NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for August were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3194-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2017.html
As I was away on holiday the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st September featured a repeat run of recent interviews with Brittney Slayes from Unleash The Archers, Janet Gardner from Vixen and Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus. New interviews were posted during the month with Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare, Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza and Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 20 album recommendations during September for releases by – Bobaflex, Lionheart, Archange, Gods of Silence, Force Majeure, Bob Kulick, Steelheart, Kee of Hearts, Silver End, Serious Black, Dirty Thrills, Hell In The Club, Wayward Sons, Trucker Diablo, Martina Edoff, Coldspell, Newman, Debbie Ray, Nocturnal Rites and Every Mother’s Nightmare -http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
349) 1st September 2017 (Uploaded 28th August)
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Awakening
Interview with Brittney Slayes from Unleash the Archers Part 1 (7.5min)
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse the Bloodlines
Interview with Brittney Slayes from Unleash the Archers Part 2 (7.5 min)
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Apex
Interview with Brittney Slayes from Unleash the Archers Part 3 (6 min)
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – The Matriarch
JANET GARDNER – The Grind
Interview with Janet Gardner Part 1
JANET GARDNER – If You Want Me
Interview with Janet Gardner Part 2
JANET GARDNER – Candle
Interview with Janet Gardner Part 3
JANET GARDNER – Rat Hole
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 1 (8 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Triggerpulse
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 2 (7 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 3 (10 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Manifest Destiny
350) 8th September 2017 (Uploaded 7th Sept)
MOTLEY CRUE – Wild Side
BIGFOOT – Tell Me a Lie
DIRTY THRILLS – Rabbit Hole
THE QUIREBOYS – Little Queenie
QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe in Love
GUNS N ROSES – Civil War
SAXON – Sixth Form Girls
SCREAMING EAGLES – Breakin All The Rules
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – ’85 Rockstar
SILVER END – Chills
AMARANTHE – Maximise
WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart
TRIVIUM – The Sin and the Sentence
EUROPE – Walk The Earth
BOB KULICK – Skeletons in the Closet
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird (Live)
351) 15th September 2017 (Uploaded 14th Sept)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Loco Crazy
Interview with Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare Part 1 (4.5 min)
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Snake
Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 2 (5.5 min)
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Blown Away
Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 3 (5.5 min)
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Swing Again
KISSIN DYNAMITE – DNA (Live)
EDEN’S CURSE – Judgement Day
VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution
MIKE TRAMP – Work It All Out
SPARZANZA – Vindication
Interview with Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza Part 1 (7 min)
SPARZANZA – Announcing The End
Interview with Fredrik Weileby Part 2 (8 min)
SPARZANZA – The Trigger
STORMZONE – Coming Home
INGLORIOUS – Change Is Coming
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Things My Father Said
MEGADETH – Symphony of Destruction
352) 22nd September 2017 (Uploaded 20th Sept)
THE DEAD DAISIES – Make Some Noise
TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
STEELHEART – My Dirty Girl
SERIOUS BLACK – Burn! Witches Burn!
NOCTURNAL RITES – Repent My Sins
BOBAFLEX – Moon And The Shadows
DANNY VAUGHN – Gandy Dancer
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – I’m A Country Boy
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Inside, Outside
NIGHT RANGER – Running Out of Time
AUTOGRAPH – Get Off Your Ass
LITA FORD – Back To The Cave
FEMME FATALE – Cradle’s Rockin
DORO – Love’s Gone to Hell
KEE OF HEARTS – Crimson Dawn
WAYWARD SONS – Ghost
RADIATION ROMEOS – Ghost Town
WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter
353) 29th September 2017 (Uploaded 29th Sept)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
DEBBIE RAY – American Nightmare
SEETHER – I’ll Survive
MARTINA EDOFF – We Will Align
TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown In The Fire
Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 1 (3 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Lets Just Ride
Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 2 (2 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 3 (3 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker
Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 4 (3 min)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Detroit Steel
HELL IN THE CLUB – I Wanna Swing Like Peter Parker
DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire
COLDSPELL – Forevermore
NEWMAN – High Tonight (Aerial)
BURNING KINGDOM – I Will Fight No More Forever
SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed
WRATH OF THE GODS – Witching Hour
COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell
AEROSMITH – Dream On
AEROSMITH – Livin On The Edge
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
378) 5th September 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Sept)
SUNFLOWER DEAD – It’s Time To Get Weird
SUNSET RIOT – Rattlesnake
SUNSTORM – Heart of the Storm
SUNSTRIKE – Rock This House
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS - Faster
SUPERSUCKERS – Gluttonous
SURVIVOR – Burning Heart
SWANEE RIVER – Blue Moon Rising
SWEET & LYNCH – Promised Land
SWEET MARY JANE – Winter In Paradise
SWEET SAVAGE – Regenerator
SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out
SYRON VANES – God of War
T&N – Slave to the Empire
379) 12th September 2017 (Uploaded 10th Sept)
TAKING DAWN – The Chain
TALISMAN – Standin’ On Fire
TAX THE HEAT – Stood On The Platform to Leave
TED NUGENT – Good Friends and a Bottle of Wine
TED POLEY – Stars
THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – 3 Bulleits
TEMPT – Comin’ On To You
TEN – La Luna Dra-Cu-La
TENACIOUS D – Tribute
TEQUILA FOR BREAKFAST – Rockabeer
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends
TERRAPLANE – Gimme The Money
TESLA – MP3
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Knee Deep
THAT ROCK GUY – Through The Night
380) 19th September 2017 (Uploaded 17th Sept)
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Heavy
THERAPY? – Screamager
THIN LIZZY – Angel of Death
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Don’t Give A Damn
THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot
THREE LIONS – Trouble in a Red Dress
THROUGH FIRE - Breathe
THUNDER – Rip It Up / Fire On The Mountain
THUNDER RISING – The Best Things are Free
THUNDERMOTHER – We Fight for Rock n Roll
TIGERTAILZ – Peace Sellz
TOBRUK – Wild on the Run
TOBY JEPSON – Raising My Own Hell
TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Pickin Up The Pieces
TOM KEIFER – It’s Not Enough
381) 26th September 2017 (Uploaded 25th Sept)
TOM PETTY – Makin Some Noise
TONYA WATTS – Bi Polar
TORA TORA – Love’s A Bitch
TORPEDOHEAD – Gasoline
TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing
TOTO – Hold The Line
TREAT – Better The Devil (Live)
THE TREATMENT – The Devil
TREMONTI – Dust
TRIAXIS – Black Trinity
TRIGGERMAN – Origin of Man
TRILLIUM – Machine Gun
TRIVIUM – The Heart From Your Hate
TRIXTER – Crash That Party
Last Updated (Wednesday, 04 October 2017 23:08)