NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3795-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2020.html

There were no new interviews this month but previous Shows featuring interviews with Tony Hernando, Reb Beach, Orianthi and Erik Martensson have been added to the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature returned in January in a slightly different format, looking at album releases from Hearts & Hand Grenades, Voodoo Circle, Wig Wam, Kickin Valentina, W.E.T., Phantom Elite, Bite The Bullet, The Dead Daisies, Accept and the Michael Schenker Band.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

523) 1st January 2021 (Uploaded 2nd Jan)

MASSIVE WAGONS – Billy Balloon Head

KICKIN VALENTINA – War

ACCEPT – Too Mean To Die

GALLOWS CIRCUS – Hell’s Whiskey

EDENBRIDGE – Higher

IRON MASK – Tree of the World

SIX FOOT SIX – Welcome to Your Nightmare

SAXON – Dallas 1PM

BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots

MEGADETH – Symphony of Destruction

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Fire of Unknown Origin

Y & T – Mean Streak

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

WHITESNAKE – Slow An’ Easy

TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy

HOUSE OF LORDS – Can’t Find My Way Home

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Death by Rock and Roll

TREMONTI – A Dying Machine

DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones

524) 8th January 2021 (Uploaded 9th Jan)

VAN HALEN – Hot for Teacher

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Sail The Darkness

DURBIN – Evil Eye

VOODOO CIRCLE – Locked & Loaded

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (feat Tom Morello)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Heroine

SKARLETT RIOT – Gravity

DEF LEPPARD – Billy’s Got a Gun

DEF LEPPARD – Bringin’ On The Heartache

TESLA – Song & Emotion

PHANTOM ELITE – Deliverance

THE STRADDLERZ – I’m Alive

SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Glorious Machine

BLACK SPIDERS – Good Times

KAASIN – Revelation

MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister

EVERYDAY HEROES – The Crow

WALK THE WALK – Running From You

GRAVITY MACHINE – Standing Stones

SKYPILOT – Bender

BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven

BAKKEN – Evil Walks This Way

SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Keep Me Out of It

ESCAPE THE FATE – Not My Problem (feat Travis Barker)

FEUERSCHWANZ – Ding (feat Melissa Bonny)

CELLAR DARLING – Dance

525) 15th January 2021 (Uploaded 16th Jan)

MÖTLEY CRÜE –Live Wire

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

THUNDERCLOUD – Lightning Queen

CHEZ KANE – Too Late For Love

NO SHAME – No Shame

RON KEEL’S FAIR GAME – Beauty & The Beast

THE RON KEEL BAND – Rockin’ Into The Night

NO HOT ASHES – Souls

MAGIC DANCE – Restless Nights

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Mystified

MIKE TRAMP – I’ll Never Be Young Again

FOO FIGHTERS – Learn to Fly

BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy

IRON ANGEL – Sacred Slaughter

PERSUADER – Scars

IRONHEART – Revolution Calls

FEMME FATALE – Fortune & Fame

PRINCESS PANG – Find My Heart A Home

ISSA – Angels Calling

DRAGONY – Legends Never Die

SIRENIA – We Come To Ruins

BAD ENGLISH – Heaven Is A 4 Letter Word

FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad

STEELHEART – Late for the Party

KREEK – You’re On Your Own

AUSTIN MEADE – Happier Alone

CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Dirt on the Grave

526) 22nd January 2021 (Uploaded 22nd Jan)

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles

ACCEPT – Zombie Apocalypse

PHIL X & THE DRILLS – ‘I Love You’ On Her Lips

KING ZEBRA – She Don’t Like My R’n’R

SHADOW KING – No Man’s Land

SHADOW KING – Russia

DORO – Only You

THE DUST CODA – Breakdown

THE ROAD – John Henry

NATIVE SONS – The Key

HELIX – Deep Cuts The Knife

KROKUS – Bad Boys, Rag Dolls

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Don’t Touch Me There

GARY HUGHES – Waterside

BONFIRE – Love Don’t Lie

RONNIE ATKINS – One Shot

AJENDA – Dirty Rock n Roll

PAY*OLA – The Colour Red

SWEET TASTE – Otherside

PAUL STANLEY – Live to Win

KISS – Reason To Live

KISS – The Oath

BLACK STONE CHERRY – In Love With The Pain

SUNSTORM – Swan Song

HOOKERS & BLOW – Time of the Season

SECRET SPHERE – Life Blood

METALITE – A Virtual World

3.2 – A Fond Farewell

527) 29th January 2021 (Uploaded 30th Jan)

VAN HALEN – Poundcake

WIG WAM – Never Say Die

THE JAILBIRDS – I Will Move On

MAVERICK – The Last One

JACKYL – I Stand Alone

SKID ROW – Youth Gone Wild

SLAUGHTER – Loaded Gun

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard And Fast

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown

THE ALMIGHTY – Free N’ Easy

W.E.T. – The Call of the Wild

LABYRINTH – The Absurd Circus

ELECTRIC BOYS – Super God

TYKETTO – Lay Your Body Down

WARRANT – Blind Faith

XYZ – Take What You Can

VOODOO CIRCLE – Devil’s Cross

FROZEN CROWN – Battle in the Night

FIREWIND – Devour

L.A. GUNS – You Can’t Walk Away

DEAD ADDICTION – Blood Money

DIAMANTE & BREAKING BENJAMIN – Iris

THE HU – Sad But True

EPICA – Rivers

THERION – Tuonela

ARION – Bloodline (feat Noora Louhimo)

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

550) 5th January 2021 (Uploaded 5th Jan)

MAJESTICA – Above The Sky

MAJESTY – Wasteland Outlaw

MAJOR INSTINCT – I Need A Drink

MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)

MALLET – Lonely Without You

MAMA’S BOYS – Runaway Dreams

MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Kreuzung

MAN THE MIGHTY – Days As Dark as Night

MANIMAL – Manilmalized

MAPS TO THE HOLLYWOOD SCARS – Till Death

MARC LEACH – Light In The Dark

MARC RIZZO – Downside Up

MARCH IN ARMS – Mouth of the Kracken





551) 12th January 2021 (Uploaded 12th Jan)

MARCO MENDOZA – Viva La Rock

MARENNA – You Need To Believe

MARILLION – Lavender

MARILYN MANSON – The Fight Song

MARISA AND THE MOTHS – Tied Up

MARIUS DANIELSEN – Visions of the Night

MARK BOALS – Ring of Fire

MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted

MARKO PUKKILA WITH LEGENDS – Dream Warriors (feat Derrick LeFevre)

MARTINA EDOFF - Alive

MARTIRIA – King of Shadows

MARVEL – Public School 75

MARYS CREEK – Buried Deep Within

MASON HILL – Against The Wall





552) 19th January 2021 (Uploaded 19th Jan)

MASON HILL – Hold On

MASS – Back To The Music

MASS – Revenge of the Maiden

MASSIVE – Long Time Coming

MASSIVE WAGONS – Bangin In Your Stereo

MASTERPLAN – Step Out of Hell

MASTODON – Curl of the Burl

MATCHBOX TWENTY – Mad Season

MATS KARLSSON – Bumping Along

MATT HEAFY – Toss A Coin to Your Witcher

MATT KEEN – Everything Else

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Black Diamonds

MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls

MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister

MAXX EXPLOSION – Crazy Hot

MAXXWELL – Back Again

MCQUEEN STREET – My Religion





553) 26th January 2021 (Uploaded 25th Jan)

MEAN STREAK – Tear Down The Walls

MEAT LOAF – You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth

MEGADETH – A Tout Le Monde

MENKETTI – Lay Me Down

MENTALIST - Life

MERIDIAN – Shadows Are Falling

METAL ALLEGIANCE – Life in the Fast Line (feat Alissa White-Gluz)

METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers

METAL FOR KIDS UNITED – Burn 2K20

METALITE - Peacekeepers

METALLICA – Turn The Page