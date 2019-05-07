NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3570-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with singer Jeff Scott Soto, focusing mainly on the new Soto albu,. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 11 album recommendations during April for recent releases by Burning Rain, Meridian, Bloodbound, Frozen Crown, The End Machine, Shallow Side, Trishula, A New Revenge, L.A. Guns, The Quireboys and Pump 5 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released on 26th April, still to be posted.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
432) 5th April 2019 (Uploaded 5th Apr)
CRAZY LIXX – Break Out
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming
DEADLAND RITUAL – Down in Flames
TRISHULA – Scared to Breathe
JORN – Invisible
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Holy Diver
SPHINX – The Last In Line
THE QUIREBOYS – Seven Deadly Sins
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Home
DISTURBED – A Reason to Fight
LEATHERWOLF – Thunder
TYKETTO – Forever Young
WINGER – Rainbow in the Rose
TREMONTI – A Dying Machine
FIRELAND – Ironclad
SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart
LEMMY KILMISTER & TED NUGENT – Tie Your Mother Down
JEFF SCOTT SOTO, JOEL HOEKSTRA ETC – Another One Bites The Dust
NITA STRAUSS – The Show Must Go On
JAILBIRDS – One Hell of a Fight
THE BRINK – Save Goodbye
A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers
MERIDIAN – The Devil Inside Us All
ICARUS FALLS – Burning Tree
SYMPHONY OF PAIN – Futile
JOE BONAMASSA – King Bee Shakedown
433) 12th April 2019 (Uploaded 12th Apr)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
DORO – Heartbroken
D.A.D. – Burning Star
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
AEROSMITH – Sweet Emotion
RAINBOW – Gates of Babylon
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Silver and Gold
HARDLINE – Page of Your Life
SWEET OBLIVION – True Colors
L.A. GUNS – Another Season In Hell
GILLAN – Nightride Out of Phoenix
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Joan Crawford
IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name
CHAOS MAGIC Feat CATERINA NIX – Like Never Before
FIRST SIGNAL – Born to be a Rebel
GYPSY ROSE – You Drive Me Crazy
HELLYEAH – I Don’t Care Anymore
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Bad Company
BAD WOLVES – Zombie
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
WORLDSEND – Warning Sign
JOYOUS WOLF – Quiet Heart
GRAND MAGUS – Brother of the Storm
TRIGGERMAN – Origin of Man
VALLEY OF THE SUN – Old Gods
434) 19th April 2019 (Uploaded 18th Apr)
SCORPIONS – Rhythm of Love
DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down
STITCHED UP HEART – Lost
ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction
POISON – Cry Tough
WARRANT –Sometimes She Cries
CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool
MIKE TRAMP – No End To War
TOM HARTE – What About Us
PAT MCMANUS - Don’t Tell Mama
VISIONATICA - The Pharaoh
HOLLOW HAZE – Oblivion
MAJESTICA – Rising Tide
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Woman Like You
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
LUKE APPLETON – Inside Out
DAVID LEE ROTH – Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody
EUROPE – Prisoners in Paradise
TWISTED SISTER – I Believe In You
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
DEAD ADDICTION – Live at the Scene of the Crime
ENFORCER – Searching For You
MYRATH – Born to Survive
MIND KEY – Alien in Wonderland
THE WELL – Sabbah
PETER H. NILSSON – You Better Run
435) 26th April 2019 (Uploaded 26th Apr)
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way
BURNING RAIN – Beautiful Road
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
KISS – Reason to Live
LITA FORD – Blueberry
LOVE/HATE = She’s An Angel
SOTO – Origami
Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 1 (7 min)
SOTO – BeLie
Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 2 (7 min)
SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time
Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 3 (7 min)
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Retribution
W.E.T. – Elegantly Wasted
BLACK SABBATH – Heaven and Hell
DROWNING POOL – Numb
DIAMOND HEAD – Our Time Is Now
ACCEPT – Life’s A Bitch
IN FLAMES – Call My Name
SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart
TORME – Star
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Running Out of Time
ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline
CONJURING FATE – Apocalypse
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
460) 2nd April 2019 (Uploaded 1st April)
SILVERA – Edge of the World
SILVERTUNG – Done My Best
SINNER – Battle Hill
SINOCENCE – No Gods, No Masters
SIRENIA – Into The Night
SISTER SIN – Chaos Royale
SIX FOOT SIX - Anomina
SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Dirt and Lust
SIXX A.M. – Maybe It’s Time
SKAM – No Lies
SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior
SKELETOON – To Leave a Land
SKID ROW – We Are The Damned
SKILLET – Rebirthing
SKINTRADE – Liar
461) 9th April 2019 (Uploaded 8th April)
SLADE – Mama Weer All Crazee Now
SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye
SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Boulevard of Broken Hearts
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Ain’t Life Grand
SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges
SLAVE RAIDER – Youngblood
SLEARS – Freefall
SLEEPING ROMANCE – Where The Light In Bleeding
SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Time Has Won
SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Medicine Man
SNAKECHARMER – That Kind of Love
THE SNAKES – Can’t Go Back
SNAKES IN PARADISE – Silent Sky
SNEW – Stand Up High
462) 16th April 2019 (Uploaded 15th April)
SNOW – We’re Gonna Make It
SOILWORK - Stalfagel
SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone
SOLITUDE – Reach for the Sky
SONATA ARCTICA – The Wolves Die Young
SONDURA – We’re Here Now
SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time
SONS OF SIN – Take It All
SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed
SORCERER - Sirens
SOTO – BeLie
SOUL ASYLUM – 99%
THE SOUL EXCHANGE – Stealing My Mind
SOULBENDER – Slave to Reality
463) 23rd April 2019 (Uploaded 23rd Apr)
SOULICIT – Hell Yeah!
SOULS OF TIDE – Shapeshifter
SOULSHAKE – Take It Off
THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover
SOUNDGARDEN – Black Hole Sun
SOUNDSTONE – Good for the Soul
SPARZANZA – Vindication
SPHINX – The Last in Line
SPIRALARMS – Drugs & Alcohol
SPIRITS OF FIRE – Light Speed Marching
SPITFIRE – Battlefield
SPLIT NIXON – Backseat Friday Night
SPREAD EAGLE – Switchblade Serenade
ST PROSTITUTE – A Bitter Man’s Lullaby
STAIND – Zoe Jane
464) 30th April 2019 (Uploaded 30th April)
STAMPEDE – Send Me Down An Angel
STAND ALONE – Save You
STARBREAKER – Pure Evil
STARSET - Satellite
STARSICK SYSTEM – Bulletproof
STATE OF SALAZAR – My Heart Is At War
STATEMENT – Darkness In Your Eyes
STATUS QUO – What You’re Proposing
STEEL DRAGON – Reckless
STEEL ENGRAVED – Generation Headless
STEEL PANTHER – Death To All But Metal
STEELHEART – My Dirty Girl (Live)
STEFANIE – All I Know
STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away
STEPHEN PEARCY – U Only Live Twice
STEVE EARLE – Copperhead Road
STEVE GRIMMETT – Wrath of the Ripper
STEVE LEE – Eternally
STEVIE D FT COREY GLOVER – Final Resting Place
STEVIE K – Winter Son