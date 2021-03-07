NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3797-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2021.html

There were new interviews this month with Joel Hoekstra and James Durbin and there was also a special promo feature with Ricky Warwick. An earlier interview with Melissa Bonny was added to the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature in February included album releases from Joel Hoekstra's 13, Durbin, Ricky Warwick and Walk The Water and there are probably a couple more to post.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

528) 5th February 2021 (Uploaded 6th Feb)

HELIX – Rock You

MASON HILL – Against The Wall

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Sick Of Me

STONE BROKEN – Not Your Enemy

LION – Fatal Attraction

THE DEAD DAISIES – 30 Days In The Hole

BURNING RAIN – Face The Music

SCREAMING EAGLES – Devil In The Dust

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Come On

MASSIVE WAGONS - Bangin In Your Stereo

IRON MAIDEN – Killers

ALICE COOPER – Feed My Frankenstein

PRIMAL FEAR – Along Came The Devil

BITE THE BULLET – Rocks to Stones

SWEET OBLIVION FEAT GEOFF TATE – Strong Pressure

EVERGREY – Where August Mourn

LITA FORD – Can’t Catch Me

TESLA – Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)

WARRANT – D.R.F.S.R.

SCREAMACHINE – Demondrome

PROMETHIUM – Tribute to the Fallen

FIRELAND – Save Your Prayers

STEVIE NICKS – Wild Heart / Bella Donna (Live)

SNOWY WHITE & THE WHITE FLAMES – Another Blue Night

MINEFIELD – Seventh Heaven

WILDSTREET – Set It Off

BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway

SAXON – Crusader





529) 12th February 2021 (Uploaded 13th Feb)

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer

INFINITE & DIVINE – Infinite And Divine

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25

WHITECROSS – Red Light

LILLIAN AXE – Show A Little Love

THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps And Thieves

MADAME MAYHEM – Cruel Heart

CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio

MIKE TRAMP – Everything Is Alright

BUTCHER BABIES – Yorktown

SUMO CYCO – Bystander

TEMPLE BALLS – Thunder From The North

SAMSON – Hammerhead

GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

WEDNESDAY 13 – Devil Inside

SIRENIA – Voyage Voyage

MATT HEAFY – Toss A Coin to Your Witcher

IVY GOLD – This Is My Time

JOANNA CONNOR – I Feel So Good

GARY MOORE – King of the Blues (Live)

BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Still Got The Blues (ft Danny Bowes, John Sykes & Don Airey)

BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Parisienne Walkways (ft Ricky Warwick & Steve Morse)

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

GARY MOORE – The Loner





530) 19th February 2021 (Uploaded 19th Feb)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

AC/DC – Sin City

AC/DC – Touch Too Much

MYLES KENNEDY – In Stride

RICK PIERCE GROUP – Tick Tock

RONNIE ATKINS – Scorpio

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – How Do You

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Fantasy

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

NIGHT RANGER – I’m Coming Home

SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound

KISS – Strutter

Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 1

RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast

Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 2

TOBY JEPSON – Unwind

MATT PEACH – Cut Our Teeth

JACK J HUTCHINSON – World on Fire

HEARTWIND – Line of Fire

GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide

BONFIRE – American Nights

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song





531) 26th February 2021 (Uploaded 26th Feb)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker

ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge

SUNBOMB – No Tomorrows

NATURAL BORN MACHINE – Moonchild

LEE AARON – Metal Queen

SCORPIONS – Lovedrive

OZZY OSBOURNE – The Ultimate Sin

DURBIN – Kings Before You

Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 1 (11 min)

DURBIN – Into The Flames

Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 2 (7 min)

DURBIN – By The Horns

Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 3 (12 min)

DURBIN – The Beast Awakens

RAINBOW – Stargazer

JUDAS PRIEST – A Touch of Evil

MAMMOTH WVH – Distance

HEART HEALER – This Is Not The End

SARA BALDWIN – Separates Me

LED ZEPPELIN – Kashmir





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

554) 2nd February 2021 (Uploaded 2nd Feb)

METALLICA – Master of Puppets (Live)

MEXICOLAS – Big In Japan

MEZMORIA - Scars

MIA KLOSE – Stronger

MICHAEL MONROE – Goin Down With The Ship

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Behind The Smile

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Sail The Darkness

MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Queen of the Hill

MICHAEL SWEET – Ten

MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND – Love and Beyond

MIDNIGHT SIN – Game Over Fame

MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION – Deep Within

MIDNITE CITY – Crawlin in the Dirt

MIINUS ONE – Red Black White





555) 9th February 2021 (Uploaded 10th Feb)

MIKAEL ERLANDSSON – Eye of the Hurricane

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Ides of March

MIKE MACHINE – Fight to Survive

MIKE ROSS – Don’t Say A Word

MIKE TRAMP – Give It All You Got

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken

MILLYSECK – Jumpin in the Grave

MIND KEY – Non-Existence

MINEFIELD – Alone Together

MIRACLE MASTER – Come Alive

MISERY LOVES CO. - Suburban Breakdown

MISS BEHAVIOUR – All Eyes On You

MOB RULES – Black Rain (Live)

MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Whiskey (Radio Edit)





556) 16th February 2021 (Uploaded 16th Feb)

MOLD – Horsemen Riding

MOLLY HATCHETT – Whiskey Man (Live)

MOLLY KARLOFF - She Said

MONSTER MAGNET – Mindfucker

MONSTER TRUCK – Thundertruck

MONSTR – Brave New World

MONTE PITTMAN – Evidence

MONUMENT – Nightrider

MOONLIGHT HAZE – Till The End

MOONSHINE – Mamas Kitchen Brew

MOONSUN – Wanted and Wild

MORITZ – Chance of a Lifetime

MORSE/PORTNOY/GEORGE – It Don’t Come Easy

MOTHER FEATHER- Man, I Wish You Were Here

MOTHER ROAD – Dirty Little Secret

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE – Brand New Dumb





557) 23rd February 2021 (Uploaded 23rd Feb)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood

MOTOR CITY MAYHEM – The Road

MOTÖRHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew

MOTORJESUS – Hellbreaker

MOXY – Riding High

MR BIG – Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Hit The Ground

MUSE – Knights of Cydonia

MUSHROOMHEAD – The Heresy

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – Famous Last Words

MY MERRY MACHINE – A Day That Fucked My Mind

MYLES KENNEDY – In Stride

MYRATH – Born to Survive