NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2018
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by almost 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for April were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3356-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2018.html
This month on the Shows there were interviews with Linnéa Vikström from QFT / Therion and with guitarist Ryan Roxie from the Alice Cooper Band talking about his new solo album. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 21 album recommendations during May for releases by Perfect Plan, Stormzone, Kobra and the Lotus, Crosson, Blitzkrieg, Frontline, Sanhedrin, Heartwind, Elevation Falls, QFT, The Kut, Jizzy Pearl, Doomsday Outlaw, Vega, Lords of Black, Lillye, Crystal Tears, Hartmann, Ryan Roxie, Motor City Mayhem and Fargo – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I still have a few recommendations to post for some more releases from the end of May.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - a recent addition includes the Show featuring the interview with Jizzy Pearl from Love/Hate.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
384) 4th May 2018 (Uploaded 2nd May)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS –Heart & Soul
STRYPER – The Valley
GUS G – Mr Manson
MAVERICK – Magellan Rise
DYNAZTY – The Human Paradox
Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 1 (4.5 min)
QFT – Aliens
Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 2 (5.5 min)
QFT – Big Bang
Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 3 (5.5 min)
QFT – End of the Universe
SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – The Chain
RYAN ROXIE – Over and Done
SHINEDOWN – Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 1
SHINEDOWN – Devil
SHINEDOWN - Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 2
SHINEDOWN – The Human Radio
MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Queen of the Hill
REFUGE – From The Ashes
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
SEETHER – Let You Down
NICKELBACK – Coin for the Ferryman
385) 11th May 2018 (Uploaded 10th May)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything
ALICE COOPER – Woman of Mass Distraction
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Been There Lately
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
RYAN ROXIE – California Man
Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 1 (12 min)
RYAN ROXIE – Over and Done
Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 2 (7 min)
RYAN ROXIE – To Live And Die in LA
Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 3 (10 min)
RYAN ROXIE – Look Me In The Eye
ROXIE 77 – The Solution
NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium
RSO – Forever All The Way
HARTMANN – Simple Man
FRONTLINE – It’s Not Over
MOTLEY CRUE – Dr Feelgood
KISS – Domino
BIG GUNS – Fall From Grace
BLITZKRIEG – Forever Is A Long Time
LILLYE – In The End
BULLETS AND OCTANE – Waking Up Dead
BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings
386) 18th May 2018 (Uploaded 17th May)
IRON MAIDEN – Where Eagles Dare
JIZZY PEARL – When The Devil Comes
RYDERS CREED – Headspace
RIVAL BONES – The Great Divide
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
MARCO MENDOZA/MIKE TRAMP – Chinatown
THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man
BAD WOLVES/DIAMANTE – Hear Me Now
IN THIS MOMENT / ROB HALFORD – Black Wedding
LINDSY SAYS – Hold On Me
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Penny For Your Dirty Mind
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Heartland
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Stepping Stone
DIO – Stand Up and Shout
RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf
LITA FORD – Hungry
SONS OF APOLLO – Alive
NO HOT ASHES – Souls
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Meanwhile Back In The Garage
LORDS OF BLACK – When A Hero Takes a Fall
DESTINIA – Metal Soul
OWL COMPANY – Pieces
STONE BROKEN – Doesn’t Matter
SHINEDOWN – Black Soul
CROSSON – Broken
BLITZKRIEG – Falling Into Darkness
387) 25th May 2018 (Uploaded 23rd May)
CINDERELLA – Bad Seamstress Blues/Fallin Apart at the Seams
VEGA – Go To War
SUNSTORM – The Road To Hell
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – I’ve Got The Fire
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
CRYSTAL TEARS – Bleeding Me
TYKETTO – Forever Young
THUNDER – Back Street Symphony
TESLA – Hang Tough
PRIMAL FEAR – Hounds of Justice
DOKKEN – It’s Another Day
STORMZONE – Last Night in Hell
OZZY OSBOURNE – I Don’t Wanna Stop
MOTOR CITY MAYHEM – Bad Habit
THE KUT – Bad Man
HEART – Who Will You Run To
HALESTORM – Familiar Taste of Poison
ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave to Freedom
SAXON – 747 (Stranger in the Night)
TRILLIUM – Shards
RSO – Hellbound Train
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
412) 1st May 2018 (Uploaded 30th Apr)
ESTATE – Stolen Heart
ETERNAL – Scream Higher
ETERNAL IDOL – Another Night Comes
EUROPE – Walk The Earth
EVANESCENCE – Going Under
EVERCLEAR – Rock Star
EVERGREY – My Allied Ocean
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Loco Crazy
EXISTANCE – In The Name of Revenge
EXIT – Label Girl
EXIT EDEN - Unfaithful
EXIT STATE – Let’s See It All
EXORCISM – Black Day In Paradise
EXTREME – Comfortably Dumb
EZO – Flashback Heart Attack
413) 8th May 2018 (Uploaded 7th May)
FAITH NO MORE – War Pigs
FAITHSEDGE – You Cannot Give Up
THE FALLEN STATE – Nova
FALLING RED – The Last Kiss Goodbye
FALON – Crimson Sky
FAMOUS UNDERGROUND – Hell to Pay
FAREWELL, MY LOVE – Burn Out he Night
FASTER PUSSYCAT – Cathouse
FASTWAY – Leave The Light On
FATE’S RIGHT BAND – Smile
FATES WARNING – Firefly (Live)
FEATHERSTONE – Hold On To Love
FELSKINN – Rain Will Fall
FEMME FATALE – Back In Your Arms Again
414) 15th May 2018 (Uploaded 14th May)
FEMME FATALE – Waiting for the Big One
THE FERRYMEN – End of the Road
THE FIFTH – No Going Home
FIND ME – Let Love Rule
FIRE DOWN BELOW – Saviour of Man
FIRE RED EMPRESS – Paint Me The Devil
FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad
FIRELAND – John Rock
FIREWIND – Ode To Leonidas
FIRST SIGNAL – Love Run Free
FIST – Too Hot
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – When The Seasons Change
FLAIRS – Ready To Roll
FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman
FLEETWOOD MAC - The Chain
415) 22nd May 2018 (Uploaded 20th May)
FLEETWOOD MAC - Dreams
FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here
FM – Black Magic
FOO FIGHTERS – Learn To Fly
FORCE MAJEURE – Apocalyptic Hearts
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero
FOZZY - Judas
FRANK HANNON – Sweet Leaf
FREE – Wishing Well
FREEDOM CALL – Metal Is For Everyone
FROM THE FIRE – Madman
FROM THE INSIDE – Beautiful Goodbye
FRONTLINE – Another Love
FULLFORCE – Broken Dreams
416) 29th May 2018 (Uploaded 28th May)
FUNNY MONEY – By The Balls
FURY UK – I See Red
FURYON – Disappear Again
THE GANG – Let It Rock
GARY MOORE – Over The Hills and Far Away
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
GATE XIII – Till The Shadows
GEORGE THOROGOOD – Bad to the Bone
GEORGIA SATELLITES – Battleship Chains
GHOST – Rats
GILBY CLARKE – Wild Flower
GILLAN – Nightride Out of Phoenix
GIOELI-CASTRONOVO - Through
GIRLSCHOOL – Hit and Run