John Elefante made his breakthrough in the music scene forty years ago when he was chosen to front American rock legends Kansas. He then went on to have a hugely successful career as a music producer and studio owner whilst also releasing a number of solo records and albums with Mastedon. On 22nd April he releases a new solo album called “The Amazing Grace” through Escape Records. I had the opportunity to chat with John about the new album and his career during a call on 28th March.
Playlist
THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – A New Heartbeat
NAZARETH – Runaway
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – April Fool
H.E.A.T. – Nationwide
BOMBER – Fever Eyes
H.E.R.O. & MELISSA BONNY – Monster
SCORPIONS – The Zoo
SCORPIONS – No One Like You
KANSAS – Fight Fire With Fire
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 1 (9 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – Time Machine
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 2 (6 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – Stronger Now
Interview with JOHN ELEFANTE Part 3 (5 min)
JOHN ELEFANTE – We Will Be Fine
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
BANDWAGON – Mr Know It All
SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out
STEVE GRIMMET’S GRIM REAPER – Reach Out
WEAPON UK – Midnight Satisfaction
SYTERIA – New World Order
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – C’mon C’mon
VENUS 5 – Because of You
L.A. COBRA – She’s My Prison
BLIND RIVER – Made of Dirt
SKYPILOT – Octofuzz
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven