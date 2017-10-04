NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 100 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for August were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3194-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2017.html

As I was away on holiday the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st September featured a repeat run of recent interviews with Brittney Slayes from Unleash The Archers, Janet Gardner from Vixen and Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus. New interviews were posted during the month with Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare, Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza and Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 20 album recommendations during September for releases by – Bobaflex, Lionheart, Archange, Gods of Silence, Force Majeure, Bob Kulick, Steelheart, Kee of Hearts, Silver End, Serious Black, Dirty Thrills, Hell In The Club, Wayward Sons, Trucker Diablo, Martina Edoff, Coldspell, Newman, Debbie Ray, Nocturnal Rites and Every Mother’s Nightmare - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

349) 1st September 2017 (Uploaded 28th August)

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Awakening

Interview with Brittney Slayes from Unleash the Archers Part 1 (7.5min)

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse the Bloodlines

Interview with Brittney Slayes from Unleash the Archers Part 2 (7.5 min)

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Apex

Interview with Brittney Slayes from Unleash the Archers Part 3 (6 min)

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – The Matriarch

JANET GARDNER – The Grind

Interview with Janet Gardner Part 1

JANET GARDNER – If You Want Me

Interview with Janet Gardner Part 2

JANET GARDNER – Candle

Interview with Janet Gardner Part 3

JANET GARDNER – Rat Hole

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 1 (8 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Triggerpulse

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 2 (7 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 3 (10 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Manifest Destiny





350) 8th September 2017 (Uploaded 7th Sept)

MOTLEY CRUE – Wild Side

BIGFOOT – Tell Me a Lie

DIRTY THRILLS – Rabbit Hole

THE QUIREBOYS – Little Queenie

QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe in Love

GUNS N ROSES – Civil War

SAXON – Sixth Form Girls

SCREAMING EAGLES – Breakin All The Rules

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – ’85 Rockstar

SILVER END – Chills

AMARANTHE – Maximise

WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart

TRIVIUM – The Sin and the Sentence

EUROPE – Walk The Earth

BOB KULICK – Skeletons in the Closet

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird (Live)





351) 15th September 2017 (Uploaded 14th Sept)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Loco Crazy

Interview with Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare Part 1 (4.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Snake

Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 2 (5.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Blown Away

Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 3 (5.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Swing Again

KISSIN DYNAMITE – DNA (Live)

EDEN’S CURSE – Judgement Day

VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution

MIKE TRAMP – Work It All Out

SPARZANZA – Vindication

Interview with Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza Part 1 (7 min)

SPARZANZA – Announcing The End

Interview with Fredrik Weileby Part 2 (8 min)

SPARZANZA – The Trigger

STORMZONE – Coming Home

INGLORIOUS – Change Is Coming

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Things My Father Said

MEGADETH – Symphony of Destruction

352) 22nd September 2017 (Uploaded 20th Sept)

THE DEAD DAISIES – Make Some Noise

TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

STEELHEART – My Dirty Girl

SERIOUS BLACK – Burn! Witches Burn!

NOCTURNAL RITES – Repent My Sins

BOBAFLEX – Moon And The Shadows

DANNY VAUGHN – Gandy Dancer

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – I’m A Country Boy

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Inside, Outside

NIGHT RANGER – Running Out of Time

AUTOGRAPH – Get Off Your Ass

LITA FORD – Back To The Cave

FEMME FATALE – Cradle’s Rockin

DORO – Love’s Gone to Hell

KEE OF HEARTS – Crimson Dawn

WAYWARD SONS – Ghost

RADIATION ROMEOS – Ghost Town

WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter





353) 29th September 2017 (Uploaded 29th Sept)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

DEBBIE RAY – American Nightmare

SEETHER – I’ll Survive

MARTINA EDOFF – We Will Align

TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown In The Fire

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 1 (3 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Lets Just Ride

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 2 (2 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 3 (3 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker

Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo Part 4 (3 min)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Detroit Steel

HELL IN THE CLUB – I Wanna Swing Like Peter Parker

DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire

COLDSPELL – Forevermore

NEWMAN – High Tonight (Aerial)

BURNING KINGDOM – I Will Fight No More Forever

SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed

WRATH OF THE GODS – Witching Hour

COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell

AEROSMITH – Dream On

AEROSMITH – Livin On The Edge





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

378) 5th September 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Sept)

SUNFLOWER DEAD – It’s Time To Get Weird

SUNSET RIOT – Rattlesnake

SUNSTORM – Heart of the Storm

SUNSTRIKE – Rock This House

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS - Faster

SUPERSUCKERS – Gluttonous

SURVIVOR – Burning Heart

SWANEE RIVER – Blue Moon Rising

SWEET & LYNCH – Promised Land

SWEET MARY JANE – Winter In Paradise

SWEET SAVAGE – Regenerator

SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out

SYRON VANES – God of War

T&N – Slave to the Empire





379) 12th September 2017 (Uploaded 10th Sept)

TAKING DAWN – The Chain

TALISMAN – Standin’ On Fire

TAX THE HEAT – Stood On The Platform to Leave

TED NUGENT – Good Friends and a Bottle of Wine

TED POLEY – Stars

THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – 3 Bulleits

TEMPT – Comin’ On To You

TEN – La Luna Dra-Cu-La

TENACIOUS D – Tribute

TEQUILA FOR BREAKFAST – Rockabeer

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends

TERRAPLANE – Gimme The Money

TESLA – MP3

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Knee Deep

THAT ROCK GUY – Through The Night





380) 19th September 2017 (Uploaded 17th Sept)

THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Heavy

THERAPY? – Screamager

THIN LIZZY – Angel of Death

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Don’t Give A Damn

THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot

THREE LIONS – Trouble in a Red Dress

THROUGH FIRE - Breathe

THUNDER – Rip It Up / Fire On The Mountain

THUNDER RISING – The Best Things are Free

THUNDERMOTHER – We Fight for Rock n Roll

TIGERTAILZ – Peace Sellz

TOBRUK – Wild on the Run

TOBY JEPSON – Raising My Own Hell

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Pickin Up The Pieces

TOM KEIFER – It’s Not Enough





381) 26th September 2017 (Uploaded 25th Sept)

TOM PETTY – Makin Some Noise

TONYA WATTS – Bi Polar

TORA TORA – Love’s A Bitch

TORPEDOHEAD – Gasoline

TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing

TOTO – Hold The Line

TREAT – Better The Devil (Live)

THE TREATMENT – The Devil

TREMONTI – Dust

TRIAXIS – Black Trinity

TRIGGERMAN – Origin of Man

TRILLIUM – Machine Gun

TRIVIUM – The Heart From Your Hate