Missouri based band Shaman’s Harvest formed back in 1996 and have released seven albums in that period. They finally make it to the UK and Ireland this year on the aptly named ‘About Time’ tour; alongside Texan band Blacktop Mojo. The tour includes a show in The Limelight in Belfast on 19th March, plus gigs in Dublin and Cork on the following nights.
The band’s last three albums have been released through Mascot Label Group, including the latest “Rebelator” which came out in 2022. The label put me in touch with one of the band’s founding members, guitarist Josh Hamler, and we had a chat on Zoom on 12th February. We talked about the new single “Rock n Roll Queen”, the upcoming tour, future releases, the history of the band and plans for the rest of 2025.
The band's conversation as well as four tracks from Shaman's Harvest were featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th February.
Shaman’s Harvest are Nathan Hunt on vocals, Josh Hamler and Derrick Shipp on guitar, Adam Zemanek on drums and Cord Bishop on bass.
Playlist for the Show
DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)
ROBIN MCAULEY - Wonders of the World
CRAZY LIXX - Who Said Rock N Roll Is Dead
RICK PIERCE GROUP - Brick By Brick
SCORPIONS - Alien Nation
DORO - Bad Blood
BLUE MURDER - We All Fall Down
SHAMAN’S HARVEST - Rock n Roll Queen
Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt1 (6 min)
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Wishing Well
Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt2 (7 min)
SHAMAN’S HARVEST – Bird Dog
Interview with JOSH HAMLER from SHAMAN’S HARVEST Pt3 (5 min)
SHAMAN’S HARVEST - In Chains
BLACKTOP MOJO - Rise (ft Shaman’s Harvest)
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Paint Me Like The Bitch I Am
AEROSMITH - Livin on the Edge
SIC VIKKI - Kiss Me In French
BROTHER CANE - Got No Shame
Promo for new LACUNA COIL album “Sleepless Empire” Pt1
LACUNA COIL – I Wish You Were Dead
Promo for new LACUNA COIL album “Sleepless Empire” Pt2
LACUNA COIL - Hosting the Shadow (ft Randy Blythe)
MEAT LOAF - Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through
TALISMAN - Mysterious (This Time It’s Serious)
DEF LEPPARD - From The Inside
BLACK SABBATH - N.I.B