NI ROCKS Playlists for OCTOBER 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3823-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2021.html
I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for July, August, September and October.
There were two new interviews this month, one with Danny Danzi on the Show on 1st October and the other with Jim Kirkpatrick from FM on the Show on 29th October. There was also special promo features with Trivium and Joe Bonamassa.
All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for October included album releases from Gus G, Jeff Scott Soto, Heartland, Lords of Black, TAO, The Grandmaster, Devoid, U.D.O., Supernova Plasmajets, Osukaru, Joe Bonamassa and Ad Infinitum.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
562) 1st October 2021 (Uploaded 30th Sept)
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You
LAST IN LINE – Starmaker
PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself
MADAME MAYHEM – I Am More
AD INFINITUM – Afterlife
DANNY DANZI – Do Me A Favor
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 1 (11 min)
DANNY DANZI – Restitution
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 2 (10 min)
DANNY DANZI – American Dream
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 3 (16 min)
DANNY DANZI – Carry Me Back
VAN HALEN – Unchained
WOLFTOOTH – The Voyage
TEMPERANCE – Pure Life Unfolds
LORDS OF BLACK – Bound To You
TEMPT – Living Dangerous
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (with Dino Jelusick)
THE GRANDMASTER – Lunar Water
NO HOT ASHES – Good to Look Back
563) 8th October 2021 (Uploaded 8th Oct)
VAN HALEN – Panama
SCARLET REBELS – Take You Home
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Who Did It
BUCKCHERRY – Gun
CHARIOT – Warriors
CHARIOT – Asylum
SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm
ELECTRIC GUITARS – Hot Blooded Woman
TREMONTI – Thrown Further
MASTODON – Teardrinker
FASTWAY – After Midnights
WAYSTED – Love Loaded
DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Bury Me
MAMA’S BOYS – I’m Leaving Town
RORY GALLAGHER – Shadow Play
FOZZY – Sane
STITCHED UP HEART – Dead Roses
THE TREATMENT – Let’s Get Dirty
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
CONJURING FATE – Night of the Knives
ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn
TESLA – Forever More
THUNDER – Backstreet Symphony
COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot
WILDSTREET – Mrs Sleazy
SMASHED GLADYS – Bleed For Me
SUMO CYCO – Sun Eater
VAN HALEN – Runnin With The Devil
564) 15th October 2021 (Uploaded 15th Oct)
AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)
CRAZY LIXX – Rise Above
SHAKRA – Break The Ice
STONE TRIGGER – Show Your Hands
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Between The Lines
PLANET FATALE – Fight Club
SANDSTONE – Cuts To You
L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of The Rain
IMPELLITTERI – Man of War
W.A.S.P. – Crazy
Promo for TRIVIUM’s “In The Court of the Dragon” Part 1
TRIVIUM – The Phalanx
Promo for TRIVIUM’s “In The Court of the Dragon” Part 2
OSUKARU – Tainted Heart
HEARTLAND – Caught Up
LAND OF GYPSIES – Shattered
SCREAMING SHADOWS – Crimes With No Name
TEMPERANCE – Breaking The Rules of Heavy Metal
FIRELAND – Battlefield
MERCURY X – Lonely
JIM PETERNIK & WORLD STAGE – A Cappella (ft Chez Kane)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Are Coming (ft Amy Montgomery)
THE OUTLAW ORCHESTRA – Rollin Stone
DION – Angel in the Alleyways (ft Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen)
GUS G – Cold Sweat (Live)
GUS G – Into the Unknown
565) 22nd October 2021 (Uploaded 22nd Oct)
LED ZEPPELIN – Whole Lotta Love
NORTHTALE – Midnight Bells
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – The River Is Rising
NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman from Disturbed)
STORMZONE – Tolling of the Bell
SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted
BATTERING RAM – Ram You Down
HOUSE OF LORDS – Love Don’t Lie
XYZ – Take What You Can
TYKETTO – Rescue Me
DEVOID – Lonely Eye Movement
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS - Beggin’
TAO – Nobody But You
DAN REED NETWORK – Starlight
L.A. GUNS – Get Along
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Ride
GREAT WHITE – Old Rose Motel
BONFIRE – You Make Me Feel
CINDERELLA – The More Things Change
BATTLE BEAST – Master of Illusion
U.D.O. – Prophecy
MANIMAL – Chains of Fury
FIREWIND – Ode To Leonidas
DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones
MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell
566) 29th October 2021 (Uploaded 29th Oct)
MOTÖRHEAD – Ace of Spades
OSUKARU – Shut It Out
ALTZI – Motherless Child
GROUNDBREAKER – There’s No Tomorrow
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Gravy Train
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 1 (6 min)
BAND OF FRIENDS – Sleep on a Clothes Line
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 2 (10 min)
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Dead Man Walking
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 3 (12 min)
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Ballad of a Prodigal Son
FM – Broken
NO HOT ASHES – Running Red Lights
FEMME FATALE – Touch And Go
STRYPER – To Hell With The Devil
VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started
JOE BONAMASSA – The Heart That Never Waits
Promo for JOE BONAMASSA’s “Time Clocks” Album Part1
JOE BONAMASSA – Time Clocks
Promo for JOE BONAMASSA’s “Time Clocks” Album Part2
JOE BONAMASSA – Notches
RAVENLIGHT – The Wild Hunt
AD INFINITUM – Animals
BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Crystal Sky
RORY GALLAGHER – Just The Smile (50h Anniversary Edition)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
589) 5th October 2021 (Uploaded 4th Oct)
SKARLETT RIOT – Gravity
SKELETOON – Last Chance
SKID ROW – Piece of Me
SKILLET – Save Me
SKINDRED - Machine
SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Keep Me Out of It
SKINTRADE – Monster
SKYPILOT - Stomper
SLADE – 7 Year Bitch
SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye
SLASH – Beautiful Dangerous (ft Fergie)
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Driving Rain
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Mean Bone
SLAUGHTER – Old Man
590) 12th October 2021 (Uploaded 12th Oct)
SLAUGHTER – Out For Love
SLAVE RAIDER – Burnin’ Too Hot
SLEARS – Turbulent Waters
SLEEPING ROMANCE – Lost In My Eyes
SLEEZE BEEZ – Stranger Than Paradise
SLIPKNOT - Goodbye
SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Voyeur Messiah
SMACKBOUND – Drive It Like You Stole It
SMASHED GLADYS – Eye of the Storm
SMOKING MARTHA – Liquid Sunshine
SNAKE EYES SEVEN – S.O.B.
SNAKECHARMER – Hell of a Way to Live
THE SNAKES – Tough Love
SNAKES IN PARADISE – Wings of Steel
591) 19th October 2021 (Uploaded 19th Oct )
SNEW – Got Love
SNOW – Fever
SNOW WHITE BLOOD – Lullaby For The Undead
SOCIAL DISORDER – Love 2 Be Hated
SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone
SOLE SYNDICATE – Wake Up
SOLEIL MOON – ’72 Camaro
SOLITUDE – You Got My Mind
SONATA ARCTICA – A Little Less Understanding
SONDURA – We’re Here Now
SONIC HAVEN – Back To Mad
SONS OF ANGELS – Burning Childhood
SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time (Live)
592) 26th October 2021 (Uploaded 25th Oct)
SONS OF APOLLO – Goodbye Divinity
SONS OF SIN – The Dream
SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed
SORCERER – Abandoned by the Gods
SORCERESS OF SIN – Massacre of Meridian
SOREN ANDERSEN – City of Angels
SORROW & THE SPIRE – My Misery Calling
SOTO – World Gone Colderth
SOUL ASYLUM – Black Gold
THE SOUL EXCHANGE – My Reflection
SOULBENDER – Turn Anger Up
SOULICIT – Beauty Queen
SOULS OF TIDE – Black Magic