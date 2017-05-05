NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3108-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2017.html

On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in April there were interviews with Jimi Bell from House of Lords and Tåve Wanning from Adrenaline Rush - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 11 album / EP recommendations during April for releases during that month or the previous month by Grumpynators, House of Lords, Dirty White Boyz, Eclipse, Night Ranger, Sinner, Through Fire, Shameless, Crazy Lixx, Adrenaline Rush and Axel Rudi Pell. As I usually wait until an album is released to post a recommendation some releases from late in April are still to be posted - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

328) 7th April 2017 (Uploaded 5th April)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

HOUSE OF LORDS – Harlequin

Interview with JIMI BELL Part 1(11 minutes)

HOUSE OF LORDS – Saint of the Lost Souls

Interview with JIMI BELL Part 2 (9.5 minutes)

HOUSE OF LORDS - Concussion

Interview with JIMI BELL Part 3(8.5 minutes)

HOUSE OF LORDS – The Other Option

MAXX EXPLOSION – Crazy Hot

THE QUIREBOYS – Killing Time

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Stand As One

DEEP PURPLE – Stormbringer





329) 14th April 2017 (Uploaded 13th April)

GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone

NIGHT RANGER – Somehow Someway

ECLIPSE – Vertigo

SHAMELESS – How The Story Goes

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know

CRYSTAL VIPER – The Witch Is Back

HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship

DIAMOND HEAD – All The Reasons You Live

STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Dirty Music

VAMPS – Calling

RED SUN RISING – Emotionless

PUPPY – Beast

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead

IRON MAIDEN – Dance of Death

RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll





330) 21st April 2017 (Uploaded 20th April)

MASSIVE WAGONS – Nails

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Lie

ALTERBRIDGE – Poison In Your Veins

THROUGH FIRE – Breathe

LIV SIN – Immortal Sin

WHITESNAKE – Good To Be Bad

TESLA – Mighty Mouse

SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues

TEN – A Smugglers Tale

VOODOO CIRCLE – Heal My Pain

SNAKE EYES SEVEN – All About You

AXEL RUDI PELL – When Truth Hurts

SINNER – Gypsy Rebels

THE DEAD DAISIES – Lock n Load (Live)

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

BLACK SABBATH – The Sign of the Southern Cross





331) 28th April 2017 (Uploaded 27th April)

TRUCKER DIABLO – We Stand Strong

GUNS N’ ROSES – Nightrain

KISS – Hotter Than Hell

AIRBOURNE – It’s All For Rock n’ Roll

CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child

ADRENALINE RUSH – Love Is Like Poison

Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 1 (6 min)

ADRENALINE RUSH – Soul Survivor

Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 2 (3 min)

ADRENALINE RUSH – Sinner

Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 3 (3.5 min)

ADRENALINE RUSH – Adrenalin

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

ROCK GODDESS – It’s More than Rock n Roll

THE FERRYMEN – End of the Road

AXEL RUDI PELL – I See Fire

SECRET SPHERE – The Calling

ELEVATION FALLS – Watching Over You

AEROSMITH – Dream On (Live)

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

356) 4th April 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Apr)

MATCHBOX TWENTY – Mad Season

MATTY JAMES – The Road to No Town

MAVERICK – Forever

MCQUEEN STREET – My Religion

MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell

MEGADETH – Peace Sells

MERIDIAN – City of Holy War

METALLICA – Enter Sandman

MIA KLOSE – You Drive Me Crazy

MICHAEL MONROE – Goin Down With The Ship

MICHAEL SWEET - Bizarre

MIDNIGHT SIN – Midnight Revolution

357) 11th April 2017 (Uploaded 10th April)

MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION – Everything Burns

MIDNIGHT WAVE – Jetstream (Running)

MIKE TRAMP – It’s Not How We Do It

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken

MILLYSECK – Looking Out for Number One

MIRACLE MASTER – Come Alive

MISS BEHAVIOUR – All Eyes on You

THE MISSION – Tyranny of Secrets

MOB RULES – On The Edge

MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Whiskey

MOLOTOW – Woman

MONARCH SKY – Black & White

MONSTER MAGNET – Watch Me Fade

MONSTER TRUCK – She’s A Witch





358) 18th April 2017 (Uploaded 18th April)

MONSTER TRUCK – Don’t Tell Me How To Live

MONTE PITTMAN – Guilty Pleasure

MONUMENT – Fatal Attack

MOONSHINE – Mamas Kitchen Brew

MOTHER ROAD – Drive Me Crazy

MOTLEY CRUE – Dr Feelgood

MOTORHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew

MOXY – Midnight Flight

MR BIG – To Be With You

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Echoes of the Aftermath

MUSE – Knights of Cydonia

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – Famous Last Words

NAKED – Blood of My Blood





359) 25th April (Uploaded 24th April)

NASTY IDOLS – 7 Year Itch

NAZARETH – Whiskey Drinking Woman

NELSON – Back In The Day

NEURONSPOILER – Through Hell We March

THE NEW BLACK – With A Grin

NEW DEVICE – Takin’ Over

THE NEW ROSES – What If It Was You

NEWMAN – Another Bitch of a Night

NEWSTED – Long Time Dead

NEW YEARS DAY – Kill or Be Killed

NICK OLIVERI – Come And You’re Gone

NICKELBACK – Burn It To the Ground

NIGHT – The Stripper

NIGHT BY NIGHT – Time to Escape