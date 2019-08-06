NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for June were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3615-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Caterina Nix from Chaos Magic and with Jackie ‘Jax’ Chambers from Girlschool and Syteria.
All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
The Shows this month also featured two different special promo interviews with Sabaton and also with Soulfly and Parkway Drive – these focus largely on the upcoming Bloodstock Festival.
I posted 11 album recommendations during July for recent releases by Chaos Magic, Sweet Oblivion, Timo Tolkki’s Avalon, Kryptos, Nitrate, Jailbirds, Visionatica, Hollow Haze, Reuben Archer With The Brand, Stranded and Faithsedge - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for a few albums released on 26th July, still to be posted.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
445) 5th July 2019 (Uploaded 4th July)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul
SIXFORNINE – Bullet Off It’s Course
BARBE-Q-BARBIES - Hangman’s Song
EIGHTEENTH HOUR – Where The Truth Lies
DIO - The Last In Line
ALICE COOPER – Love’s a Loaded Gun
KISS – Love Gun
NARNIA - Has The River Run Dry
NITRATE - You Want It You Got It
STARGAZER – The Sky Is The Limit
JUNKYARD DRIVE – They Don’t Care About Us
SAFIRE - Fallen Angel
AJENDA – Dirty Rock n Roll
VELVET REVOLVER – Just Sixteen
TESLA – Signs (Live)
TOBRUK – Wild on the Run
TUNGSTEN – We Will Rise
HAMMERFALL – One Against The World
SINOCENCE – Long Way Down
OZZY OSBOURNE – Mr Crowley
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run
LION’S SHARE – We Are What We Are
KRYPTOS – Afterburner
ENEMY INSIDE – Phoenix
STRANDED - Not Enough Sorry
SILVERA – Light In Life
ANOXIA – To The Lions
BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings
446) 12th July 2019 (Uploaded 11th July)
KISS – Deuce (Live)
SCOTT STAPP – Purpose for Pain
SINNER – Fiesta Y Copas
DEAD ADDICTION – Live at the Scene of the Crime
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Heroes of the Dawn
TURILLI-LIONE RHAPSODY – Zero Gravity
CHAOS MAGIC – FuryBorn
Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 1 (7 min)
CHAOS MAGIC – Throw Me To The Wolves
Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 2 (4 min)
CHAOS MAGIC – Beware of Silent Waters
Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 3 (8 min)
CHAOS MAGIC – Falling Again
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Angels of the Apocalypse
THE QUIREBOYS – Original Black Eyed Son
LUKE APPLETON – Medusa
CHRIS APPLETON – Seafarer
BLACK SABBATH – Country Girl
AC/DC – Touch Too Much
KIX – Girl Money
THE NEW ROSES – Down By The River
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Ride
STRANDED – Nothing Lasts Forever
KANE’D – Reckless
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – I Smell Rock n Roll
SAMARKIND – Sun Stroke Heart
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon
447) 19th July 2019 (Uploaded 15th July)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Southern Fried Friday Night
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Ignite (Light It Up)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Light Up The World
DORO – Celebrate (Full Metal Female Version)
GIRLSCHOOL – C’mon Let’s Go
Interview with Jackie Chambers Part 1 (7 min)
GIRLSCHOOL – We All Have to Choose
Interview with Jackie Chambers Part 2 (7 min)
SYTERIA - Reflection
Interview with Jackie Chambers Part 3 (8 min)
GIRLSCHOOL – Hit And Run (With Doro)
GIRLSCHOOL – Guilty As Sin
GIRLSCHOOL – I Spy (Dio Mix)
REUBEN ARCHER (with The Brand) – Love is Blind
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Shock & Awe
EIGHTEENTH HOUR – In Denial
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Burnin For You
GILLAN – Mutually Assured Destruction
SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal
SABATON – Fields of Verdun
Promo Interview with Joakim Broden from SABATON
SABATON – The Red Baron
FAITHSEDGE – Back From This
SINHERESY – Zero One
LICENCE – Line of Fire
DANNY VAUGHN – The Shadow of King John
448) 26th July 2019 (Uploaded 26th July)
AC/DC – Hell’s Bells
ALICE COOPER – Poison
HALESTORM – Chemicals
STITCHED UP HEART – Problems
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World
JANET GARDNER – Flame Thrower
STEVIE D FT COREY GLOVER – Your Time Has Run Out
GUNS N’ ROSES – Nightrain
DIO – I Could Have Been A Dreamer
HURRICANE – In The Fire
DEE SNIDER – I Am The Hurricane
SOULFLY – ‘Bloodstock’ Promo / Ritual
POWERWOLF – Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend
D-A-D – Happy Days In Hell
MOLD – Horsemen Riding
WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again
SABATON – 82nd All The Way
SABATON – ‘Bloodstock’ Promo / Fields of Verdun
JAILBIRDS – Thrill of the Chase
KROKUS – Hoodoo Woman
SAXON – Crusader
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
SCORPIONS – Alien Nation
PARKWAY DRIVE – ‘Bloodstock’ Promo / Prey
SKYPILOT – Superdupernaut
DENNERS INFERNO – Fountain of Grace
TWILIGHT FORCE – Dawn of the Dragonstar
BURNING WITCHES – Wings of SteeL
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
473) 2nd July 2019 (Uploaded 1st July)
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave to Freedom
TYKETTO – Forever Young
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – On To The Next
TYSONDOG – Shadow of the Beast
UDO – Tongue Reaper
UFO – Rock Bottom
UGLY KID JOE – Neighbor
UK SUBS – She’s Not There
UNDERRIDE – Don’t Walk Away
THE UNION – Cut The Line
UNIVERSE – Rollin’ On
UNIVERSE INFINITY – Catch of My Life
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Apex
474) 9th July 2019 (Uploaded 8th July)
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse The Bloodlines
UNRULY CHILD – Living In Someone Else’s Dream
URIAH HEEP – Speed of Sound
THE V (VERONICA FREEMAN) – Again
V1 – Ready for Action
VADER – Steeler
VAIN – Beat The Bullet
VAINS OF JENNA – Ceased Emotions
VALLEY OF THE SUN – Dim Vision
VALLEY QUEEN – Silver Tongue
VAMPS - Calling
VAN HALEN – Hot for Teacher
VANDENBERG – Burning Heart
VANDENBERG’S MOONKINGS – What Doesn’t Kill You
475) 16th July 2019 (Uploaded 14th July)
VANDERBERG – Spirit of the Dragon
VANDOR – Beneath The Sky
VARDIS – Living Out of Touch
VARNA - Down
VEGA – Let’s Have Some Fun Tonight
VELVET REVOLVER – Slither
VELVET VIPER – Law of Rock
VENGEANCE – Raintime
VENREZ – Sancity
VIANA – Live Free or Die
VICE – Hot Summer Night Party
VINCE NEIL – AC/DC
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Boyz Are Gonna Rock
THE VIRGINMARYS – Bang Bang Bang
VISIGOTH – Abysswalker
VISIONATICA – Fear
476) 23rd July 2019 (Uploaded 22nd July)
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Heroes of the Dawn
VITAL BREATH – The Trust
VIXEN – You Ought To Know By Now
VOLBEAT – Battleship Chains
VOLSTER – Heaven or Hell
VON BALTZER – Better Days
VOODOO CIRCLE – Running Away From Love
VOODOO HIGHWAY – Fly To The Rising Sun
VOODOO HILL – Rattle Shake Bone
VOODOO SIX – Your Way
VOODOO VEGAS – Long Time Gone
W.A.S.P. – Crazy
W.E.T. – Kings on Thunder Road
WAKE THE NATIONS – Midnight Lovers
477) 30th July 2019 (Uploaded 29th July)
WALKING RUMOR – Tears Me Apart
WALL OF SLEEP – Seven Point Five
WAR CRUZ – Ties That Bind
WARKINGS – The Last Battle
WARLOCK – Metal Tango
WARRANT – Uncle Tom’s Cabin
WARRIOR SOUL – Rock n Roll Disease
WAYSTED – The Price You Pay
WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You
WE ARE HARLOT – The One
WE START WARS – The Animal Inside
WEAPON (UK) – Ride The Mariah
WEDNESDAY 13 - Decompose
THE WELL - Sabbah
