NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for May were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3814-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2021.html

There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Wolfgang Van Halen. All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for June included album releases from Flotsam & Jetsam, Midnite City, Brother Against Brother, Mammoth WVH, Crowne, Timo Tolkki’s Avalon, Social Disorder and Buckcherry .

545) 4th June 2021 (Uploaded 4th June)

SWANEE RIVER - Bouncy Castles

BUCKCHERRY – Hell Bound

MASSIVE WAGONS & NWOCR FRIENDS – Tokyo 2021

FRANK HANNON – Ride Strong

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – My Bones

DIAMANTE – American Dream

MOTIVE BLACK – Broken

WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night

DIO – Holy Diver

ACCEPT – Russian Roulette

MAMMOTH WVH – Mammoth

Promo feature- Wolfgang Van Valen talking about new MAMMOTH WBH Album Pt 1

MAMMOTH WVH – You’re to Blame

Promo feature - Wolfgang Van Valen talking about new MAMMOTH WBH Album Pt 2

MAMMOTH WVH – Feel

BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

SPREAD EAGLE – Spread Eagle

KEEL – Streets of Rock & Roll

DORO – Celebrate

BIG CITY – Dark Rider

TIMECHILD – This Too Will Pass

SCREAMING SHADOWS – Free Me

STAND AMONG GIANTS – Broken

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

546) 11th June 2021 (Uploaded 12th June)

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Lonely Train

ALIRIO – All Things Must Pass

CIRCUS OF ROCK – Desperate Cry

ELECTRIC BOYS – Tumblin’ Dominoes

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – White Lines

BLITZKRIEG – The Phantom

SWEET SAVAGE – Killing Time

NAKED GYPSY QUEENS – Georgiana

THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS – Take It Slow

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Holdin’ My Breath

BRITNY FOX – Girlschool

TESLA – Last Action Hero

IRONHEART – Gods of War

FIRELAND – Dragon Slayer

GUS G – Fierce

BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt

SKYPILOT – Stomper

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – The Reckoning

SKID ROW – Monkey Business

VELVET REVOLVER – Slither

TREMONTI – Take You With Me

HEAVEN & EARTH – One in A Million Men

HARDLINE – If I Could I Would

MICROLIP – Kill The Narrative

HAMMER KING – Awaken The Thunder

ORDEN OGAN – Interstellar (feat Gus G)

SECRET RULE – Blunder

547) 18th June 2021 (Uploaded 19th June)

HALESTORM – Apocalyptic

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane

SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back

DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself

EDGE OF PARADISE – Digital Paradise

FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out of Love

VIXEN – Edge of a Broken Heart

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Attracted to the Animal

DEVILSKIN – Little Pills

SKARLETT RIOT – Human

AJENDA – Unrecognisable

LITA FORD – Living Like a Runaway

LEE AARON – Cmon

ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn

THUNDERMOTHER – Into The Mud

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

CHEZ KANE – Midnight Rendezvous

ROCK GODDESS – Satisfied Then Crucified

GIRLSCHOOL – C’mon Let’s Go

DORO – Rock On

BURNING WITCHES – We Stand As One

BUTCHER BABIES – Bottom of a Bottle

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Only Love Can Save Me Now

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World

ELEVATION FALLS – Are You Ready

548) 25th June 2021 (Uploaded 25th June)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

BUCKCHERRY – So Hott

MAMMOTH WVH – Epiphany

BLACK SPIDERS – Give Em What They Want

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Use It or Lose It

HELIX – Wild in the Streets

KEEL – Somebody’s Waiting

STITCHED UP HEART – Finally Free

THE TREATMENT – Bite Back

FOZZY – Nowhere to Run

STORMZONE –New Age Necromancer

STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity

TOXICROSE – Outta Time

RAGE – American Radio Stations

SAXON – Back on the Streets

WHITE LION – Lonely Nights

WARKINGS – Fights

HELLOWEEN – Best Time

POWERWOLF – Dancing With The Dead

SPEKTRA – Overload

BIG CITY – The Rush

THE COLD STARES – Heavy Shoes

KIX – Girl Money

KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine

WARRANT – Uncle Tom’s Cabin

JINJER – Vortex

ANETTE OLZON – Parasite

WHITEABBEY – Vanguard

RICKY WARWICK – I Don’t Feel at Home

571) 1st June 2021 (Uploaded 1st June)

THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps and Thieves

RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – The Missionary

RACER X – Street Lethal

RADIATION ROMEOS – Bad, Bad Company

RADIO EXILE – No Pity on the Highway

THE RADIO SUN – Hearts on Fire

RAGDOLL – Tell Me

RAGE – Let Them Rest In Peace

RAGE OF ANGELS – Through It All

THE RAGGED SAINTS – Never Gonna Let You Down

RAINBOW – Gates of Babylon

RAINTIMES – Don’t Ever Give Up

RAM - Ravnfell

572) 8th June 2021 (Uploaded 8th June)

RAMOS – Today Is The Day

RANDY ROXX – Rise

THE RARE BREED – Mountain of Dreams

RAT BASTARD SYNDICATE – Black Looking Glass

RATED X – This Is Who I Am

RATT – Never Use Love

RATTLESNAKE REMEDY – Magic Man

RAVEN – Metal City

THE RAVEN AGE – Surrogate

RAVENEYE – You Got It

RAVENLIGHT – The Circle

RAVENSCRY - Maybe

REACH – Live or Die

REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis





573) 15th June 2021 (Uploaded 15th June)

REB BEACH – Black Magic

REBEL MISTRESS – Restless Minds

REBELLIOUS SPIRIT – Lights Out

REBELS BY NATURE – Blood and Whiskey

REBELSTAR – Smoke, She Said

RECKLESS LOVE – We Are The Weekend

RED – Breathe Into Me

RED DRAGON CARTEL - Havana

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – Californication

RED LIGHT ACID TEST – Lose Myself

RED SUN RISING – The Otherside

RED TIDE RISING – Welcome to Zombieland

THE RED VELVETINES – Bang Bang

RED, WHITE & BLUES – Stand Up For Rock And Roll

REDEMPTION – Peace Sells (But Who’s Buying) (ft Chris Poland)

574) 22nd June 2021 (Uploaded 22nd June)

REDLIGHT – Karma

REDLINE – Gods and Monsters

REDRUM – Tear Down The Walls

REDS’ COOL – Dangerous One

REECE – Any Time At All

REFUGE – Mind Over Matter

RE-MACHINED – Heart on Fire

RESTLESS SPIRITS – Calling You

RESURGENCE – Black Arrow

RESURRECTION KINGS – World’s On Fire

RETURN – Life Must Go On

REUBEN ARCHER (WITH THE BRAND) – Love Is Blnd

REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – Play My Rock n Roll

REV THEORY – Dead In A Grave

575) 29th June 2021 (Uploaded 28th June)

REV THEORY – Hell Yeah

REVERENCE – Heart of Gold

REVERTIGO – Symphony of Fallen Angels

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Price We Pay

REXORIA – Fight The Demons

RHAPSODY OF FIRE – I’ll Be Your Hero

RHINO BUCKET – Hey There

RIAN - Stop

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Take Us To Your Leader

RICHIE KOTZEN – Fooled Again

RICHIE SAMBORA – Every Road Leads Home to You

RICK PIERCE GROUP – Tick Tock

RICK SPRINGFIELD – Little Demon