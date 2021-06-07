NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for April were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3810-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2021.html
There was a new interview this month with from Tom Harte from local band Trucker Diablo and with singer Robin McAuley who released a new solo album in May. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and most are on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for May included album releases from Sara Baldwin, Trucker Diablo, Diamante, Robin McAuley, Skarlett Riot, Sumo Cyco, Sonic Haven, Sunbomb, Levara, Kikimora, Myles Kennedy and Thundermother.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
541) 7th May 2021 (Uploaded 8th May)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ in the City
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Darkness Settles In
DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Face of a Stranger
RESURRECTION KINGS – Skygazer
AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice
CHEZ KANE – All Of It
SUMO CYCO – Bad News
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
WORLDSEND – Without a Trace
GIANT – Chained
BURNING WITCHES – The Witch of the North
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Blood In The Water
BLOODBOUND – March Into War
SOCIAL DISORDER – Love 2 Be Hated
CROWNE – Perceval
LUCER – Roll The Dice
AC/DC – Up to My Neck In You
KROKUS – Bedside Radio
BIG GUNS – A Song for a Friend
HAMMER KING – Atlantis
ELECTRIC GUITARS – Dopamine
BIG CITY – Testify
FROZEN CROWN – Night Crawler
MY REFUGE – Immortal Fire
KIKIMORA – Bogeyman
BACKWOOD SPIRIT – Witchwood
542) 14th May 2021 (Uploaded 14th May)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls
SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back
THE DEAD DAISIES – Like No Other
NEONFLY – Venus (ft Dani Divine)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Insects
Interview with TOM HARTE Part 1 (5 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – The Edge of Tonight
Interview with TOM HARTE Part 2 (5 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Bury The Ocean
Interview with TOM HARTE Part 3 (4 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – The Trade
TOM HARTE – Prison Walls
SHARK ISLAND – Paris Calling
BADLANDS – Devil’s Stomp
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Deadly Sins
HERMAN FRANK – Teutonic Order
SONIC HAVEN – Striking Back
Promo Feature with MYLES KENNEDY for “The Ides of March”
GIRL – Heartbreak America
SMASHED GLADYS – Eye of the Storm
DORO – Do You Like It
Promo Feature with TREV LUKATHER from LEVARA
NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – White Jeans
RIAN – Stop
DENNIS DEYOUNG – The Last Guitar Hero (ft Tom Morello)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Hard Times
543) 21st May 2021 (Uploaded 20th May)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
TROY REDFERN – Waiting For Your Live
MIDNITE CITY – Crawlin In The Dirt
SABATON – Defence of Moscow
CHALICE OF SIN – Sacred Shrine
THE JAILBIRDS – Dull My Brain
SUNBOMB – Evil and Divine
IRON MAIDEN – Where Eagles Dare
KISS – Unholy
LITTLE CAESAR – From the Start
MONSTER MAGNET – Motorcycle (Straight to Hell)
MYLES KENNEDY – The Ides of March
RICKY WARWICK – You’re My Rock n Roll
LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – Bitch Fire
RHAPSODY OF FIRE – I’ll Be Your Hero
SEVENTH CRYSTAL – Broken Mirror
MAVERICK – Angels 6
ROSCO’S RIOT – War
SAVE THE WORLD – Defenders of the Faith
WINGER – Who’s The One
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Love Kills
SLAUGHTER – Let the Good Times Roll
HEAVEN & EARTH – Drive
GHOSTS OF SUNSET – No Saints in the City
INNER STREAM – Massive Drain
RAINBOW – Light in the Black
544) 28th May 2021 (Uploaded 28th May)
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
HARDLINE – Surrender
NIGHT RANGER – Breakout
SMASHED GLADYS – Go To Hell
ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing On The Edge
Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 1 (14 min)
ROBIN MCAULEY – Wanna Take A Ride
Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 2 (10 min)
BLACK SWAN – Shake The World
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – The Beast in the Shadows (ft Graham Bonnet)
Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 3 (13 min)
ROBIN MCAULEY – Thy Will Be Done
ROBIN MCAULEY – Running Out of Time
BLACK SWAN – The Rock That Rolled Away
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul (ft Robin McAuley)
VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started
EUROPE – Cherokee
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Brace for Impact
ANDREW W.K. – Babalon
HELLOWEEN – Fear of the Fallen
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
567) 4th May 2021 (Uploaded 4th May)
PIG IRÖN – Diggin In The Well
PINK CREAM 69 – Walls Come Down
PINNACLE POINT – Weight of the World
PISTOL SHOT GYPSY – Midnight Rider
PISTON – Let us Rise
PLACE VENDOME – Riding the Ghost
PLAINRIDE – Thunder & Awe
PLANET 9 – 40 Days
PLANET OF WOMEN – Waking Up The Neighbourhood
THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice
PLANETHARD – The One
PLAYHOUSE – On Fire
THE PLEA – I Am The Miracle
POETS & PORNSTARS – In The Dark
568) 11th May 2021 (Uploaded 10th May)
POISON – Look What The Cat Dragged In
THE POODLES – Shut Up!
POP EVIL – Waking Lions
POWDERKEG – Make Up Your Mind
POWERWOLF – Werewolves of Armenia
PRAYER – Rock And A Hard Place
PRAYING MANTIS – Highway (Live)
PRETTY BOY FLOYD – Feel The Heat
PRETTY LITTLE ENEMY – Collode
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25
PRETTY WILD – Meant for Trouble
PRIDE & GLORY – Machine Gun Man
PRIDE OF LIONS – Lionheart
569) 18th May 2021 (Uploaded 17th May)
PRIESTESS – Lay Down
PRIMAL FEAR – I Will Be Done (feat Tarja Turunen)
PRIMAL FEAR – Along Came The Devil
PRIME CREATION – Tears of Rage
PRIMITAI – Demons Inside
A PRIMITIVE EVOLUTION – Becoming
PRINCESS PANG – Trouble in Paradise
PROMETHIUM – P.O.W.
PRONG – Age of Defiance
PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – Reunite The Sinners
PSSR - Busted
PSYCHEWORK – Hand on Heart
PSYKOTRIBE – End It (feat David Ellefson)
PUDDLE OF MUDD – She Hates Me
570) 25th May 2021 (Uploaded 25th May)
PUDDLE OF MUDD – Uh Oh
PUMP 5 – Painted Flowers
PUNKY MEADOWS – Loaded Gun
PUPPY - Demons
PURSER DEVERILL – Travel The World
PURSON – Electric Landlady
PYRAMAZE – Transcendence (ft Brittney Slayes)
Q5 – The Right Way
QFT – Aliens
QUEEN – Gimme The Prize
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – No One Knows
QUEENSRYCHE – Eyes of a Stranger
QUIET RIOT – Don’t Call It Love
THE QUILL – Purgatory Hill