NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2018

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by almost 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for April were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3356-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2018.html

This month on the Shows there were interviews with Linnéa Vikström from QFT / Therion and with guitarist Ryan Roxie from the Alice Cooper Band talking about his new solo album. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 21 album recommendations during May for releases by Perfect Plan, Stormzone, Kobra and the Lotus, Crosson, Blitzkrieg, Frontline, Sanhedrin, Heartwind, Elevation Falls, QFT, The Kut, Jizzy Pearl, Doomsday Outlaw, Vega, Lords of Black, Lillye, Crystal Tears, Hartmann, Ryan Roxie, Motor City Mayhem and Fargo – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I still have a few recommendations to post for some more releases from the end of May.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - a recent addition includes the Show featuring the interview with Jizzy Pearl from Love/Hate.

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

384) 4th May 2018 (Uploaded 2nd May)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS –Heart & Soul

STRYPER – The Valley

GUS G – Mr Manson

MAVERICK – Magellan Rise

DYNAZTY – The Human Paradox

Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 1 (4.5 min)

QFT – Aliens

Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 2 (5.5 min)

QFT – Big Bang

Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 3 (5.5 min)

QFT – End of the Universe

SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – The Chain

RYAN ROXIE – Over and Done

SHINEDOWN – Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 1

SHINEDOWN – Devil

SHINEDOWN - Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 2

SHINEDOWN – The Human Radio

MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Queen of the Hill

REFUGE – From The Ashes

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

SEETHER – Let You Down

NICKELBACK – Coin for the Ferryman





385) 11th May 2018 (Uploaded 10th May)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything

ALICE COOPER – Woman of Mass Distraction

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Been There Lately

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

RYAN ROXIE – California Man

Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 1 (12 min)

RYAN ROXIE – Over and Done

Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 2 (7 min)

RYAN ROXIE – To Live And Die in LA

Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 3 (10 min)

RYAN ROXIE – Look Me In The Eye

ROXIE 77 – The Solution

NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium

RSO – Forever All The Way

HARTMANN – Simple Man

FRONTLINE – It’s Not Over

MOTLEY CRUE – Dr Feelgood

KISS – Domino

BIG GUNS – Fall From Grace

BLITZKRIEG – Forever Is A Long Time

LILLYE – In The End

BULLETS AND OCTANE – Waking Up Dead

BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings

386) 18th May 2018 (Uploaded 17th May)

IRON MAIDEN – Where Eagles Dare

JIZZY PEARL – When The Devil Comes

RYDERS CREED – Headspace

RIVAL BONES – The Great Divide

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

MARCO MENDOZA/MIKE TRAMP – Chinatown

THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man

BAD WOLVES/DIAMANTE – Hear Me Now

IN THIS MOMENT / ROB HALFORD – Black Wedding

LINDSY SAYS – Hold On Me

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Penny For Your Dirty Mind

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Heartland

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Stepping Stone

DIO – Stand Up and Shout

RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf

LITA FORD – Hungry

SONS OF APOLLO – Alive

NO HOT ASHES – Souls

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Meanwhile Back In The Garage

LORDS OF BLACK – When A Hero Takes a Fall

DESTINIA – Metal Soul

OWL COMPANY – Pieces

STONE BROKEN – Doesn’t Matter

SHINEDOWN – Black Soul

CROSSON – Broken

BLITZKRIEG – Falling Into Darkness





387) 25th May 2018 (Uploaded 23rd May)

CINDERELLA – Bad Seamstress Blues/Fallin Apart at the Seams

VEGA – Go To War

SUNSTORM – The Road To Hell

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – I’ve Got The Fire

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

CRYSTAL TEARS – Bleeding Me

TYKETTO – Forever Young

THUNDER – Back Street Symphony

TESLA – Hang Tough

PRIMAL FEAR – Hounds of Justice

DOKKEN – It’s Another Day

STORMZONE – Last Night in Hell

OZZY OSBOURNE – I Don’t Wanna Stop

MOTOR CITY MAYHEM – Bad Habit

THE KUT – Bad Man

HEART – Who Will You Run To

HALESTORM – Familiar Taste of Poison

ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave to Freedom

SAXON – 747 (Stranger in the Night)

TRILLIUM – Shards

RSO – Hellbound Train

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

412) 1st May 2018 (Uploaded 30th Apr)

ESTATE – Stolen Heart

ETERNAL – Scream Higher

ETERNAL IDOL – Another Night Comes

EUROPE – Walk The Earth

EVANESCENCE – Going Under

EVERCLEAR – Rock Star

EVERGREY – My Allied Ocean

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Loco Crazy

EXISTANCE – In The Name of Revenge

EXIT – Label Girl

EXIT EDEN - Unfaithful

EXIT STATE – Let’s See It All

EXORCISM – Black Day In Paradise

EXTREME – Comfortably Dumb

EZO – Flashback Heart Attack





413) 8th May 2018 (Uploaded 7th May)

FAITH NO MORE – War Pigs

FAITHSEDGE – You Cannot Give Up

THE FALLEN STATE – Nova

FALLING RED – The Last Kiss Goodbye

FALON – Crimson Sky

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND – Hell to Pay

FAREWELL, MY LOVE – Burn Out he Night

FASTER PUSSYCAT – Cathouse

FASTWAY – Leave The Light On

FATE’S RIGHT BAND – Smile

FATES WARNING – Firefly (Live)

FEATHERSTONE – Hold On To Love

FELSKINN – Rain Will Fall

FEMME FATALE – Back In Your Arms Again





414) 15th May 2018 (Uploaded 14th May)

FEMME FATALE – Waiting for the Big One

THE FERRYMEN – End of the Road

THE FIFTH – No Going Home

FIND ME – Let Love Rule

FIRE DOWN BELOW – Saviour of Man

FIRE RED EMPRESS – Paint Me The Devil

FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad

FIRELAND – John Rock

FIREWIND – Ode To Leonidas

FIRST SIGNAL – Love Run Free

FIST – Too Hot

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – When The Seasons Change

FLAIRS – Ready To Roll

FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman

FLEETWOOD MAC - The Chain





415) 22nd May 2018 (Uploaded 20th May)

FLEETWOOD MAC - Dreams

FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here

FM – Black Magic

FOO FIGHTERS – Learn To Fly

FORCE MAJEURE – Apocalyptic Hearts

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero

FOZZY - Judas

FRANK HANNON – Sweet Leaf

FREE – Wishing Well

FREEDOM CALL – Metal Is For Everyone

FROM THE FIRE – Madman

FROM THE INSIDE – Beautiful Goodbye

FRONTLINE – Another Love

FULLFORCE – Broken Dreams





416) 29th May 2018 (Uploaded 28th May)

FUNNY MONEY – By The Balls

FURY UK – I See Red

FURYON – Disappear Again

THE GANG – Let It Rock

GARY MOORE – Over The Hills and Far Away

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

GATE XIII – Till The Shadows

GEORGE THOROGOOD – Bad to the Bone

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Battleship Chains

GHOST – Rats

GILBY CLARKE – Wild Flower

GILLAN – Nightride Out of Phoenix

GIOELI-CASTRONOVO - Through