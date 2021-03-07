NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3797-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2021.html
There were new interviews this month with Joel Hoekstra and James Durbin and there was also a special promo feature with Ricky Warwick. An earlier interview with Melissa Bonny was added to the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature in February included album releases from Joel Hoekstra's 13, Durbin, Ricky Warwick and Walk The Water and there are probably a couple more to post.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
528) 5th February 2021 (Uploaded 6th Feb)
HELIX – Rock You
MASON HILL – Against The Wall
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Sick Of Me
STONE BROKEN – Not Your Enemy
LION – Fatal Attraction
THE DEAD DAISIES – 30 Days In The Hole
BURNING RAIN – Face The Music
SCREAMING EAGLES – Devil In The Dust
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Come On
MASSIVE WAGONS - Bangin In Your Stereo
IRON MAIDEN – Killers
ALICE COOPER – Feed My Frankenstein
PRIMAL FEAR – Along Came The Devil
BITE THE BULLET – Rocks to Stones
SWEET OBLIVION FEAT GEOFF TATE – Strong Pressure
EVERGREY – Where August Mourn
LITA FORD – Can’t Catch Me
TESLA – Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)
WARRANT – D.R.F.S.R.
SCREAMACHINE – Demondrome
PROMETHIUM – Tribute to the Fallen
FIRELAND – Save Your Prayers
STEVIE NICKS – Wild Heart / Bella Donna (Live)
SNOWY WHITE & THE WHITE FLAMES – Another Blue Night
MINEFIELD – Seventh Heaven
WILDSTREET – Set It Off
BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway
SAXON – Crusader
529) 12th February 2021 (Uploaded 13th Feb)
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer
INFINITE & DIVINE – Infinite And Divine
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25
WHITECROSS – Red Light
LILLIAN AXE – Show A Little Love
THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps And Thieves
MADAME MAYHEM – Cruel Heart
CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio
MIKE TRAMP – Everything Is Alright
BUTCHER BABIES – Yorktown
SUMO CYCO – Bystander
TEMPLE BALLS – Thunder From The North
SAMSON – Hammerhead
GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
WEDNESDAY 13 – Devil Inside
SIRENIA – Voyage Voyage
MATT HEAFY – Toss A Coin to Your Witcher
IVY GOLD – This Is My Time
JOANNA CONNOR – I Feel So Good
GARY MOORE – King of the Blues (Live)
BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Still Got The Blues (ft Danny Bowes, John Sykes & Don Airey)
BOB DAISLEY & FRIENDS – Parisienne Walkways (ft Ricky Warwick & Steve Morse)
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
GARY MOORE – The Loner
530) 19th February 2021 (Uploaded 19th Feb)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
AC/DC – Sin City
AC/DC – Touch Too Much
MYLES KENNEDY – In Stride
RICK PIERCE GROUP – Tick Tock
RONNIE ATKINS – Scorpio
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – How Do You
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Fantasy
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
NIGHT RANGER – I’m Coming Home
SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound
KISS – Strutter
Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 1
RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast
Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 2
TOBY JEPSON – Unwind
MATT PEACH – Cut Our Teeth
JACK J HUTCHINSON – World on Fire
HEARTWIND – Line of Fire
GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide
BONFIRE – American Nights
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song
531) 26th February 2021 (Uploaded 26th Feb)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker
ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge
SUNBOMB – No Tomorrows
NATURAL BORN MACHINE – Moonchild
LEE AARON – Metal Queen
SCORPIONS – Lovedrive
OZZY OSBOURNE – The Ultimate Sin
DURBIN – Kings Before You
Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 1 (11 min)
DURBIN – Into The Flames
Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 2 (7 min)
DURBIN – By The Horns
Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 3 (12 min)
DURBIN – The Beast Awakens
RAINBOW – Stargazer
JUDAS PRIEST – A Touch of Evil
MAMMOTH WVH – Distance
HEART HEALER – This Is Not The End
SARA BALDWIN – Separates Me
LED ZEPPELIN – Kashmir
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
554) 2nd February 2021 (Uploaded 2nd Feb)
METALLICA – Master of Puppets (Live)
MEXICOLAS – Big In Japan
MEZMORIA - Scars
MIA KLOSE – Stronger
MICHAEL MONROE – Goin Down With The Ship
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Behind The Smile
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Sail The Darkness
MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Queen of the Hill
MICHAEL SWEET – Ten
MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND – Love and Beyond
MIDNIGHT SIN – Game Over Fame
MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION – Deep Within
MIDNITE CITY – Crawlin in the Dirt
MIINUS ONE – Red Black White
555) 9th February 2021 (Uploaded 10th Feb)
MIKAEL ERLANDSSON – Eye of the Hurricane
MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Ides of March
MIKE MACHINE – Fight to Survive
MIKE ROSS – Don’t Say A Word
MIKE TRAMP – Give It All You Got
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken
MILLYSECK – Jumpin in the Grave
MIND KEY – Non-Existence
MINEFIELD – Alone Together
MIRACLE MASTER – Come Alive
MISERY LOVES CO. - Suburban Breakdown
MISS BEHAVIOUR – All Eyes On You
MOB RULES – Black Rain (Live)
MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Whiskey (Radio Edit)
556) 16th February 2021 (Uploaded 16th Feb)
MOLD – Horsemen Riding
MOLLY HATCHETT – Whiskey Man (Live)
MOLLY KARLOFF - She Said
MONSTER MAGNET – Mindfucker
MONSTER TRUCK – Thundertruck
MONSTR – Brave New World
MONTE PITTMAN – Evidence
MONUMENT – Nightrider
MOONLIGHT HAZE – Till The End
MOONSHINE – Mamas Kitchen Brew
MOONSUN – Wanted and Wild
MORITZ – Chance of a Lifetime
MORSE/PORTNOY/GEORGE – It Don’t Come Easy
MOTHER FEATHER- Man, I Wish You Were Here
MOTHER ROAD – Dirty Little Secret
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE – Brand New Dumb
557) 23rd February 2021 (Uploaded 23rd Feb)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood
MOTOR CITY MAYHEM – The Road
MOTÖRHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew
MOTORJESUS – Hellbreaker
MOXY – Riding High
MR BIG – Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Hit The Ground
MUSE – Knights of Cydonia
MUSHROOMHEAD – The Heresy
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – Famous Last Words
MY MERRY MACHINE – A Day That Fucked My Mind
MYLES KENNEDY – In Stride
MYRATH – Born to Survive
MYSTIC PROPHECY – Dust of Evil
Last Updated (Sunday, 07 March 2021 23:12)