NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2018

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 120 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3276-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2017.html

There were two guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month – Marco Mendoza (talking about his new solo album, The Dead Daisies and much more) and Toschie from Audrey Horne (talking about the new album). There were also a couple of promotional segments on the Shows featuring Zakk Wylde and Magnum.

I posted twelve album recommendations during January for releases by Panorama, Night Demon, Leave’s Eyes, Rexoria, Witchcryer, Magnum, Anvil, Prayer, Blood Red Saints, Delta Deep, Lione-Conti and Ammunition – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - recent additions include Shows featuring George Harris from The Raven Age and Jocke from Hardcore Superstar.

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.





367) 5th January 2018 (Uploaded 4th Jan)

SANDSTONE – King of Cipher

SORCERER – The Devil’s Incubus

ROCK GODDESS – Back Off

PANORAMA – Standing My Ground

SCORPIONS – Holiday

MOTLEY CRUE – Hooligan’s Holiday

THUNDER – An Englishman on Holiday

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

BLOOD RED SAINTS – Live & Die

REXORIA – Queen of Light

SAMARKIND – Sun Stroke Heart

WORRY BLAST - .44

RAVENEYE – Breaking Out

GLYDER – Love Never Dies

SCREAMING EAGLES – Immigrant Song (Live)

SHAKRA – I Will Rise Again

THIN LIZZY – Chinatown

MAMA’S BOYS – Needle In The Groove

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)





368) 12th January 2018 (Uploaded 8th Jan)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BLACK STAR RIDERS – All Hell Breaks Loose

THE DEAD DAISIES – Song And A Prayer

Interview with MARCO MENDOZA Part 1 (19 Min)

MARCO MENDOZA – Viva La Rock

Interview with MARCO MENDOZA Part 2 (20 Min)

MARCO MENDOZA – Sue Is On The Run

Interview with MARCO MENDOZA Part 3 (13 Min)

MARCO MENDOZA – Sweetest Emotions

THE DEAD DAISIES – Make Some Noise

NEAL SCHON – What You Want

WILD HEAT – Don’t Even Know Your Name

FALON – Girls on Fire

MAGNUM – Without Love

TESLA – Song & Emotion





369) 19th January 2018 (Uploaded 16th Jan)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Voodoo II

THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right

STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away

ROSCO’S RIOT – 30 Feet From Heaven

W.E.T. – Watch The Fire

AUDREY HORNE – Audrevolution

Interview with TOSCHIE Part 1 (13min)

AUDREY HORNE – This Is War

Interview with TOSCHIE Part 2 (9min)

AUDREY HORNE – Nayslayer

Interview with TOSCHIE Part 3 (9min)

AUDREY HORNE – Satellite

LEAVE’S EYES – Across The Sea

ESTATE – Winter Kingdom

RICK SPRINGFIELD – Little Demon

VOODOO CIRCLE – Running Away From Love

ANVIL – Ego

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Zakk Wyle Promo/Room of Nightmares/All That Once Shined

BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf

MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger

CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again

PRAYER – Silent Treatment

BEYOND THE BLACK – Night Will Fade





370) 26th January 2018 (Uploaded 24th Jan)

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Lonely Train

EUROPE - Walk The Earth

DEF LEPPARD – Women

AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Dose

TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown in the Fire

ELEVATION FALLS – Goodbye To You

BAD WOLVES – Zombie

THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Caught In The Middle

MAGNUM Promo including Without Love, Lost on the Road to Eternity & Peaches & cream

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know

DIEMONDS – Over It

REXORIA – Stranded

MADAME MAYHEM – War You Started

THE OUTFIT – Soldier Boy

PAT BENATAR – Heartbreker (Live)

DELTA DEEP – Down in the Delta (Live)

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Stepping Stone

ORIANTHI – How Do You Sleep

SLAUGHTER – Times They Change





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

395) 2nd January 2018 (Uploaded 1st Jan)

BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows

BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway

BIG LINDA – Suddenly Attacked

BIG ROUGH – Bad Wild and Rough

BIGELF – Money, It’s Pure Evil

BIGFOOT – Karma

BIRCH HILL DAM – Fathoms Below

BLACK ACES – Shot In The Dark

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – The Great Divide

THE BLACK CROWES – Hard to Handle

BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares

BLACK ‘N’ BLUE – Target

BLACK OAK COUNTY – If You Only Knew

BLACK PAISLEY – Run Run Run

BLACK ROBOT – Circles

BLACK SABBATH – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath





396) 9th January 2018 (Uploaded 8th Jan)

BLACK SHERIFF – Snakeskin Pillow

BLACK SPIDERS – Balls

BLACK STAR BULLET – In My Blood

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Heavy Fire

BLACK STATE HIGHWAY – Ain’t Got No

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Cheaper To Drink Alone

BLACK SVAN – 16 Minutes

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Into The Fire

BLACK TIDE – Chasing Shadows

BLACK TRIP – Danger

BLACK VEIL BRIDES – In The End

BLACK WHISKEY – The Devil Rides

BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost

BLACKFOOT – Fire of the Dragon





397) 16th January 2018 (Uploaded 13th Jan)

BLACKFOOT – Drivin Fool

BLACKLIST UNION – Alabama Slammer

BLACKRAIN – Puppet on a String

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe

BLACKWELDER – Spaceman

BLACKWOLF – Keep Moving On

BLASTED TO STATIC – Devils Preacher

BLAZE BAYLEY – Endure and Survive

BLESSED HELLRIDE – Moonshine Saloon

BLINK 182 – The Rock Show

BLITZKREIG – Reign of Fire

BLOOD RED SAINTS – Live & Die

BLOODBOUND – Battle in the Sky

BLOWSIGHT – The Sun Behind the Rain





398) 23rd January 2018 (Uploaded 20th Jan)

BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Burnin For You

BOB KULICK – Can’t Stop The Rock

BOBAFLEX – Moon and the Shadows

BON JOVI – It’s My Life

BONAFIDE – Fill Your Head With Rock

BONEYARD DOG - Heartbreaker

BONFIRE – Hard On Me

BONRUD – American Dream

BOSTON – More Than A Feeling

BOWLING FOR SOUP – Catalyst

BREAKING BENJAMIN – Red Cold River

BREED 77 – Drown

BRET MICHAELS – Go That Far

399) 30th January 2018 (Uploaded 29th Jan)

THE BREW – Rock n Roll Dealer

BRIDES OF DESTRUCTION – I Don’t Care

BRIGHT BLACK – Entropy

BRITNY FOX – Girlschool

BROKEN TEETH – Four on the Floor

BROKEN WITT REBELS – Wait For You

BROTHER FIRETRIBE – For Better or For Worse

BRUCE DICKINSON – Taking The Queen

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – The River

BRUTAI – Never Change

BRYAN ADAMS – Run To You

BUCKCHERRY – The Feeling Never Dies (Feat Gretchen Wilson)

BUFFALO SUMMER – Money