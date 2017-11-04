NI ROCKS Playlists for OCTOBER 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3222-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2017.html
New interviews were posted during the month with Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns and George Harris from The Raven Age. I’ve also just posted an interview with Jocke from Hardcore Superstar- http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 15 album recommendations during October for releases by Wicked Stone, Autograph, Midnight Sin, Sparzanza, Gypsy Soul, Target, Bigfoot, L.A. Guns, Tyketto, Code Red, Sorcerer, The Radio Sun, Midnite City, Robin Beck and Phantom 5. A number of recommendations have yet to be posted for releases in late October – however so far I’ve added posts for Skarlett Riot, Trivium, Coburg and Appice - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
354) 6th October 2017 (Uploaded 4th October)
THE CULT – Fire Woman
WICKED STONE – Another Round
MIDNIGHT SIN – Loaded Gun
BALEFUL CREED – Devil’s Side
ALTER BRIDGE – The Last Hero
AUTOGRAPH – Turn Up The Radio (Live)
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Built For Comfort
JOE BONAMASSA – The Ballad of John Henry
TOMORROW IS LOST – Insane
PRETTY LITTLE ENEMY – Collide
THUNDERMOTHER – Hellevator
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero
BLACKFOOT – Teenage Idol
TESLA – Shooting Star
MAVERICK – Forever
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Refugee
TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Learning To Fly
355) 13th October 2017 (Uploaded 11th Oct)
WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night
TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Outlaws
THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land
Trivium Promo for New Album Pt1
TRIVIUM – The Sin and the Sentence
Trivium Promo for New Album Pt2
TRIVIUM – The Heart From Your Hate
SORCERER – Sirens
SPARZANZA – The Trigger
SKARLETT RIOT – Break
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Heavy Fire
THE RADIO SUN – You’v Got the Touch
CODE RED – Heat of the Night
MIDNITE CITY – Summer of Our Lives
THUNDER – Heartbreak Hurricane
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
GYPSY SOUL – The West
IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner
356) 20th October 2017 (Uploaded 18th Oct)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Lets Just Ride
BIGFOOT – Karma
STONE SOUR – Rose Red Violent Blue
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Aftershock
L.A. GUNS – Speed
Interview with Phil Lewis Part 1 (6 min)
L.A. GUNS – The Missing Peace
Interview with Phil Lewis Part 2 (5 min)
L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of the Rain
Interview with Phil Lewis Part 3 (8 min)
L.A. GUNS – The Devil Made Me Do It
STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity
TYKETTO – Wings (Live)
PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You (Live)
ALICE COOPER – Love’s A Loaded Gun
RICKY WARWICK – When Patsy Cline Was Crazy and Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues
CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)
357) 27th October 2017 (Uploaded 25th Oct)
Y&T – On With The Show
STORMZONE – Hail The Brave
TRIVIUM – Beyond Oblivion
THE RAVEN AGE – My Revenge
Interview with George Harris Pt1 (6 min)
THE RAVEN AGE – The Dying Embers of Life
Interview with George Harris Pt2 (6 min)
THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land
Interview with George Harris Pt3 (7 min)
THE RAVEN AGE – Salem’s Fate
IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers
SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Prevail
SECRET RULE – The Song of the Universe
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares
PHANTOM 5 – The Change in You
ROBIN BECK – Island
DIAMANTE – Haunted
HYSTERICA – Halloween
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
382) 3rd October 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Oct)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker
TURISAS – Rasputin
TWELVE NOON – No Way Out
THE TWENTY – Petrol Fumes
TWISTER SISTER – We’re Not Gonna Take It
TWISTER – Song For A Friend
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Glad Rags
TYKETTO – Reach
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Heartland
TYSONDOG – Cry Havoc
UFO – Doctor Doctor
UGLY KID JOE – Cats In The Cradle
UK SUBS – Keep on Running
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS – Waiting For Blood
383) 10th October 2017 (Uploaded 9th Oct)
UNDERRIDE – Inside Out
THE UNION – Siren’s Song
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Awakening
URIAH HEEP – Jessie
V1 – Devil Devil
THE V – Line In The Sand
VAIN – Who’s Watching You
VAINS OF JENNA – Baby’s Got A Secret
VAMPS - Calling
VAN HALEN – Poundcake
VANDENBERG – Burning Heart
VANDERBERG – Devil May Care
VARDIS – The Loser
384) 17th October 2017 (Uploaded 16th Oct)
VARNA - Down
VAUGHN – Was There A Moment
VEGA – Ignite
VELVET REVOLVER – Fall To Pieces
VENGEANCE – Tears From The Moon
VENREZ – Children of the Drones
VINCE NEIL – Tattoos & Tequila
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Shoot U Full of Love
VINTAGE TROUBLE – Blues Hand Me Down
THE VIRGINMARYS – Sweet Loretta
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT – Escape From Hell
VIXEN – American Dream
VON HERTZEN BROTHERS – Flowers And Rust
VOODOO CIRCLE – Medicine Man
385) 24th October 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Oct)
VOODOO HIGHWAY – Till It Bleeds
VOODOO HILL – All That Remains
VOODOO SIX – Make Way For The King
VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution
W.A.S.P. – Forever Free
W.E.T. – Poison (Numbing The Pain)
WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart
WAR CRUZ – Ties That Bind
WARLOCK – Fur Immer
WARRANT – Devil Dancer
WARRIOR SOUL – Planetary Revolution
WAYSTED – Love Loaded
WAYWARD SONS – Until The End
386) 31st October 2017 (Uploaded 30th Oct )
WAYWARD SONS - Alive
WE ARE HARLOT – Dancing On Nails
WE START WARS – The Animal Inside
WEAPON (UK) – Ride The Mariah
WESTERN SAND – A Place I Call Home
WHISKEY MYERS – Deep Down In The South
WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up
WHITE LION – El Salvador
WHITE SISTER – Can’t Say No
WHITE STALLION – Hit The One In The Middle
WHITE WIDDOW – Wild At Heart
WHITESNAKE – Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City
WICKED SENSATION – Same Old Situation
WICKED STONE – Ain’t No Rest