON – Big Teaser

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Save Me From Myself

RESTIVE NATION – Coma

WARKINGS – Warrior

494)12th June 2020 (Uploaded 12th June)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Juggernaut (with Ricky Warwick)

HEAVEN BELOW – Touch Too Much

BPMD – We’re An American Band

KHEMMIS – Rainbow in the Dark

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Around Midnight

SHINING BLACK – My Life

VEGA – How We Live

LEGS DIAMOND – I Am For You

TIGERTAILZ – Young and Crazy

ROKO – One Night Stand

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Showdown

GRUMPYNATORS – Still Alive

BALEFUL CREED - Confused

JESSICA WOLFF – Ella’s Song

MOONLIGHT HAZE – Till The End

PINNACLE POINT – Weight of the World

SKID ROW – Monkey Business

OZZY OSBOURNE – Let Me Hear You Scream

CHASTAIN – The Voice of the Cult

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Darkness Settles In

BAD WOLVES – Killing Me Slowly

A LITTLE BITTER - Genghis

DAMNATION ANGELS – Fiber of Our Being

GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING – Cosmos Tree

DOMINATION BLACK – Center of the Universe

RORY GALLAGHER – Wayward Child (Live)

RORY GALLAGHER – Shadow Play (Live)

495)19th June 2020 (Uploaded 20th June)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me

PRIMAL FEAR – I Am Alive

DEE SNIDER – I Am The Hurricane

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Abyss

FIREHOUSE – Reach for the Sky

WILD HORSES – Whiskey Train

SHADOW KING – What Would It Take

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREEFALL – Temples and Towers

HOUSE OF LORDS – The Chase

ELECTRIC MOB – Far Off

SASCHA PAETH’S MASTER OF CEREMONY – Under Fire

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Ides of March

SANDSTONE – Almost Grateful

SCORPIONS – Under The Same Sun

CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)

WAYSTED – Women In Chains

NOUSH SKAUGEN – Run Baby Run

PHIL HORNER PROJECT – Sanctuary (Who I Am)

BEYOND THE BLACK – Human

DIO – We Rock

Y&T – Forever

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Goodnight New York

MORSE/PORTNOY/GEORGE – It Don’t Come Easy

HOOKERS & BLOW – Ziggy Stardust

GILBY CLARKE – The Gospel Truth

496) 26th June 2020 (Uploaded 26th June)

STORMZONE – Tolling of the Bell

GOTTHARD – Bad News

SHAKRA – Too Much Is Not Enough

BLACK SWAN – Johnny Came Marching

KILLER DWARFS – Dirty Weapons

LILLIAN AXE – All’s Fair In Love and War

SLEEZE BEEZ – Stranger Than Paradise

DIRTY SHIRLEY – Escalator

STORM FORCE – Ride Like Hell

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong

WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter

RAINBOW – Can’t Happen Here

TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy

DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind

BALEFUL CREED – Pilot My Head

ABSOLVA – Eternal Soul

SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl

BABYLON A.D. – Bang Go The Bells

BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded

FM – Best of Times

MIKE TRAMP – All of My Life

FIREWIND – Orbitual Sunrise

BANG TANGO – The Zoo

MIKE SLAUGHTER & BRAD GILLIS – Over The Mountain

BAD TOUCH – I’ve Got The Music In Me

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

520) 2nd June 2020 (Uploaded 2nd June)

FIRELAND – Evil Voyage

FIREWIND – Welcome to the Empire

FIRST SIGNAL – Born to be a Rebel

FIST – Turn the Hell On

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Inside Out

FLAIRS – Ready To Roll

FLAT EARTH - Blame

FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon

FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here

FLICKERTAIL – Right Behind the Eyes

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Prepare for Chaos

FM – Broken

FOLLOW THE CIPHER – The Pioneer

FOO FIGHTERS – The Pretender





521) 9th June 2020 (Uploaded 8th June)

FOO FIGHTERS – All My Life

FORCE MAJEURE – Gemini Rising

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)

FOREVER STILL – Breathe In Colours

FORTUNE – Shelter of the Night

FOZZY – Painless

FRAMING HANLEY – Forgiveness is An Art

FRANK HANNON – Lipstick, Smoke and Gasoline (with Dave Meniketti)

FRAZE GANG – Juggernaut

FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – First Blood Universe

FREE – My Brother Jake

FREEDOM CALL – Ronin

FROM THE FIRE – Every Beat of my Heart

FROM THE INSIDE – One More Night in Heaven





522) 16th June 2020 (Uploaded 15th June)

FRONTLINE – Heaven Knows

FROZEN CROWN - Neverending

FULL HOUSE BREW CREW – Cannot Be Judged

FULLFORCE – Back To Life

FUNNY MONEY – About Women

FURY – Galactic Rock

FURY UK – I See Red

FURYON – Don’t Follow

GANG – Let It Rock

GARAGEDAYS – Never Give Up

GARY HUGHES - Avalon

GARY MOORE – Out In The Fields

GASKIN - Despiser

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Hard Times





523) 23rd June 2020 (Uploaded 23rd June)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way

GATE XIII – Till The Shadows

GATEKEEPER – Grey Maiden

GEORGE THOROGOOD – Who Do You Love

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Keep Your Hands To Yourself

GET VEGAS – Lying Dream

G-FORCE ft GARY MOORE – Hot Gossip

GHOST – Faith

GHOSTREAPER – Sons of the Gun

GILBY CLARKE – Rock n Roll Is Getting Louder

GILLAN – No Laughing In Heaven

GIN ANNIE – Love Ain’t Here

GIOELI-CASTRONOVO – Fall Like An Angel

GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter





524) 30th June 2020 (Uploaded 30th June)

GIRLSCHOOL – Race With The Devil

GIUFFRIA – Dirty Secrets

GLANVILLE – God Is Dead

GLASSTIDE – Be There

GLOOMBALL – Monster

GLORYHAMMER - Gloryhammer

GLYDER – Love Never Dies

GOD’S ARMY – Enemy Maker

GODS OF SILENCE – Phoenix

GODSMACK – When Legends Rise

GORILLA RIOT – Still Doing Time

GOTTHARD – Every Time I Die

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Samurai (Live)