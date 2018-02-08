NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2018
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3276-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2017.html
There were two guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month – Marco Mendoza (talking about his new solo album, The Dead Daisies and much more) and Toschie from Audrey Horne (talking about the new album). There were also a couple of promotional segments on the Shows featuring Zakk Wylde and Magnum.
I posted twelve album recommendations during January for releases by Panorama, Night Demon, Leave’s Eyes, Rexoria, Witchcryer, Magnum, Anvil, Prayer, Blood Red Saints, Delta Deep, Lione-Conti and Ammunition – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - recent additions include Shows featuring George Harris from The Raven Age and Jocke from Hardcore Superstar.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
367) 5th January 2018 (Uploaded 4th Jan)
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher
SORCERER – The Devil’s Incubus
ROCK GODDESS – Back Off
PANORAMA – Standing My Ground
SCORPIONS – Holiday
MOTLEY CRUE – Hooligan’s Holiday
THUNDER – An Englishman on Holiday
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
BLOOD RED SAINTS – Live & Die
REXORIA – Queen of Light
SAMARKIND – Sun Stroke Heart
WORRY BLAST - .44
RAVENEYE – Breaking Out
GLYDER – Love Never Dies
SCREAMING EAGLES – Immigrant Song (Live)
SHAKRA – I Will Rise Again
THIN LIZZY – Chinatown
MAMA’S BOYS – Needle In The Groove
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)
368) 12th January 2018 (Uploaded 8th Jan)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BLACK STAR RIDERS – All Hell Breaks Loose
THE DEAD DAISIES – Song And A Prayer
Interview with MARCO MENDOZA Part 1 (19 Min)
MARCO MENDOZA – Viva La Rock
Interview with MARCO MENDOZA Part 2 (20 Min)
MARCO MENDOZA – Sue Is On The Run
Interview with MARCO MENDOZA Part 3 (13 Min)
MARCO MENDOZA – Sweetest Emotions
THE DEAD DAISIES – Make Some Noise
NEAL SCHON – What You Want
WILD HEAT – Don’t Even Know Your Name
FALON – Girls on Fire
MAGNUM – Without Love
TESLA – Song & Emotion
369) 19th January 2018 (Uploaded 16th Jan)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Voodoo II
THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right
STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away
ROSCO’S RIOT – 30 Feet From Heaven
W.E.T. – Watch The Fire
AUDREY HORNE – Audrevolution
Interview with TOSCHIE Part 1 (13min)
AUDREY HORNE – This Is War
Interview with TOSCHIE Part 2 (9min)
AUDREY HORNE – Nayslayer
Interview with TOSCHIE Part 3 (9min)
AUDREY HORNE – Satellite
LEAVE’S EYES – Across The Sea
ESTATE – Winter Kingdom
RICK SPRINGFIELD – Little Demon
VOODOO CIRCLE – Running Away From Love
ANVIL – Ego
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Zakk Wyle Promo/Room of Nightmares/All That Once Shined
BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf
MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger
CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again
PRAYER – Silent Treatment
BEYOND THE BLACK – Night Will Fade
370) 26th January 2018 (Uploaded 24th Jan)
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Lonely Train
EUROPE - Walk The Earth
DEF LEPPARD – Women
AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Dose
TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown in the Fire
ELEVATION FALLS – Goodbye To You
BAD WOLVES – Zombie
THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Caught In The Middle
MAGNUM Promo including Without Love, Lost on the Road to Eternity & Peaches & cream
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know
DIEMONDS – Over It
REXORIA – Stranded
MADAME MAYHEM – War You Started
THE OUTFIT – Soldier Boy
PAT BENATAR – Heartbreker (Live)
DELTA DEEP – Down in the Delta (Live)
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Stepping Stone
ORIANTHI – How Do You Sleep
SLAUGHTER – Times They Change
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
395) 2nd January 2018 (Uploaded 1st Jan)
BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows
BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway
BIG LINDA – Suddenly Attacked
BIG ROUGH – Bad Wild and Rough
BIGELF – Money, It’s Pure Evil
BIGFOOT – Karma
BIRCH HILL DAM – Fathoms Below
BLACK ACES – Shot In The Dark
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – The Great Divide
THE BLACK CROWES – Hard to Handle
BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares
BLACK ‘N’ BLUE – Target
BLACK OAK COUNTY – If You Only Knew
BLACK PAISLEY – Run Run Run
BLACK ROBOT – Circles
BLACK SABBATH – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
396) 9th January 2018 (Uploaded 8th Jan)
BLACK SHERIFF – Snakeskin Pillow
BLACK SPIDERS – Balls
BLACK STAR BULLET – In My Blood
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Heavy Fire
BLACK STATE HIGHWAY – Ain’t Got No
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Cheaper To Drink Alone
BLACK SVAN – 16 Minutes
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Into The Fire
BLACK TIDE – Chasing Shadows
BLACK TRIP – Danger
BLACK VEIL BRIDES – In The End
BLACK WHISKEY – The Devil Rides
BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost
BLACKFOOT – Fire of the Dragon
397) 16th January 2018 (Uploaded 13th Jan)
BLACKFOOT – Drivin Fool
BLACKLIST UNION – Alabama Slammer
BLACKRAIN – Puppet on a String
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe
BLACKWELDER – Spaceman
BLACKWOLF – Keep Moving On
BLASTED TO STATIC – Devils Preacher
BLAZE BAYLEY – Endure and Survive
BLESSED HELLRIDE – Moonshine Saloon
BLINK 182 – The Rock Show
BLITZKREIG – Reign of Fire
BLOOD RED SAINTS – Live & Die
BLOODBOUND – Battle in the Sky
BLOWSIGHT – The Sun Behind the Rain
398) 23rd January 2018 (Uploaded 20th Jan)
BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Burnin For You
BOB KULICK – Can’t Stop The Rock
BOBAFLEX – Moon and the Shadows
BON JOVI – It’s My Life
BONAFIDE – Fill Your Head With Rock
BONEYARD DOG - Heartbreaker
BONFIRE – Hard On Me
BONRUD – American Dream
BOSTON – More Than A Feeling
BOWLING FOR SOUP – Catalyst
BREAKING BENJAMIN – Red Cold River
BREED 77 – Drown
BRET MICHAELS – Go That Far
399) 30th January 2018 (Uploaded 29th Jan)
BRIDES OF DESTRUCTION – I Don’t Care
BRIGHT BLACK – Entropy
BRITNY FOX – Girlschool
BROKEN TEETH – Four on the Floor
BROKEN WITT REBELS – Wait For You
BROTHER FIRETRIBE – For Better or For Worse
BRUCE DICKINSON – Taking The Queen
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – The River
BRUTAI – Never Change
BRYAN ADAMS – Run To You
BUCKCHERRY – The Feeling Never Dies (Feat Gretchen Wilson)
BUFFALO SUMMER – Money
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE – Tears Don’t Fall