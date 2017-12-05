NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for October were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3248-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2017.html

Just one new interview was posted during the month - with Jocke from Hardcore Superstar- http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 18 album recommendations during November for releases by Skarlett Riot, Trivium, Coburg, Appice, Neuronspoiler, Not Over Yet, Madam X, Secret Rule, Licence, Black Paisley, Sweet & Lynch, Jeff Scott Soto, The Dark Element, Shakra, Primal Fear, Pink Cream 69, Babylon A.D. and Vice. A number of recommendations have yet to be posted for releases in late November – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - recent additions include Shows featuring interviews with Janet Gardner from Vixen,; Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus, Jymmy Toland from Bobaflex, Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare, Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza, Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo and Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns.

We continue to feature a range of news stories and press releases on the Rock Radio NI website.

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

358) 2rd November 2017 (Uploaded 2nd Nov)

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

MADAME MAYHEM – All Around The World

FOZZY – Judas

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Have Mercy On Me

Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt1

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Silence for the Peacefully

Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt2

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Touch The Sky

Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt3

SAVATAGE – Power of the Night

ONE EYED DOLL – The Devil Is A Boy

SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance

LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready

BADLANDS – Winters Call

EVERY MOTHER;S NIGHTMARE – Walls Come Down (Live)

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Feels Like Forever

APPICE – Monsters and Heroes

MADAM X – Resurrection

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell

COBURG – Thy Dagger

AMBERIAN DAWN – Question of Time

THE DARK ELEMENT – Dead To Me

ALICE COOPER – Hurricane Years / Might As Well Be On Mars

359) 10th November 2017 (Uploaded 9th Nov)

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Godspeed Hellbound

NEURONSPOILER – Slay The Beast

BAD WOLVES – Toast To The Ghosts

SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance

LAST IN LINE – Devil In Me

SHAKRA – Cassandra’s Curse

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Prevail

SIXX A.M. – Accidents Can Happen

SIXX A.M. – Life Is Beautiful

QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe In Love

DOKKEN – Dream Warriors

KIX – Girl Money (Live)

ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!

BAD TOUCH & MOLLIE MARRIOTT – Baby Get It On

THE ANSWER – Under The Sky

SAMARKIND – Fire and Blood

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Backfire

ELEVATION FALLS – Goodbye To You

NOT OVER YET – Will Power

THE OUTFIT – Soldier Boy

BLACK PAISLEY – Run Run Run

SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold

STONE BROKEN – Worth Fighting For

LUCER – Party Like A Rockstar

OZZY OSBOURNE – S.A.T.O.

360) 17th November 2017 (Uploaded 16th Nov)

IRON MAIDEN – The Trooper

PRIMAL FEAR – Predator

POP EVIL – Waking Lions

MAVERICK – All For One

SWEET & LYNCH – Afterlife

BABYLON A.D. – One Million Miles

PINK CREAM 69 – We Bow to None

DIO – Invisible

MENIKETTI – Lay Me Down

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe

SLEEPING ROMANCE – Lost in My Eyes

AMBERIAN DAWN – I’m The One

SELENE – Burning Bridges

LICENCE – Don’t Touch The Light

BRUTAI – Never Change

CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead

HALESTORM – Dirty Work

RACHEL LORIN – I Hate You

MADAME MAYHEM – War You Started

BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin

NEW YEARS DAY – Malevolence

DEVILSKIN - Mountains

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Things My Father Said

361) 24th November 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Nov)

AC/DC – Back In Black

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Forever One

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

BEYOND THE BLACK – Night Will Fade

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Since You’ve Been Gone

DIAMOND HEAD – Our Time Is Now

STORMZONE – Bathsheba

AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Dose

PENDULUM OF FORTUNE – Searching for the God Inside

A LITTLE BITTER – Genghis

DEF LEPPARD – High ‘n’ Dry

HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run

SHAKRA – The End of Days

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway

OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Devil In the Moonshine

AC/DC – Let There Be Rock (Live)

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

387) 7th November 2017 (Uploaded 6th Nov)

WICKED STONE – Another Round

WICKMAN ROAD – Breaking Free

WILD ROSE – Love Can Change You

THE WILD! – Livin Free

THE WILDHEARTS – The Jackson Whites

WILDSTREET – Easy Does It

THE WINERY DOGS – Criminal

WINGER – Rat Race

WITHEM – The Pain I Collected

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Shot In The Dark

WIZZ WIZZARD – The Wolf

WOLFBORNE – Sex Sells

WOLFMOTHER – Joker & The Thief

WOLFSBANE – Blue Sky

WORLD FIRE BRIGADE – Spreading My Wings

WORLDSEND – Inconspicuous Others

388) 14th November 2017 (Uploaded 13th Nov)

WORRY BLAST – Raised By Rock n Roll

WRAITH – Lifeline

WRATH OF THE GODS – Witching Hour

WYCKED SYNN – The Vision

X DRIVE – Steppin On The Rock

XEROSUN – Cut Me Down

XXILE – Sober

XYZ – Inside Out

Y&T – Dirty Girl

YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - Vengeance

YOUNG GUNS – Bones

ZERO THEORY – Trapdoor

ZODIAC – Follow You

ZZ TOP – Tush

20 WATT TOMBSTONE – Shitty Ex Girlfriend

21 OCTAYNE – Don’t Turn Away

3 DOORS DOWN – In The Dark

36 CRAZYFISTS – Time and Trauma

42 DECIBEL – Midnight Teaser (Evil Woman)

389) 21st Nov 2017 (Uploaded 20th Nov)

AC/DC – For Those About To Rock

ABO – Grace

ABSOLUTION - Fear

ABSOLVA – Defiance

AC/DC – Touch Too Much

AC/DC – It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n Roll)

ACCEPT – Balls To The Walls

ACE FREHLEY – Pain In The Neck

ACES AND EIGHTS – Someone

ADLER – The One That You Hated

ADRENALINE MOB – Mob is Back

ADRENALINE RUSH – Breaking The Chains

AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun

AFFAIRE – Neon Gods

AFTERBURN – To The Grave

THE AFTERSHOW – Kilmister

AGAINST THEIR WILL – The Grey Line

390) 28th Nov 2017 (Uploaded 27th Nov)

AGE OF REFLECTION – In The Heat of the Night

AGINCOURT – Edge of Paradise

THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church

AIRBOURNE – It’s Never Too Loud For Me

AIRRACE – Eyes Like Ice

AJENDA – Unrecognisable

ALANNAH MYLES – Rock This Joint

ALICE COOPER – Feed My Frankenstein

ALIEN ANT FARM – Movies

ALL 4 1 - Cyanide

ALL ABOUT EVE – Every Angel

THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS – Move Along

ALL THAT REMAINS – The Thunder Rolls

ALLEN / LANDE – The Great Divide

ALLIED FORCES – Medicine Man



