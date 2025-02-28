NI ROCKS Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS

Francesco Marras will probably be best known to many as the current guitarist in NWOBHM legends Tygers of Pan Tang or in his own band Screaming Shadows. However, he also has a career as a solo artist, taking on the role of lead vocalist as well as guitarist. His latest solo album, “Out of the Fire”, was released on 21st February and it features guest vocalists on four tracks alongside the six tracks Francesco sings on. I spoke to Francesco on Zoom on 25th February and we talked about the new album, Screaming Shadows, Tygers of Pan Tang, his other projects and future plans. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 28th February.

 

The interview will be uploaded to our MixCloud page soon and will be available to read here shortly.

 

 

 

Website - https://www.francescomarras.com/

 

Playlist for the Show –

SINOCENCE – Incarcerated

HEARTLAND - Don’t Say Goodbye

RITCHIE BLACKMORE’S RAINBOW - Wolf to the Moon

BAD COMPANY - Company of Strangers

FRANCESCO MARRAS - Lost Souls (ft David Readman)

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 1 (12 min)

FRANCESCO MARRAS – Soldiers of the Light (ft Daniele Ledda)

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 2 (6 min)

SCREAMING SHADOWS – Shake Your Blood

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 3 (4 min)

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Fire on the Horizon

Interview with FRANCESCO MARRAS Part 4 (4 min)

FRANCESCO MARRAS – Carnival of Darkness (ft Gianni Pontillo)

KINGDOM COME - Hope is On Fire

BAD MOON RISING – Moonchild

TYKETTO - Let It Go

AVANTASIA - The Witch (ft Tommy Karevik)

Promo with TOBIAS SAMMET for new AVANTASIA album “Here Be Dragons”

AVANTASIA - Against the Wind (ft Kenny Leckremo)

KROKUS - Lion Heart

AC/DC - Hard as a Rock

DOKKEN - Too High to Fly

ERIC BASS - Azalia

Promo for new ERIC BASS album “I Had A Name”

ERIC BASS - Mind Control

WHITEABBEY - Just Hold Me

 

 

 

