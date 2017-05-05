NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3108-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2017.html
On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in April there were interviews with Jimi Bell from House of Lords and Tåve Wanning from Adrenaline Rush - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 11 album / EP recommendations during April for releases during that month or the previous month by Grumpynators, House of Lords, Dirty White Boyz, Eclipse, Night Ranger, Sinner, Through Fire, Shameless, Crazy Lixx, Adrenaline Rush and Axel Rudi Pell. As I usually wait until an album is released to post a recommendation some releases from late in April are still to be posted - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
328) 7th April 2017 (Uploaded 5th April)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
HOUSE OF LORDS – Harlequin
Interview with JIMI BELL Part 1(11 minutes)
HOUSE OF LORDS – Saint of the Lost Souls
Interview with JIMI BELL Part 2 (9.5 minutes)
HOUSE OF LORDS - Concussion
Interview with JIMI BELL Part 3(8.5 minutes)
HOUSE OF LORDS – The Other Option
MAXX EXPLOSION – Crazy Hot
THE QUIREBOYS – Killing Time
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Stand As One
DEEP PURPLE – Stormbringer
329) 14th April 2017 (Uploaded 13th April)
GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone
NIGHT RANGER – Somehow Someway
ECLIPSE – Vertigo
SHAMELESS – How The Story Goes
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know
CRYSTAL VIPER – The Witch Is Back
HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship
DIAMOND HEAD – All The Reasons You Live
STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Dirty Music
VAMPS – Calling
RED SUN RISING – Emotionless
PUPPY – Beast
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead
IRON MAIDEN – Dance of Death
RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll
330) 21st April 2017 (Uploaded 20th April)
MASSIVE WAGONS – Nails
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Lie
ALTERBRIDGE – Poison In Your Veins
THROUGH FIRE – Breathe
LIV SIN – Immortal Sin
WHITESNAKE – Good To Be Bad
TESLA – Mighty Mouse
SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues
TEN – A Smugglers Tale
VOODOO CIRCLE – Heal My Pain
SNAKE EYES SEVEN – All About You
AXEL RUDI PELL – When Truth Hurts
SINNER – Gypsy Rebels
THE DEAD DAISIES – Lock n Load (Live)
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
BLACK SABBATH – The Sign of the Southern Cross
331) 28th April 2017 (Uploaded 27th April)
TRUCKER DIABLO – We Stand Strong
GUNS N’ ROSES – Nightrain
KISS – Hotter Than Hell
AIRBOURNE – It’s All For Rock n’ Roll
CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child
ADRENALINE RUSH – Love Is Like Poison
Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 1 (6 min)
ADRENALINE RUSH – Soul Survivor
Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 2 (3 min)
ADRENALINE RUSH – Sinner
Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 3 (3.5 min)
ADRENALINE RUSH – Adrenalin
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
ROCK GODDESS – It’s More than Rock n Roll
THE FERRYMEN – End of the Road
AXEL RUDI PELL – I See Fire
SECRET SPHERE – The Calling
ELEVATION FALLS – Watching Over You
AEROSMITH – Dream On (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
356) 4th April 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Apr)
MATCHBOX TWENTY – Mad Season
MATTY JAMES – The Road to No Town
MAVERICK – Forever
MCQUEEN STREET – My Religion
MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell
MEGADETH – Peace Sells
MERIDIAN – City of Holy War
METALLICA – Enter Sandman
MIA KLOSE – You Drive Me Crazy
MICHAEL MONROE – Goin Down With The Ship
MICHAEL SWEET - Bizarre
MIDNIGHT SIN – Midnight Revolution
357) 11th April 2017 (Uploaded 10th April)
MIDNIGHT TRANSMISSION – Everything Burns
MIDNIGHT WAVE – Jetstream (Running)
MIKE TRAMP – It’s Not How We Do It
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken
MILLYSECK – Looking Out for Number One
MIRACLE MASTER – Come Alive
MISS BEHAVIOUR – All Eyes on You
THE MISSION – Tyranny of Secrets
MOB RULES – On The Edge
MODERN DAY OUTLAW – Whiskey
MOLOTOW – Woman
MONARCH SKY – Black & White
MONSTER MAGNET – Watch Me Fade
MONSTER TRUCK – She’s A Witch
358) 18th April 2017 (Uploaded 18th April)
MONSTER TRUCK – Don’t Tell Me How To Live
MONTE PITTMAN – Guilty Pleasure
MONUMENT – Fatal Attack
MOONSHINE – Mamas Kitchen Brew
MOTHER ROAD – Drive Me Crazy
MOTLEY CRUE – Dr Feelgood
MOTORHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew
MOXY – Midnight Flight
MR BIG – To Be With You
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Echoes of the Aftermath
MUSE – Knights of Cydonia
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – Famous Last Words
NAKED – Blood of My Blood
359) 25th April (Uploaded 24th April)
NASTY IDOLS – 7 Year Itch
NAZARETH – Whiskey Drinking Woman
NELSON – Back In The Day
NEURONSPOILER – Through Hell We March
THE NEW BLACK – With A Grin
NEW DEVICE – Takin’ Over
THE NEW ROSES – What If It Was You
NEWMAN – Another Bitch of a Night
NEWSTED – Long Time Dead
NEW YEARS DAY – Kill or Be Killed
NICK OLIVERI – Come And You’re Gone
NICKELBACK – Burn It To the Ground
NIGHT – The Stripper
NIGHT BY NIGHT – Time to Escape
NIGHT HORSE – Rollin’ On
