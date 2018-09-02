NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2018
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player and also as podcasts on iTunes. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3419-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2018.html
This month we marked the 400th episode of the Friday NI Rocks Show and also the 8th anniversary of the first of those Shows. The 400th episode included an interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black. Previous interviews, most of which have been transcribed, can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 11 album recommendations during August for recent releases by THEIA, Two of A Kind, Cryonic Temple, Redemption, Primal Fear, Airrace, Beggars, King Company, Black Swamp Water, Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip and The Radio Sun – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I’ve still a few more to post for releases on 24th and 31st August.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
397) 3rd August 2018 (Uploaded 2nd Aug)
IRON MAIDEN – Aces High (Live)
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Bitter Harvest
THE MAGPIE SALUTE – Send Me An Omen
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Waitin’ On Hollywood
THE RADIO SUN – Hold On Tight
DREAM PATROL – Get Back Home
DEVICIOUS – Everything
METALLICA – Enter Sandman
MARILYN MANSON – The Beautiful People
STONE SOUR – Burn One Turn One
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – The System Is A Lie
WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again
THEIA – Dirty Livin’
DYNAZTY – Breathe With Me
EUROPE – The Siege
MAVERICK – Magellan Rise
DEE SNIDER – I Am The Hurricane
EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – See You Again
STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night
CRYONIC TEMPLE – Starchild
EUNOMIA – Crystal Sword
RIVERSIDE – Vale of Tales
IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Live)
398) 10th August 2018 (Uploaded 10th Aug)
BLACKFOOT – Train Train
BEYOND THE BLACK – Million Lightyears
CHASING DRAGONS – Like Gravity
SONS OF APOLLO – Divine Addiction
GOTTHARD – Silver River
HURRICANE – River Gold
THUNDER – River of Pain
IN THIS MOMENT – Call Me
NEW YEARS DAY – Don’t Speak
HALESTORM – Gold Dust Woman
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – The Devil You Know
BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway
HINDER – Waking Up The Devil
GILLAN – Mutually Assured Destruction
WHITESNAKE – Slow An’ Easy
SUNSTORM – Only The Good Will Survive
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
SCREAMING EAGLES – Good Times
ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Will The Sun Ever Rise
SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly
DIAMANTE – Sound Of Us
JORN – Running Up That Hill
REDEMPTION – New Year’s Day
THE ANSWER – Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Apex
399) 17th August 2018 (Uploaded 16th Aug)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls
PRIMAL FEAR – The Ritual
MANIMAL – Manimalized
BALEFUL CREED – Devil’s Side
DREAM CHILD – Under The Wire
GROUNDBREAKER – Something Worth Fighting For
TREAT – Rose of Jericho
THE BREW – Seven Days Too Long
ETHERNITY – The Prototype
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – For The Rose
TOM KEIFER – Solid Ground
MARK SLAUGHTER – Supernatural
MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home
ENEMY INSIDE – Falling Away
BLACK MIRRORS – Moonstone
DIEMONDS – Breathe
MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates
ENUFF Z’NUFF – Metalheart
AIRRACE – Running Out of Time
Y&T – Forever
VIXEN – Love Is A Killer (Live)
CONJURING FATE – Land of the Damned
IRONHEART – Gods of War
BEGGARS – Book of Days
SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen
400) 24th August 2018 (Uploaded 23rd Aug)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
MONSTER TRUCK – Evolution
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman
BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane
Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 1 (6min)
BEYOND THE BLACK – My God Is Dead
Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 2 (7min)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name
Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 3 (9min)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Million Lightyears
KAMELOT – In Twilight Hours
TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All
SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down To the Blues
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Holdin All The Aces
U.D.O. – Make The Move
STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town
SAXON – Sixth Form Girls
HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love
TESLA – Freedom Slaves
SLASH – Driving Rain
HALESTORM – Painkiller
HUNTRESS – Eight of Swords
401) 31st August 2018 (Uploaded 30th Aug)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood
RED DRAGON CARTEL – Havana
STEPHEN PEARCY – I’m A Ratt
JAILBIRDS – One Hell of A Fight
AMARANTHE – 365
KILMARA – I Shall Rise Again
RAVENLIGHT – End of the World
THUNDER – Rip It Up
GOTTHARD – I Wonder
TOSELAND – Puppet on A Chain
SHIRAZ LANE – The Crown
JETBOY – Born To Fly
WILD HEAT – Call of the Void
DREAM CHILD – Weird World
SNAKES IN PARADISE – Things
TASTE – Alive
BRAINSTORM – The Pyre
BLACK MIRRORS – Burning Warriors
MONTE PITTMAN – Depth Perception
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken
3 DOORS DOWN & BOB SEGER – Landing in London
BAD WOLVES & DIAMANTE – Hear Me Now
HELION PRIME – A King Is Born
EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – Mickey Finn
ATREYU – In Our Wake
ENTIERRO – Cyclonic Winds
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
426) 7th August 2018 (Uploaded 6th Aug)
JON BON JOVI – Blaze of Glory
JONO - Sailors
JORN – Life On Death Road
JORN LANDE & TROND HOLTER – Walking On Water
JOURNEY – Separate Ways
JUDAS PRIEST – Firepower
JUNKYARD – Hollywood
JUNKYARD DRIVE – Sweet Little Dreamer
JUST A MEMORY – Battlefield
KAMELOT - RavenLight
KANERKO – Silent Struggle
KANSAS –Carry On Wayward Son
KANTICA - Albatross
KAZAK – Two Worlds Collide
427) 14th August 2018 (Uploaded 13th Aug)
KEE MARCELLO – On The Radio
KEE OF HEARTS – The Storm
KEEL – Electric Love
KESUS – Amnesia
KHYMERA – Tell Me Something
KICK AXE – All The Right Moves
KICKIN VALENTINA – Turn Me On
KID ROCK – So Hott
KILL DEVIL HILL – War Machine
KILL FOR EDEN – Living on Mars
KILL RITUAL – Save Yourself
KILLCODE – 6am Again
KILLER BEE – Face The Nite
A KILLER’S CONFESSION - Rebirth
KILLIT – See The End
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Hate By Design
KILMARA – Out From The Darkness
428) 21st August 2018 (Uploaded 20th Aug)
KING COMPANY – Queen of Hearts
KING KOBRA – Knock Them Dead
KING OF THE NORTH -Burn
KINGDOM COME – Overrated
KING’S CALL – Dig It
KINGS OF THE SUN – Drop The Gun
KISKE SOMERVILLE – City of Heroes
KISS – War Machine
KISSIN DYNAMITE – I’ve Got the Fire
KIX – Same Jane
KLEAR – Best of Me
KNEE HIGH FOX - Peephole
KNOCK OUT KAINE – 16 Grams of Heart Attack
KOBI – Contradiction
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses
429) 28th August 2018 (Uploaded 27th Aug)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Prevail
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Lovers or Losers
KROKUS – Easy Rocker
KRYPTONITE – Chasing Fire
THE KUT – Bad Man
KYNG – Lost One
KYUSS - Hurricane
L.A. GUNS – Speed
L.R.S. – Our Love To Stay
LABYRINTH – Still Alive
LACE WEEPER – Come Together
LANCER – Iwo Jima
LANSDOWNE – One Shot
LAST BULLET – Sin
LAST DAYS OF EDEN – Falling In The Deep
