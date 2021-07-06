NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for May were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3814-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2021.html
There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Wolfgang Van Halen. All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for June included album releases from Flotsam & Jetsam, Midnite City, Brother Against Brother, Mammoth WVH, Crowne, Timo Tolkki’s Avalon, Social Disorder and Buckcherry .
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
545) 4th June 2021 (Uploaded 4th June)
SWANEE RIVER - Bouncy Castles
BUCKCHERRY – Hell Bound
MASSIVE WAGONS & NWOCR FRIENDS – Tokyo 2021
FRANK HANNON – Ride Strong
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – My Bones
DIAMANTE – American Dream
MOTIVE BLACK – Broken
WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night
DIO – Holy Diver
ACCEPT – Russian Roulette
MAMMOTH WVH – Mammoth
Promo feature- Wolfgang Van Valen talking about new MAMMOTH WBH Album Pt 1
MAMMOTH WVH – You’re to Blame
Promo feature - Wolfgang Van Valen talking about new MAMMOTH WBH Album Pt 2
MAMMOTH WVH – Feel
BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
SPREAD EAGLE – Spread Eagle
KEEL – Streets of Rock & Roll
DORO – Celebrate
BIG CITY – Dark Rider
TIMECHILD – This Too Will Pass
SCREAMING SHADOWS – Free Me
STAND AMONG GIANTS – Broken
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
LORD OF THE LOST – For They Know Not What They Do
546) 11th June 2021 (Uploaded 12th June)
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Lonely Train
ALIRIO – All Things Must Pass
CIRCUS OF ROCK – Desperate Cry
ELECTRIC BOYS – Tumblin’ Dominoes
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – White Lines
BLITZKRIEG – The Phantom
SWEET SAVAGE – Killing Time
NAKED GYPSY QUEENS – Georgiana
THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS – Take It Slow
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Holdin’ My Breath
BRITNY FOX – Girlschool
TESLA – Last Action Hero
IRONHEART – Gods of War
FIRELAND – Dragon Slayer
GUS G – Fierce
BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt
SKYPILOT – Stomper
LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – The Reckoning
SKID ROW – Monkey Business
VELVET REVOLVER – Slither
TREMONTI – Take You With Me
HEAVEN & EARTH – One in A Million Men
HARDLINE – If I Could I Would
MICROLIP – Kill The Narrative
HAMMER KING – Awaken The Thunder
ORDEN OGAN – Interstellar (feat Gus G)
SECRET RULE – Blunder
GUNS N’ ROSES – Sympathy for the Devil
547) 18th June 2021 (Uploaded 19th June)
HALESTORM – Apocalyptic
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane
SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back
DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself
EDGE OF PARADISE – Digital Paradise
FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out of Love
VIXEN – Edge of a Broken Heart
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Attracted to the Animal
DEVILSKIN – Little Pills
SKARLETT RIOT – Human
AJENDA – Unrecognisable
LITA FORD – Living Like a Runaway
LEE AARON – Cmon
ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn
THUNDERMOTHER – Into The Mud
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
CHEZ KANE – Midnight Rendezvous
ROCK GODDESS – Satisfied Then Crucified
GIRLSCHOOL – C’mon Let’s Go
DORO – Rock On
BURNING WITCHES – We Stand As One
BUTCHER BABIES – Bottom of a Bottle
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Only Love Can Save Me Now
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World
ELEVATION FALLS – Are You Ready
STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen
548) 25th June 2021 (Uploaded 25th June)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul
BUCKCHERRY – So Hott
MAMMOTH WVH – Epiphany
BLACK SPIDERS – Give Em What They Want
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Use It or Lose It
HELIX – Wild in the Streets
KEEL – Somebody’s Waiting
STITCHED UP HEART – Finally Free
THE TREATMENT – Bite Back
FOZZY – Nowhere to Run
STORMZONE –New Age Necromancer
STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity
TOXICROSE – Outta Time
RAGE – American Radio Stations
SAXON – Back on the Streets
WHITE LION – Lonely Nights
WARKINGS – Fights
HELLOWEEN – Best Time
POWERWOLF – Dancing With The Dead
SPEKTRA – Overload
BIG CITY – The Rush
THE COLD STARES – Heavy Shoes
KIX – Girl Money
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
WARRANT – Uncle Tom’s Cabin
JINJER – Vortex
ANETTE OLZON – Parasite
WHITEABBEY – Vanguard
RICKY WARWICK – I Don’t Feel at Home
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
571) 1st June 2021 (Uploaded 1st June)
THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps and Thieves
RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – The Missionary
RACER X – Street Lethal
RADIATION ROMEOS – Bad, Bad Company
RADIO EXILE – No Pity on the Highway
THE RADIO SUN – Hearts on Fire
RAGDOLL – Tell Me
RAGE – Let Them Rest In Peace
RAGE OF ANGELS – Through It All
THE RAGGED SAINTS – Never Gonna Let You Down
RAINBOW – Gates of Babylon
RAINTIMES – Don’t Ever Give Up
RAM - Ravnfell
RAMMSTEIN - Sonne
572) 8th June 2021 (Uploaded 8th June)
RAMOS – Today Is The Day
RANDY ROXX – Rise
THE RARE BREED – Mountain of Dreams
RAT BASTARD SYNDICATE – Black Looking Glass
RATED X – This Is Who I Am
RATT – Never Use Love
RATTLESNAKE REMEDY – Magic Man
RAVEN – Metal City
THE RAVEN AGE – Surrogate
RAVENEYE – You Got It
RAVENLIGHT – The Circle
RAVENSCRY - Maybe
REACH – Live or Die
REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis
573) 15th June 2021 (Uploaded 15th June)
REB BEACH – Black Magic
REBEL MISTRESS – Restless Minds
REBELLIOUS SPIRIT – Lights Out
REBELS BY NATURE – Blood and Whiskey
REBELSTAR – Smoke, She Said
RECKLESS LOVE – We Are The Weekend
RED – Breathe Into Me
RED DRAGON CARTEL - Havana
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – Californication
RED LIGHT ACID TEST – Lose Myself
RED SUN RISING – The Otherside
RED TIDE RISING – Welcome to Zombieland
THE RED VELVETINES – Bang Bang
RED, WHITE & BLUES – Stand Up For Rock And Roll
REDEMPTION – Peace Sells (But Who’s Buying) (ft Chris Poland)
574) 22nd June 2021 (Uploaded 22nd June)
REDLIGHT – Karma
REDLINE – Gods and Monsters
REDRUM – Tear Down The Walls
REDS’ COOL – Dangerous One
REECE – Any Time At All
REFUGE – Mind Over Matter
RE-MACHINED – Heart on Fire
RESTLESS SPIRITS – Calling You
RESURGENCE – Black Arrow
RESURRECTION KINGS – World’s On Fire
RETURN – Life Must Go On
REUBEN ARCHER (WITH THE BRAND) – Love Is Blnd
REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – Play My Rock n Roll
REV THEORY – Dead In A Grave
575) 29th June 2021 (Uploaded 28th June)
REV THEORY – Hell Yeah
REVERENCE – Heart of Gold
REVERTIGO – Symphony of Fallen Angels
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Price We Pay
REXORIA – Fight The Demons
RHAPSODY OF FIRE – I’ll Be Your Hero
RHINO BUCKET – Hey There
RIAN - Stop
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Take Us To Your Leader
RICHIE KOTZEN – Fooled Again
RICHIE SAMBORA – Every Road Leads Home to You
RICK PIERCE GROUP – Tick Tock
RICK SPRINGFIELD – Little Demon
RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me
Last Updated (Tuesday, 06 July 2021 22:36)