Local band Trucker Diablo released their fifth album, “Tail End of a Hurricane” on 7th May after a delay caused by the Covid pandemic. Singer Tom Harte has been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on two earlier occasions in 2017 and 2015 to talk about the two previous albums so it seemed appropriate to get him back again to chat about “Tail End of a Hurricane”.

You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 14th May 2021 – that Show is available from the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





Playlist

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls

SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back

THE DEAD DAISIES – Like No Other

NEONFLY – Venus (ft Dani Divine)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Insects

Interview with TOM HARTE Part 1 (5 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – The Edge of Tonight

Interview with TOM HARTE Part 2 (5 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Bury The Ocean

Interview with TOM HARTE Part 3 (4 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – The Trade

TOM HARTE – Prison Walls

SHARK ISLAND – Paris Calling

BADLANDS – Devil’s Stomp

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Deadly Sins

HERMAN FRANK – Teutonic Order

SONIC HAVEN – Striking Back

Promo Feature with MYLES KENNEDY for “The Ides of March”

GIRL – Heartbreak America

SMASHED GLADYS – Eye of the Storm

DORO – Do You Like It

Promo Feature with TREV LUKATHER from LEVARA

NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – White Jeans

RIAN – Stop

DENNIS DEYOUNG – The Last Guitar Hero (ft Tom Morello)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Hard Times

The 2017 interview can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3214-ni-rocks-interview-with-tom-harte-from-trucker-diablo-sept-2017.html

Website - http://bigtruckkeepsonrolling.com/

