NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2018

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3298-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2018.html

I had a lot going on away from the music scene this month, so there were no new interviews and I’ve a few album recommendations to catch up on. I did however manage to get all eight shows recorded and uploaded.

I posted ten album recommendations during February for releases by Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins, Rick Springfield, Voodoo Circle, The Outfit, Visigoth, Against The Grain, Thundermother, Desolation Angels, Kill Ritual and Blackwulf – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I still have recommendations to post for some more releases from the end of February – and have already added posts for Salem, CoreLeoni and Animal Drive.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - a recent addition includes the Show featuring the interview with Marco Mendoza.

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

371) 2nd February 2018 (Uploaded 31st Jan)

ANVIL – Rock That Shit

STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night

VISIGOTH – Warrior Queen

AGAINST THE GRAIN – Cheated Death

RICK SPRINGFIELD – The Devil That You Know

DELTA DEEP – BangThe Lid

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Built For Comfort

SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law

GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter

IRON MAIDEN – The Number of the Beast

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Hordes of Fire

WICKED STONE – Ain’t No Rest

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

NEW YEARS DAY – Only Happy When It Rains

STITCHED UP HEART – Finally Free

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

TESLA – Hang Tough

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

AMMUNITION – Freedom Finder

LIONE CONTI – Ascension

SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Can You Hear Me Calling

MONSTER MAGNET – Mindfucker

W.A.S.P. – Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue)

A LITTLE BITTER – Further I Crawl

PRIMAL FEAR – When Death Comes Knocking





372) 9th February 2018 (Uploaded 8th Feb)

BAD WOLVES – Zombie

BUCKCHERRY – Tight Pants

STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away

VOODOO CIRCLE – Higher Love

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

THUNDERMOTHER – Fire in the Rain

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

THUNDER – Black Water

LITA FORD – Where Will I Find My Heart Tonight

KICKIN VALENTINA – Devil’s Hand

THE QUIREBOYS – Hey You

KIX – Girl Money

MADAM X – Hello Cleveland

DORO – Love’s Gone To Hell

L.A. GUNS – The Missing Peace

MICHAEL SWEET – Bizarre

TESLA – Miles Away

TYKETTO – Wings (Live)

PINK CREAM 69 – Walls Come Down

WINGER – Rat Race

VIXEN – Cruisin

Y&T – Rock & Roll’s Gonna Save The World

GARY MOORE – Over The Hills and Far Away

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy





373) 16th February 2018 (Uploaded 15th Feb)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker

MARCO MENDOZA – Chinatown

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Burnin’

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway

MYLES KENNEDY – Haunted By Design

RSO – Forever All The Way

KRIS BARRAS – Hail Mary

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Suzie Smiled

SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)

BLITZKREIG – Blitzkreig

POP EVIL – Promo Interview inc Waking Lions & Colors Bleed

LILLYE – Who I’m Meant To Be

DIRTY THRILLS – The Brave

DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Spirit That Made Me

JIZZY PEARL – All You Need Is Soul

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Trampled Down Below

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

VISIGOTH – Steel and Silver

SKID ROW – We Are The Damned

TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing

ESTATE – Winter Kingdom

BLACK SABBATH – War Pigs





374) 23rd February 2018 (Uploaded 22nd Feb)

GUNS N’ ROSES – Civil War

SONS OF APOLLO – Alive

TAX THE HEAT – Change Your Poistion

A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers

WARRANT – Music Man

SLAUGHTER – Old Man

THUNDER – Loser

THUNDERMOTHER – Whatever

TOMORROW IS LOST – We Are The Lost

MAVERICK – Myrmidon

KILL RITUAL – Megalomaniac

BLACKWÜLF – Sinister Sides

DESOLATION ANGELS – Another Turn of the Screw

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

CORRELEONI – All I Care For

SIGNAL RED – Defiant

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Wrong Side of Heaven

DISTURBED – The Sound of Silence

NIRVANA – Heart Shaped Box

DIAMANTE – Had Enough

STRYPER – Tale It To The Cross

REACH – The Great Divine

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

400) 6th February 2018 (Uploaded 6th Feb)

BULLETBOYS – D-Evil

BULLETRAIN – Memory Lane

BURN HALO – Dead End Roads and Lost Highways

BURNING CROWS – 11:37

BURNING KINGDOM – I Will Fight No More Forever

BURNING RAIN – Kashmir

BURNT OUT WRECK – Burnt Out Wreck

BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin

BY DEFINITION – Warrior

THE CADILLAC THREE – Drunk Like You

CAGE THE GODS – Favourite

CAGE9 – Birds of Prey

CAIRO SON – Devils Tongue

CALIFORNIA BREED – The Way

THE CALLING – Wherever You Will Go





401) 13th February 2018 (Uploaded 12th Feb)

CANDLEMASS – Sleeping Giant

CASABLANCA – This Is Tomorrow

CASCADENCE – Let’s Get Ready

CASSIDY PARIS – Talk About It

CHAD KROEGER – Hero

CHANGE OF HEART – Wayward Son

CHAOS MAGIC – Right Now

CHARM CITY DEVILS – Devil Is A Woman

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath

CHASE THE DAY – Pariah

CHASING DRAGONS – Devil In Her Eyes

CHEAP TRICK – The Flame

CHEMIA – I Love You So Much

CHICKENFOOT – Soap on a Rope





402) 20th February 2018 (Uploaded 19th Feb)

CHRIS APPLETON – Seafarer

CHRIS BAY – Bad Boyz

CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity

CHROME MOLLY – Dial ‘F’ For Freakshow

CIMINO – Anarchy

CINDERELLA – Long Cold Winter

CIRCUS OF POWER – Two River Highway

CITIZEN CHARLIE – Faith No More

CITY OF THIEVES – Buzzed Up City

CIVIL WAR – Road To Victory

THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow

CLARE CUNNINGHAM – All Out

CLUTCH – Electric Worry

COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell

CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest





403) 27th February 2018 (Uploaded 26th Feb)

CODE RED – Heat of the Night

COLDSPELL – Forevermore

COLOUR OF NOISE – Medicine Man

CONDITIONS – Walking Separate Ways

CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein

CONQUEST – Wrathchild

CONVOY – Gasoline

CORELEONI – Walk on Water

CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again

COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot

COVERED CALL – Wake Up

CRASH MIDNIGHT – 151

CRASHDIET – In The Raw

CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child