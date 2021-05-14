NI ROCKS Interview with TOM HARTE from TRUCKER DIABLO
Local band Trucker Diablo released their fifth album, “Tail End of a Hurricane” on 7th May after a delay caused by the Covid pandemic. Singer Tom Harte has been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on two earlier occasions in 2017 and 2015 to talk about the two previous albums so it seemed appropriate to get him back again to chat about “Tail End of a Hurricane”.
Playlist
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls
SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back
THE DEAD DAISIES – Like No Other
NEONFLY – Venus (ft Dani Divine)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Insects
Interview with TOM HARTE Part 1 (5 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – The Edge of Tonight
Interview with TOM HARTE Part 2 (5 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Bury The Ocean
Interview with TOM HARTE Part 3 (4 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – The Trade
TOM HARTE – Prison Walls
SHARK ISLAND – Paris Calling
BADLANDS – Devil’s Stomp
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Deadly Sins
HERMAN FRANK – Teutonic Order
SONIC HAVEN – Striking Back
Promo Feature with MYLES KENNEDY for “The Ides of March”
GIRL – Heartbreak America
SMASHED GLADYS – Eye of the Storm
DORO – Do You Like It
Promo Feature with TREV LUKATHER from LEVARA
NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – White Jeans
RIAN – Stop
DENNIS DEYOUNG – The Last Guitar Hero (ft Tom Morello)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Hard Times
The 2017 interview can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3214-ni-rocks-interview-with-tom-harte-from-trucker-diablo-sept-2017.html
Website - http://bigtruckkeepsonrolling.com/
