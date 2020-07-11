NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for May were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3767-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included a new interview with Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
Most of the Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
I’ve posted album recommendations for June releases from House of Lords, Electric Mob, Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall, Moonlight Haze, Smackbound, Vega and Jessica Wolff. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
493) 5th June 2020 (Uploaded 5th June)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
AXEL RUDI PELL – Wings of the Storm
THUNDERMOTHER – Driving in Style
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Candidate for Heartbreak
PRETTY MAIDS – SERPENTINE
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt1 (9 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Future World (Live)
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt2 (6 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt3 (6 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Rodeo (Live)
NORDIC UNION – When Death Is Calling
AVANTASIA – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Soul Revolutionaries
KRIS BARRAS BAND – What a Way To Go
SMACKBOUND – Those Who Burn
BLACK ROSE MAZE – In The Dark
ARTIC RAIN – Lost
KROKUS – Fire
SAXON – Big Teaser
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Save Me From Myself
RESTIVE NATION – Coma
WARKINGS – Warrior
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
494)12th June 2020 (Uploaded 12th June)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Juggernaut (with Ricky Warwick)
HEAVEN BELOW – Touch Too Much
BPMD – We’re An American Band
KHEMMIS – Rainbow in the Dark
TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Around Midnight
SHINING BLACK – My Life
VEGA – How We Live
LEGS DIAMOND – I Am For You
TIGERTAILZ – Young and Crazy
ROKO – One Night Stand
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Showdown
GRUMPYNATORS – Still Alive
BALEFUL CREED - Confused
JESSICA WOLFF – Ella’s Song
MOONLIGHT HAZE – Till The End
PINNACLE POINT – Weight of the World
SKID ROW – Monkey Business
OZZY OSBOURNE – Let Me Hear You Scream
CHASTAIN – The Voice of the Cult
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Darkness Settles In
BAD WOLVES – Killing Me Slowly
A LITTLE BITTER - Genghis
DAMNATION ANGELS – Fiber of Our Being
GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING – Cosmos Tree
DOMINATION BLACK – Center of the Universe
RORY GALLAGHER – Wayward Child (Live)
RORY GALLAGHER – Shadow Play (Live)
HEAVEN BELOW & THE IRON MAIDENS – Powerslave
495)19th June 2020 (Uploaded 20th June)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me
PRIMAL FEAR – I Am Alive
DEE SNIDER – I Am The Hurricane
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Abyss
FIREHOUSE – Reach for the Sky
WILD HORSES – Whiskey Train
SHADOW KING – What Would It Take
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREEFALL – Temples and Towers
HOUSE OF LORDS – The Chase
ELECTRIC MOB – Far Off
SASCHA PAETH’S MASTER OF CEREMONY – Under Fire
MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Ides of March
SANDSTONE – Almost Grateful
SCORPIONS – Under The Same Sun
CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)
WAYSTED – Women In Chains
NOUSH SKAUGEN – Run Baby Run
PHIL HORNER PROJECT – Sanctuary (Who I Am)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Human
DIO – We Rock
Y&T – Forever
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Goodnight New York
MORSE/PORTNOY/GEORGE – It Don’t Come Easy
HOOKERS & BLOW – Ziggy Stardust
GILBY CLARKE – The Gospel Truth
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Back To Life
496) 26th June 2020 (Uploaded 26th June)
STORMZONE – Tolling of the Bell
GOTTHARD – Bad News
SHAKRA – Too Much Is Not Enough
BLACK SWAN – Johnny Came Marching
KILLER DWARFS – Dirty Weapons
LILLIAN AXE – All’s Fair In Love and War
SLEEZE BEEZ – Stranger Than Paradise
DIRTY SHIRLEY – Escalator
STORM FORCE – Ride Like Hell
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong
WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter
RAINBOW – Can’t Happen Here
TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy
DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind
BALEFUL CREED – Pilot My Head
ABSOLVA – Eternal Soul
SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl
BABYLON A.D. – Bang Go The Bells
BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded
FM – Best of Times
MIKE TRAMP – All of My Life
FIREWIND – Orbitual Sunrise
BANG TANGO – The Zoo
MIKE SLAUGHTER & BRAD GILLIS – Over The Mountain
BAD TOUCH – I’ve Got The Music In Me
AXEL RUDI PELL – Sign of the Times
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
520) 2nd June 2020 (Uploaded 2nd June)
FIRELAND – Evil Voyage
FIREWIND – Welcome to the Empire
FIRST SIGNAL – Born to be a Rebel
FIST – Turn the Hell On
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Inside Out
FLAIRS – Ready To Roll
FLAT EARTH - Blame
FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon
FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here
FLICKERTAIL – Right Behind the Eyes
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Prepare for Chaos
FM – Broken
FOLLOW THE CIPHER – The Pioneer
FOO FIGHTERS – The Pretender
521) 9th June 2020 (Uploaded 8th June)
FOO FIGHTERS – All My Life
FORCE MAJEURE – Gemini Rising
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero / Whole Lotta Love (Live)
FOREVER STILL – Breathe In Colours
FORTUNE – Shelter of the Night
FOZZY – Painless
FRAMING HANLEY – Forgiveness is An Art
FRANK HANNON – Lipstick, Smoke and Gasoline (with Dave Meniketti)
FRAZE GANG – Juggernaut
FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – First Blood Universe
FREE – My Brother Jake
FREEDOM CALL – Ronin
FROM THE FIRE – Every Beat of my Heart
FROM THE INSIDE – One More Night in Heaven
522) 16th June 2020 (Uploaded 15th June)
FRONTLINE – Heaven Knows
FROZEN CROWN - Neverending
FULL HOUSE BREW CREW – Cannot Be Judged
FULLFORCE – Back To Life
FUNNY MONEY – About Women
FURY – Galactic Rock
FURY UK – I See Red
FURYON – Don’t Follow
GANG – Let It Rock
GARAGEDAYS – Never Give Up
GARY HUGHES - Avalon
GARY MOORE – Out In The Fields
GASKIN - Despiser
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Hard Times
523) 23rd June 2020 (Uploaded 23rd June)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way
GATE XIII – Till The Shadows
GATEKEEPER – Grey Maiden
GEORGE THOROGOOD – Who Do You Love
GEORGIA SATELLITES – Keep Your Hands To Yourself
GET VEGAS – Lying Dream
G-FORCE ft GARY MOORE – Hot Gossip
GHOST – Faith
GHOSTREAPER – Sons of the Gun
GILBY CLARKE – Rock n Roll Is Getting Louder
GILLAN – No Laughing In Heaven
GIN ANNIE – Love Ain’t Here
GIOELI-CASTRONOVO – Fall Like An Angel
GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter
524) 30th June 2020 (Uploaded 30th June)
GIRLSCHOOL – Race With The Devil
GIUFFRIA – Dirty Secrets
GLANVILLE – God Is Dead
GLASSTIDE – Be There
GLOOMBALL – Monster
GLORYHAMMER - Gloryhammer
GLYDER – Love Never Dies
GOD’S ARMY – Enemy Maker
GODS OF SILENCE – Phoenix
GODSMACK – When Legends Rise
GORILLA RIOT – Still Doing Time
GOTTHARD – Every Time I Die
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Samurai (Live)
GRAINNE DUFFY – Good Love Had to Die (Live)
Last Updated (Saturday, 11 July 2020 02:41)