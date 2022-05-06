Rock Radio Northern Ireland

Into May we go with the 75th show which has a great mix of all things Hard Rock, Grindcore, Prog Metal and everything in between. This month we are moving into Festival season and will be playing some of the great bands that have at last returned to the live arena and some that will soon be saying their farewells. As promised below is the tracklist for show number 74.
Skyforger - When Usins Rides
Trouble - End of My Daze
Debridement - Dissolved in Acid
Regurgitate - Devoured By Ghouls
Deep Wound - Deep Wound
Dinosaur Jnr - No bones
Slauter Xstroyes - City of Ciratel
King Crimson - Red
Eric Wagner - Isolation
The Saints - Nights in Venice
Sleep - The Clarity
OM - State of Non Return
Dr Feelgood - Milk and Alcohol
Rose Tattoo - Rock N Roll Outlaw
Manes - Ende