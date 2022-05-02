A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month there will be albums from Dare, Riot Act, Black Swan, Treat, Nazareth, Ronnie Romero and more!
DARE – “Road to Eden” – Legend Records 1st April
“Road To Eden” is the latest album from Darren Wharton and Dare and it was released on 1st April through Legend Records. This is the band’s tenth studio album (including two re-recordings) since Darren formed it in 1985 after the dissolution of Thin Lizzy. The first single from the album, “Born In The Storm” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January and again in March, whilst the track “Fire Never Fades” was included on the Show on 8th April.
Dare released their debut album “Out of the Silence” in 1988 and followed that with “Blood From Stone” in 1991. It would be another seven years before “Calm Before The Storm” was released in 1998 and three more albums followed between 2001 and 2009. Re-recordings of “Calm Before the Storm” in 2012 and “Out of the Silence” and 2018 sandwiched the release of “Sacred Ground” in 2016.
There have obviously been a few line-up changes over the years, and a couple of members have left and returned. The current line-up has been in place since 2014 and features Darren Wharton on lead vocals and keyboards, Vinny Burns on guitar, Nigel Clutterbuck on bass, Marc Roberts on keyboards and Kev Whitehead on drums.
RIOT ACT – “Closer to the Flame” – Global Rock Records 1st April
Riot Act was formed by two former members of legendary American metal band Riot with the aim of re-creating that band’s sound from the late 70’s and early 80’s. “Closer to the Flame” is their first album and it was released on 1st April through Global Rock Records. The track “Stand Or Fall” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th March and “Closer to the Flame” on the Show on 29th April.
Former Riot guitarists Rick Ventura (1978-84) and Lou Kouvaris (1975-78) formed Riot Act to capture the sound of Riot during the period that they were members of the band. Separately of course Riot V continues to perform and release albums – they dropped the name Riot and rebranded as Riot V following the death of Riot founding member, guitarist Mark Reale in 2012. Both Riot Act and Riot V have stressed that there is no friction between the two bands and Riot V guitarist Mike Flyntz actually performs on one of the tracks on the bonus CD.
“Closer to the Flame” features ten new tracks and there is a bonus CD featuring 12 re-recordings of classic Riot tracks. Lou Kouvaris died of covid in early 2020 but features on the tracks on the bonus CD.
The Riot Act line-up features guitarist Rick Ventura, vocalist Don Chaffin, bass player Paul Ranieri and drummer Claudio Galinski.
BLACK SWAN – “Generation Mind” – Frontiers 8th April
“Shake The World”, the debut album by Black Swan was one of the highlights of 2020 and the latest album, “Generation Mind”, is another excellent offering. It was released by Frontiers Music on 8th April. He title track was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in February, followed by “Eagles Fly” on 18th March and “Miracle” on 8th April.
Black Swan features the tremendous talents of Robin McAuley (MSG, Survivor etc), Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dokken etc), Reb Beach (Winger and Whitesnake) and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr Big etc). Over a period of about 15 months I was fortunate to have the first three of those as guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show –
TREAT – “The Endgame” – Frontiers 8th April
“The Endgame” is the ninth studio album from Swedish band Treat and it was released on 8th April by Frontiers Music. It is the fourth album that the band has released with Frontiers since reforming in 2006. The track “Home of the Brave” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in February and “Rabbit Hole” was featured on the Show on 22nd April.
Treat initially formed in 1981 as The Boys and changed their name in 1984. Their debut album “Scratch and Bite” was released in 1985 by Mercury and two more records followed on that label in 1986 and 1987. The band then signed with Vertigo for “Organised Crime” in 1989 and “Treat” in 1992; before splitting in 1993. Treat reformed in 2006 but it was 2010 before the album “Coup de Grace” was released and then another six years before “Ghost of Graceland” appeared in 2016. The band’s eighth album, “Tunguska”, was released in 2018.
Vocalist Robert Ernlund and guitarist Anders ‘Gary’ Wolström have been with the band since 1981 (although Ernlund was replaced by Mats Levén from 1991-93). Drumer Jamie Borger joined in 1987 and keyboard player / guitarist Patrick ‘Green’ Applegren joined in 1989. The fifth member of the band is bass player Nalle Påhlsson who rejoined Treat in 2019 after previously being in the line-up from 2006 to 2012.
NAZARETH – “Surviving The Law” – Frontiers 15th April
Rock legends Nazareth formed 54 years ago in 1968 and “Surviving The Law” is their 25th studio album. It was released on 15th April by Frontiers Music and is only the second album to feature new lead singer Carl Sentance. The track “Strange Days” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in February, followed by “Runaway” on 1st April.
For a band that have been around for well over fifty years, Nazareth has had surprisingly few changes to the line-up over the years – with only around a dozen different line-ups. However, bass player Pete Agnew is now the only original member of the band remaining. Guitarist Jimmy Murrison had been with the band since 1994 whilst drummer Lee Agnew joined in 1999. Original singer Dan McCafferty retired from the band in 2013 after recording 23 albums with the band. He was replaced briefly by Linton Osborne before former Persian Risk and Krokus vocalist Carl Sentance joined in 2015.
RONNIE ROMERO – “Raised on Radio” – Frontiers 15th April
Ronnie Romero is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents amongst the newer generation of rock vocalists. Although he is now 40, it is over the past 8 years that he has really come to the fore. He has released albums with several bands including Rainbow, Lords of Black and Michael Schenker Group; but “Raised on Radio” is his first solo album and it features his covers of 11 tracks. The album was released on 15th April by Frontiers Music. His cover of Bad Company’s “No Smoke Without A Fire” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in February and his cover of Foreigner’s “Girl on the Moon” was included on the Show on 25th March.
The Chilean singer first came to the fore with Spanish band Lords of Black on the self-titled album in 2014. He has now released five albums with that band. In 2015 he was picked to front Richie Blackmore’s Rainbow and has released three live albums. Since 2017 he has released three albums with Magnus Karlsson’s The Ferrymen, two albums with CoreLeoni and albums with Vandenberg and Sunstorm. He has also recorded with Michael Schenker (Fest and Group), Chaos Magic, Mad Max and others and is currently representing Bulgaria in the Eurovision Song Contest.
In addition to the Bad Company and Foreigner tracks mentioned, the album features covers of tracks by Grand Funk Railroad, Survivor, Queen, Kansas, Elf, Uriah Heep, Russ Ballard, Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin.
Performing on the album with Romero are guitarist Srdjan Brankovic, bass player Javi Garcia, drummer Andy C and keyboard player Alessandro Del Vecchio. There are guest appearances by guitarists Danny Gómez and Javier Reyes and by vocalist Corina Minda.
