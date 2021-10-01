NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for August were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3820-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2021.html

I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for July, August and September.

There were no new interviews this month, but earlier interviews with Joel Hoekstra and Ricky Warwick were repeated on a Show whilst I was off on holiday. A new interview with Danny Danzi was recorded in September and appears on the Show on 1st October. There was also a special promo feature with Mark Tremonti on one of the Shows.

All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .





The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for September included album releases from Anette Olzon, Newman, Between Worlds, M.ill.ion, Edge of Paradise, King Zebra, Robledo, Planet Fatale, Vega, Danny Danzi, Tremonti and Toxicrose.





**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

558) 3rd September 2021 (Uploaded 3rd Sept)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Kickstart My Heart

TREMONTI – A World Away

LORDS OF BLACK – What’s Become of Us

DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Every Heart Is Burning

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Better Days

KRIS BARRAS – Dead Horses

SWANEE RIVER – Flowers and Powers

KING ZEBRA – Hot Cop Lady

TOXIC ROSE –Heroes

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Bad Medicine

BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings

LYNCH MOB – Wicked Sensation

HARDLINE – Hot Cherie

RICHIE SAMBORA – Rosie

ORIANTHI – Impulsive

RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone

IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave

IRON MAIDEN – The Writing On The Wall

THE DAVY K PROJECT – Pray

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Running from the Wreckage

MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls

FANS OF THE DARK – Life Kills

VEGA – Beautiful Lie

ROBIN RED – Nitelife

SAXON – Dallas 1PM





559) 10th September 2021 (Uploaded 5th Sept)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – How Do You

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Fantasy

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

NIGHT RANGER – I’m Coming Home

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 1 (9 min)

RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 2 (9 min)

RICKY WARWICK – Time Doesn’t Seem To Matter

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 3 (7 min)

RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace

THE ALMIGHTY – Over The Edge





560) 17th September 2021 (Uploaded 17th Sept)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

ROCK GODDESS – The Love Lingers Still

MARTA GABRIEL – My Angel

DORO – Fur Immer (Live)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sin In My Heart

A RISING FORCE – Love And War

ASPHALT VALENTINE – Twisted Road

NATIVE SONS – The Key

THE RON KEEL BAND – Rockin Into The Night

SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Can You Hear Me Calling

JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – Prom Night in Pontiac

DANNY DANZI – Don’t

HEART LINE – On Fire

BIG GUNS – Red Eyed & Rolling

TRUCKER DIABLO – Set The Night On Fire

KROKUS – Hoodoo Woman

BATTERING RAM – Coming Home

DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY – Never Ever

THE DEAD DAISIES – Saving Grace

KISS – Uh! All Night

WARRANT – Cherry Pie

AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun

RECKLESS LOVE – Outrun

HEARTLAND – A Foreign Land

NO HOT ASHES – Jonny Redhead

THE BLACK SKELETON – The Ledge

MYLES KENNEDY – A Thousand Words

TROY REDFERN – Stone

SANDSTONE – I Know Why





561) 24th September 2021 (Uploaded 24th Sept)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

LION’S SHARE – Baptized In Blood

L.A. GUNS – Cannonball

TRIVIUM – Feast of Fire

LITA FORD – Blueberry

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Hate Myself for Loving You

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

CRAZY LIXX – Reach Out

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – What Goes Up

KIX – Don’t Close Your Eyes

SANDSTONE – I Know Why

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

SARA BALDWIN – She’s Gone

TREMONTI – A World Away

Promo for Tremonti’s “Marching In Time” Pt 1

TREMONTI – Marching In Time

Promo for Tremonti’s “Marching In Time” Pt 2

TREMONTI – If Not For You

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here

BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows

HOUSE OF LORDS – Big Money

BAD WOLVES – Lifeline

VENDETTA LOVE – Blackened Hands

BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven

SORROW & THE SPIRE – In The City Tonight

SABATON – Steel Commanders

BRAINSTORM – Turn Off The Light

AC/DC – Ain’t No Fun (Waiting Round to be a Millionaire)





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

585) 7th September 2021 (Uploaded 5th Sept)

SEVEN THORNS – Beneath a Crescent Moon

SEVENDUST – The Day I Tried to Live

SEVENTH CRYSTAL – When We Were Young

SEVENTH WONDER – Dream Machines

SHADOW BREAKER – City of Lights

SHADOW KING – What Would It Take

SHADOW TRAIN – Now It’s Dark

SHADOW TRIBE - Connection

SHADOWMAN – No Smoke Without Fire

SHAFT OF STEEL – You See Smoke When I See Fire

SHAKRA – Break The Ice

SHALLOW SIDE – Juke Box Hero

SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Voices

SHAMELESS – Wild in the Night





586) 14th September 2021 (Uploaded 14th Sept)

SHANNON – Ride To Live

SHARK ISLAND – Paris Calling

SHINEDOWN – Sound of Madness

SHINING BLACK – Just Another Day

SHIRAZ LANE – Harder to Breathe

SHOTGUN MISTRESS - Collide

SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – City of Fire

SHOTGUN RODEO – By Hook or By Crook

SHY - Broken

SHYLOCK – Rock DNA

SHYYNE – Go Your Own Way

SIC VIKKI – Kiss Me In French

SICK N BEAUTIFUL – Heart December (Gates II)

SICKWALT – Demand The Stage





587) 21st September 2021 (Uploaded 20th Sept)

SIDEBURN – Bite The Bullet

SIFTING – Ghost of a Lie (ft Derek Sherinian)

SIGGI SCHWARZ – Rockin Through The Night

SIGN X - Fall

SIGNAL RED – Dance Macabre

SILENT RAGE – Rebel With A Cause

SILENT WINTER – Empire of Sins

SILK ROAD - Amber

SILVER END – Addicted

SILVERA – Alive

SILVERTHORNE – Tear The Sky Wide Open

SILVERTUNG – World Gone Mad

SIMON SAYS – Let Me Know

SIMULACRUM – Nothing Remains





588) 28th September 2021 (Uploaded 28th Sept)

SINHERESY – Zero One

SINNER – Last Exit Hell

SINNER’S BLOOD – Kill Or Die

SINOCENCE – Long Way Down

SIRENIA – We Come To Ruins

SISTER – Carved in Stone

SISTER MARKO – Dragonfly

SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart

SISTER SIN – Desert Queen

SIX FOOT SIX – Welcome to Your Nightmare

SIXFORNINE – Life Devouring Demons

SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Every Time I Try

SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly