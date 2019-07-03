NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of June – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for May were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3603-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included separate interviews with Alliance members Gary Pihl (who is also part of Boston) and Robert Berry (who is also in 3.2) . All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted 9 album recommendations during June for recent releases by The Brink, Restless Spirits, First Signal, Diamond Head, D-A-D, Tanith, Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts, Fireland and The Rods - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released in the latter half of June, still to be posted.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
441) 7th June 2019 (Uploaded 7th June)
STORMZONE – Another Rainy Night
CRASHDIET – Idiots
ROXY BLUE – Silver Lining
D-A-D – Nothing Ever Changes
NO HOT ASHES – I’m Back
FM – Crosstown Train
GOTTHARD – Stay With Me (Live)
FIRELAND – Hurricane
GHOST – Faith
GLORYHAMMER – Hootsforce
KROKUS – Hoodoo Woman
SAXON – Thunderbolt
MAXXWELL – Burn
BLACK SHEETS OF RAIN – Through The Storm
THE RODS – Louder Than Loud
DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Samurai (Live)
JORN – Strormcrow (Live)
DORO – Blood, Sweat and Rock n Roll (Live)
ALICE COOPER – Little By Little
AEROSMITH – Back in the Saddle
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man
X-ROMANCE – Lonely
FIRST SIGNAL – A Million Miles
RESTLESS SPIRITS – Unbreakable
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
442) 14th June 2019 (Uploaded 13th June)
JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever
SAMMY HAGAR – There’s Only One Way to Rock
Interview with GARY PIHL Part 1 (10min)
ALLIANCE – Fire and Grace
Interview with GARY PIHL Part 2 (9min)
ALLIANCE – Good Life
Interview with GARY PIHL Part 3 (14min)
ALLIANCE – Uncertain
BOSTON – Life, Love & Hope
ALL 4 1 – After The Rain
Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 1 (8min)
ALLIANCE - Time
Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 2 (9min)
ALLIANCE – Don’t Stop The Wheel Turning
Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 3 (12min)
ALLIANCE – Reason to Walk Away
3.2 – One by One
CORMAC NEESON – Do Something Today
443) 21st June 2019 (Uploaded 19th June)
WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night
INGLORIOUS – Holy Water
FM – Black Magic
MAVERICK – Beyond The Gates
CHAOS MAGIC – I’m Your Cancer
BEYOND THE BLACK – Spiderweb of Eyes
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses
TESLA – Miles Away
DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter
WHITESNAKE – Heart of Stone
SWEET OBLIVION – Hide Away
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Rock Steady
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming
SAXON – Roadies’ Song
KROKUS – Live Ma Life
GOTTHARD – Silver River
DAVE RUDE BAND – The Key
FRANK HANNON – Sweet Leaf
WILD HEAT – Wild Heat
JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Last Chance
JD MILLER – The Desire
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Gimme Three Steps
FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running)
KROKUS – Bedside Radio
SAXON – Never Surrender
DANNY VAUGHN – The Missouri Kid
444) 28th June 2019 (Uploaded 29th June)
STONE RISING – Hell Yeah
ALTER BRIDGE – Wouldn’t You Rather
SHINEDOWN – Monsters
JANET GARDNER – Your Place in the Sun
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
SCOTT STAPP – Name
BLOODY HAMMERS – Let Sleeping Corpses Lie
KISS – War Machine
GIRLSCHOOL – The Hunter
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Carry Me on Down the Road
SPREAD EAGLE – Grand Slam
BLOCK BUSTER – Move
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Southern Way
FROZEN CROWN – I Am The Tyrant
SINHERESY – Out of Connection
HOLLOW HAZE – Destinations
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Penny For Your Dirty Mind
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It
THE QUIREBOYS – Feels Like A Long Time
PERFECT PLAN – That Was Yesterday
ANIMAL DRIVE – Judgement Day
KROKUS – Quinn The Eskimo
MOTÖRHEAD – Bomber (Live)
SAXON – Devil Rides Out
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Down at the Whiskey
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary
TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown in the Fire
AIRBOURNE – It’s All For Rock ‘n’ Roll
ARDOURS – Truths
COLOR THREE – Hero
HOT EYRE – Good Sign
STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen (Live)
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload -
http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
469) 4th June 2019 (Uploaded 3rd June)
TESLA – You Won’t Take Me Alive
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Moonshine
THAT ROCK GUY – Nothin To Lose
THEANDER EXPRESSION – Never Surrender
THEIA – What You Want
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – So Happy
THERAPY? – Screamager
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Rock n Roll Ain’t Dead
THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot
THREE LIONS – Holy Water
THE THREE TREMORS – The Cause
THROUGH FIRE - Breakout
THUNDER – Black Water / Low Life In High Places / Wonder Days (Live)
470) 11th June 2019 (Uploaded 10th June)
THUNDER – Rip It Up
THUNDERMOTHER – Revival
TIGERTAILZ – Love Bomb Baby
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON - Promises
TINA GUO – Iron Man
TITO & TARANTULA – Strange Face of Love
TNT – Get Ready for Some Hard Rock
TOBRUK – Hotline
TOBY HITCHCOCK – No Surrender
TOBY JEPSON – Ta-loo-la
TOKYO BLADE – Madame Guillotine
TOKYO MOTOR FIST – You’re My Revolution
TOLEDO STEEL – When The Night Draws In
TOM HARTE – What About Us
TOM KEIFER – Solid Ground
TOM PETTY – King’s Highway
471) 18th June 2019 (Uploaded 17th June)
TOM PETTY – Refugee
TOMORROW IS LOST - Shadowman
TONYA WATTS – Whore
TOOTHGRINDER – The Chain
TORA TORA – Rose of Jericho
TORME - Star
TORPEDOHEAD – Love Is A Dog
TOSELAND – Puppet on A Chain
TRAVELER – Behind The Iron
TREAT – Riptide
THE TREATMENT – Let’s Get Dirty
TREMONTI – A Dying Machine
TRIAXIS – Under Blood Red Skies
TRICK OR TREAT – The Great Escape
472) 25th June 2019 (Uploaded 27th June)
TRIGGERMAN – The Riff Holds Sway
TRILLIUM – Time to Shine
TRISHULA – I Can See It In Your Eyes
TRIVIUM – Endless Night
TRIXTER – Not Like All The Rest
TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All
TUG OF WAR – Bullet With Your Name
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY – Phoenix Rising
TURISAS – Stand Up and Fight
TWELVE NOON – Change My Ways
TWISTER SISTER – Destroyer
TWISTER – Fall From Grace
TWO OF A KIND – Here in The Now
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Don’t Say Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Gonna Die
Last Updated (Wednesday, 03 July 2019 19:32)