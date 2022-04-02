NI ROCKS Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE

 John Elefante made his breakthrough in the music scene forty years ago when he was chosen to front American rock legends Kansas. He then went on to have a hugely successful career as a music producer and studio owner whilst also releasing a number of solo records and albums with Mastedon. On 22nd April he releases a new solo album called “The Amazing Grace” through Escape Records. I had the opportunity to chat with John about the new album and his career during a call on 28th March.

Playlist

THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – A New Heartbeat

NAZARETH – Runaway

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – April Fool

H.E.A.T. – Nationwide

BOMBER – Fever Eyes

H.E.R.O. & MELISSA BONNY – Monster

SCORPIONS – The Zoo

SCORPIONS – No One Like You

KANSAS – Fight Fire With Fire

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 1 (9 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – Time Machine

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 2 (6 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now

Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 3 (5 min)

JOHN ELEFANTE – We Will Be Fine

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All

SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out

STEVE GRIMMET’S GRIM REAPER – Reach Out

WEAPON UK – Midnight Satisfaction

SYTERIA – New World Order

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – C’mon C’mon

VENUS 5 – Because of You

L.A. COBRA – She’s My Prison

BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt

SKYPILOT – Octofuzz

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven

 

 

 

