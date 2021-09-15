NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August 2021 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3818-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2021.html

I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for July, August and now September.

There were no new interviews this month. All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for August included album releases from Alirio, Blood Red Saints, Circus of Rock, Cruzh, Long Shadows Dawn, Nightranger, Steel Rhino and Black Swamp Water. I also added The Quireboys to the July recommendations.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

554) 6th August 2021 (Uploaded 7th Aug)

THE QUIREBOYS - 7 O’Clock

STEELHEART – My Dirty Girl

BONFIRE – The Devil Made Me Do It

GOTTHARD – Bad News

LUCER – Make My Getaway

DEE SNIDER – Down But Never Out

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – Wanna Be Somebody

D-A-D – Day of Wrong Moves

CINDERELLA – Somebody Save Me

SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Don’t Bring Me Down

VEGA – Ain’t Who I Am

LEE AARON – Vampin’

DORO – Don’t Break My Heart Again

HALESTORM – Still of the Night

ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day

STONETRIP – Nightmare

LORDS OF BLACK – Before That Time Can Come

THE ANSWER – Evil Man

THE CULT – Firewoman

KINGS OF THE SUN – Drop The Gun

AEROSMITH – Livin On The Edge

TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods

SKYPILOT – Bender

A LITTLE BITTER – Further I Crawl

RAINBOW – Man on the Silver Mountain

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Love Potion No 9

DEF LEPPARD – Love Bites

AC/DC – Night Prowler





555) 13th August 2021 (Uploaded 12th Aug)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

SMASHED GLADYS – Never Take No

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – Not the End of the Road

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Roll Over

WHITE LION – Don’t Say It’s Over

WINGER – Headed for a Heartbreak

WARRANT – Bed of Roses

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – Striking Like A Thunder

EDGE OF PARADISE – The Unknown

AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice

FANS OF THE DARK – Escape From Hell

NIGHTRANGER – Cold as December

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Where We Started

METALLICA – Enter Sandman

METALLICA – Of Wolf And Man

METALLICA – The Unforgiven

VENDETTA LOVE – Witches and Thiefs

BURNING POINT – Arsonist of the Soul

IRONHEART – Revolution Calls

AXEL RUDI PELL – Hey Hey My My

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

ALLEN / LANDE – The Great Divide

JACKYL – Down on Me

GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone

SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood

FEUERSCHWANZ – I See Fire (Live)





556) 20th August 2021 (Uploaded 20th Aug)

HALESTORM – Back From the Dead

CRAZY LIXX – Anthem for America

L.A.GUNS – Knock Me Down

PLANET FATALE – Break For You

FREAK OF NATURE – Turn the Other Way

TESLA – Rubberband

VAN HALEN – Poundcake

ALIRIO – Back to the Roots

BLOOD RED SAINTS – This Ain’t A Love Song

CIRCUS OF ROCK – Caught in The Middle (ft Danny Vaughn)

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

MAVERICK – Dying Star

BLACK FREEWAY – Ride The Freeway

WARKINGS – We Are The Fire

NORTHTALE – Follow Me

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – Jenny of Oldstones

SLEEZE BEEZ – Stranger Than Paradise

FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad

BRITNY FOX – Liar

TROY REDFERN – Sanctify

THE QUIREBOYS – Don’t Love You Anymore

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway

STEEL RHINO – Fire and Ice

SORCERESS OF SIN – Massacre of Meridian

CONJURING FATE – Burn the Witch

THIN LIZZY – Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend





557) 27th August 2021 (Uploaded 27th Aug)

THE ANSWER – Under The Sky

ANETTE OLZON – Fantastic Fanatic

AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable

RAVENLIGHT – Blinding Lights

THUNDER – Everybody Wants Her

WARRANT – Hole in My Wall

L.A. GUNS – Rip and Tear

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Set You Free

MACHINE HEAD – Arrows in Words From The Sky

LAST TEMPTATION – Ashes and Fire

THE GRANDMASTER – The Tempest

ROBLEDO – The Good Wil Rise

CRUZH – Turn Back Time

DIO – The Last in Line

SHADOW KING – Russia

DEF LEPPARD – Now

SHAKRA – Break The Ice

U.D.O. – Kids and Guns

TIMECHILD – Haze of the Dawn

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown

RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart

GROUNDBREAKER – Standing on the Edge of a Broken Dream

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Coming Home (ft Deen Castronovo)

BRIGHTON ROCKS –Shootin for Love

KISS – Domino

JUDAS PRIEST – Freewheel Burnin

SONS OF APOLLO – Coming Home

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Insanity





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

580) 3rd August 2021 (Uploaded 2nd Aug)

RUSH – The Spirit of Radio (Live)

RUST N’ RAGE – Locked n’ Loaded

RUTHLESS – Metal Without Mercy

RYAN ROXIE – California Man

RYDERS CREED – Hand in Hand With The Devil

SABATON – Defence of Moscow

SACRED REICH – Divide and Conquer

SACROSANCT – Necropolis

SAFFIRE – For the Greater Good

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

SAIGON KICK – Going On

SAINT ASONIA – This August Day

SAINT JUDE – Soul on Fire

SALEM – We Are Gods





581) 10th August 2021 (Uploaded 10th Aug)

SALIVA – Ladies & Gentlemen

SALTY DOG – Come Along

SALVATION JAYNE – Black Heart

SAMARKIND – Fire and Blood

SAMMI YAFFA – The Last Time

SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal

SAMSON – Hammerhead

SANDBERG – Circle of Anger

SANDSTONE – King of Cipher

SANHEDRIN – Demoness

SANTANA – Into The Night (feat Chad Kroeger)

SAPPHIRE EYES – Just Leave Me

SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back

SARACEN – We Have Arrived





582) 17th August 2021 (Uploaded 16th Aug)

SARAYA – Love Has Take Its Toll

SASCHA PAETH’S MASTERS OF CEREMONY – Under Fire

SATAN – Cruel Magic

SAUZA KINGS – Satellite Girl

SAVAGE HANDS - Blue

SAVAGE MESSIAH – Shadowbound

SAVE THE WORLD – Miss Muse

SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law

SCANDAL – The Warrior

SCAR FOR LIFE – Because I Can

SCAR OF THE SUN – I Am The Circle

SCARDUST – Stranger

SCARLET REBELS - Storm

SCATTERED HAMLET – Swamp Rebel Machine





583) 24th August 2021 (Uploaded 24th Aug)

SCORPIONS – The Zoo

SCOTT STAPP – Survivor

SCREAM ARENA – Born Ready

SCREAM BLUE MURDER – Light It Up

SCREAMACHINE - Demondome

SCREAMER – Caught In Lies

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

SCREAMING SHADOWS – Heaven or Hell

SEA HAGS – Doghouse

SEAS OF NEPTUNE – Taking for Granted

SEASON OF DREAMS – Shadowreaper

SEASONS - Getaway

SEBASTIAN BACH – All My Friends Are Dead

SEBASTIEN – Behind The World





584) 31st August 2021 (Uploaded 31st Aug)

SECRET RULE – Born This Way

SECRET SPHERE – LifeBlood

SEETHER – Walk Away from the Sun

SELENE – Burning Bridges

SEMBLANT – Murder of Crows

SEPTEMBER CROSS – Closer to the Edge

SERENITY – Set the World on Fire

SERGEANT STEEL – Dirty Habits

SERIOUS BLACK – When the Stars are Right

SEVEN – Light of 1000 Eyes

SEVEN HARD YEARS – Broken Man

SEVEN KINGDOMS – Undying

SEVEN MARY THREE – Water’s Edge