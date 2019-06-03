NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3585-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with singer Danny Rexon from Craxy Lixx. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 12 album recommendations during May for recent releases by Gypsy Rose, Hardline, Lonerider, Every Mother’s Nightmare, Black Oak County, Mass, Jim Peterik & World Stage, Luke Appleton, Gasoline Outlaws, Crazy Lixx, Amulet and Alliance - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released at the end of May, still to be posted.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
436) 3rd May 2019 (Uploaded 3rd May)
GIRLSCHOOL – Emergency
HALESTORM – Chemicals
NEW YEARS DAY – My Monsters
IN THIS MOMENT – Roots
MAVERICK – Magellan Rise
WILD HEAT – Call of the Void
DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone
IRON MAIDEN – Dance of Death
BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings
WHITE LION – Battle at Little Big Horn
TRISHULA – Secrets and Lies
JANET GARDNER – Your Place in the Sun
DOGFACE – Don’t
HARDLINE – Who Wants to Live Forever
BEYOND THE BLACK – Love Me Forever
ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day
DEVIL’S TRAIN – Gimme Love
BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos And Dirty Girls
LONERIDER – My Imagination
ALLIANCE – The Wheel
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Promises
THE QUIREBOYS – Amazing Disgrace
CORMAC NEESON – White Feather
TESLA – Dear Mr Fantasy
437) 10th May 2019 (Uploaded 10th May)
WHITESNAKE – Trouble Is Your Middle Name
BEYOND THE BLACK – Through the Mirror
ELEVATION FALLS – Souls Burning
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Psycho
GIRLSCHOOL – Race With The Devil
ANGEL WITCH – Angel Witch
MOTORHEAD – Louie Louie
MARCO MENDOZA – Rocketman
JOE BONAMMAS – Sloe Gin
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – On To The Next
IRON MAIDEN – Sanctuary
SCORPIONS – Make It Real
APRIL WINE – Roller
BLACK OAK COUNTY – Watch Your Back
THE BRINK – Are You With Me
FALON – Voodoo Town
UFO – Lights Out
GILLAN – Unchain Your Brain
DEF LEPPARD – Getcha Rocks Off
HAMMERFALL – (We Make) Sweden Rock
AMULET – Burning Hammer
SABATON – Fields of Verdun
TESLA – Afterlife
TANGO DOWN – Punching Bag
HONEYSAC – Mantis
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY – Phoenix Rising
ARDOURS – Last Moment
ETHEREAL KINGDOMS – Heartchamber
KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of the End
438) 17th May 2019 (Uploaded 16th May)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls
CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder
D.A.D. – Burning Star
SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues
TESLA – You Won’t Take Me Alive
WHITESNAKE – Flesh & Blood
DEF LEPPARD – High ‘n’ Dry
KYNG – Self Medicated Man
SPARZANZA – The Trigger
DIO – Stand Up and Shout
JORN – Mob Rules (Live)
AXEL RUDI PELL – Hey Hey My My
NO HOT ASHES – Souls
WARRANT – Music Man
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
BADLANDS – Dreams in the Dark
AC/DC – Breaking The Rules
NIGHTRANGER – Hang On
RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf
MAVERICK – Goodbye
INGLORIOUS – Ride To Nowhere
FM – Everytime I Think of You
THE LAST VEGAS – Evil Eyes
PLANET 9 – 40 Days
BURN HALO – Dirty Little Girl
CHAOS MAGIC – FuryBorn
MAJESTICA – Night Call Girl
SANDSTONE – Fortress
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Soldierstown
439) 24th May 2019 (Uploaded 23rd May)
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Southern Way
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION - Moonshine
CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder
Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt1 (10 min)
CRAZY LIXX – Break Out
Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt2 (9 min)
CRAZY LIXX – Eagle
Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt3 (10 min)
CRAZY LIXX – It’s You
CRAZY LIXX – Want It
MASS – Back to the Music
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Fight for One More Day
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – The Hand I Was Dealt
KISS – Domino
CINDERELLA – The Last Mile
WARLOCK – Metal Tango
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Hear My Call
SOTO – HyperMania
MARK SLAUGHTER – The Real Thing
FIRELAND – Dragon Slayer
HELL FIRE – On The Loose
BLOODY HAMMERS – From Beyond The Grave
THE ANSWER - Preachin
440) 31st May 2019 (Uploaded 30th May)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
SLASH Ft MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Mind Your Manners
SCOTT STAPP – Name
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – On To The Next
STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon
NIGHT – The Stripper
HEART – Crazy On You
ROCKHEAD – Bed of Roses
SIC VIKKI – Kiss Me in French
DANGEROUS TOYS – Queen of the Nile
PALACE OF THE KING – One of These Days
THE NEW STRANGE – Into The Night
ALLIANCE – Real Thing
IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers
DIAMOND HEAD – The Coffin Train
AXEL RUDI PELL – Long Live Rock (Live)
WILD HEAT – Addicted
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad
BELLS AND RAVENS – Rise
GRIM REAPER – Wings of Angels
SHALLOW SIDE – Sound The Alarm
BALEFUL CREED – Autumn Leaves
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
LIKE A STORM – Wish You Hell
SOREN ANDERSEN – City of Angels
NITA STRAUSS – Our Most Desperate Hour
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
465) 7th May 2019 (Uploaded 7th May)
STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen
STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Johnny Was (Live)
STITCHED UP HEART – Lost
STONE BROKEN – The Only Thing I Need
STONE GODS – Defend or Die
STONE RIDER – Rush Hour
STONE SOUR – Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS – Black Heart
STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity
STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town
STORMBRINGER – Bad Blood
STORMBURST – Under The Gun
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
466) 14th May 2019 (Uploaded 13th May)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
STRATOVARIUS - Enigma
STRYPER – Sorry
SUGARCANE – When The Fire Is Burning
SUNFLOWER DEAD – Let Me In
SUNSET RIOT – Rattlesnake
SUNSTORM – Only The Good Will Survive
SUNSTRIKE – Angel In My Room
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Leave Forever
SUPERSKUNKZ – Queen of the Heretics
SUPERSUCKERS – Rock On
SURVIVOR – Burning Heart
SWANEE RIVER – The Dose
SWEET & LYNCH – Afterlife
467) 21st May 2019 (Uploaded 20th May)
SWEET & LYNCH – Promised Land
SWEET MARY JANE – Fire In Your Eyes
SWEET OBLIVION – True Colors
SWEET SAVAGE –Warbird
SWEET TASTE – Hanging Around In Bars
SYMPHONY OF PAIN – My Laboratory
SYRON VANES – God of War
SYTERIA - Halloween
T&N – When Eagles Die
TAD MOROSE – Apocalypse
TAINTED LADY – Loverman
TAKE THE FIFTH – Licence to Breathe
TAKING DAWN – The Chain
TALISMAN – Standin’ On Fire
468) 28th May 2019 (Uploaded 27th May)
TANGO DOWN – Punching Bag
TANITH – Under The Stars
TANK – No More War
TANTAL – Denial
TARA LYNCH – Antidote
TARGET – Hold Tight
TASTE - Dangerous
TAX THE HEAT – On The Run
TED NUGENT – Weekend Warriors
TED POLEY – Higher
TEMPERANCE – Broke Promises
THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Caught in the Middle
TEMPT – Under My Skin
TEN – Jekyll And Hyde
TENACIOUS D – Tribute
TEQUILA FOR BREAKFAST – Rockabeer
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends
TESLA – Song & Emotion