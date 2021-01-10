NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for November were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3793-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows include an interview with singer Melissa Bonny from Ad Infinitum, Rage of Light etc.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - and all interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

519) 4th December 2020 (Uploaded 5th Dec)

TRUCKER DIABLO – We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas

THE DEAD DAISIES – Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)

RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me

WIG WAM – Kilimanjaro

DEF LEPPARD – Photograph

KING KOBRA – Hunger

SLAUGHTER – Burnin Bridges (Live)

KREEK – Million Dollar Man

SKAM – One Track Mind

BAD WOLVES – Walk Again (Acoustic)

BURNT OUT WRECK – Paddywack

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Higher

BLACK SWAN – Shake The World

BLOODY HAMMERS – Hands of the Ripper

THE HU – Sad But True

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – A Little Bit Off

SWEET SAVAGE – Killing Time

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

MAMA’S BOYS – Needle in the Groove

LABYRINTH – Live Today

METALITE – Peacekeepers

MAJESTICA – Ghost of Christmas Past

ABSOLVA – Never Back Down (Live)

STORM FORCE – Breathe

FIREWIND – Space Cowbay

JOE BONAMASSA – High Class Girl

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Last Bus to Bundoran

MAGNUM – On Christmas Day





520) 11th December 2020 (Uploaded 11th Dec)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

FM – Synchronized

PRETTY MAIDS – Firesoul Fly

LAURA WILDE – Scarlet Woman

AD INFINITUM – Demons (Acoustic)

Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 1 (7 min)

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles (Acoustic)

Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 2 (6 min)

AD INFINITUM – See You In Hell

Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 3 (9 min)

AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice (Acoustic)

WARKINGS – Sparta (feat The Queen of the Damned)

RAGE OF LIGHT – Battlefront

MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)

DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave To Freedom

ELLEFSON – Wasted (feat Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton & Dave McClain)

KING KING – Fire In My Soul

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Hitchhiker

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Take It On The Chin

EVERGREY – Forever Outsider

SIRENIA – Addiction No 1

PHANTOM ELITE – Diamonds And Dark

FIRELAND – Battlefield





521) 18th December 2020 (Uploaded 19th Dec)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

RATT – Wanted Man

TROUBLE TRIBE – Tattoo

LITA FORD – Blueberry

MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – After The Rain

DURBIN – The Prince of Metal

BUTCHER BABIES – Sleeping with the Enemy

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Turning to Ashes

RONNIE ATKINS – Real

W.E.T. – Got to be About Love

JASON BIELER & THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA – Bring Out Your Dead

INCH HIGH – Little Man

HIGH OUTPUT – Black Water

MIKE TRAMP – Bow and Obey

FURYON – Disappear Again

DEFY ALL REASON – Midnight Train

BALEFUL CREED – The Phoenix

JACKYL – When Will It Rain

SLAUGHTER – Old Man

TESLA – Miles Away

MEZMORIA – Scars

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN – Lockdown

BLIND GUARDIAN – Merry Xmas Everybody

LEE AARON – It Doesn’t Often Snow at Christmas

DECEMBER PEOPLE – The Night Before Christmas





522) 25th December 2020 (Uploaded 25th Dec)

SLADE – Merry Xmas Everybody (Live)

LEMMY / BILLY F GIBBONS / DAVE GROHL – Run Rudolph Run

IN THIS MOMENT – We Will Rock You (feat Lzzy Hale & Taylor Momsen)

ELLEFSON – Over The Mountain (feat Andrew Freeman, Bumblefoot & Jimmy DeGrasso)

GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON – Ordinary World

MOUNTAIN – Mississippi Queen

LESLIE WEST – Dyin Since The Day I Was Born (feat Mark Tremonti)

LESLIE WEST – Third Degree (feat Joe Bonamassa)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman

DIO – Last In Line

SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges

WHITESNAKE – Shut Up & Kiss Me

SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse

CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know

THE NEW ROSES – Can’t Stop Rock & Roll

D-A-D – Burning Star

DEVILSKIN – Corrode

GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone

CINDERELLA – Gypsy Road

WHITE LION – El Salvador

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World

BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here

LESLIE WEST – One More Drink For The Road (feat Steve Lukather)

LESLIE WEST – Turn Out the Lights (feat Slash & Zakk Wylde)





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html





545) 1st December 2020 (Uploaded 2nd Dec)

LEVEL 10 – Soul of a Warrior

LEVERAGE – Burn Love Burn

LIAR THIEF BANDIT – Virtue Not A Vice

LIBERTY LIES – Mouth Breathers

LICENCE – Loud ‘n’ Proud

LIFE OF AGONY – Black Heart

LIFELINE – Fear No More

LIGHT THE TORCH – The Safety of Disbelief

LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell

LILLIAN AXE – All’s Fair In Love and War

LILLYE – Who I’m Meant to Be

LIMP BIZKIT – Take A Look Around

LINDSY SAYS – Hold On Me

LINKIN PARK – New Divide





547) 15th December 2020 (Uploaded 16th Dec)

LIV SIN – Chapter of the Witch

LIZZIES – Real Fighter

LIZZY BORDEN – Pet Sematary

LO MEJOR – The Jackal

LONERIDER – Heart and Soul

LORD OF THE LOST – Dying on the Moon (feat Joy Frost)

LORDI – I Dug a Hole in the Yard For You

LORDS OF BLACK – Dying To Live Again

LORRAINE CROSS – Black Infantry

LOST WEEKEND – Ain’t No Friend of Mine

THE LOUDEST SILENCE – Redemption

LOUDNESS – Soul on Fire

LOVE AND A .38 – Life is a Cage, Honey

LOVE STRICKEN DEMISE – Psychotrip





548) 22nd December 2020 (Uploaded 23rd Dec)

LOVE / HATE – Wasted in America

LOVEKILLERS feat TONY HARNELL - Hurricane

LOVER UNDER COVER – Playboy No 7

LOVERBOY – Lovin Every Minute of It

LUCA SELLITTO – Land of the Vikings

LUCER – The New World

LUGNET – Die For You

LUKE APPLETON – Inside Out

LYIN RAMPANT – Kill Them All

LYKANTROPI – Coming Your Way

LYNAM – Halfway To Hell

LYNCH MOB – River of Love

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Ready To Fly





549) 29th December 2020 (Uploaded 29th Dec)

MACHINE HEAD – Circle The Drain

MAD HAVEN – Are You Ready?

MAD MAX – Ladies and Gentlemen

MADAM X – High In High School

MADAME MAYHEM – Wake Up (Enemy)

MADDISON – Masquerade

MADISON – Oh Rendez Vous

MAGG DYLAN – You Oughta Know

MAGGY SIMPSON – High Time To Die

MAGIC DANCE – These Four Walls

MAGIC KINGDOM – Fear My Fury

MAGNUM – Where Are You Eden

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – Hold Your Fire (Ft Dino Jelusick)