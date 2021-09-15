NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August 2021 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3818-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2021.html
I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for July, August and now September.
There were no new interviews this month. All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for August included album releases from Alirio, Blood Red Saints, Circus of Rock, Cruzh, Long Shadows Dawn, Nightranger, Steel Rhino and Black Swamp Water. I also added The Quireboys to the July recommendations.
.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
554) 6th August 2021 (Uploaded 7th Aug)
THE QUIREBOYS - 7 O’Clock
STEELHEART – My Dirty Girl
BONFIRE – The Devil Made Me Do It
GOTTHARD – Bad News
LUCER – Make My Getaway
DEE SNIDER – Down But Never Out
JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – Wanna Be Somebody
D-A-D – Day of Wrong Moves
CINDERELLA – Somebody Save Me
SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Don’t Bring Me Down
VEGA – Ain’t Who I Am
LEE AARON – Vampin’
DORO – Don’t Break My Heart Again
HALESTORM – Still of the Night
ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day
STONETRIP – Nightmare
LORDS OF BLACK – Before That Time Can Come
THE ANSWER – Evil Man
THE CULT – Firewoman
KINGS OF THE SUN – Drop The Gun
AEROSMITH – Livin On The Edge
TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods
SKYPILOT – Bender
A LITTLE BITTER – Further I Crawl
RAINBOW – Man on the Silver Mountain
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Love Potion No 9
DEF LEPPARD – Love Bites
AC/DC – Night Prowler
555) 13th August 2021 (Uploaded 12th Aug)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
SMASHED GLADYS – Never Take No
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – Not the End of the Road
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Roll Over
WHITE LION – Don’t Say It’s Over
WINGER – Headed for a Heartbreak
WARRANT – Bed of Roses
LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – Striking Like A Thunder
EDGE OF PARADISE – The Unknown
AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice
FANS OF THE DARK – Escape From Hell
NIGHTRANGER – Cold as December
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Where We Started
METALLICA – Enter Sandman
METALLICA – Of Wolf And Man
METALLICA – The Unforgiven
VENDETTA LOVE – Witches and Thiefs
BURNING POINT – Arsonist of the Soul
IRONHEART – Revolution Calls
AXEL RUDI PELL – Hey Hey My My
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line
ALLEN / LANDE – The Great Divide
JACKYL – Down on Me
GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone
SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood
FEUERSCHWANZ – I See Fire (Live)
556) 20th August 2021 (Uploaded 20th Aug)
HALESTORM – Back From the Dead
CRAZY LIXX – Anthem for America
L.A.GUNS – Knock Me Down
PLANET FATALE – Break For You
FREAK OF NATURE – Turn the Other Way
TESLA – Rubberband
VAN HALEN – Poundcake
ALIRIO – Back to the Roots
BLOOD RED SAINTS – This Ain’t A Love Song
CIRCUS OF ROCK – Caught in The Middle (ft Danny Vaughn)
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
MAVERICK – Dying Star
BLACK FREEWAY – Ride The Freeway
WARKINGS – We Are The Fire
NORTHTALE – Follow Me
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – Jenny of Oldstones
SLEEZE BEEZ – Stranger Than Paradise
FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad
BRITNY FOX – Liar
TROY REDFERN – Sanctify
THE QUIREBOYS – Don’t Love You Anymore
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
STEEL RHINO – Fire and Ice
SORCERESS OF SIN – Massacre of Meridian
CONJURING FATE – Burn the Witch
THIN LIZZY – Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend
557) 27th August 2021 (Uploaded 27th Aug)
THE ANSWER – Under The Sky
ANETTE OLZON – Fantastic Fanatic
AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable
RAVENLIGHT – Blinding Lights
THUNDER – Everybody Wants Her
WARRANT – Hole in My Wall
L.A. GUNS – Rip and Tear
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Set You Free
MACHINE HEAD – Arrows in Words From The Sky
LAST TEMPTATION – Ashes and Fire
THE GRANDMASTER – The Tempest
ROBLEDO – The Good Wil Rise
CRUZH – Turn Back Time
DIO – The Last in Line
SHADOW KING – Russia
DEF LEPPARD – Now
SHAKRA – Break The Ice
U.D.O. – Kids and Guns
TIMECHILD – Haze of the Dawn
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown
RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart
GROUNDBREAKER – Standing on the Edge of a Broken Dream
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Coming Home (ft Deen Castronovo)
BRIGHTON ROCKS –Shootin for Love
KISS – Domino
JUDAS PRIEST – Freewheel Burnin
SONS OF APOLLO – Coming Home
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Insanity
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
580) 3rd August 2021 (Uploaded 2nd Aug)
RUSH – The Spirit of Radio (Live)
RUST N’ RAGE – Locked n’ Loaded
RUTHLESS – Metal Without Mercy
RYAN ROXIE – California Man
RYDERS CREED – Hand in Hand With The Devil
SABATON – Defence of Moscow
SACRED REICH – Divide and Conquer
SACROSANCT – Necropolis
SAFFIRE – For the Greater Good
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
SAIGON KICK – Going On
SAINT ASONIA – This August Day
SAINT JUDE – Soul on Fire
SALEM – We Are Gods
581) 10th August 2021 (Uploaded 10th Aug)
SALIVA – Ladies & Gentlemen
SALTY DOG – Come Along
SALVATION JAYNE – Black Heart
SAMARKIND – Fire and Blood
SAMMI YAFFA – The Last Time
SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal
SAMSON – Hammerhead
SANDBERG – Circle of Anger
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher
SANHEDRIN – Demoness
SANTANA – Into The Night (feat Chad Kroeger)
SAPPHIRE EYES – Just Leave Me
SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back
SARACEN – We Have Arrived
582) 17th August 2021 (Uploaded 16th Aug)
SARAYA – Love Has Take Its Toll
SASCHA PAETH’S MASTERS OF CEREMONY – Under Fire
SATAN – Cruel Magic
SAUZA KINGS – Satellite Girl
SAVAGE HANDS - Blue
SAVAGE MESSIAH – Shadowbound
SAVE THE WORLD – Miss Muse
SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law
SCANDAL – The Warrior
SCAR FOR LIFE – Because I Can
SCAR OF THE SUN – I Am The Circle
SCARDUST – Stranger
SCARLET REBELS - Storm
SCATTERED HAMLET – Swamp Rebel Machine
583) 24th August 2021 (Uploaded 24th Aug)
SCORPIONS – The Zoo
SCOTT STAPP – Survivor
SCREAM ARENA – Born Ready
SCREAM BLUE MURDER – Light It Up
SCREAMACHINE - Demondome
SCREAMER – Caught In Lies
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
SCREAMING SHADOWS – Heaven or Hell
SEA HAGS – Doghouse
SEAS OF NEPTUNE – Taking for Granted
SEASON OF DREAMS – Shadowreaper
SEASONS - Getaway
SEBASTIAN BACH – All My Friends Are Dead
SEBASTIEN – Behind The World
584) 31st August 2021 (Uploaded 31st Aug)
SECRET RULE – Born This Way
SECRET SPHERE – LifeBlood
SEETHER – Walk Away from the Sun
SELENE – Burning Bridges
SEMBLANT – Murder of Crows
SEPTEMBER CROSS – Closer to the Edge
SERENITY – Set the World on Fire
SERGEANT STEEL – Dirty Habits
SERIOUS BLACK – When the Stars are Right
SEVEN – Light of 1000 Eyes
SEVEN HARD YEARS – Broken Man
SEVEN KINGDOMS – Undying
SEVEN MARY THREE – Water’s Edge
SEVEN SPIRES – This God Is Dead
Last Updated (Wednesday, 15 September 2021 14:51)