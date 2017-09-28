NI ROCKS Interview with TOM HARTE from TRUCKER DIABLO (Sept 2017)

Local rockers Trucker Diablo recently released their excellent new album “Fighting for Everything” after a successful Pledge Music campaign ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3211-ni-rocks-recommends-qfighting-for-everythingq-by-trucker-diablo.html ).

I’d posted a e-mail interview with lead singer Tom Harte back in April 2013 (http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1203-ni-rocks-interview-with-trucker-diablo.html ) and he’d also been a guest on the show in March 2015 following the release of “Rise Above The Noise” ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1838-ni-rocks-interview-with-tom-harte-from-trucker-diablo.html ). So rather than do another full interview I decided to get Tom onto the Show for a quick chat and to focus on telling us something about a few of the tracks on the new album. You can hear that conversation and five tracks from “Fighting For Everything” on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 28th September – available now via the On Demand Player. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The ‘interview’ will be transcribed and posted here soon.





Playlist

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

DEBBIE RAY – American Nightmare

SEETHER – I’ll Survive

MARTINA EDOFF – We Will Align

TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown In The Fire

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 1 (3 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Lets Just Ride

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 2 (2 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 3 (3 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 4 (3 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Detroit Steel

HELL IN THE CLUB – I Wanna Swing Like Peter Parker

DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire

COLDSPELL – Forevermore

NEWMAN – High Tonight (Aerial)

BURNING KINGDOM – I Will Fight No More Forever

SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed

WRATH OF THE GODS – Witching Hour

COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell

AEROSMITH – Dream On

AEROSMITH – Livin On The Edge

Check out the band’s Facebook for information and the link to order the album - https://www.facebook.com/TRUCKERDIABLO/

