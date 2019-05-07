NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2019

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3570-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2019.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with singer Jeff Scott Soto, focusing mainly on the new Soto albu,. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted 11 album recommendations during April for recent releases by Burning Rain, Meridian, Bloodbound, Frozen Crown, The End Machine, Shallow Side, Trishula, A New Revenge, L.A. Guns, The Quireboys and Pump 5 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released on 26th April, still to be posted.





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.





432) 5th April 2019 (Uploaded 5th Apr)

CRAZY LIXX – Break Out

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming

DEADLAND RITUAL – Down in Flames

TRISHULA – Scared to Breathe

JORN – Invisible

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Holy Diver

SPHINX – The Last In Line

THE QUIREBOYS – Seven Deadly Sins

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Home

DISTURBED – A Reason to Fight

LEATHERWOLF – Thunder

TYKETTO – Forever Young

WINGER – Rainbow in the Rose

TREMONTI – A Dying Machine

FIRELAND – Ironclad

SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart

LEMMY KILMISTER & TED NUGENT – Tie Your Mother Down

JEFF SCOTT SOTO, JOEL HOEKSTRA ETC – Another One Bites The Dust

NITA STRAUSS – The Show Must Go On

JAILBIRDS – One Hell of a Fight

THE BRINK – Save Goodbye

A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers

MERIDIAN – The Devil Inside Us All

ICARUS FALLS – Burning Tree

SYMPHONY OF PAIN – Futile

JOE BONAMASSA – King Bee Shakedown





433) 12th April 2019 (Uploaded 12th Apr)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

DORO – Heartbroken

D.A.D. – Burning Star

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

AEROSMITH – Sweet Emotion

RAINBOW – Gates of Babylon

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Silver and Gold

HARDLINE – Page of Your Life

SWEET OBLIVION – True Colors

L.A. GUNS – Another Season In Hell

GILLAN – Nightride Out of Phoenix

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Joan Crawford

IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name

CHAOS MAGIC Feat CATERINA NIX – Like Never Before

FIRST SIGNAL – Born to be a Rebel

GYPSY ROSE – You Drive Me Crazy

HELLYEAH – I Don’t Care Anymore

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Bad Company

BAD WOLVES – Zombie

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

WORLDSEND – Warning Sign

JOYOUS WOLF – Quiet Heart

GRAND MAGUS – Brother of the Storm

TRIGGERMAN – Origin of Man

VALLEY OF THE SUN – Old Gods





434) 19th April 2019 (Uploaded 18th Apr)

SCORPIONS – Rhythm of Love

DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down

STITCHED UP HEART – Lost

ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction

POISON – Cry Tough

WARRANT –Sometimes She Cries

CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool

MIKE TRAMP – No End To War

TOM HARTE – What About Us

PAT MCMANUS - Don’t Tell Mama

VISIONATICA - The Pharaoh

HOLLOW HAZE – Oblivion

MAJESTICA – Rising Tide

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Woman Like You

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway

LUKE APPLETON – Inside Out

DAVID LEE ROTH – Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody

EUROPE – Prisoners in Paradise

TWISTED SISTER – I Believe In You

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

DEAD ADDICTION – Live at the Scene of the Crime

ENFORCER – Searching For You

MYRATH – Born to Survive

MIND KEY – Alien in Wonderland

THE WELL – Sabbah

PETER H. NILSSON – You Better Run





435) 26th April 2019 (Uploaded 26th Apr)

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way

BURNING RAIN – Beautiful Road

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

KISS – Reason to Live

LITA FORD – Blueberry

LOVE/HATE = She’s An Angel

SOTO – Origami

Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 1 (7 min)

SOTO – BeLie

Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 2 (7 min)

SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time

Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 3 (7 min)

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Retribution

W.E.T. – Elegantly Wasted

BLACK SABBATH – Heaven and Hell

DROWNING POOL – Numb

DIAMOND HEAD – Our Time Is Now

ACCEPT – Life’s A Bitch

IN FLAMES – Call My Name

SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart

TORME – Star

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Running Out of Time

ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline

CONJURING FATE – Apocalypse





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.





460) 2nd April 2019 (Uploaded 1st April)

SILVERA – Edge of the World

SILVERTUNG – Done My Best

SINNER – Battle Hill

SINOCENCE – No Gods, No Masters

SIRENIA – Into The Night

SISTER SIN – Chaos Royale

SIX FOOT SIX - Anomina

SIXTY MILES AHEAD – Dirt and Lust

SIXX A.M. – Maybe It’s Time

SKAM – No Lies

SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior

SKELETOON – To Leave a Land

SKID ROW – We Are The Damned

SKILLET – Rebirthing

SKINTRADE – Liar





461) 9th April 2019 (Uploaded 8th April)

SLADE – Mama Weer All Crazee Now

SLAM CARTEL – Wishing Eye

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Boulevard of Broken Hearts

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Ain’t Life Grand

SLAUGHTER – Burnin’ Bridges

SLAVE RAIDER – Youngblood

SLEARS – Freefall

SLEEPING ROMANCE – Where The Light In Bleeding

SLOW SPEED TIME TRAVEL – Time Has Won

SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Medicine Man

SNAKECHARMER – That Kind of Love

THE SNAKES – Can’t Go Back

SNAKES IN PARADISE – Silent Sky

SNEW – Stand Up High

462) 16th April 2019 (Uploaded 15th April)

SNOW – We’re Gonna Make It

SOILWORK - Stalfagel

SOLDIERS OF SOLACE – Cold As A Stone

SOLITUDE – Reach for the Sky

SONATA ARCTICA – The Wolves Die Young

SONDURA – We’re Here Now

SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time

SONS OF SIN – Take It All

SONS OF TEXAS – Beneath the Riverbed

SORCERER - Sirens

SOTO – BeLie

SOUL ASYLUM – 99%

THE SOUL EXCHANGE – Stealing My Mind

SOULBENDER – Slave to Reality





463) 23rd April 2019 (Uploaded 23rd Apr)

SOULICIT – Hell Yeah!

SOULS OF TIDE – Shapeshifter

SOULSHAKE – Take It Off

THE SOULSHAKE EXPRESS – Little Lover

SOUNDGARDEN – Black Hole Sun

SOUNDSTONE – Good for the Soul

SPARZANZA – Vindication

SPHINX – The Last in Line

SPIRALARMS – Drugs & Alcohol

SPIRITS OF FIRE – Light Speed Marching

SPITFIRE – Battlefield

SPLIT NIXON – Backseat Friday Night

SPREAD EAGLE – Switchblade Serenade

ST PROSTITUTE – A Bitter Man’s Lullaby

STAIND – Zoe Jane





464) 30th April 2019 (Uploaded 30th April)

STAMPEDE – Send Me Down An Angel

STAND ALONE – Save You

STARBREAKER – Pure Evil

STARSET - Satellite

STARSICK SYSTEM – Bulletproof

STATE OF SALAZAR – My Heart Is At War

STATEMENT – Darkness In Your Eyes

STATUS QUO – What You’re Proposing

STEEL DRAGON – Reckless

STEEL ENGRAVED – Generation Headless

STEEL PANTHER – Death To All But Metal

STEELHEART – My Dirty Girl (Live)

STEFANIE – All I Know

STELLAR REVIVAL – Watch You Walk Away

STEPHEN PEARCY – U Only Live Twice

STEVE EARLE – Copperhead Road

STEVE GRIMMETT – Wrath of the Ripper

STEVE LEE – Eternally

STEVIE D FT COREY GLOVER – Final Resting Place