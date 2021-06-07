NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for April were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3810-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2021.html

There was a new interview this month with from Tom Harte from local band Trucker Diablo and with singer Robin McAuley who released a new solo album in May. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and most are on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for May included album releases from Sara Baldwin, Trucker Diablo, Diamante, Robin McAuley, Skarlett Riot, Sumo Cyco, Sonic Haven, Sunbomb, Levara, Kikimora, Myles Kennedy and Thundermother.





The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

541) 7th May 2021 (Uploaded 8th May)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Livin’ in the City

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Darkness Settles In

DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Face of a Stranger

RESURRECTION KINGS – Skygazer

AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice

CHEZ KANE – All Of It

SUMO CYCO – Bad News

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

WORLDSEND – Without a Trace

GIANT – Chained

BURNING WITCHES – The Witch of the North

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Blood In The Water

BLOODBOUND – March Into War

SOCIAL DISORDER – Love 2 Be Hated

CROWNE – Perceval

LUCER – Roll The Dice

AC/DC – Up to My Neck In You

KROKUS – Bedside Radio

BIG GUNS – A Song for a Friend

HAMMER KING – Atlantis

ELECTRIC GUITARS – Dopamine

BIG CITY – Testify

FROZEN CROWN – Night Crawler

MY REFUGE – Immortal Fire

KIKIMORA – Bogeyman

542) 14th May 2021 (Uploaded 14th May)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls

SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back

THE DEAD DAISIES – Like No Other

NEONFLY – Venus (ft Dani Divine)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Insects

Interview with TOM HARTE Part 1 (5 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – The Edge of Tonight

Interview with TOM HARTE Part 2 (5 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Bury The Ocean

Interview with TOM HARTE Part 3 (4 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – The Trade

TOM HARTE – Prison Walls

SHARK ISLAND – Paris Calling

BADLANDS – Devil’s Stomp

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Deadly Sins

HERMAN FRANK – Teutonic Order

SONIC HAVEN – Striking Back

Promo Feature with MYLES KENNEDY for “The Ides of March”

GIRL – Heartbreak America

SMASHED GLADYS – Eye of the Storm

DORO – Do You Like It

Promo Feature with TREV LUKATHER from LEVARA

NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – White Jeans

RIAN – Stop

DENNIS DEYOUNG – The Last Guitar Hero (ft Tom Morello)

543) 21st May 2021 (Uploaded 20th May)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

TROY REDFERN – Waiting For Your Live

MIDNITE CITY – Crawlin In The Dirt

SABATON – Defence of Moscow

CHALICE OF SIN – Sacred Shrine

THE JAILBIRDS – Dull My Brain

SUNBOMB – Evil and Divine

IRON MAIDEN – Where Eagles Dare

KISS – Unholy

LITTLE CAESAR – From the Start

MONSTER MAGNET – Motorcycle (Straight to Hell)

MYLES KENNEDY – The Ides of March

RICKY WARWICK – You’re My Rock n Roll

LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – Bitch Fire

RHAPSODY OF FIRE – I’ll Be Your Hero

SEVENTH CRYSTAL – Broken Mirror

MAVERICK – Angels 6

ROSCO’S RIOT – War

SAVE THE WORLD – Defenders of the Faith

WINGER – Who’s The One

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Love Kills

SLAUGHTER – Let the Good Times Roll

HEAVEN & EARTH – Drive

GHOSTS OF SUNSET – No Saints in the City

INNER STREAM – Massive Drain

544) 28th May 2021 (Uploaded 28th May)

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

HARDLINE – Surrender

NIGHT RANGER – Breakout

SMASHED GLADYS – Go To Hell

ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing On The Edge

Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 1 (14 min)

ROBIN MCAULEY – Wanna Take A Ride

Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 2 (10 min)

BLACK SWAN – Shake The World

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – The Beast in the Shadows (ft Graham Bonnet)

Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 3 (13 min)

ROBIN MCAULEY – Thy Will Be Done

ROBIN MCAULEY – Running Out of Time

BLACK SWAN – The Rock That Rolled Away

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul (ft Robin McAuley)

VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started

EUROPE – Cherokee

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Brace for Impact

ANDREW W.K. – Babalon

HELLOWEEN – Fear of the Fallen

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

567) 4th May 2021 (Uploaded 4th May)

PIG IRÖN – Diggin In The Well

PINK CREAM 69 – Walls Come Down

PINNACLE POINT – Weight of the World

PISTOL SHOT GYPSY – Midnight Rider

PISTON – Let us Rise

PLACE VENDOME – Riding the Ghost

PLAINRIDE – Thunder & Awe

PLANET 9 – 40 Days

PLANET OF WOMEN – Waking Up The Neighbourhood

THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice

PLANETHARD – The One

PLAYHOUSE – On Fire

THE PLEA – I Am The Miracle

568) 11th May 2021 (Uploaded 10th May)

POISON – Look What The Cat Dragged In

THE POODLES – Shut Up!

POP EVIL – Waking Lions

POWDERKEG – Make Up Your Mind

POWERWOLF – Werewolves of Armenia

PRAYER – Rock And A Hard Place

PRAYING MANTIS – Highway (Live)

PRETTY BOY FLOYD – Feel The Heat

PRETTY LITTLE ENEMY – Collode

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25

PRETTY WILD – Meant for Trouble

PRIDE & GLORY – Machine Gun Man

569) 18th May 2021 (Uploaded 17th May)

PRIESTESS – Lay Down

PRIMAL FEAR – I Will Be Done (feat Tarja Turunen)

PRIMAL FEAR – Along Came The Devil

PRIME CREATION – Tears of Rage

PRIMITAI – Demons Inside

A PRIMITIVE EVOLUTION – Becoming

PRINCESS PANG – Trouble in Paradise

PROMETHIUM – P.O.W.

PRONG – Age of Defiance

PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – Reunite The Sinners

PSSR - Busted

PSYCHEWORK – Hand on Heart

PSYKOTRIBE – End It (feat David Ellefson)

570) 25th May 2021 (Uploaded 25th May)

PUDDLE OF MUDD – Uh Oh

PUMP 5 – Painted Flowers

PUNKY MEADOWS – Loaded Gun

PUPPY - Demons

PURSER DEVERILL – Travel The World

PURSON – Electric Landlady

PYRAMAZE – Transcendence (ft Brittney Slayes)

Q5 – The Right Way

QFT – Aliens

QUEEN – Gimme The Prize

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – No One Knows

QUEENSRYCHE – Eyes of a Stranger

QUIET RIOT – Don’t Call It Love