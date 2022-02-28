A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the artists and the albums that appeal to me. It is just a personal recommendation to check out an album. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently.

This month there are albums from Saxon, Girish And The Chronicles, Slash, Degreed, City of Lights, Ten, Epic, Spirits of Fire, Absolva, Manic Sinners and Hammerfall.

SAXON – “Carpe Diem” – Silver Lining Music 4th Feb

Rock legends Saxon released their latest album “Carpe Diem” through Silver Lining Music on 4th February. This is the 24th studio album from the band over the past 45 years. There was a special promo feature with singer Biff Byford talking about the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th February along with the tracks “The Pilgrimage” and “Remember The Fallen”. The latter track was also featured on the Show on 14th January and the title track on the Show on 12th November.





It’d be impossible to cover the history of Saxon in detail over a few paragraphs, but it’d be fair to say that the band are the very heart of the NWOBHM scene and hugely influential. The band’s first, self-titled album was released in 1979 and the following three albums in particular are synonymous with the NWOBHM era – “Wheels of Steel” and “Strong Arm of the Law” from 1980 and “Denim and Leather” from 1981. Unlike many other bands from that era, Saxon never stopped recording and performing and released albums on a regular basis throughout their 45 year history.

The Saxon line-up has been remarkable stable throughout with singer Biff Byford and guitarist Paul Quinn being present from the beginning. Guitarist Doug Scarratt has been there since 1996 and is effectively the newest member of the band. Bass player Nibbs Carter joined in 1988. Drummer Nigel Glockler has been with the band since 1981 with the exception of short periods in 1987-88 and 1999-2005.

Website - https://www.saxon747.com/

*******************************************

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – “Hail to the Heroes” – Frontiers 11th Feb

“Hail To The Heroes” is the third album from Indian band Girish and the Chronicles, but their first with Frontiers who released it on 11th February. The band has had some success in India and have been expanding their international following since the release of their second album on 2020. The track “Lovers’ Train” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November followed by “Primeval Desire” in December and “Hail to the Heroes” on 21st January.

Girish and the Chronicles formed in 2009 and released their debut album “Back on Earth” in 2014 through Universal Music Group in India. It wasn’t until 2020, after signing with Lion’s Pride in Denmark, that a second album, “Rock The Highway”, was released. The following year they signed to Frontiers Records.





The band features Girish Pradhan on vocals and guitar, Suraz Sun on lead guitar, Yogesh Pradhan on bass and keyboards and Nagen Mongranti on drums.

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/girishandthechronicles





********************************************

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – “4” – Gibson Records 11th Feb

“4” is (not surprisingly) the fourth album to be released by Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. It is the first ever release on the Gibson Records label – in partnership with BMG. The first single from the album, “The River Is Rising” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in October, followed by “Call Off The Dogs” on 21st January. The Show on 11th February – the date the album was released – included both those tracks, along with “Spirit Love” and a special promo feature with Slash and Myles Kennedy.





Alter Bridge vocalist Myles Kennedy appeared on Slash’s first solo, self-titled album in 2010 and fronted the band on the subsequent tour. Kennedy, along with bass player Todd Kearns and drummer Brent Fitz from that touring band worked with Slash on the next album “Apocalyptic World”. This was the first Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators release in 2012. It was followed by “World on Fire” in 2014 and “Living The Dream” in 2018. On that third album they are joined officially by guitarist Frank Sidoris who had been touring with the band since 2012. That line-up remains unchanged for “4”.

Website - https://www.slashonline.com/





*****************************************