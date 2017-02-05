NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for the previous month were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/2969-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2016.html

Jizzy Pearl was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th January, talking about the upcoming UK tour. I also posted an interview with American band Shallow Side - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

January was a relatively quiet month for new releases but I posted recommendations for releases by Magnum, Gotthard, Shallow Side and Sweet Mary Jane. More will follow for some of the late January releases. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

We’re currently having a few issues with the live feed on the website as our server provider has closed down, but we’re working to resolve this and the On Demand Player / Podcasts are unaffected.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. It is usually broadcast at 9pm UK time on a Friday night and is repeated again over the weekend and following days. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

316) 6th January 2017 (Uploaded 5th January)

ARMORED SAINT – Win Hands Down

THIN LIZZY – The Rocker

THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister

BURNT OUT WRECK – Swallow

RICKY WARWICK – The Road to Damascus Street

TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything

SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quitely

CLARE CUNNINGHAM – All Out

ETERNAL IDOL – Evil Tears

SWEET MARY JANE – Fire In Your Eyes

SIRENIA – Dim Days of Dolor

ANN MY GUARD – Callisto

SINOCENCE – Valorous

HALESTORM – I Hate Myself for Loving You

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

BLACK SABBATH – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

317) 13th January 2017 (Uploaded 11th January)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Testify or Say Goodbye

BLACK OAK COUNTY – If Only You Knew

JIZZY PEARL – Too Late

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 1 (5 min)

LOVE/HATE – Wasted In America

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 2 (5 min)

LOVE/HATE – Don’t Fuck With Me

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 3 (7 min)

LOVE/HATE – Tranquilizer

L.A. GUNS – Dreamtime

MAVERICK – Beyond The Gates

AGE OF REFLECTION – Borderline

EMPIRE – Fool In Love

GOTTHARD – Stay With Me

TESLA – Song & Emotion / Changes

318) 20th January 2017 (Uploaded 19th Jan)

BLACK SABBATH – Iron Man

MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home

THE QUIREBOYS – Torn and Frayed

WHISKEY MYERS – Some of Your Love

LIV SIN – Let Me Out

TRIVIUM – The Ghost That’s Haunting You

CONJURING FATE – A Primal Desire

GRIM REAPER – Wings of Angels

STORMZONE – Coming Home

BLACKFOOT – Left Turn on a Red Light

SHALLOW SIDE – Rebel

SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Insanity

BOBAFLEX – A Spider in the Dark

RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You

THE AMORETTES – White Russian Roulette

GOTTHARD – Silver River

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

WORLDSEND – New Religion

319) 27th January 2017 (Uploaded 26th January)

ARMORED SAINT – March of the Saint (Live)

SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold as a Stone

TRIVIUM – Silence in the Snow

NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium

LITA FORD – The Lemon Song

THUNDER – Rip It Up

TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything

THE WILD! – Livin Free

MASSIVE WAGONS – Nails

TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla

SHALLOW SIDE – Renegade

STARSET – Monster

BURNT OUT WRECK – Burnt Out Wreck

SLAUGHTER – The Wild Life





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical reflection of the music that I have on my iPod. It is usually broadcast at 7pm UK time on a Tuesday night and is repeated again over the following days and at the weekend. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html

343) 3rd January 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Jan)

HAREM SCAREM – Early Warning Signs

HAUNTED BY DESTINY – Follow

HDK – Serenade of the Netherworld

HEART – Stairway to Heaven

HEAVEN & HELL – Bible Black

HEAVEN BELOW – Devilina And The Damage Done

HEAVEN THE AXE – Get Your Devil to Do It

HEAVEN’S BASEMENT – Misunderstood

HEAVY PETTIN – Rock Me

HELIX – Deep Cuts The Knife

HELL TO PAY – Judgement Day

HELLHIKERS – Drink Up, Get Out

344) 10th January 2017 (Uploaded 8th Jan)

HELLION – Rockin Till The End

HELLOWEEN – Waiting For The Thunder

HELL’S ADDICTION – Alcohol

HELLYEAH – I Don’t Care Anymore

HESSLER – Confessions

HEVIDENCE – So Unkind

HIGH OUTPUT – Black Water

HIGHLY SUSPECT – My Name Is Human

HINDER – Lips of an Angel

HIT N RUN – Shot of Love

HOLLOW HAZE – Created To Live

HOLLOW ILLUSION – God of Rock

HOLLYWOOD MONSTERS – Move On

HOOBASTANK – I Don’t Think I Love You

345) 17th January 2017 (Uploaded 16th Jan)

HOUSE OF LORDS – Go To Hell

HOUSTON – Glory

HUGHES TURNER PROJECT – On The Ledge

HUMBUCKER – Hey You

HURRICANE – River Gold

HYDROGYN – Gonna Getcha

HYSTERICA – The Bitch Is Back

I AM I – See You Again

IAN PARRY’S ROCK EMPORIUM – Stone Cold Fever

IDLEWAR – Chunk of Me

ILLICIT EVE – The Sound

IMPELLITTERI – Venom

IMPERA – Hole in the Sky

IN FAITH – Radio

346) 24th January 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Jan)

IN THE NAME OF – Barfly Blues

INCH HIGH – Little Man

THE INFINITE STAIRCASE – Can’t Control It

INGLORIOUS – High Flying Gypsy

IODINE SKY – So Far Away

IRON CLAW – What Love Left

IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner

IRON MASK – I Don’t Forget I Don’t Forgive

IRONHEART – Revolution Calls

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – For The Rose

ISSA – Crossfire

JAC DALTON – Can’t Unrock Me

JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE – Blame It On The Night

347) 31st January 2017 (Uploaded 30the Jan)

JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE – Sign of the Times

JACKYL – Push Comes to Shove

JADED SUN – Hey You!

JAMES CHRISTIAN – Shot In The Dark

JEFF ANGELL – Everything is Wrong

JEFF BROWN – Contagious

JEFF HEALEY – Daze of the Night

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Give A Little More

JERRY GASKILL – Far Away

JESSE DAMON – Little Angel

JETT BLAKK – Rock Revolution

JETTBLACK – Not Even Love

JIMI HENDRIX – Voodoo Child