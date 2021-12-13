NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for October were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3826-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2021.html
I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July.
There were no new interviews this month, but there was a special promo features with Mastodon.
All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for November included album releases from Crazy Lixx, The Three Tremors, Memoria Avenue, Sandstone, Fans of the Dark, Jim Peterik & World Stage, Electric Guitars, Groundbreaker, Screaming Shadows, Insania, Stew, LA Guns, Timechild, Heart Line, Hearts & Hand Grenades, Barnabas Sky, Kaasin and Victory. I also added the Bad Wolves album to the October recommendations.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
567) 5th November 2021 (Uploaded 5th Nov)
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Stand Up (Live, feat Dino Jelusick)
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Lovers’ Train
DYNAZTY – Advent
CRASHDIET – No Man’s Land
MEGADETH – A Tout Le Monde
DOKKEN – Dream Warriors
FREAK OF NATURE – Possessed
KRIS BARRAS BAND – My Parade
STAND AMONGST GIANTS – Have You Got Soul
THE ANSWER – Nowhere Freeway (ft Lynne Jackaman)
DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’
MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Bullet in the Sky
MASTODON – Teardrinker
Promo for MASTODON’s “Hushed and Grim” Album Part 1
MASTODON – Sickle and Peace
Promo for MASTODON’s “Hushed and Grim” Album Part 2
MASTODON – Pushing The Tides
BEAST IN BLACK – Harccore
THE THREE TREMORS – Crucifier
VICTORY – Love & Hate
SANDSTONE – I Know Why
WILD HEAT – Time and Time Again
KISSIN DYNAMITE – Good Life
BON JOVI – Dry County
568) 12th November 2021 (Uploaded 12th Nov)
TRUCKER DIABLO – BTKOR
JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – Gonna Take You Higher
DARK HEART – K.O.T.D.
FIREWIND – New Found Power
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Too Fast For Love
KEEL – Speed Demon
KING KOBRA – Shadow Rider
INFINITE & DIVINE – Infinite & Divine
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Only Love Can Save Me Now
DEVILSKIN – Mountains
SHARK ISLAND – Fire in the House
SANDSTONE – Worn Soul
COLLATERAL – Midnight Queen (ft Danny Vaughn)
WHITE LION – El Salvador
HELIX – Deep Cuts The Knife
Y&T – Face Like An Angel
SAXON – Carpe Diem
SCORPIONS – Peacemaker
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – End of Days
EDGE OF FOREVER – Shift The Paradigm
MEMORIA AVENUE – Stuck
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
OZZY OSBOURNE – Little Dolls
BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo
LED ZEPPELIN – Black Dog
THE THREE TREMORS – Bone Breakers
INSANIA – Solur
RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down
569) 19th November 2021 (Uploaded 19th Nov)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
HALESTORM – Back From The Dead
NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable
SIXX A.M. – The First 21
BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes
PLANET FATALE – Break For You
LEE AARON – I Like My Rock Hard
LOVE/HATE – Blackout In The Red Room
TESLA – Signs (Live)
BARNABAS SKY – Legends Rise (ft Danny Vaughn)
MAGNUM – I Won’t Let You Down
GIANT – Let Our Love Win
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Titanic (Steel Meets Ice)
CONJURING FATE – Midnight Skies
SKYPILOT – Stomper
ELECTRIC GUITARS – Going Out
LAND OF GYPSIES – Believe
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – Lazarus Heart (ft Janet Gardner)
DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP – When I’m Gone
DAVID LEE ROTH – A Lil’ Ain’t Enough
REINFORCER – Allegiance and Steel
BLOODBOUND – Creatures of the Dark Realm
MENTALIST – A Journey Into The Unknown
SAXON – To Hell And Back Again
DOKKEN – It’s Not Love (Live)
570) 26th November 2021 (Uploaded 26th Nov)
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
DIAMANTE – Unlovable
AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable
SARA BALDWIN – Broken
LEE AARON – Lady of the Darkest Night
AC/DC – Evil Walks
JETBOY – Feel The Shake
STITCHED UP HEART – Warrior
THE TREATMENT – Bite Back
FOZZY – Judas
TREMONTI – Dust
HALESTORM – Apocalyptic
THE QUIREBOYS – Hey You
RUST N RAGE – Heartbreaker
KAASIN – We Are One
RICK PIERCE GROUP – Brick By Brick
METALLICA – Turn The Page
HOOKERS & BLOW – Ziggy Stardust
DEAF RAT – Like A Prayer
AIRBOURNE – No Way But The Hard Way
SHINEDOWN – Amaryllis
IRON MAIDEN – The Trooper
BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves
BAKKEN – Cold Blooded Murder
WHEN RIVERS MEET – Never Coming Home
DION – Take It Back (ft Joe Bonamassa)
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Doomsday Clock
SABATON – Christmas Truce
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
593) 2nd November 2021 (Uploaded 1st Nov)
SOULSHAKE – Take It Off
THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover
SOUNDGARDEN – Jesus Christ Pose
SOUNDSTONE – Everybody Knows
SOUTH OF SALEM – Cold Day In Hell
SPARZANZA – Announcing The End
SPEKTRA - Overload
SPHINX – The Last in Line
SPIRALARMS – Dropping Like Flies
SPIRITS OF FIRE – Stand and Fight
SPITFIRE – Hell & High Water
SPLIT NIXON – Unbreakable
SPREAD EAGLE – More Wolf Than Lamb
ST PROSTITUTE – Farewell & Goodbye
594) 9th November 2021 (Uploaded 9th Nov)
STAIND – This Is It
STAMPEDE – Hard Rock Hell
STAND ALONE – Repose En Paix
STAND AMONGST GIANTS - Broken
STARBREAKER – Wild Butterflies
STARDUST – 2nd Hand Love
STARGAZER – The Sky Is The Limit
STARSET - Monster
STARSICK SYSTEM – I Am The Hurricane
STATE OF SALAZAR – She’s A Loaded Gun
STATEMENT – California Dreaming
STATUS QUO – Whatever You Want
STEEL DRAGON – Blood Pollution
STEEL ENGRAVED – Where Shadows Remain
595) 16th November 2021 (Uploaded 16th Nov)
STEEL RHINO – Fire And Ice
STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go
STEFAN BERGGREN – Little Angel
STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away
STEPHEN CRANE & DUANE SCIACQUA - Gangland
STEPHEN PEARCY – Sky Falling
STEVE EARLE – Justice In Ontario
STEVE GRIMMETT – Karma
STEVE LEE – Eternally
STEVIE D FT COREY GLOVER – Your Time Has Run Out
STEVIE K – Winter Son
STEVIE NICKS – Outside The Rain
STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Major League Son of a Bitch (ft Jizzy Pearl)
STEW – Heavy Wings
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)
596) 23rd November 2021 (Uploaded 23rd Nov)
STITCHED UP HEART – Finally Free
STONE BROKEN – Not Your Enemy
STONE DEAF – The Velvet Hammer
STONE GODS – Burn The Witch
STONE RIDER – Rush Hour
STONE RISING – Already Gone
STONE SOUR – Through Glass
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart
STONE TRIGGER – Show Your Hands
STONEBOURNE – Tattooed
STONECOLLAR – Swallowed By The Sun
STONETRIP – Nightmare
STORM FORCE – Ride Like Hell
STORMBRINGER – Off The Edge
597) 30th November 2021 (Uploaded 30th November)
STORMBURST – Highway to Heaven
STORMRIDER – Heavy Metal Machine
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
THE STRADDLERZ – No Changes
STRANDED – Not Enough Sorry
STRANDED – Nothing Lasts Forever
STRANGER VISION – Gates of Tomorrow
STRATOVARIUS – Hallowed
STRYKENINE – All About Us
STRYPER – Even The Devil Believes
SUGARCANE – When The Fire Is Burning
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
SUNBOMB – No Tomorrows
SUNFLOWER DEAD – Turn Away