NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2018

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player and also as podcasts on iTunes. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3419-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2018.html

This month we marked the 400th episode of the Friday NI Rocks Show and also the 8th anniversary of the first of those Shows. The 400th episode included an interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black. Previous interviews, most of which have been transcribed, can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 11 album recommendations during August for recent releases by THEIA, Two of A Kind, Cryonic Temple, Redemption, Primal Fear, Airrace, Beggars, King Company, Black Swamp Water, Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip and The Radio Sun – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I’ve still a few more to post for releases on 24th and 31st August.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

397) 3rd August 2018 (Uploaded 2nd Aug)

IRON MAIDEN – Aces High (Live)

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Bitter Harvest

THE MAGPIE SALUTE – Send Me An Omen

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Waitin’ On Hollywood

THE RADIO SUN – Hold On Tight

DREAM PATROL – Get Back Home

DEVICIOUS – Everything

METALLICA – Enter Sandman

MARILYN MANSON – The Beautiful People

STONE SOUR – Burn One Turn One

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – The System Is A Lie

WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again

THEIA – Dirty Livin’

DYNAZTY – Breathe With Me

EUROPE – The Siege

MAVERICK – Magellan Rise

DEE SNIDER – I Am The Hurricane

EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – See You Again

STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night

CRYONIC TEMPLE – Starchild

EUNOMIA – Crystal Sword

RIVERSIDE – Vale of Tales

IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Live)





398) 10th August 2018 (Uploaded 10th Aug)

BLACKFOOT – Train Train

BEYOND THE BLACK – Million Lightyears

CHASING DRAGONS – Like Gravity

SONS OF APOLLO – Divine Addiction

GOTTHARD – Silver River

HURRICANE – River Gold

THUNDER – River of Pain

IN THIS MOMENT – Call Me

NEW YEARS DAY – Don’t Speak

HALESTORM – Gold Dust Woman

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – The Devil You Know

BIG GUNS – The Devil’s Highway

HINDER – Waking Up The Devil

GILLAN – Mutually Assured Destruction

WHITESNAKE – Slow An’ Easy

SUNSTORM – Only The Good Will Survive

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

SCREAMING EAGLES – Good Times

ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Will The Sun Ever Rise

SIXX A.M. – We Will Not Go Quietly

DIAMANTE – Sound Of Us

JORN – Running Up That Hill

REDEMPTION – New Year’s Day

THE ANSWER – Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Apex





399) 17th August 2018 (Uploaded 16th Aug)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls

PRIMAL FEAR – The Ritual

MANIMAL – Manimalized

BALEFUL CREED – Devil’s Side

DREAM CHILD – Under The Wire

GROUNDBREAKER – Something Worth Fighting For

TREAT – Rose of Jericho

THE BREW – Seven Days Too Long

ETHERNITY – The Prototype

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – For The Rose

TOM KEIFER – Solid Ground

MARK SLAUGHTER – Supernatural

MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home

ENEMY INSIDE – Falling Away

BLACK MIRRORS – Moonstone

DIEMONDS – Breathe

MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates

ENUFF Z’NUFF – Metalheart

AIRRACE – Running Out of Time

Y&T – Forever

VIXEN – Love Is A Killer (Live)

CONJURING FATE – Land of the Damned

IRONHEART – Gods of War

BEGGARS – Book of Days

SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen





400) 24th August 2018 (Uploaded 23rd Aug)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

MONSTER TRUCK – Evolution

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman

BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane

Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 1 (6min)

BEYOND THE BLACK – My God Is Dead

Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 2 (7min)

BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name

Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 3 (9min)

BEYOND THE BLACK – Million Lightyears

KAMELOT – In Twilight Hours

TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All

SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down To the Blues

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Holdin All The Aces

U.D.O. – Make The Move

STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town

SAXON – Sixth Form Girls

HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love

TESLA – Freedom Slaves

SLASH – Driving Rain

HALESTORM – Painkiller

HUNTRESS – Eight of Swords





401) 31st August 2018 (Uploaded 30th Aug)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood

RED DRAGON CARTEL – Havana

STEPHEN PEARCY – I’m A Ratt

JAILBIRDS – One Hell of A Fight

AMARANTHE – 365

KILMARA – I Shall Rise Again

RAVENLIGHT – End of the World

THUNDER – Rip It Up

GOTTHARD – I Wonder

TOSELAND – Puppet on A Chain

SHIRAZ LANE – The Crown

JETBOY – Born To Fly

WILD HEAT – Call of the Void

DREAM CHILD – Weird World

SNAKES IN PARADISE – Things

TASTE – Alive

BRAINSTORM – The Pyre

BLACK MIRRORS – Burning Warriors

MONTE PITTMAN – Depth Perception

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Broken

3 DOORS DOWN & BOB SEGER – Landing in London

BAD WOLVES & DIAMANTE – Hear Me Now

HELION PRIME – A King Is Born

EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – Mickey Finn

ATREYU – In Our Wake

ENTIERRO – Cyclonic Winds





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

426) 7th August 2018 (Uploaded 6th Aug)

JON BON JOVI – Blaze of Glory

JONO - Sailors

JORN – Life On Death Road

JORN LANDE & TROND HOLTER – Walking On Water

JOURNEY – Separate Ways

JUDAS PRIEST – Firepower

JUNKYARD – Hollywood

JUNKYARD DRIVE – Sweet Little Dreamer

JUST A MEMORY – Battlefield

KAMELOT - RavenLight

KANERKO – Silent Struggle

KANSAS –Carry On Wayward Son

KANTICA - Albatross

KAZAK – Two Worlds Collide





427) 14th August 2018 (Uploaded 13th Aug)

KEE MARCELLO – On The Radio

KEE OF HEARTS – The Storm

KEEL – Electric Love

KESUS – Amnesia

KHYMERA – Tell Me Something

KICK AXE – All The Right Moves

KICKIN VALENTINA – Turn Me On

KID ROCK – So Hott

KILL DEVIL HILL – War Machine

KILL FOR EDEN – Living on Mars

KILL RITUAL – Save Yourself

KILLCODE – 6am Again

KILLER BEE – Face The Nite

A KILLER’S CONFESSION - Rebirth

KILLIT – See The End

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Hate By Design

KILMARA – Out From The Darkness





428) 21st August 2018 (Uploaded 20th Aug)

KING COMPANY – Queen of Hearts

KING KOBRA – Knock Them Dead

KING OF THE NORTH -Burn

KINGDOM COME – Overrated

KING’S CALL – Dig It

KINGS OF THE SUN – Drop The Gun

KISKE SOMERVILLE – City of Heroes

KISS – War Machine

KISSIN DYNAMITE – I’ve Got the Fire

KIX – Same Jane

KLEAR – Best of Me

KNEE HIGH FOX - Peephole

KNOCK OUT KAINE – 16 Grams of Heart Attack

KOBI – Contradiction

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses





429) 28th August 2018 (Uploaded 27th Aug)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Prevail

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Lovers or Losers

KROKUS – Easy Rocker

KRYPTONITE – Chasing Fire

THE KUT – Bad Man

KYNG – Lost One

KYUSS - Hurricane

L.A. GUNS – Speed

L.R.S. – Our Love To Stay

LABYRINTH – Still Alive

LACE WEEPER – Come Together

LANCER – Iwo Jima

LANSDOWNE – One Shot

LAST BULLET – Sin