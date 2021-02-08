NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3795-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2020.html
There were no new interviews this month but previous Shows featuring interviews with Tony Hernando, Reb Beach, Orianthi and Erik Martensson have been added to the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature returned in January in a slightly different format, looking at album releases from Hearts & Hand Grenades, Voodoo Circle, Wig Wam, Kickin Valentina, W.E.T., Phantom Elite, Bite The Bullet, The Dead Daisies, Accept and the Michael Schenker Band.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
523) 1st January 2021 (Uploaded 2nd Jan)
MASSIVE WAGONS – Billy Balloon Head
KICKIN VALENTINA – War
ACCEPT – Too Mean To Die
GALLOWS CIRCUS – Hell’s Whiskey
EDENBRIDGE – Higher
IRON MASK – Tree of the World
SIX FOOT SIX – Welcome to Your Nightmare
SAXON – Dallas 1PM
BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots
MEGADETH – Symphony of Destruction
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Fire of Unknown Origin
Y & T – Mean Streak
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
WHITESNAKE – Slow An’ Easy
TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy
HOUSE OF LORDS – Can’t Find My Way Home
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Death by Rock and Roll
TREMONTI – A Dying Machine
DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones
IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner
524) 8th January 2021 (Uploaded 9th Jan)
VAN HALEN – Hot for Teacher
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Sail The Darkness
DURBIN – Evil Eye
VOODOO CIRCLE – Locked & Loaded
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (feat Tom Morello)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Heroine
SKARLETT RIOT – Gravity
DEF LEPPARD – Billy’s Got a Gun
DEF LEPPARD – Bringin’ On The Heartache
TESLA – Song & Emotion
PHANTOM ELITE – Deliverance
THE STRADDLERZ – I’m Alive
SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Glorious Machine
BLACK SPIDERS – Good Times
KAASIN – Revelation
MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister
EVERYDAY HEROES – The Crow
WALK THE WALK – Running From You
GRAVITY MACHINE – Standing Stones
SKYPILOT – Bender
BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven
BAKKEN – Evil Walks This Way
SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Keep Me Out of It
ESCAPE THE FATE – Not My Problem (feat Travis Barker)
FEUERSCHWANZ – Ding (feat Melissa Bonny)
CELLAR DARLING – Dance
525) 15th January 2021 (Uploaded 16th Jan)
MÖTLEY CRÜE –Live Wire
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line
THUNDERCLOUD – Lightning Queen
CHEZ KANE – Too Late For Love
NO SHAME – No Shame
RON KEEL’S FAIR GAME – Beauty & The Beast
THE RON KEEL BAND – Rockin’ Into The Night
NO HOT ASHES – Souls
MAGIC DANCE – Restless Nights
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Mystified
MIKE TRAMP – I’ll Never Be Young Again
FOO FIGHTERS – Learn to Fly
BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy
IRON ANGEL – Sacred Slaughter
PERSUADER – Scars
IRONHEART – Revolution Calls
FEMME FATALE – Fortune & Fame
PRINCESS PANG – Find My Heart A Home
ISSA – Angels Calling
DRAGONY – Legends Never Die
SIRENIA – We Come To Ruins
BAD ENGLISH – Heaven Is A 4 Letter Word
FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad
STEELHEART – Late for the Party
KREEK – You’re On Your Own
AUSTIN MEADE – Happier Alone
CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Dirt on the Grave
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Overlord
526) 22nd January 2021 (Uploaded 22nd Jan)
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles
ACCEPT – Zombie Apocalypse
PHIL X & THE DRILLS – ‘I Love You’ On Her Lips
KING ZEBRA – She Don’t Like My R’n’R
SHADOW KING – No Man’s Land
SHADOW KING – Russia
DORO – Only You
THE DUST CODA – Breakdown
THE ROAD – John Henry
NATIVE SONS – The Key
HELIX – Deep Cuts The Knife
KROKUS – Bad Boys, Rag Dolls
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Don’t Touch Me There
GARY HUGHES – Waterside
BONFIRE – Love Don’t Lie
RONNIE ATKINS – One Shot
AJENDA – Dirty Rock n Roll
PAY*OLA – The Colour Red
SWEET TASTE – Otherside
PAUL STANLEY – Live to Win
KISS – Reason To Live
KISS – The Oath
BLACK STONE CHERRY – In Love With The Pain
SUNSTORM – Swan Song
HOOKERS & BLOW – Time of the Season
SECRET SPHERE – Life Blood
METALITE – A Virtual World
3.2 – A Fond Farewell
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher
527) 29th January 2021 (Uploaded 30th Jan)
VAN HALEN – Poundcake
WIG WAM – Never Say Die
THE JAILBIRDS – I Will Move On
MAVERICK – The Last One
JACKYL – I Stand Alone
SKID ROW – Youth Gone Wild
SLAUGHTER – Loaded Gun
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard And Fast
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown
THE ALMIGHTY – Free N’ Easy
W.E.T. – The Call of the Wild
LABYRINTH – The Absurd Circus
ELECTRIC BOYS – Super God
TYKETTO – Lay Your Body Down
WARRANT – Blind Faith
XYZ – Take What You Can
VOODOO CIRCLE – Devil’s Cross
FROZEN CROWN – Battle in the Night
FIREWIND – Devour
L.A. GUNS – You Can’t Walk Away
DEAD ADDICTION – Blood Money
DIAMANTE & BREAKING BENJAMIN – Iris
THE HU – Sad But True
EPICA – Rivers
THERION – Tuonela
ARION – Bloodline (feat Noora Louhimo)
SINOCENCE – Long Way Down
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
550) 5th January 2021 (Uploaded 5th Jan)
MAJESTICA – Above The Sky
MAJESTY – Wasteland Outlaw
MAJOR INSTINCT – I Need A Drink
MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)
MALLET – Lonely Without You
MAMA’S BOYS – Runaway Dreams
MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Kreuzung
MAN THE MIGHTY – Days As Dark as Night
MANIMAL – Manilmalized
MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Till Death
MARC LEACH – Light In The Dark
MARC RIZZO – Downside Up
MARCH IN ARMS – Mouth of the Kracken
551) 12th January 2021 (Uploaded 12th Jan)
MARCO MENDOZA – Viva La Rock
MARENNA – You Need To Believe
MARILLION – Lavender
MARILYN MANSON – The Fight Song
MARISA AND THE MOTHS – Tied Up
MARIUS DANIELSEN – Visions of the Night
MARK BOALS – Ring of Fire
MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted
MARKO PUKKILA WITH LEGENDS – Dream Warriors (feat Derrick LeFevre)
MARTINA EDOFF - Alive
MARTIRIA – King of Shadows
MARVEL – Public School 75
MARYS CREEK – Buried Deep Within
MASON HILL – Against The Wall
552) 19th January 2021 (Uploaded 19th Jan)
MASON HILL – Hold On
MASS – Back To The Music
MASS – Revenge of the Maiden
MASSIVE – Long Time Coming
MASSIVE WAGONS – Bangin In Your Stereo
MASTERPLAN – Step Out of Hell
MASTODON – Curl of the Burl
MATCHBOX TWENTY – Mad Season
MATS KARLSSON – Bumping Along
MATT HEAFY – Toss A Coin to Your Witcher
MATT KEEN – Everything Else
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Black Diamonds
MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls
MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister
MAXX EXPLOSION – Crazy Hot
MAXXWELL – Back Again
MCQUEEN STREET – My Religion
553) 26th January 2021 (Uploaded 25th Jan)
MEAN STREAK – Tear Down The Walls
MEAT LOAF – You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth
MEGADETH – A Tout Le Monde
MENKETTI – Lay Me Down
MENTALIST - Life
MERIDIAN – Shadows Are Falling
METAL ALLEGIANCE – Life in the Fast Line (feat Alissa White-Gluz)
METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers
METAL FOR KIDS UNITED – Burn 2K20
METALITE - Peacekeepers
METALLICA – Turn The Page
METALLICA – The Unforgiven
Last Updated (Monday, 08 February 2021 16:50)