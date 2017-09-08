NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3180-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2017.html

On the Friday NI Rocks Shows during August there were interviews with Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus and Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted just 8 album recommendations during August for releases during that month or the previous month by Snow, Exit Eden, Quiet Riot, Wraith, Kryptonite, Kickin Valentina, Damn Freaks and Janet Gardner - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html - there are still a number of August releases for which recommendations will be posted during September.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

345) 4th August 2017 (Uploaded 2nd August)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Coyote

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Roll The Dice

MONSTER TRUCK – New Soul

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 1 (8 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Triggerpulse

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 2 (7 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 3 (10 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Manifest Destiny

THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse The Bloodlines

STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night

CRAZY LIXX – Hunter of the Heart

WRAITH – Lifeline

IRON MAIDEN – Paschendale

346) 11th August 2017 (Uploaded 10th August)

THE ANSWER – Under The Sky

EXIT EDEN – Incomplete

MARTINA EDOFF – Champions

JANET GARDNER – Rat Hole

RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – The Missionary

OWL COMPANY – Underdog

STONE SOUR – Fabuless

QUIET RIOT – The Road

SWEET & LYNCH – Promised Land

STEELHEART – You Got Me Twisted

LED ZEPPELIN – The Battle of Evermore

DEEP PURPLE – Black Night

MAGNUM – Your Dreams Won’t Die

BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven

LOVE AND A .38 – Holy War

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Battle Born

ALTER BRIDGE – The Last Hero

347) 18th August 2017 (Uploaded 17th August)

KICKIN VALENTINA – Eyes

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

ALL THAT REMAINS – The Thunder Rolls

AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming

CASSIDY PARIS – Talk About It

HALESTORM – Still of the Night

DIRT Y THRILLS – I’ll Be With You

PHANTOM 5 – Crossfire

ACE FREHLEY – Pain In The Neck

TESLA – Lil’ Suzie (Live)

THUNDER – When The Music Played (Live)

THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps & Thieves (Live)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Specimen X (The Mortal Chamber)

AIRBOURNE – I’m Going To Hell For This

TRUCKER DIABLO – Take Me To The River

Y&T – Midnight In Tokyo (Live)

348) 25th August 2017 (Uploaded 24th Aug)

BOBAFLEX – Hell In My Heart / Bury Me With My Guns On

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf

ALTER BRIDGE – Metalingus (Live)

LIONHEART – Lionheart

ARCHANGE – Rock Non Stop

GODS OF SILENCE – All My Life

BOBAFLEX – A Spider In The Dark

Interview with Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex Pt1 (7min)

BOBAFLEX – Hey You

Interview with Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex Pt2 (12min)

BOBAFLEX – Long Time Coming

BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead

CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein

DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire

IRON MAIDEN – Murders In The Rue Morgue

BLACKFOOT – Searchin

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

373) 1st August 2017 (Uploaded 31st July)

SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – All This Could Be Yours

SHYLOCK – Rock DNA

SIDEBURN – Bite The Bullet

SILVER END – Addicted

SINNER – Road To Hell

SINOCENCE – Slavery By Consent

SIRENIA – Dim Days of Dolor

SISTER – Carved In Stone

SISTER SIN – Desert Queen

SIXTY MILES AHEAD - Insanity

SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly

SKAM – No Lies

SKARLETT RIOT – Feel

SKID ROW – 18 And Life

374) 8th August 2017 (Uploaded 7th Aug)

SKILLET – Comatose

SKINTRADE – Monster

SLADE – Cum On Feel The Noize

SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye

SLASH – You’re A Lie

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Mean Bone

SLAUGHTER – The Wild Life

SLAVE RAIDER – Make Some Noise

SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Time Has Won

SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Freight Train

SNAKECHARMER – Are You Ready To Fly

THE SNAKES – What Love Can Do

SNOW – Oh Baby

SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone

375) 15th August 2017 (Uploaded 14th Aug)

SONS OF SIN – Whore of Babylon

SONS OF THE REVOLUTION – I’m Falling

SOTO – Give In To Me

SOUL ASYLUM – April Fool

SOULBENDER – Prime Time

SOULICIT – Beauty Queen

SOULSHAKE – Take It Off

THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover

SOULS OF TIDE – She’s Dead

SOUNDGARDEN – Jesus Christ Pose

SOUNDSTONE – Everybody Knows

SPIRALARMS – Low Country Girl

SPITFIRE – Here We Go

SPLIT NIXON - Unbreakable

SPREAD EAGLE – Switchblade Serenade

ST PROSTITUTE – Farewell & Goodbye

376) 22nd August 2017 (Uploaded 21st Aug)

STAIND – For You

STAMPEDE – Jessie

STARSET - Monster

STARSICK SYSTEM – I Am The Hurricane

STATEMENT – Heaven Will Burn

STATUS QUO – Whatever You Want

STEEL DRAGON – Stand Up

STEELHEART – Got Me Running

STEFANIE – All I Know

STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away

STEPHEN PEARCY – Dead Roses

STEVE EARLE – When The People Find Out

STEVE GRIMMETT – Wait For Ever

STEVE LEE - Eternally

STEVIE K – Winter Son

STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman

377) 29th August 2017 (Uploaded 27th Aug)

STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN –Voodoo Chile

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)

STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall

STONE GODS – Burn The Witch

STONE SOUR – Song 3

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart

STONE TRIGGER – Rattle Your Bones

STORMBRINGER – No Redemption

STORMBURST – Chains of Darkness

STORMZONE – Bathsheba