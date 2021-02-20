In the past I’ve posted individual recommendations for albums after they were released; focusing particularly on albums that I’ve been playing tracks from on the NI Rocks Shows on Rock Radio NI. For various reasons I’ve decided to move away from those individual posts and instead do a monthly post focusing on all the album releases that have caught my attention during that month. This is the second of those posts, looking at some of the great albums released during February 2021. I’ll add more as the month progresses.

There are recommendations for album releases from Joel Hoekstra’s 13, Durbin, Ricky Warwick and ?

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – “Running Games” – Frontiers Music 12th Feb





Joel Hoekstra will be best known as the guitarist with Whitesnake, however he also has his own side project called Joel Hoekstra’s 13. The band’s second album “Running Games” was released through Frontiers Music on 12th February. Joel was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th and we played four tracks from the new album - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3798-ni-rocks-interview-with-joel-hoekstra.html

The first album, “Dying To Live”, was released in 2015 and the same musicians have returned for the second album. In addition to Joel Hoekstra on guitar, the line-up features Russell Allen (Symphony X, Adrenaline Mob etc) on vocals, Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio etc) on drums, Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder etc) on bass, Derek Sherinian ( Dream Theatre, Sons of Apollo etc) on keyboards and Jeff Scott Soto (Soto, Sons of Apollo etc) on backing vocals.





In addition to the four tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th Feb, “Hard to Say Goodbye” was featured on the Show on 20th Nov and “Finish Line” on the Show on 15th January.

