NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by about 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for April were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3122-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2017.html
On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in May there were interviews with Liv Jagrell (Liv Sin) and Harry Hess from Harem Scarem - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 11 album recommendations during May for releases during that month or the previous month by Treat, Liv Sin, Seven Kingdoms, Apocalypse Orchestra, Kobra and the Lotus, Snakecharmer, Harem Scarem, Warrant, The Dead Daisies, Shadowman and Seether. As I usually wait until an album is released to post a recommendation some releases from late May are still to be posted - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
332) 5th May 2017 (Uploaded 3rd May)
STORMZONE – Cuchulainn’s Story
IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave
SEVEN KINGDOMS – Stargazer
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
LIV SIN – Immortal Sin
Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 1 (7.5 min)
LIV SIN – The Fall
Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 2 (7 min)
LIV SIN – The Beast Inside
Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 3 (4.5 min)
LIV SIN – Hypocrite
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse the Bloodlines
THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church
STONE SOUR – Fabuless
PR Interview with Shaun Morgan from SEETHER
SEETHER – Let You Down
STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – The House of the Rising Sun
333) 12th May 2017 (Uploaded 11th May)
TRIGGERMAN – The Riff Holds Sway
MARK SLAUGHTER – Hey You
MEAN STREAK – Caught in the Crossfire
BLISTER BRIGADE – Dollargod
BLACKFOOT – Teenage Idol
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Peace Is Free (Live)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Gotham
WE START WARS – The Animal Inside
HYDROGYN – My Redemption
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Waiting on Hollywood
WHISKEY MYERS – Deep Down In The South
EMPIRE – One In A Million
SHADOWMAN – Secrets and Lies
DEVILFIRE – Waiting for a Rockstar
APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA – Theatre of War
THUNDER – Love Walked In
334) 19th May 2017 (Uploaded 17th May)
SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold
WARRANT – Louder Harder Faster
HAREM SCAREM – United
Interview with HARRY HESS from Harem Scarem Part 1 (8.5min)
HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship
Interview with HARRY HESS Part 2 (8 min)
HAREM SCAREM – One of Life’s Mysteries
Interview with HARRY HESS Part 3 (8.5min)
HAREM SCAREM – Here Today Gone Tomorrow
FIRST SIGNAL – One Step Over The Line
SNAKECHARMER – Sounds Like a Plan
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – The Matriarch
MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Sleepwalker
MIKE TRAMP – Hymn to Ronnie
DIO – Don’t Talk to Strangers
RAINBOW - Stargazer
335) 26th May 2017 (Uploaded 24th May)
KISS – Unholy
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
ADRENALINE RUSH – Breaking The Chains
TWELVE NOON – No Way Out
STONE SOUR – Song 3
RED SUN RISING – The Otherside
MR BIG – 1992
SHADOWMAN – Be True to Yourself
MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted
STORMZONE – Bethsheba
CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein
JORN – Fire to the Sun
THE DEAD DAISIES – Song And a Prayer (Live)
ROCK GODDESS – Back Off
DEVILSKIN – Mountains
AIRBOURNE – It’s All for Rock n Roll
SEETHER – Stoke The Fire
CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Til It’s Gone)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
360 ) 2nd May 2017 (Uploaded 1st May)
NIGHT RANGER – Say What You Want
NIGHTVISION – Sob Story
NIGHTWISH – Wish I Had An Angel
NINE MILES SOUTH – The Reckoning
NINETEEN 88 – Play Your Guitar
NIRVANA – Lithium
NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium
NITERAIN – Come Out
NITROGODS – Roadkill BBQ
NITROVILLE – Motorocker
NIVA –Dressed to Kill
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
NO MEAN CITY – Tiger Kiss Rose
NORDIC UNION – The War Has Begun
NOVICE – Afterburn
NUBIAN ROSE – Break Out
361) 9th May 2017 (Uploaded 8th May)
OBSESSION – Licence To Kill
OCTOBER RAGE – Valkyrie
THE OFFSPRING – The Kids Aren’t Alright
ONE DESIRE - Hurt
ONE GUN SHY – I’ll Still Know
ONE LAST RUN – Unbreakable
ONE LESS REASON – Break Me
OPERATION: MINDCRIME – Burn
ORIANTHI – Transmogrify
OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Whiskey
OUTLOUD – Death Rock
OVERLAND – Doctor My Heart
OZZY OSBOURNE – You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll
362) 16th May 2017 (Uploaded )
PALACE OF THE KING – No Chance In Hell
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH – Shallow Grave
PAPA ROACH – Help
PARAMORE – Misery Business
PAT BENATAR – Hell is for Children (Live)
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
PAUL STANLEY – Live to Win
PAY*OLA – The Colour Red
PEARL JAM – Even Flow
PHANTOM 5 – All The Way
PHIL LYNOTT – Kings Call
PHILIP FOX BAND – You Are The Girl
PIG IRON – Battle Mallady
363) 23rd May 2017 (Uploaded 22nd May)
PISTOL SHOT GYPSY – Midnight Rider
PLACE VENDOME – Riding The Ghost
PLANET 9 – 40 Days
PLANET OF WOMEN – Waking Up The Neighbourhood
PLANETHARD – The One
THE PLEA – Praise Be
POETS & PORNSTARS – Rock & Roll
POISON – We’re An American Band
THE POODLES – Godspeed
POP EVIL – Take It All
PRAYING MANTIS – Children of the Earth
PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Take Me Down
PRIDE & GLORY – Machine Gun Man
364) 30th May 2017 (Uploaded 29th May)
PRIDE OF LIONS - Fearless
PRIESTESS – Lay Down
PRIMAL FEAR – Rulebreaker
PRIMITAI – Black Rider
PRINCE – Purple Rain
PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – Welcome to the Show
PSYCHEWORK – Hand on Heart
PUDDLE OF MUDD – She Harts Me
PUNKY MEADOWS – The Price You Pay
PUPPY - Beast
PURSON – Electric Landlady
Q5 – We Came Here to Rock
QUEEN – Gimme The Prize