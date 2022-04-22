Rock Radio Northern Ireland

Under the Surface 73. The eggs have been decimated, the tea caddy is empty but my head is full of the greatness of Dream Theater the other night!! This week in store to get you moving there is High Spirits, Cannibal Corpse, Extreme Noise Terror, Portrait and Porcupine Tree. So turn up the volume invite your friends and enemies and get those heads
Under the Surface 72 Playlist
Overkill - Necroshine
Accept - Midnight Mover
Meshuggah - The Abysmal Eye
Head of Demon - En to Pan
Maldoror Kollective - Rythmagick Disturbance
Ministry - Lay Lady Lay
Warhorse - Dooms Bride
Acid King - Coming Down from Outer Space
Type O Negative - Gravitational Constant
Virgin Steele - Through the Ring Of Fire
Bon Jovi - Lay You Hands on Me
LA Guns - Rip and Tear
Moonspell - Alma Mater
Venom - Bursting Out
Long Distance Calling - The Last Day