NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2019

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for May were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3603-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2019.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included separate interviews with Alliance members Gary Pihl (who is also part of Boston) and Robert Berry (who is also in 3.2) . All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html





I posted 9 album recommendations during June for recent releases by The Brink, Restless Spirits, First Signal, Diamond Head, D-A-D, Tanith, Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts, Fireland and The Rods - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released in the latter half of June, still to be posted.





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/





The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

441) 7th June 2019 (Uploaded 7th June)

STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night

CRASHDIET – Idiots

ROXY BLUE – Silver Lining

D-A-D – Nothing Ever Changes

NO HOT ASHES – I’m Back

FM – Crosstown Train

GOTTHARD – Stay With Me (Live)

FIRELAND – Hurricane

GHOST – Faith

GLORYHAMMER – Hootsforce

KROKUS – Hoodoo Woman

SAXON – Thunderbolt

MAXXWELL – Burn

BLACK SHEETS OF RAIN – Through The Storm

THE RODS – Louder Than Loud

DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Samurai (Live)

JORN – Strormcrow (Live)

DORO – Blood, Sweat and Rock n Roll (Live)

ALICE COOPER – Little By Little

AEROSMITH – Back in the Saddle

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man

X-ROMANCE – Lonely

FIRST SIGNAL – A Million Miles

RESTLESS SPIRITS – Unbreakable

442) 14th June 2019 (Uploaded 13th June)

JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever

SAMMY HAGAR – There’s Only One Way to Rock

Interview with GARY PIHL Part 1 (10min)

ALLIANCE – Fire and Grace

Interview with GARY PIHL Part 2 (9min)

ALLIANCE – Good Life

Interview with GARY PIHL Part 3 (14min)

ALLIANCE – Uncertain

BOSTON – Life, Love & Hope

ALL 4 1 – After The Rain

Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 1 (8min)

ALLIANCE - Time

Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 2 (9min)

ALLIANCE – Don’t Stop The Wheel Turning

Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 3 (12min)

ALLIANCE – Reason to Walk Away

3.2 – One by One

CORMAC NEESON – Do Something Today





443) 21st June 2019 (Uploaded 19th June)

WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night

INGLORIOUS – Holy Water

FM – Black Magic

MAVERICK – Beyond The Gates

CHAOS MAGIC – I’m Your Cancer

BEYOND THE BLACK – Spiderweb of Eyes

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses

TESLA – Miles Away

DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter

WHITESNAKE – Heart of Stone

SWEET OBLIVION – Hide Away

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Rock Steady

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming

SAXON – Roadies’ Song

KROKUS – Live Ma Life

GOTTHARD – Silver River

DAVE RUDE BAND – The Key

FRANK HANNON – Sweet Leaf

WILD HEAT – Wild Heat

JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Last Chance

JD MILLER – The Desire

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Gimme Three Steps

FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running)

KROKUS – Bedside Radio

SAXON – Never Surrender

DANNY VAUGHN – The Missouri Kid





444) 28th June 2019 (Uploaded 29th June)

STONE RISING – Hell Yeah

ALTER BRIDGE – Wouldn’t You Rather

SHINEDOWN – Monsters

JANET GARDNER – Your Place in the Sun

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace

SCOTT STAPP – Name

BLOODY HAMMERS – Let Sleeping Corpses Lie

KISS – War Machine

GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Carry Me on Down the Road

SPREAD EAGLE – Grand Slam

BLOCK BUSTER – Move

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Southern Way

FROZEN CROWN – I Am The Tyrant

SINHERESY – Out of Connection

HOLLOW HAZE – Destinations

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Penny For Your Dirty Mind

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It

THE QUIREBOYS – Feels Like A Long Time

PERFECT PLAN – That Was Yesterday

ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day

KROKUS – Quinn The Eskimo

MOTÖRHEAD – Bomber (Live)

SAXON – Devil Rides Out

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Down at the Whiskey

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary

TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown in the Fire

AIRBOURNE – It’s All For Rock ‘n’ Roll

ARDOURS – Truths

COLOR THREE – Hero

HOT EYRE – Good Sign

STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen (Live)





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload -

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

469) 4th June 2019 (Uploaded 3rd June)

TESLA – You Won’t Take Me Alive

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Moonshine

THAT ROCK GUY – Nothin To Lose

THEANDER EXPRESSION – Never Surrender

THEIA – What You Want

THEORY OF A DEADMAN – So Happy

THERAPY? – Screamager

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Rock n Roll Ain’t Dead

THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot

THREE LIONS – Holy Water

THE THREE TREMORS – The Cause

THROUGH FIRE - Breakout

THUNDER – Black Water / Low Life In High Places / Wonder Days (Live)

470) 11th June 2019 (Uploaded 10th June)

THUNDER – Rip It Up

THUNDERMOTHER – Revival

TIGERTAILZ – Love Bomb Baby

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON - Promises

TINA GUO – Iron Man

TITO & TARANTULA – Strange Face of Love

TNT – Get Ready for Some Hard Rock

TOBRUK – Hotline

TOBY HITCHCOCK – No Surrender

TOBY JEPSON – Ta-loo-la

TOKYO BLADE – Madame Guillotine

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – You’re My Revolution

TOLEDO STEEL – When The Night Draws In

TOM HARTE – What About Us

TOM KEIFER – Solid Ground

TOM PETTY – King’s Highway





471) 18th June 2019 (Uploaded 17th June)

TOM PETTY – Refugee

TOMORROW IS LOST - Shadowman

TONYA WATTS – Whore

TOOTHGRINDER – The Chain

TORA TORA – Rose of Jericho

TORME - Star

TORPEDOHEAD – Love Is A Dog

TOSELAND – Puppet on A Chain

TRAVELER – Behind The Iron

TREAT – Riptide

THE TREATMENT – Let’s Get Dirty

TREMONTI – A Dying Machine

TRIAXIS – Under Blood Red Skies

TRICK OR TREAT – The Great Escape





472) 25th June 2019 (Uploaded 27th June)

TRIGGERMAN – The Riff Holds Sway

TRILLIUM – Time to Shine

TRISHULA – I Can See It In Your Eyes

TRIVIUM – Endless Night

TRIXTER – Not Like All The Rest

TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All

TUG OF WAR – Bullet With Your Name

TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY – Phoenix Rising

TURISAS – Stand Up and Fight

TWELVE NOON – Change My Ways

TWISTER SISTER – Destroyer

TWISTER – Fall From Grace

TWO OF A KIND – Here in The Now