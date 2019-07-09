A few weeks ago Sons of Apollo issued a press release about their upcoming album ‘Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony’ which was recorded in Bulgaria last year. The album is being released on 30th August on CD and DVD and information on where to pre-order the album is now available. The band has also now released a trailer for the album. Details are in the press release from Inside Out Music below.





I had the good fortune to interview Sons of Apollo guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal ahead of their show in Belfast last July and I recently interviewed frontman Jeff Scott Soto ahead of the release of the new Soto album by Inside Out Music.

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3392-ni-rocks-interview-with-ron-bumblefoot-thal.html

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3579-ni-rocks-interview-with-jeff-scott-soto-2019.html





Press Release via Inside Out Music

SONS OF APOLLO--former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) — are pleased to announce the release of ‘Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony’ on the 30th August 2019.





‘Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony’ documents the band’s remarkable one-off performance at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria alongside a full orchestra & choir, playing tracks from their debut album ‘Psychotic Symphony’ as well as a selection of tracks by legendary bands. It will be available as a limited deluxe 3CD + DVD + Blu-Ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD + DVD Digipak, Standalone Blu-Ray & Digital Album.





You can now watch a trailer for the release here:

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





Pre-orders for all formats are now available here: https://soa.lnk.to/LiveWithThePlovdivPsychoticSymphony





Mike Portnoy comments: “I’ve released several dozen live albums through the years with about a dozen different bands, but I have to say that this live release from Sons Of Apollo may indeed be the most special one of them all!! Everything was aligned that evening: an absolutely beautiful Roman amphitheatre and a perfectly gorgeous summer evening, one set of SOA material and one set of specially chosen cover songs, and to top it all off being joined by a symphony orchestra and choir…it was a magical evening for everybody in attendance and now we can share it with the rest of the world immortalized in this incredible live package.





This package will serve as a nice souvenir to capture the band’s first year on tour and should tide over all of our fans while we complete work on our sophomore studio release that will coming in Jan 2020"





The track-listing is as follows:

CD 1:

1. God Of The Sun

2. Signs Of The Time

3. Divine Addiction

4. That Metal Show Theme

5. Just Let Me Breathe

6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

7. Lost In Oblivion

8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet’s Song / Save Me)

9. Alive

10. The Pink Panther Theme

11. Opus Maximus

CD 2:

1. Kashmir

2. Gates Of Babylon

3. Labyrinth

4. Dream On

5. Diary Of A Madman

6. Comfortably Numb

7. The Show Must Go On

8. Hell’s Kitchen

9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

10. Lines In The Sand

CD 3:

1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

2. And The Cradle Will Rock

3. Coming Home





SONS OF APOLLO online:

www.sonsofapollo.com

www.facebook.com/SonsOfApollo1