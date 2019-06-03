NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2019

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3585-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2019.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with singer Danny Rexon from Craxy Lixx. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html





I posted 12 album recommendations during May for recent releases by Gypsy Rose, Hardline, Lonerider, Every Mother’s Nightmare, Black Oak County, Mass, Jim Peterik & World Stage, Luke Appleton, Gasoline Outlaws, Crazy Lixx, Amulet and Alliance - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released at the end of May, still to be posted.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





436) 3rd May 2019 (Uploaded 3rd May)

GIRLSCHOOL – Emergency

HALESTORM – Chemicals

NEW YEARS DAY – My Monsters

IN THIS MOMENT – Roots

MAVERICK – Magellan Rise

WILD HEAT – Call of the Void

DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone

IRON MAIDEN – Dance of Death

BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings

WHITE LION – Battle at Little Big Horn

TRISHULA – Secrets and Lies

JANET GARDNER – Your Place in the Sun

DOGFACE – Don’t

HARDLINE – Who Wants to Live Forever

BEYOND THE BLACK – Love Me Forever

ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day

DEVIL’S TRAIN – Gimme Love

BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls

LONERIDER – My Imagination

ALLIANCE – The Wheel

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Promises

THE QUIREBOYS – Amazing Disgrace

CORMAC NEESON – White Feather

TESLA – Dear Mr Fantasy





437) 10th May 2019 (Uploaded 10th May)

WHITESNAKE – Trouble Is Your Middle Name

BEYOND THE BLACK – Through the Mirror

ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Psycho

GIRLSCHOOL – Race With The Devil

ANGEL WITCH – Angel Witch

MOTORHEAD – Louie Louie

MARCO MENDOZA – Rocketman

JOE BONAMMAS – Sloe Gin

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – On To The Next

IRON MAIDEN – Sanctuary

SCORPIONS – Make It Real

APRIL WINE – Roller

BLACK OAK COUNTY – Watch Your Back

THE BRINK – Are You With Me

FALON – Voodoo Town

UFO – Lights Out

GILLAN – Unchain Your Brain

DEF LEPPARD – Getcha Rocks Off

HAMMERFALL – (We Make) Sweden Rock

AMULET – Burning Hammer

SABATON – Fields of Verdun

TESLA – Afterlife

TANGO DOWN – Punching Bag

HONEYSAC – Mantis

TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY – Phoenix Rising

ARDOURS – Last Moment

ETHEREAL KINGDOMS – Heartchamber

KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of the End

438) 17th May 2019 (Uploaded 16th May)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls

CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder

D.A.D. – Burning Star

SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues

TESLA – You Won’t Take Me Alive

WHITESNAKE – Flesh & Blood

DEF LEPPARD – High ‘n’ Dry

KYNG – Self Medicated Man

SPARZANZA – The Trigger

DIO – Stand Up and Shout

JORN – Mob Rules (Live)

AXEL RUDI PELL – Hey Hey My My

NO HOT ASHES – Souls

WARRANT – Music Man

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

BADLANDS – Dreams in the Dark

AC/DC – Breaking The Rules

NIGHTRANGER – Hang On

RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf

MAVERICK – Goodbye

INGLORIOUS – Ride To Nowhere

FM – Everytime I Think of You

THE LAST VEGAS – Evil Eyes

PLANET 9 – 40 Days

BURN HALO – Dirty Little Girl

CHAOS MAGIC – FuryBorn

MAJESTICA – Night Call Girl

SANDSTONE – Fortress

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Soldierstown





439) 24th May 2019 (Uploaded 23rd May)

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Southern Way

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION - Moonshine

CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder

Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt1 (10 min)

CRAZY LIXX – Break Out

Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt2 (9 min)

CRAZY LIXX – Eagle

Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt3 (10 min)

CRAZY LIXX – It’s You

CRAZY LIXX – Want It

MASS – Back to the Music

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Fight for One More Day

JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – The Hand I Was Dealt

KISS – Domino

CINDERELLA – The Last Mile

WARLOCK – Metal Tango

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Hear My Call

SOTO – HyperMania

MARK SLAUGHTER – The Real Thing

FIRELAND – Dragon Slayer

HELL FIRE – On The Loose

BLOODY HAMMERS – From Beyond The Grave

THE ANSWER - Preachin





440) 31st May 2019 (Uploaded 30th May)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

SLASH Ft MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Mind Your Manners

SCOTT STAPP – Name

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – On To The Next

STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon

NIGHT – The Stripper

HEART – Crazy On You

ROCKHEAD – Bed of Roses

SIC VIKKI – Kiss Me in French

DANGEROUS TOYS – Queen of the Nile

PALACE OF THE KING – One of These Days

THE NEW STRANGE – Into The Night

ALLIANCE – Real Thing

IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers

DIAMOND HEAD – The Coffin Train

AXEL RUDI PELL – Long Live Rock (Live)

WILD HEAT – Addicted

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad

BELLS AND RAVENS – Rise

GRIM REAPER – Wings of Angels

SHALLOW SIDE – Sound The Alarm

BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell

SOREN ANDERSEN – City of Angels

NITA STRAUSS – Our Most Desperate Hour

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

465) 7th May 2019 (Uploaded 7th May)

STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen

STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)

STITCHED UP HEART – Lost

STONE BROKEN – The Only Thing I Need

STONE GODS – Defend or Die

STONE RIDER – Rush Hour

STONE SOUR – Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart

STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity

STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town

STORMBRINGER – Bad Blood

STORMBURST – Under The Gun

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter





466) 14th May 2019 (Uploaded 13th May)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

STRATOVARIUS - Enigma

STRYPER – Sorry

SUGARCANE – When The Fire Is Burning

SUNFLOWER DEAD – Let Me In

SUNSET RIOT – Rattlesnake

SUNSTORM – Only The Good Will Survive

SUNSTRIKE – Angel In My Room

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Leave Forever

SUPERSKUNKZ – Queen of the Heretics

SUPERSUCKERS – Rock On

SURVIVOR – Burning Heart

SWANEE RIVER – The Dose

SWEET & LYNCH – Afterlife





467) 21st May 2019 (Uploaded 20th May)

SWEET & LYNCH – Promised Land

SWEET MARY JANE – Fire In Your Eyes

SWEET OBLIVION – True Colors

SWEET SAVAGE –Warbird

SWEET TASTE – Hanging Around In Bars

SYMPHONY OF PAIN – My Laboratory

SYRON VANES – God of War

SYTERIA - Halloween

T&N – When Eagles Die

TAD MOROSE – Apocalypse

TAINTED LADY – Loverman

TAKE THE FIFTH – Licence to Breathe

TAKING DAWN – The Chain

TALISMAN – Standin’ On Fire





468) 28th May 2019 (Uploaded 27th May)

TANGO DOWN – Punching Bag

TANITH – Under The Stars

TANK – No More War

TANTAL – Denial

TARA LYNCH – Antidote

TARGET – Hold Tight

TASTE - Dangerous

TAX THE HEAT – On The Run

TED NUGENT – Weekend Warriors

TED POLEY – Higher

TEMPERANCE – Broke Promises

THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Caught in the Middle

TEMPT – Under My Skin

TEN – Jekyll And Hyde

TENACIOUS D – Tribute

TEQUILA FOR BREAKFAST – Rockabeer

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends