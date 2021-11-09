NI ROCKS Playlists for OCTOBER 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3823-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2021.html

I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for July, August, September and October.

There were two new interviews this month, one with Danny Danzi on the Show on 1st October and the other with Jim Kirkpatrick from FM on the Show on 29th October. There was also special promo features with Trivium and Joe Bonamassa.

All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .





The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for October included album releases from Gus G, Jeff Scott Soto, Heartland, Lords of Black, TAO, The Grandmaster, Devoid, U.D.O., Supernova Plasmajets, Osukaru, Joe Bonamassa and Ad Infinitum.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

562) 1st October 2021 (Uploaded 30th Sept)

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You

LAST IN LINE – Starmaker

PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself

MADAME MAYHEM – I Am More

AD INFINITUM – Afterlife

DANNY DANZI – Do Me A Favor

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 1 (11 min)

DANNY DANZI – Restitution

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 2 (10 min)

DANNY DANZI – American Dream

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 3 (16 min)

DANNY DANZI – Carry Me Back

VAN HALEN – Unchained

WOLFTOOTH – The Voyage

TEMPERANCE – Pure Life Unfolds

LORDS OF BLACK – Bound To You

TEMPT – Living Dangerous

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (with Dino Jelusick)

THE GRANDMASTER – Lunar Water

NO HOT ASHES – Good to Look Back

563) 8th October 2021 (Uploaded 8th Oct)

VAN HALEN – Panama

SCARLET REBELS – Take You Home

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Who Did It

BUCKCHERRY – Gun

CHARIOT – Warriors

CHARIOT – Asylum

SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm

ELECTRIC GUITARS – Hot Blooded Woman

TREMONTI – Thrown Further

MASTODON – Teardrinker

FASTWAY – After Midnights

WAYSTED – Love Loaded

DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Bury Me

MAMA’S BOYS – I’m Leaving Town

RORY GALLAGHER – Shadow Play

FOZZY – Sane

STITCHED UP HEART – Dead Roses

THE TREATMENT – Let’s Get Dirty

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

CONJURING FATE – Night of the Knives

ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn

TESLA – Forever More

THUNDER – Backstreet Symphony

COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot

WILDSTREET – Mrs Sleazy

SMASHED GLADYS – Bleed For Me

SUMO CYCO – Sun Eater

VAN HALEN – Runnin With The Devil





564) 15th October 2021 (Uploaded 15th Oct)

AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)

CRAZY LIXX – Rise Above

SHAKRA – Break The Ice

STONE TRIGGER – Show Your Hands

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Between The Lines

PLANET FATALE – Fight Club

SANDSTONE – Cuts To You

L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of The Rain

IMPELLITTERI – Man of War

W.A.S.P. – Crazy

Promo for TRIVIUM’s “In The Court of the Dragon” Part 1

TRIVIUM – The Phalanx

Promo for TRIVIUM’s “In The Court of the Dragon” Part 2

OSUKARU – Tainted Heart

HEARTLAND – Caught Up

LAND OF GYPSIES – Shattered

SCREAMING SHADOWS – Crimes With No Name

TEMPERANCE – Breaking The Rules of Heavy Metal

FIRELAND – Battlefield

MERCURY X – Lonely

JIM PETERNIK & WORLD STAGE – A Cappella (ft Chez Kane)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Are Coming (ft Amy Montgomery)

THE OUTLAW ORCHESTRA – Rollin Stone

DION – Angel in the Alleyways (ft Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen)

GUS G – Cold Sweat (Live)

GUS G – Into the Unknown





565) 22nd October 2021 (Uploaded 22nd Oct)

LED ZEPPELIN – Whole Lotta Love

NORTHTALE – Midnight Bells

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – The River Is Rising

NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman from Disturbed)

STORMZONE – Tolling of the Bell

SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted

BATTERING RAM – Ram You Down

HOUSE OF LORDS – Love Don’t Lie

XYZ – Take What You Can

TYKETTO – Rescue Me

DEVOID – Lonely Eye Movement

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS - Beggin’

TAO – Nobody But You

DAN REED NETWORK – Starlight

L.A. GUNS – Get Along

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Ride

GREAT WHITE – Old Rose Motel

BONFIRE – You Make Me Feel

CINDERELLA – The More Things Change

BATTLE BEAST – Master of Illusion

U.D.O. – Prophecy

MANIMAL – Chains of Fury

FIREWIND – Ode To Leonidas

DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones

MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell





566) 29th October 2021 (Uploaded 29th Oct)

MOTÖRHEAD – Ace of Spades

OSUKARU – Shut It Out

ALTZI – Motherless Child

GROUNDBREAKER – There’s No Tomorrow

JIM KIRKPATRICK – Gravy Train

Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 1 (6 min)

BAND OF FRIENDS – Sleep on a Clothes Line

Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 2 (10 min)

JIM KIRKPATRICK – Dead Man Walking

Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 3 (12 min)

JIM KIRKPATRICK – Ballad of a Prodigal Son

FM – Broken

NO HOT ASHES – Running Red Lights

FEMME FATALE – Touch And Go

STRYPER – To Hell With The Devil

VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started

JOE BONAMASSA – The Heart That Never Waits

Promo for JOE BONAMASSA’s “Time Clocks” Album Part1

JOE BONAMASSA – Time Clocks

Promo for JOE BONAMASSA’s “Time Clocks” Album Part2

JOE BONAMASSA – Notches

RAVENLIGHT – The Wild Hunt

AD INFINITUM – Animals

BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Crystal Sky

RORY GALLAGHER – Just The Smile (50h Anniversary Edition)

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

589) 5th October 2021 (Uploaded 4th Oct)

SKARLETT RIOT – Gravity

SKELETOON – Last Chance

SKID ROW – Piece of Me

SKILLET – Save Me

SKINDRED - Machine

SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Keep Me Out of It

SKINTRADE – Monster

SKYPILOT - Stomper

SLADE – 7 Year Bitch

SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye

SLASH – Beautiful Dangerous (ft Fergie)

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Driving Rain

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Mean Bone

SLAUGHTER – Old Man

590) 12th October 2021 (Uploaded 12th Oct)

SLAUGHTER – Out For Love

SLAVE RAIDER – Burnin’ Too Hot

SLEARS – Turbulent Waters

SLEEPING ROMANCE – Lost In My Eyes

SLEEZE BEEZ – Stranger Than Paradise

SLIPKNOT - Goodbye

SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Voyeur Messiah

SMACKBOUND – Drive It Like You Stole It

SMASHED GLADYS – Eye of the Storm

SMOKING MARTHA – Liquid Sunshine

SNAKE EYES SEVEN – S.O.B.

SNAKECHARMER – Hell of a Way to Live

THE SNAKES – Tough Love

SNAKES IN PARADISE – Wings of Steel

591) 19th October 2021 (Uploaded 19th Oct )

SNEW – Got Love

SNOW – Fever

SNOW WHITE BLOOD – Lullaby For The Undead

SOCIAL DISORDER – Love 2 Be Hated

SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone

SOLE SYNDICATE – Wake Up

SOLEIL MOON – ’72 Camaro

SOLITUDE – You Got My Mind

SONATA ARCTICA – A Little Less Understanding

SONDURA – We’re Here Now

SONIC HAVEN – Back To Mad

SONS OF ANGELS – Burning Childhood

SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time (Live)

592) 26th October 2021 (Uploaded 25th Oct)

SONS OF APOLLO – Goodbye Divinity

SONS OF SIN – The Dream

SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed

SORCERER – Abandoned by the Gods

SORCERESS OF SIN – Massacre of Meridian

SOREN ANDERSEN – City of Angels

SORROW & THE SPIRE – My Misery Calling

SOTO – World Gone Colderth

SOUL ASYLUM – Black Gold

THE SOUL EXCHANGE – My Reflection

SOULBENDER – Turn Anger Up

SOULICIT – Beauty Queen