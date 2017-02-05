NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for the previous month were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player –http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/2969-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2016.html
Jizzy Pearl was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th January, talking about the upcoming UK tour. I also posted an interview with American band Shallow Side - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
January was a relatively quiet month for new releases but I posted recommendations for releases by Magnum, Gotthard, Shallow Side and Sweet Mary Jane. More will follow for some of the late January releases. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
We’re currently having a few issues with the live feed on the website as our server provider has closed down, but we’re working to resolve this and the On Demand Player / Podcasts are unaffected.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. It is usually broadcast at 9pm UK time on a Friday night and is repeated again over the weekend and following days. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload -http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
316) 6th January 2017 (Uploaded 5th January)
ARMORED SAINT – Win Hands Down
THIN LIZZY – The Rocker
THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister
BURNT OUT WRECK – Swallow
RICKY WARWICK – The Road to Damascus Street
TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything
SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quitely
CLARE CUNNINGHAM – All Out
ETERNAL IDOL – Evil Tears
SWEET MARY JANE – Fire In Your Eyes
SIRENIA – Dim Days of Dolor
ANN MY GUARD – Callisto
SINOCENCE – Valorous
HALESTORM – I Hate Myself for Loving You
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
BLACK SABBATH – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
317) 13th January 2017 (Uploaded 11th January)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Testify or Say Goodbye
BLACK OAK COUNTY – If Only You Knew
JIZZY PEARL – Too Late
Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 1 (5 min)
LOVE/HATE – Wasted In America
Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 2 (5 min)
LOVE/HATE – Don’t Fuck With Me
Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 3 (7 min)
LOVE/HATE – Tranquilizer
L.A. GUNS – Dreamtime
MAVERICK – Beyond The Gates
AGE OF REFLECTION – Borderline
EMPIRE – Fool In Love
GOTTHARD – Stay With Me
TESLA – Song & Emotion / Changes
318) 20th January 2017 (Uploaded 19th Jan)
BLACK SABBATH – Iron Man
MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home
THE QUIREBOYS – Torn and Frayed
WHISKEY MYERS – Some of Your Love
LIV SIN – Let Me Out
TRIVIUM – The Ghost That’s Haunting You
CONJURING FATE – A Primal Desire
GRIM REAPER – Wings of Angels
STORMZONE – Coming Home
BLACKFOOT – Left Turn on a Red Light
SHALLOW SIDE – Rebel
SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Insanity
BOBAFLEX – A Spider in the Dark
RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You
THE AMORETTES – White Russian Roulette
GOTTHARD – Silver River
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
WORLDSEND – New Religion
319) 27th January 2017 (Uploaded 26th January)
ARMORED SAINT – March of the Saint (Live)
SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold as a Stone
TRIVIUM – Silence in the Snow
NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium
LITA FORD – The Lemon Song
THUNDER – Rip It Up
TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything
THE WILD! – Livin Free
MASSIVE WAGONS – Nails
TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla
SHALLOW SIDE – Renegade
STARSET – Monster
BURNT OUT WRECK – Burnt Out Wreck
SLAUGHTER – The Wild Life
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical reflection of the music that I have on my iPod. It is usually broadcast at 7pm UK time on a Tuesday night and is repeated again over the following days and at the weekend. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html
343) 3rd January 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Jan)
HAREM SCAREM – Early Warning Signs
HAUNTED BY DESTINY – Follow
HDK – Serenade of the Netherworld
HEART – Stairway to Heaven
HEAVEN & HELL – Bible Black
HEAVEN BELOW – Devilina And The Damage Done
HEAVEN THE AXE – Get Your Devil to Do It
HEAVEN’S BASEMENT – Misunderstood
HEAVY PETTIN – Rock Me
HELIX – Deep Cuts The Knife
HELL TO PAY – Judgement Day
HELLHIKERS – Drink Up, Get Out
344) 10th January 2017 (Uploaded 8th Jan)
HELLION – Rockin Till The End
HELLOWEEN – Waiting For The Thunder
HELL’S ADDICTION – Alcohol
HELLYEAH – I Don’t Care Anymore
HESSLER – Confessions
HEVIDENCE – So Unkind
HIGH OUTPUT – Black Water
HIGHLY SUSPECT – My Name Is Human
HINDER – Lips of an Angel
HIT N RUN – Shot of Love
HOLLOW HAZE – Created To Live
HOLLOW ILLUSION – God of Rock
HOLLYWOOD MONSTERS – Move On
HOOBASTANK – I Don’t Think I Love You
345) 17th January 2017 (Uploaded 16th Jan)
HOUSE OF LORDS – Go To Hell
HOUSTON – Glory
HUGHES TURNER PROJECT – On The Ledge
HUMBUCKER – Hey You
HURRICANE – River Gold
HYDROGYN – Gonna Getcha
HYSTERICA – The Bitch Is Back
I AM I – See You Again
IAN PARRY’S ROCK EMPORIUM – Stone Cold Fever
IDLEWAR – Chunk of Me
ILLICIT EVE – The Sound
IMPELLITTERI – Venom
IMPERA – Hole in the Sky
IN FAITH – Radio
346) 24th January 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Jan)
IN THE NAME OF – Barfly Blues
INCH HIGH – Little Man
THE INFINITE STAIRCASE – Can’t Control It
INGLORIOUS – High Flying Gypsy
IODINE SKY – So Far Away
IRON CLAW – What Love Left
IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner
IRON MASK – I Don’t Forget I Don’t Forgive
IRONHEART – Revolution Calls
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – For The Rose
ISSA – Crossfire
JAC DALTON – Can’t Unrock Me
JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE – Blame It On The Night
347) 31st January 2017 (Uploaded 30the Jan)
JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE – Sign of the Times
JACKYL – Push Comes to Shove
JADED SUN – Hey You!
JAMES CHRISTIAN – Shot In The Dark
JEFF ANGELL – Everything is Wrong
JEFF BROWN – Contagious
JEFF HEALEY – Daze of the Night
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Give A Little More
JERRY GASKILL – Far Away
JESSE DAMON – Little Angel
JETT BLAKK – Rock Revolution
JETTBLACK – Not Even Love
JIMI HENDRIX – Voodoo Child
JIZZY PEARL – Sunny Day