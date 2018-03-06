NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2018
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3298-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2018.html
I had a lot going on away from the music scene this month, so there were no new interviews and I’ve a few album recommendations to catch up on. I did however manage to get all eight shows recorded and uploaded.
I posted ten album recommendations during February for releases by Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins, Rick Springfield, Voodoo Circle, The Outfit, Visigoth, Against The Grain, Thundermother, Desolation Angels, Kill Ritual and Blackwulf – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I still have recommendations to post for some more releases from the end of February – and have already added posts for Salem, CoreLeoni and Animal Drive.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - a recent addition includes the Show featuring the interview with Marco Mendoza.
371) 2nd February 2018 (Uploaded 31st Jan)
ANVIL – Rock That Shit
STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night
VISIGOTH – Warrior Queen
AGAINST THE GRAIN – Cheated Death
RICK SPRINGFIELD – The Devil That You Know
DELTA DEEP – BangThe Lid
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Built For Comfort
SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law
GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter
IRON MAIDEN – The Number of the Beast
MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – Hordes of Fire
WICKED STONE – Ain’t No Rest
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
NEW YEARS DAY – Only Happy When It Rains
STITCHED UP HEART – Finally Free
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
TESLA – Hang Tough
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
AMMUNITION – Freedom Finder
LIONE CONTI – Ascension
SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Can You Hear Me Calling
MONSTER MAGNET – Mindfucker
W.A.S.P. – Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue)
A LITTLE BITTER – Further I Crawl
PRIMAL FEAR – When Death Comes Knocking
372) 9th February 2018 (Uploaded 8th Feb)
BAD WOLVES – Zombie
BUCKCHERRY – Tight Pants
STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away
VOODOO CIRCLE – Higher Love
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
THUNDERMOTHER – Fire in the Rain
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
THUNDER – Black Water
LITA FORD – Where Will I Find My Heart Tonight
KICKIN VALENTINA – Devil’s Hand
THE QUIREBOYS – Hey You
KIX – Girl Money
MADAM X – Hello Cleveland
DORO – Love’s Gone To Hell
L.A. GUNS – The Missing Peace
MICHAEL SWEET – Bizarre
TESLA – Miles Away
TYKETTO – Wings (Live)
PINK CREAM 69 – Walls Come Down
WINGER – Rat Race
VIXEN – Cruisin
Y&T – Rock & Roll’s Gonna Save The World
GARY MOORE – Over The Hills and Far Away
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
373) 16th February 2018 (Uploaded 15th Feb)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker
MARCO MENDOZA – Chinatown
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Burnin’
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
MYLES KENNEDY – Haunted By Design
RSO – Forever All The Way
KRIS BARRAS – Hail Mary
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Suzie Smiled
SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)
BLITZKREIG – Blitzkreig
POP EVIL – Promo Interview inc Waking Lions & Colors Bleed
LILLYE – Who I’m Meant To Be
DIRTY THRILLS – The Brave
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Spirit That Made Me
JIZZY PEARL – All You Need Is Soul
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Trampled Down Below
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
VISIGOTH – Steel and Silver
SKID ROW – We Are The Damned
TOSELAND – We’ll Stop At Nothing
ESTATE – Winter Kingdom
BLACK SABBATH – War Pigs
374) 23rd February 2018 (Uploaded 22nd Feb)
GUNS N’ ROSES – Civil War
SONS OF APOLLO – Alive
TAX THE HEAT – Change Your Poistion
A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers
WARRANT – Music Man
SLAUGHTER – Old Man
THUNDER – Loser
THUNDERMOTHER – Whatever
TOMORROW IS LOST – We Are The Lost
MAVERICK – Myrmidon
KILL RITUAL – Megalomaniac
BLACKWÜLF – Sinister Sides
DESOLATION ANGELS – Another Turn of the Screw
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
CORRELEONI – All I Care For
SIGNAL RED – Defiant
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Wrong Side of Heaven
DISTURBED – The Sound of Silence
NIRVANA – Heart Shaped Box
DIAMANTE – Had Enough
STRYPER – Tale It To The Cross
REACH – The Great Divine
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon
400) 6th February 2018 (Uploaded 6th Feb)
BULLETBOYS – D-Evil
BULLETRAIN – Memory Lane
BURN HALO – Dead End Roads and Lost Highways
BURNING CROWS – 11:37
BURNING KINGDOM – I Will Fight No More Forever
BURNING RAIN – Kashmir
BURNT OUT WRECK – Burnt Out Wreck
BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin
BY DEFINITION – Warrior
THE CADILLAC THREE – Drunk Like You
CAGE THE GODS – Favourite
CAGE9 – Birds of Prey
CAIRO SON – Devils Tongue
CALIFORNIA BREED – The Way
THE CALLING – Wherever You Will Go
401) 13th February 2018 (Uploaded 12th Feb)
CANDLEMASS – Sleeping Giant
CASABLANCA – This Is Tomorrow
CASCADENCE – Let’s Get Ready
CASSIDY PARIS – Talk About It
CHAD KROEGER – Hero
CHANGE OF HEART – Wayward Son
CHAOS MAGIC – Right Now
CHARM CITY DEVILS – Devil Is A Woman
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED – As I Catch My Breath
CHASE THE DAY – Pariah
CHASING DRAGONS – Devil In Her Eyes
CHEAP TRICK – The Flame
CHEMIA – I Love You So Much
CHICKENFOOT – Soap on a Rope
402) 20th February 2018 (Uploaded 19th Feb)
CHRIS APPLETON – Seafarer
CHRIS BAY – Bad Boyz
CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity
CHROME MOLLY – Dial ‘F’ For Freakshow
CIMINO – Anarchy
CINDERELLA – Long Cold Winter
CIRCUS OF POWER – Two River Highway
CITIZEN CHARLIE – Faith No More
CITY OF THIEVES – Buzzed Up City
CIVIL WAR – Road To Victory
THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow
CLARE CUNNINGHAM – All Out
CLUTCH – Electric Worry
COBURG – A Cold Day In Hell
CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest
403) 27th February 2018 (Uploaded 26th Feb)
CODE RED – Heat of the Night
COLDSPELL – Forevermore
COLOUR OF NOISE – Medicine Man
CONDITIONS – Walking Separate Ways
CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein
CONQUEST – Wrathchild
CONVOY – Gasoline
CORELEONI – Walk on Water
CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again
COVERDALE PAGE – Feeling Hot
COVERED CALL – Wake Up
CRASH MIDNIGHT – 151
CRASHDIET – In The Raw
CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child
CREED – My Sacrifice
