NI ROCKS Playlists for OCTOBER 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3222-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2017.html

New interviews were posted during the month with Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns and George Harris from The Raven Age. I’ve also just posted an interview with Jocke from Hardcore Superstar- http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 15 album recommendations during October for releases by Wicked Stone, Autograph, Midnight Sin, Sparzanza, Gypsy Soul, Target, Bigfoot, L.A. Guns, Tyketto, Code Red, Sorcerer, The Radio Sun, Midnite City, Robin Beck and Phantom 5. A number of recommendations have yet to be posted for releases in late October – however so far I’ve added posts for Skarlett Riot, Trivium, Coburg and Appice - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

354) 6th October 2017 (Uploaded 4th October)

THE CULT – Fire Woman

WICKED STONE – Another Round

MIDNIGHT SIN – Loaded Gun

BALEFUL CREED – Devil’s Side

ALTER BRIDGE – The Last Hero

AUTOGRAPH – Turn Up The Radio (Live)

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Built For Comfort

JOE BONAMASSA – The Ballad of John Henry

TOMORROW IS LOST – Insane

PRETTY LITTLE ENEMY – Collide

THUNDERMOTHER – Hellevator

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero

BLACKFOOT – Teenage Idol

TESLA – Shooting Star

MAVERICK – Forever

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Refugee

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Learning To Fly





355) 13th October 2017 (Uploaded 11th Oct)

WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night

TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Outlaws

THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land

Trivium Promo for New Album Pt1

TRIVIUM – The Sin and the Sentence

Trivium Promo for New Album Pt2

TRIVIUM – The Heart From Your Hate

SORCERER – Sirens

SPARZANZA – The Trigger

SKARLETT RIOT – Break

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Heavy Fire

THE RADIO SUN – You’v Got the Touch

CODE RED – Heat of the Night

MIDNITE CITY – Summer of Our Lives

THUNDER – Heartbreak Hurricane

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway

GYPSY SOUL – The West

IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner





356) 20th October 2017 (Uploaded 18th Oct)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Lets Just Ride

BIGFOOT – Karma

STONE SOUR – Rose Red Violent Blue

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Aftershock

L.A. GUNS – Speed

Interview with Phil Lewis Part 1 (6 min)

L.A. GUNS – The Missing Peace

Interview with Phil Lewis Part 2 (5 min)

L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of the Rain

Interview with Phil Lewis Part 3 (8 min)

L.A. GUNS – The Devil Made Me Do It

STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity

TYKETTO – Wings (Live)

PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You (Live)

ALICE COOPER – Love’s A Loaded Gun

RICKY WARWICK – When Patsy Cline Was Crazy and Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues

CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)





357) 27th October 2017 (Uploaded 25th Oct)

Y&T – On With The Show

STORMZONE – Hail The Brave

TRIVIUM – Beyond Oblivion

THE RAVEN AGE – My Revenge

Interview with George Harris Pt1 (6 min)

THE RAVEN AGE – The Dying Embers of Life

Interview with George Harris Pt2 (6 min)

THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land

Interview with George Harris Pt3 (7 min)

THE RAVEN AGE – Salem’s Fate

IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers

SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Prevail

SECRET RULE – The Song of the Universe

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares

PHANTOM 5 – The Change in You

ROBIN BECK – Island

DIAMANTE – Haunted

HYSTERICA – Halloween





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

382) 3rd October 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Oct)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker

TURISAS – Rasputin

TWELVE NOON – No Way Out

THE TWENTY – Petrol Fumes

TWISTER SISTER – We’re Not Gonna Take It

TWISTER – Song For A Friend

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Glad Rags

TYKETTO – Reach

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Heartland

TYSONDOG – Cry Havoc

UFO – Doctor Doctor

UGLY KID JOE – Cats In The Cradle

UK SUBS – Keep on Running

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS – Waiting For Blood





383) 10th October 2017 (Uploaded 9th Oct)

UNDERRIDE – Inside Out

THE UNION – Siren’s Song

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Awakening

URIAH HEEP – Jessie

V1 – Devil Devil

THE V – Line In The Sand

VAIN – Who’s Watching You

VAINS OF JENNA – Baby’s Got A Secret

VAMPS - Calling

VAN HALEN – Poundcake

VANDENBERG – Burning Heart

VANDERBERG – Devil May Care

VARDIS – The Loser





384) 17th October 2017 (Uploaded 16th Oct)

VARNA - Down

VAUGHN – Was There A Moment

VEGA – Ignite

VELVET REVOLVER – Fall To Pieces

VENGEANCE – Tears From The Moon

VENREZ – Children of the Drones

VINCE NEIL – Tattoos & Tequila

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Shoot U Full of Love

VINTAGE TROUBLE – Blues Hand Me Down

THE VIRGINMARYS – Sweet Loretta

VIVALDI METAL PROJECT – Escape From Hell

VIXEN – American Dream

VON HERTZEN BROTHERS – Flowers And Rust

VOODOO CIRCLE – Medicine Man





385) 24th October 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Oct)

VOODOO HIGHWAY – Till It Bleeds

VOODOO HILL – All That Remains

VOODOO SIX – Make Way For The King

VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution

W.A.S.P. – Forever Free

W.E.T. – Poison (Numbing The Pain)

WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart

WAR CRUZ – Ties That Bind

WARLOCK – Fur Immer

WARRANT – Devil Dancer

WARRIOR SOUL – Planetary Revolution

WAYSTED – Love Loaded

WAYWARD SONS – Until The End





386) 31st October 2017 (Uploaded 30th Oct )

WAYWARD SONS - Alive

WE ARE HARLOT – Dancing On Nails

WE START WARS – The Animal Inside

WEAPON (UK) – Ride The Mariah

WESTERN SAND – A Place I Call Home

WHISKEY MYERS – Deep Down In The South

WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up

WHITE LION – El Salvador

WHITE SISTER – Can’t Say No

WHITE STALLION – Hit The One In The Middle

WHITE WIDDOW – Wild At Heart

WHITESNAKE – Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City

WICKED SENSATION – Same Old Situation