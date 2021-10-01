NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for August were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3820-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2021.html
I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for July, August and September.
There were no new interviews this month, but earlier interviews with Joel Hoekstra and Ricky Warwick were repeated on a Show whilst I was off on holiday. A new interview with Danny Danzi was recorded in September and appears on the Show on 1st October. There was also a special promo feature with Mark Tremonti on one of the Shows.
All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for September included album releases from Anette Olzon, Newman, Between Worlds, M.ill.ion, Edge of Paradise, King Zebra, Robledo, Planet Fatale, Vega, Danny Danzi, Tremonti and Toxicrose.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
558) 3rd September 2021 (Uploaded 3rd Sept)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Kickstart My Heart
TREMONTI – A World Away
LORDS OF BLACK – What’s Become of Us
DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Every Heart Is Burning
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Better Days
KRIS BARRAS – Dead Horses
SWANEE RIVER – Flowers and Powers
KING ZEBRA – Hot Cop Lady
TOXIC ROSE –Heroes
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Bad Medicine
BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings
LYNCH MOB – Wicked Sensation
HARDLINE – Hot Cherie
RICHIE SAMBORA – Rosie
ORIANTHI – Impulsive
RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone
IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave
IRON MAIDEN – The Writing On The Wall
THE DAVY K PROJECT – Pray
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Running from the Wreckage
MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls
FANS OF THE DARK – Life Kills
VEGA – Beautiful Lie
ROBIN RED – Nitelife
SAXON – Dallas 1PM
559) 10th September 2021 (Uploaded 5th Sept)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – How Do You
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Fantasy
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
NIGHT RANGER – I’m Coming Home
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 1 (9 min)
RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 2 (9 min)
RICKY WARWICK – Time Doesn’t Seem To Matter
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 3 (7 min)
RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
THE ALMIGHTY – Over The Edge
560) 17th September 2021 (Uploaded 17th Sept)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
ROCK GODDESS – The Love Lingers Still
MARTA GABRIEL – My Angel
DORO – Fur Immer (Live)
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sin In My Heart
A RISING FORCE – Love And War
ASPHALT VALENTINE – Twisted Road
NATIVE SONS – The Key
THE RON KEEL BAND – Rockin Into The Night
SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Can You Hear Me Calling
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – Prom Night in Pontiac
DANNY DANZI – Don’t
HEART LINE – On Fire
BIG GUNS – Red Eyed & Rolling
TRUCKER DIABLO – Set The Night On Fire
KROKUS – Hoodoo Woman
BATTERING RAM – Coming Home
DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY – Never Ever
THE DEAD DAISIES – Saving Grace
KISS – Uh! All Night
WARRANT – Cherry Pie
AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun
RECKLESS LOVE – Outrun
HEARTLAND – A Foreign Land
NO HOT ASHES – Jonny Redhead
THE BLACK SKELETON – The Ledge
MYLES KENNEDY – A Thousand Words
TROY REDFERN – Stone
SANDSTONE – I Know Why
561) 24th September 2021 (Uploaded 24th Sept)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
LION’S SHARE – Baptized In Blood
L.A. GUNS – Cannonball
TRIVIUM – Feast of Fire
LITA FORD – Blueberry
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Hate Myself for Loving You
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
CRAZY LIXX – Reach Out
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – What Goes Up
KIX – Don’t Close Your Eyes
SANDSTONE – I Know Why
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
SARA BALDWIN – She’s Gone
TREMONTI – A World Away
Promo for Tremonti’s “Marching In Time” Pt 1
TREMONTI – Marching In Time
Promo for Tremonti’s “Marching In Time” Pt 2
TREMONTI – If Not For You
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here
BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows
HOUSE OF LORDS – Big Money
BAD WOLVES – Lifeline
VENDETTA LOVE – Blackened Hands
BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven
SORROW & THE SPIRE – In The City Tonight
SABATON – Steel Commanders
BRAINSTORM – Turn Off The Light
AC/DC – Ain’t No Fun (Waiting Round to be a Millionaire)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
585) 7th September 2021 (Uploaded 5th Sept)
SEVEN THORNS – Beneath a Crescent Moon
SEVENDUST – The Day I Tried to Live
SEVENTH CRYSTAL – When We Were Young
SEVENTH WONDER – Dream Machines
SHADOW BREAKER – City of Lights
SHADOW KING – What Would It Take
SHADOW TRAIN – Now It’s Dark
SHADOW TRIBE - Connection
SHADOWMAN – No Smoke Without Fire
SHAFT OF STEEL – You See Smoke When I See Fire
SHAKRA – Break The Ice
SHALLOW SIDE – Juke Box Hero
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Voices
SHAMELESS – Wild in the Night
586) 14th September 2021 (Uploaded 14th Sept)
SHANNON – Ride To Live
SHARK ISLAND – Paris Calling
SHINEDOWN – Sound of Madness
SHINING BLACK – Just Another Day
SHIRAZ LANE – Harder to Breathe
SHOTGUN MISTRESS - Collide
SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – City of Fire
SHOTGUN RODEO – By Hook or By Crook
SHY - Broken
SHYLOCK – Rock DNA
SHYYNE – Go Your Own Way
SIC VIKKI – Kiss Me In French
SICK N BEAUTIFUL – Heart December (Gates II)
SICKWALT – Demand The Stage
587) 21st September 2021 (Uploaded 20th Sept)
SIDEBURN – Bite The Bullet
SIFTING – Ghost of a Lie (ft Derek Sherinian)
SIGGI SCHWARZ – Rockin Through The Night
SIGN X - Fall
SIGNAL RED – Dance Macabre
SILENT RAGE – Rebel With A Cause
SILENT WINTER – Empire of Sins
SILK ROAD - Amber
SILVER END – Addicted
SILVERA – Alive
SILVERTHORNE – Tear The Sky Wide Open
SILVERTUNG – World Gone Mad
SIMON SAYS – Let Me Know
SIMULACRUM – Nothing Remains
588) 28th September 2021 (Uploaded 28th Sept)
SINHERESY – Zero One
SINNER – Last Exit Hell
SINNER’S BLOOD – Kill Or Die
SINOCENCE – Long Way Down
SIRENIA – We Come To Ruins
SISTER – Carved in Stone
SISTER MARKO – Dragonfly
SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart
SISTER SIN – Desert Queen
SIX FOOT SIX – Welcome to Your Nightmare
SIXFORNINE – Life Devouring Demons
SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Every Time I Try
SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly
SKAM – Deadliest Sin
