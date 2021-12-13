NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for October were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3826-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2021.html

I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July.

There were no new interviews this month, but there was a special promo features with Mastodon.

All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for November included album releases from Crazy Lixx, The Three Tremors, Memoria Avenue, Sandstone, Fans of the Dark, Jim Peterik & World Stage, Electric Guitars, Groundbreaker, Screaming Shadows, Insania, Stew, LA Guns, Timechild, Heart Line, Hearts & Hand Grenades, Barnabas Sky, Kaasin and Victory. I also added the Bad Wolves album to the October recommendations.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

567) 5th November 2021 (Uploaded 5th Nov)

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Stand Up (Live, feat Dino Jelusick)

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Lovers’ Train

DYNAZTY – Advent

CRASHDIET – No Man’s Land

MEGADETH – A Tout Le Monde

DOKKEN – Dream Warriors

FREAK OF NATURE – Possessed

KRIS BARRAS BAND – My Parade

STAND AMONGST GIANTS – Have You Got Soul

THE ANSWER – Nowhere Freeway (ft Lynne Jackaman)

DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’

MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Bullet in the Sky

MASTODON – Teardrinker

Promo for MASTODON’s “Hushed and Grim” Album Part 1

MASTODON – Sickle and Peace

Promo for MASTODON’s “Hushed and Grim” Album Part 2

MASTODON – Pushing The Tides

BEAST IN BLACK – Harccore

THE THREE TREMORS – Crucifier

VICTORY – Love & Hate

SANDSTONE – I Know Why

WILD HEAT – Time and Time Again

KISSIN DYNAMITE – Good Life

BON JOVI – Dry County

568) 12th November 2021 (Uploaded 12th Nov)

TRUCKER DIABLO – BTKOR

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – Gonna Take You Higher

DARK HEART – K.O.T.D.

FIREWIND – New Found Power

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Too Fast For Love

KEEL – Speed Demon

KING KOBRA – Shadow Rider

INFINITE & DIVINE – Infinite & Divine

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Only Love Can Save Me Now

DEVILSKIN – Mountains

SHARK ISLAND – Fire in the House

SANDSTONE – Worn Soul

COLLATERAL – Midnight Queen (ft Danny Vaughn)

WHITE LION – El Salvador

HELIX – Deep Cuts The Knife

Y&T – Face Like An Angel

SAXON – Carpe Diem

SCORPIONS – Peacemaker

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – End of Days

EDGE OF FOREVER – Shift The Paradigm

MEMORIA AVENUE – Stuck

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

OZZY OSBOURNE – Little Dolls

BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo

LED ZEPPELIN – Black Dog

THE THREE TREMORS – Bone Breakers

INSANIA – Solur

RICKY LORIMER – Lay It Down





569) 19th November 2021 (Uploaded 19th Nov)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

HALESTORM – Back From The Dead

NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable

SIXX A.M. – The First 21

BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes

PLANET FATALE – Break For You

LEE AARON – I Like My Rock Hard

LOVE/HATE – Blackout In The Red Room

TESLA – Signs (Live)

BARNABAS SKY – Legends Rise (ft Danny Vaughn)

MAGNUM – I Won’t Let You Down

GIANT – Let Our Love Win

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Titanic (Steel Meets Ice)

CONJURING FATE – Midnight Skies

SKYPILOT – Stomper

ELECTRIC GUITARS – Going Out

LAND OF GYPSIES – Believe

JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – Lazarus Heart (ft Janet Gardner)

DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP – When I’m Gone

DAVID LEE ROTH – A Lil’ Ain’t Enough

REINFORCER – Allegiance and Steel

BLOODBOUND – Creatures of the Dark Realm

MENTALIST – A Journey Into The Unknown

SAXON – To Hell And Back Again

DOKKEN – It's Not Love (Live)





570) 26th November 2021 (Uploaded 26th Nov)

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter

DIAMANTE – Unlovable

AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable

SARA BALDWIN – Broken

LEE AARON – Lady of the Darkest Night

AC/DC – Evil Walks

JETBOY – Feel The Shake

STITCHED UP HEART – Warrior

THE TREATMENT – Bite Back

FOZZY – Judas

TREMONTI – Dust

HALESTORM – Apocalyptic

THE QUIREBOYS – Hey You

RUST N RAGE – Heartbreaker

KAASIN – We Are One

RICK PIERCE GROUP – Brick By Brick

METALLICA – Turn The Page

HOOKERS & BLOW – Ziggy Stardust

DEAF RAT – Like A Prayer

AIRBOURNE – No Way But The Hard Way

SHINEDOWN – Amaryllis

IRON MAIDEN – The Trooper

BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves

BAKKEN – Cold Blooded Murder

WHEN RIVERS MEET – Never Coming Home

DION – Take It Back (ft Joe Bonamassa)

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Doomsday Clock

SABATON – Christmas Truce

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

593) 2nd November 2021 (Uploaded 1st Nov)

SOULSHAKE – Take It Off

THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover

SOUNDGARDEN – Jesus Christ Pose

SOUNDSTONE – Everybody Knows

SOUTH OF SALEM – Cold Day In Hell

SPARZANZA – Announcing The End

SPEKTRA - Overload

SPHINX – The Last in Line

SPIRALARMS – Dropping Like Flies

SPIRITS OF FIRE – Stand and Fight

SPITFIRE – Hell & High Water

SPLIT NIXON – Unbreakable

SPREAD EAGLE – More Wolf Than Lamb

ST PROSTITUTE – Farewell & Goodbye





594) 9th November 2021 (Uploaded 9th Nov)

STAIND – This Is It

STAMPEDE – Hard Rock Hell

STAND ALONE – Repose En Paix

STAND AMONGST GIANTS - Broken

STARBREAKER – Wild Butterflies

STARDUST – 2nd Hand Love

STARGAZER – The Sky Is The Limit

STARSET - Monster

STARSICK SYSTEM – I Am The Hurricane

STATE OF SALAZAR – She’s A Loaded Gun

STATEMENT – California Dreaming

STATUS QUO – Whatever You Want

STEEL DRAGON – Blood Pollution

STEEL ENGRAVED – Where Shadows Remain

595) 16th November 2021 (Uploaded 16th Nov)

STEEL RHINO – Fire And Ice

STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go

STEFAN BERGGREN – Little Angel

STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away

STEPHEN CRANE & DUANE SCIACQUA - Gangland

STEPHEN PEARCY – Sky Falling

STEVE EARLE – Justice In Ontario

STEVE GRIMMETT – Karma

STEVE LEE – Eternally

STEVIE D FT COREY GLOVER – Your Time Has Run Out

STEVIE K – Winter Son

STEVIE NICKS – Outside The Rain

STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Major League Son of a Bitch (ft Jizzy Pearl)

STEW – Heavy Wings

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)

596) 23rd November 2021 (Uploaded 23rd Nov)

STITCHED UP HEART – Finally Free

STONE BROKEN – Not Your Enemy

STONE DEAF – The Velvet Hammer

STONE GODS – Burn The Witch

STONE RIDER – Rush Hour

STONE RISING – Already Gone

STONE SOUR – Through Glass

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart

STONE TRIGGER – Show Your Hands

STONEBOURNE – Tattooed

STONECOLLAR – Swallowed By The Sun

STONETRIP – Nightmare

STORM FORCE – Ride Like Hell

STORMBRINGER – Off The Edge

597) 30th November 2021 (Uploaded 30th November)

STORMBURST – Highway to Heaven

STORMRIDER – Heavy Metal Machine

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

THE STRADDLERZ – No Changes

STRANDED – Not Enough Sorry

STRANDED – Nothing Lasts Forever

STRANGER VISION – Gates of Tomorrow

STRATOVARIUS – Hallowed

STRYKENINE – All About Us

STRYPER – Even The Devil Believes

SUGARCANE – When The Fire Is Burning

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

SUNBOMB – No Tomorrows