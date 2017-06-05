NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by about 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for April were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3122-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2017.html

On the Friday NI Rocks Shows in May there were interviews with Liv Jagrell (Liv Sin) and Harry Hess from Harem Scarem - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html





I posted 11 album recommendations during May for releases during that month or the previous month by Treat, Liv Sin, Seven Kingdoms, Apocalypse Orchestra, Kobra and the Lotus, Snakecharmer, Harem Scarem, Warrant, The Dead Daisies, Shadowman and Seether. As I usually wait until an album is released to post a recommendation some releases from late May are still to be posted - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

332) 5th May 2017 (Uploaded 3rd May)

STORMZONE – Cuchulainn’s Story

IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave

SEVEN KINGDOMS – Stargazer

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

LIV SIN – Immortal Sin

Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 1 (7.5 min)

LIV SIN – The Fall

Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 2 (7 min)

LIV SIN – The Beast Inside

Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 3 (4.5 min)

LIV SIN – Hypocrite

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse the Bloodlines

THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church

STONE SOUR – Fabuless

PR Interview with Shaun Morgan from SEETHER

SEETHER – Let You Down

STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – The House of the Rising Sun





333) 12th May 2017 (Uploaded 11th May)

TRIGGERMAN – The Riff Holds Sway

MARK SLAUGHTER – Hey You

MEAN STREAK – Caught in the Crossfire

BLISTER BRIGADE – Dollargod

BLACKFOOT – Teenage Idol

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Peace Is Free (Live)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Gotham

WE START WARS – The Animal Inside

HYDROGYN – My Redemption

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Waiting on Hollywood

WHISKEY MYERS – Deep Down In The South

EMPIRE – One In A Million

SHADOWMAN – Secrets and Lies

DEVILFIRE – Waiting for a Rockstar

APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA – Theatre of War

THUNDER – Love Walked In





334) 19th May 2017 (Uploaded 17th May)

SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold

WARRANT – Louder Harder Faster

HAREM SCAREM – United

Interview with HARRY HESS from Harem Scarem Part 1 (8.5min)

HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship

Interview with HARRY HESS Part 2 (8 min)

HAREM SCAREM – One of Life’s Mysteries

Interview with HARRY HESS Part 3 (8.5min)

HAREM SCAREM – Here Today Gone Tomorrow

FIRST SIGNAL – One Step Over The Line

SNAKECHARMER – Sounds Like a Plan

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – The Matriarch

MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Sleepwalker

MIKE TRAMP – Hymn to Ronnie

DIO – Don’t Talk to Strangers

RAINBOW - Stargazer





335) 26th May 2017 (Uploaded 24th May)

KISS – Unholy

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

ADRENALINE RUSH – Breaking The Chains

TWELVE NOON – No Way Out

STONE SOUR – Song 3

RED SUN RISING – The Otherside

MR BIG – 1992

SHADOWMAN – Be True to Yourself

MARK SLAUGHTER – Devoted

STORMZONE – Bethsheba

CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein

JORN – Fire to the Sun

THE DEAD DAISIES – Song And a Prayer (Live)

ROCK GODDESS – Back Off

DEVILSKIN – Mountains

AIRBOURNE – It’s All for Rock n Roll

SEETHER – Stoke The Fire

CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Til It’s Gone)





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

360 ) 2nd May 2017 (Uploaded 1st May)

NIGHT RANGER – Say What You Want

NIGHTVISION – Sob Story

NIGHTWISH – Wish I Had An Angel

NINE MILES SOUTH – The Reckoning

NINETEEN 88 – Play Your Guitar

NIRVANA – Lithium

NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium

NITERAIN – Come Out

NITROGODS – Roadkill BBQ

NITROVILLE – Motorocker

NIVA –Dressed to Kill

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

NO MEAN CITY – Tiger Kiss Rose

NORDIC UNION – The War Has Begun

NOVICE – Afterburn

NUBIAN ROSE – Break Out





361) 9th May 2017 (Uploaded 8th May)

OBSESSION – Licence To Kill

OCTOBER RAGE – Valkyrie

THE OFFSPRING – The Kids Aren’t Alright

ONE DESIRE - Hurt

ONE GUN SHY – I’ll Still Know

ONE LAST RUN – Unbreakable

ONE LESS REASON – Break Me

OPERATION: MINDCRIME – Burn

ORIANTHI – Transmogrify

OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Whiskey

OUTLOUD – Death Rock

OVERLAND – Doctor My Heart

OZZY OSBOURNE – You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll





362) 16th May 2017 (Uploaded )

PALACE OF THE KING – No Chance In Hell

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH – Shallow Grave

PAPA ROACH – Help

PARAMORE – Misery Business

PAT BENATAR – Hell is for Children (Live)

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

PAUL STANLEY – Live to Win

PAY*OLA – The Colour Red

PEARL JAM – Even Flow

PHANTOM 5 – All The Way

PHIL LYNOTT – Kings Call

PHILIP FOX BAND – You Are The Girl

PIG IRON – Battle Mallady





363) 23rd May 2017 (Uploaded 22nd May)

PISTOL SHOT GYPSY – Midnight Rider

PLACE VENDOME – Riding The Ghost

PLANET 9 – 40 Days

PLANET OF WOMEN – Waking Up The Neighbourhood

PLANETHARD – The One

THE PLEA – Praise Be

POETS & PORNSTARS – Rock & Roll

POISON – We’re An American Band

THE POODLES – Godspeed

POP EVIL – Take It All

PRAYING MANTIS – Children of the Earth

PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Take Me Down

PRIDE & GLORY – Machine Gun Man

364) 30th May 2017 (Uploaded 29th May)

PRIDE OF LIONS - Fearless

PRIESTESS – Lay Down

PRIMAL FEAR – Rulebreaker

PRIMITAI – Black Rider

PRINCE – Purple Rain

PROPHETS OF ADDICTION – Welcome to the Show

PSYCHEWORK – Hand on Heart

PUDDLE OF MUDD – She Harts Me

PUNKY MEADOWS – The Price You Pay

PUPPY - Beast

PURSON – Electric Landlady

Q5 – We Came Here to Rock