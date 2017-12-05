NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for October were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3248-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2017.html
Just one new interview was posted during the month - with Jocke from Hardcore Superstar- http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 18 album recommendations during November for releases by Skarlett Riot, Trivium, Coburg, Appice, Neuronspoiler, Not Over Yet, Madam X, Secret Rule, Licence, Black Paisley, Sweet & Lynch, Jeff Scott Soto, The Dark Element, Shakra, Primal Fear, Pink Cream 69, Babylon A.D. and Vice. A number of recommendations have yet to be posted for releases in late November – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - recent additions include Shows featuring interviews with Janet Gardner from Vixen,; Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus, Jymmy Toland from Bobaflex, Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare, Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza, Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo and Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns.
We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
358) 2rd November 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Nov)
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
MADAME MAYHEM – All Around The World
FOZZY – Judas
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Have Mercy On Me
Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt1
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Silence for the Peacefully
Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt2
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Touch The Sky
Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt3
SAVATAGE – Power of the Night
ONE EYED DOLL – The Devil Is A Boy
SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance
LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready
BADLANDS – Winters Call
EVERY MOTHER;S NIGHTMARE – Walls Come Down (Live)
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Feels Like Forever
APPICE – Monsters and Heroes
MADAM X – Resurrection
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell
COBURG – Thy Dagger
AMBERIAN DAWN – Question of Time
THE DARK ELEMENT – Dead To Me
ALICE COOPER – Hurricane Years / Might As Well Be On Mars
359) 10th November 2017 (Uploaded 9th Nov)
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Godspeed Hellbound
NEURONSPOILER – Slay The Beast
BAD WOLVES – Toast To The Ghosts
SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance
LAST IN LINE – Devil In Me
SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Prevail
SIXX A.M. – Accidents Can Happen
SIXX A.M. – Life Is Beautiful
QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe In Love
DOKKEN – Dream Warriors
KIX – Girl Money (Live)
ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!
BAD TOUCH & MOLLIE MARRIOTT – Baby Get It On
THE ANSWER – Under The Sky
SAMARKIND – Fire and Blood
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Backfire
ELEVATION FALLS – Goodbye To You
NOT OVER YET – Will Power
THE OUTFIT – Soldier Boy
BLACK PAISLEY – Run Run Run
SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold
STONE BROKEN – Worth Fighting For
LUCER – Party Like A Rockstar
OZZY OSBOURNE – S.A.T.O.
360) 17th November 2017 (Uploaded 16th Nov)
IRON MAIDEN – The Trooper
PRIMAL FEAR – Predator
POP EVIL – Waking Lions
MAVERICK – All For One
SWEET & LYNCH – Afterlife
BABYLON A.D. – One Million Miles
PINK CREAM 69 – We Bow to None
DIO – Invisible
MENIKETTI – Lay Me Down
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe
SLEEPING ROMANCE – Lost in My Eyes
AMBERIAN DAWN – I’m The One
SELENE – Burning Bridges
LICENCE – Don’t Touch The Light
BRUTAI – Never Change
CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead
HALESTORM – Dirty Work
RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You
MADAME MAYHEM – War You Started
BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin
NEW YEARS DAY – Malevolence
DEVILSKIN - Mountains
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Things My Father Said
361) 24th November 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Nov)
AC/DC – Back In Black
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Forever One
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
BEYOND THE BLACK – Night Will Fade
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Since You’ve Been Gone
DIAMOND HEAD – Our Time Is Now
STORMZONE – Bathsheba
AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Dose
PENDULUM OF FORTUNE – Searching for the God Inside
A LITTLE BITTER – Genghis
DEF LEPPARD – High ‘n’ Dry
HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run
SHAKRA – The End of Days
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Devil In the Moonshine
AC/DC – Let There Be Rock (Live)
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
387) 7th November 2017 (Uploaded 6th Nov)
WICKED STONE – Another Round
WICKMAN ROAD – Breaking Free
WILD ROSE – Love Can Change You
THE WILD! – Livin Free
THE WILDHEARTS – The Jackson Whites
WILDSTREET – Easy Does It
THE WINERY DOGS – Criminal
WINGER – Rat Race
WITHEM – The Pain I Collected
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Shot In The Dark
WIZZ WIZZARD – The Wolf
WOLFBORNE – Sex Sells
WOLFMOTHER – Joker & The Thief
WOLFSBANE – Blue Sky
WORLD FIRE BRIGADE – Spreading My Wings
WORLDSEND – Inconspicuous Others
388) 14th November 2017 (Uploaded 13th Nov)
WORRY BLAST – Raised By Rock n Roll
WRAITH – Lifeline
WRATH OF THE GODS – Witching Hour
WYCKED SYNN – The Vision
X DRIVE – Steppin On The Rock
XEROSUN – Cut Me Down
XXILE – Sober
XYZ – Inside Out
Y&T – Dirty Girl
YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - Vengeance
YOUNG GUNS – Bones
ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor
ZODIAC – Follow You
ZZ TOP – Tush
20 WATT TOMBSTONE – Shitty Ex Girlfriend
21 OCTAYNE – Don’t Turn Away
3 DOORS DOWN – In The Dark
36 CRAZYFISTS – Time and Trauma
42 DECIBEL – Midnight Teaser (Evil Woman)
389) 21st Nov 2017 (Uploaded 20th Nov)
AC/DC – For Those About To Rock
ABO – Grace
ABSOLUTION - Fear
ABSOLVA – Defiance
AC/DC – Touch Too Much
AC/DC – It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n Roll)
ACCEPT – Balls To The Walls
ACE FREHLEY – Pain In The Neck
ACES AND EIGHTS – Someone
ADLER – The One That You Hated
ADRENALINE MOB – Mob is Back
ADRENALINE RUSH – Breaking The Chains
AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun
AFFAIRE – Neon Gods
AFTERBURN – To The Grave
THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister
AGAINST THEIR WILL – The Grey Line
390) 28th Nov 2017 (Uploaded 27th Nov)
AGE OF REFLECTION – In The Heat of the Night
AGINCOURT – Edge of Paradise
THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church
AIRBOURNE – It’s Never Too Loud For Me
AIRRACE – Eyes Like Ice
AJENDA – Unrecognisable
ALANNAH MYLES – Rock This Joint
ALICE COOPER – Feed My Frankenstein
ALIEN ANT FARM – Movies
ALL 4 1 - Cyanide
ALL ABOUT EVE – Every Angel
THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS – Move Along
ALL THAT REMAINS – The Thunder Rolls
ALLEN / LANDE – The Great Divide
ALLIED FORCES – Medicine Man
Last Updated (Tuesday, 05 December 2017 00:37)