NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month.
This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows include an interview with singer Melissa Bonny from Ad Infinitum, Rage of Light etc.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page and all interviews can be found on the website.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
519) 4th December 2020 (Uploaded 5th Dec)
TRUCKER DIABLO – We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas
THE DEAD DAISIES – Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)
RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me
WIG WAM – Kilimanjaro
DEF LEPPARD – Photograph
KING KOBRA – Hunger
SLAUGHTER – Burnin Bridges (Live)
KREEK – Million Dollar Man
SKAM – One Track Mind
BAD WOLVES – Walk Again (Acoustic)
BURNT OUT WRECK – Paddywack
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Higher
BLACK SWAN – Shake The World
BLOODY HAMMERS – Hands of the Ripper
THE HU – Sad But True
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – A Little Bit Off
SWEET SAVAGE – Killing Time
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
MAMA’S BOYS – Needle in the Groove
LABYRINTH – Live Today
METALITE – Peacekeepers
MAJESTICA – Ghost of Christmas Past
ABSOLVA – Never Back Down (Live)
STORM FORCE – Breathe
FIREWIND – Space Cowbay
JOE BONAMASSA – High Class Girl
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Last Bus to Bundoran
MAGNUM – On Christmas Day
520) 11th December 2020 (Uploaded 11th Dec)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
FM – Synchronized
PRETTY MAIDS – Firesoul Fly
LAURA WILDE – Scarlet Woman
AD INFINITUM – Demons (Acoustic)
Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 1 (7 min)
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles (Acoustic)
Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 2 (6 min)
AD INFINITUM – See You In Hell
Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 3 (9 min)
AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice (Acoustic)
WARKINGS – Sparta (feat The Queen of the Damned)
RAGE OF LIGHT – Battlefront
MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)
DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave To Freedom
ELLEFSON – Wasted (feat Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton & Dave McClain)
KING KING – Fire In My Soul
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Hitchhiker
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Take It On The Chin
EVERGREY – Forever Outsider
SIRENIA – Addiction No 1
PHANTOM ELITE – Diamonds And Dark
FIRELAND – Battlefield
521) 18th December 2020 (Uploaded 19th Dec)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
RATT – Wanted Man
TROUBLE TRIBE – Tattoo
LITA FORD – Blueberry
MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – After The Rain
DURBIN – The Prince of Metal
BUTCHER BABIES – Sleeping with the Enemy
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Turning to Ashes
RONNIE ATKINS – Real
W.E.T. – Got to be About Love
JASON BIELER & THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA – Bring Out Your Dead
INCH HIGH – Little Man
HIGH OUTPUT – Black Water
MIKE TRAMP – Bow and Obey
FURYON – Disappear Again
DEFY ALL REASON – Midnight Train
BALEFUL CREED – The Phoenix
JACKYL – When Will It Rain
SLAUGHTER – Old Man
TESLA – Miles Away
MEZMORIA – Scars
IMMORTAL GUARDIAN – Lockdown
BLIND GUARDIAN – Merry Xmas Everybody
LEE AARON – It Doesn’t Often Snow at Christmas
DECEMBER PEOPLE – The Night Before Christmas
522) 25th December 2020 (Uploaded 25th Dec)
SLADE – Merry Xmas Everybody (Live)
LEMMY / BILLY F GIBBONS / DAVE GROHL – Run Rudolph Run
IN THIS MOMENT – We Will Rock You (feat Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)
ELLEFSON – Over The Mountain (feat Andrew Freeman, Bumblefoot & Jimmy DeGrasso)
GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON – Ordinary World
MOUNTAIN – Mississippi Queen
LESLIE WEST – Dyin Since The Day I Was Born (feat Mark Tremonti)
LESLIE WEST – Third Degree (feat Joe Bonamassa)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman
DIO – Last In Line
SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges
WHITESNAKE – Shut Up & Kiss Me
SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse
CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know
THE NEW ROSES – Can’t Stop Rock & Roll
D-A-D – Burning Star
DEVILSKIN – Corrode
GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone
CINDERELLA – Gypsy Road
WHITE LION – El Salvador
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World
BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here
LESLIE WEST – One More Drink For The Road (feat Steve Lukather)
LESLIE WEST – Turn Out the Lights (feat Slash & Zakk Wylde)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.
545) 1st December 2020 (Uploaded 2nd Dec)
LEVEL 10 – Soul of a Warrior
LEVERAGE – Burn Love Burn
LIAR THIEF BANDIT – Virtue Not A Vice
LIBERTY LIES – Mouth Breathers
LICENCE – Loud ‘n’ Proud
LIFE OF AGONY – Black Heart
LIFELINE – Fear No More
LIGHT THE TORCH – The Safety of Disbelief
LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell
LILLIAN AXE – All’s Fair In Love and War
LILLYE – Who I’m Meant to Be
LIMP BIZKIT – Take A Look Around
LINDSY SAYS – Hold On Me
LINKIN PARK – New Divide
547) 15th December 2020 (Uploaded 16th Dec)
LIV SIN – Chapter of the Witch
LIZZIES – Real Fighter
LIZZY BORDEN – Pet Sematary
LO MEJOR – The Jackal
LONERIDER – Heart and Soul
LORD OF THE LOST – Dying on the Moon (feat Joy Frost)
LORDI – I Dug a Hole in the Yard For You
LORDS OF BLACK – Dying To Live Again
LORRAINE CROSS – Black Infantry
LOST WEEKEND – Ain’t No Friend of Mine
THE LOUDEST SILENCE – Redemption
LOUDNESS – Soul on Fire
LOVE AND A .38 – Life is a Cage, Honey
LOVE STRICKEN DEMISE – Psychotrip
548) 22nd December 2020 (Uploaded 23rd Dec)
LOVE / HATE – Wasted in America
LOVEKILLERS feat TONY HARNELL - Hurricane
LOVER UNDER COVER – Playboy No 7
LOVERBOY – Lovin Every Minute of It
LUCA SELLITTO – Land of the Vikings
LUCER – The New World
LUGNET – Die For You
LUKE APPLETON – Inside Out
LYIN RAMPANT – Kill Them All
LYKANTROPI – Coming Your Way
LYNAM – Halfway To Hell
LYNCH MOB – River of Love
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Ready To Fly
549) 29th December 2020 (Uploaded 29th Dec)
MACHINE HEAD – Circle The Drain
MAD HAVEN – Are You Ready?
MAD MAX – Ladies and Gentlemen
MADAM X – High In High School
MADAME MAYHEM – Wake Up (Enemy)
MADDISON – Masquerade
MADISON – Oh Rendez Vous
MAGG DYLAN – You Oughta Know
MAGGY SIMPSON – High Time To Die
MAGIC DANCE – These Four Walls
MAGIC KINGDOM – Fear My Fury
MAGNUM – Where Are You Eden
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Hold Your Fire (Ft Dino Jelusick)
THE MAGPIE SALUTE – Send Me An Omen