NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3180-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2017.html
On the Friday NI Rocks Shows during August there were interviews with Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus and Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted just 8 album recommendations during August for releases during that month or the previous month by Snow, Exit Eden, Quiet Riot, Wraith, Kryptonite, Kickin Valentina, Damn Freaks and Janet Gardner - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html - there are still a number of August releases for which recommendations will be posted during September.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
345) 4th August 2017 (Uploaded 2nd August)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Coyote
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Roll The Dice
MONSTER TRUCK – New Soul
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 1 (8 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Triggerpulse
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 2 (7 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 3 (10 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Manifest Destiny
THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse The Bloodlines
STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night
CRAZY LIXX – Hunter of the Heart
WRAITH – Lifeline
IRON MAIDEN – Paschendale
346) 11th August 2017 (Uploaded 10th August)
THE ANSWER – Under The Sky
EXIT EDEN – Incomplete
MARTINA EDOFF – Champions
JANET GARDNER – Rat Hole
RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – The Missionary
OWL COMPANY – Underdog
STONE SOUR – Fabuless
QUIET RIOT – The Road
SWEET & LYNCH – Promised Land
STEELHEART – You Got Me Twisted
LED ZEPPELIN – The Battle of Evermore
DEEP PURPLE – Black Night
MAGNUM – Your Dreams Won’t Die
BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven
LOVE AND A .38 – Holy War
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Battle Born
ALTER BRIDGE – The Last Hero
347) 18th August 2017 (Uploaded 17th August)
KICKIN VALENTINA – Eyes
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
ALL THAT REMAINS – The Thunder Rolls
AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming
CASSIDY PARIS – Talk About It
HALESTORM – Still of the Night
DIRT Y THRILLS – I’ll Be With You
PHANTOM 5 – Crossfire
ACE FREHLEY – Pain In The Neck
TESLA – Lil’ Suzie (Live)
THUNDER – When The Music Played (Live)
THE QUIREBOYS – Tramps & Thieves (Live)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Specimen X (The Mortal Chamber)
AIRBOURNE – I’m Going To Hell For This
TRUCKER DIABLO – Take Me To The River
Y&T – Midnight In Tokyo (Live)
348) 25th August 2017 (Uploaded 24th Aug)
BOBAFLEX – Hell In My Heart / Bury Me With My Guns On
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf
ALTER BRIDGE – Metalingus (Live)
LIONHEART – Lionheart
ARCHANGE – Rock Non Stop
GODS OF SILENCE – All My Life
BOBAFLEX – A Spider In The Dark
Interview with Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex Pt1 (7min)
BOBAFLEX – Hey You
Interview with Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex Pt2 (12min)
BOBAFLEX – Long Time Coming
BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead
CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein
DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire
IRON MAIDEN – Murders In The Rue Morgue
BLACKFOOT – Searchin
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
373) 1st August 2017 (Uploaded 31st July)
SHOTGUN REVOLUTION – All This Could Be Yours
SHYLOCK – Rock DNA
SIDEBURN – Bite The Bullet
SILVER END – Addicted
SINNER – Road To Hell
SINOCENCE – Slavery By Consent
SIRENIA – Dim Days of Dolor
SISTER – Carved In Stone
SISTER SIN – Desert Queen
SIXTY MILES AHEAD - Insanity
SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly
SKAM – No Lies
SKARLETT RIOT – Feel
SKID ROW – 18 And Life
374) 8th August 2017 (Uploaded 7th Aug)
SKILLET – Comatose
SKINTRADE – Monster
SLADE – Cum On Feel The Noize
SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye
SLASH – You’re A Lie
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Mean Bone
SLAUGHTER – The Wild Life
SLAVE RAIDER – Make Some Noise
SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Time Has Won
SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Freight Train
SNAKECHARMER – Are You Ready To Fly
THE SNAKES – What Love Can Do
SNOW – Oh Baby
SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone
375) 15th August 2017 (Uploaded 14th Aug)
SONS OF SIN – Whore of Babylon
SONS OF THE REVOLUTION – I’m Falling
SOTO – Give In To Me
SOUL ASYLUM – April Fool
SOULBENDER – Prime Time
SOULICIT – Beauty Queen
SOULSHAKE – Take It Off
THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover
SOULS OF TIDE – She’s Dead
SOUNDGARDEN – Jesus Christ Pose
SOUNDSTONE – Everybody Knows
SPIRALARMS – Low Country Girl
SPITFIRE – Here We Go
SPLIT NIXON - Unbreakable
SPREAD EAGLE – Switchblade Serenade
ST PROSTITUTE – Farewell & Goodbye
376) 22nd August 2017 (Uploaded 21st Aug)
STAIND – For You
STAMPEDE – Jessie
STARSET - Monster
STARSICK SYSTEM – I Am The Hurricane
STATEMENT – Heaven Will Burn
STATUS QUO – Whatever You Want
STEEL DRAGON – Stand Up
STEELHEART – Got Me Running
STEFANIE – All I Know
STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away
STEPHEN PEARCY – Dead Roses
STEVE EARLE – When The People Find Out
STEVE GRIMMETT – Wait For Ever
STEVE LEE - Eternally
STEVIE K – Winter Son
STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman
377) 29th August 2017 (Uploaded 27th Aug)
STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN –Voodoo Chile
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)
STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall
STONE GODS – Burn The Witch
STONE SOUR – Song 3
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart
STONE TRIGGER – Rattle Your Bones
STORMBRINGER – No Redemption
STORMBURST – Chains of Darkness
STORMZONE – Bathsheba
STRYPER – Fallen