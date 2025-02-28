Francesco Marras will probably be best known to many as the current guitarist in NWOBHM legends Tygers of Pan Tang or in his own band Screaming Shadows. However, he also has a career as a solo artist, taking on the role of lead vocalist as well as guitarist. His latest solo album, “Out of the Fire”, was released on 21st February and it features guest vocalists on four tracks alongside the six tracks Francesco sings on. I spoke to Francesco on Zoom on 25th February and we talked about the new album, Screaming Shadows, Tygers of Pan Tang, his other projects and future plans. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 28th February.
The interview will be uploaded to our MixCloud page soon and will be available to read here shortly.
Website - https://www.francescomarras.com/
Playlist for the Show –
SINOCENCE – Incarcerated
HEARTLAND - Don’t Say Goodbye
RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW - Wolf to the Moon
BAD COMPANY - Company of Strangers
FRANCESCO MARRAS - Lost Souls (ft David Readman)
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 1 (12 min)
FRANCESCO MARRAS – Soldiers of the Light (ft Daniele Ledda)
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 2 (6 min)
SCREAMING SHADOWS – Shake Your Blood
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 3 (4 min)
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Fire on the Horizon
Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 4 (4 min)
FRANCESCO MARRAS – Carnival of Darkness (ft Gianni Pontillo)
KINGDOM COME - Hope is On Fire
BAD MOON RISING – Moonchild
TYKETTO - Let It Go
AVANTASIA - The Witch (ft Tommy Karevik)
Promo with TOBIAS SAMMET for new AVANTASIA album “Here Be Dragons”
AVANTASIA - Against the Wind (ft Kenny Leckremo)
KROKUS - Lion Heart
AC/DC - Hard as a Rock
DOKKEN - Too High to Fly
ERIC BASS - Azalia
Promo for new ERIC BASS album “I Had A Name”
ERIC BASS - Mind Control
WHITEABBEY - Just Hold Me