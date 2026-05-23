For the first time ever, Lorraine Lewis will be bringing Femme Fatale to Belfast when the Faster Pussycat tour arrives in the city in September. Femme Fatale will be supporting along with Blacklist Union.
Back when MTV played music, Lorraine and Femme Fatale made regular appearances with the tracks “Waiting For the Big One” and “Falling In And Out of Love”. Unfortunately, their self-titled debut album in 1988 was their only release before the band split in 1990.
Lorraine returned with an all-female line-up of Femme Fatale in 2013 and did an e-mail interview for us in 2014 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1516-ni-rocks-interview-with-lorraine-lewis-of-femme-fatale.
She then fronted Vixen for a few years before returning with new music recently.
I chatted to Lorraine via Zoom on 14th May and talked about the upcoming tour, the new cover of “Jackson” with Blacklist Union frontman Tony West, progress on the new Femme Fatale album and more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd May - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
The interview will transcribed and posted here shortly and we’ll share the video on the NI Rocks YouTune channel as well.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/lorraine.lewis.5477