NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3632-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Bobby Barth from Axe and Rob De Luca from Spread Eagle. I also posted an e-mail interview with Eighteenth Hour.
All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
The Shows this month also featured a special promo interview with Killswitch Engage.
I posted 12 album recommendations during July for recent releases by Sinheresy, Mold, Licence, SixForNine, The New Roses, Roxy Blue, Spread Eagle, Unruly Child, Ardours, Soleil Moon, Hammerfall and The Dead Daisies- http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for a few albums released at end of August, posted in the last few days.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
449) 2nd August 2019 (Uploaded 1st Aug)
AIRBOURNE – Ready to Rock
THE DEAD DAISIES – Fortunate Son
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Since You’ve Been Gone (Live)
QUEEN – Fat Bottomed Girls
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey
SCOTT STAPP – Gone Too Soon
PHANTOM 5 – Crossfire
BIG GUNS – Red Eyed & Rolling
KISS – Parasite
THE 69 EYES – Cheyenna
THE CULT – Fire Woman
FASTWAY – After Midnight
WHISKEY MYERS – Die Rockin
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Ride
BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Waiting for the Thunder
CINDERELLA – Somebody Save Me
GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll
LOVE/HATE – Blackout in the Red Room
THE QUIREBOYS – 7 O’Clock
TRUCKER DIABLO – Take Me To The River
THUNDER – Love Walked In
NICKELBACK – Just To Get High
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Hangin On A Heartache
DRIVE BY TRUCKERS – Where The Devil Don’t Stay
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
ALLIANCE – Don’t Stop The Wheel Turning
JIMI ANDERSON GROUP – Wonderful Tokyo Nights
SONS OF SIN – The Dream
450) 9th August 2019 (Uploaded 8th Aug)
IRON MAIDEN – Aces High
THE NEW ROSES – Glory Road
THE FERRYMEN – A New Evil
PISTON – Rainmaker
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – White Lines
LICENCE – Hot4Ever
MAVERICK – Kings
DIAMANTE – When I’m Not Around
NEW YEARS DAY – My Monsters
ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction
HINDER – Born to be Wild
DEVIL’S TRAIN – American Woman
BUCKCHERRY – Highway Star
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – I Am Broken Too
Promo Interview with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Unleashed
FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – First Blood Universe
HANNAH WICKLUND & THE STEPPIN STONES – Bomb Through The Breeze
BILLY GIBBONS AND THE BFGs – Hot Rod
FIRELAND – Winged Victory
NORTH TALE - Siren’s Fall
LIV SIN – Blood Moon Fever
MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends
BOBAFLEX – Bad Man
BLACKFOOT – Dream On
SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen
JOHN CORABI – Loveshine
IRON MAIDEN – Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Live)
451) 16th August 2019 (Uploaded 15th Aug)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Burn!
PHIL CAMPBELL - These Old Boots
TOM KEIFER – The Death of Me
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Sleeping With The Light On
TYKETTO – Wings
TRUCKER DIABLO – Girl in a Photograph
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
ROXY BLUE – Rockstar Junkie
BAD DOG – Jupiter
FLICKERTAIL – Right Behind the Eyes
DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sympathy
POISON – Sexual Thing
SILVERTHORNE – Tear The Sky Wide Open
UNRULY CHILD – Will We Give Up Today
A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers
MARILYN MANSON – The Beautiful People
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – House on a Hill
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Trouble
HAWK EYES – Perfect Again
KADAVAR – The Devil’s Master
IRONHEART – I Stand Alone
FREEDOM CALL – M.E.T.A.L.
HAMMERFALL – (We Make) Sweden Rock
ELVENKING – Divination
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
GREAT WHITE – Desert Moon
CINDERELLA – Coming Home
DANNY VAUGHN – The Shadow of King John
452) 23rd August 2019 (Uploaded 22nd Aug)
THIN LIZZY – Rocker
SINNER – Last Exit Hell
CORELEONI – Queen of Hearts
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me
BLACKFOOT – Train, Train (Live)
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 1 (8min)
AXE – Fire and Stone
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 2 (8min)
AXE – Heroes and Legends
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 3 (7min)
AXE – Bad Romance
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 4 (8min)
BLACKFOOT – Fly Away (Live)
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 5 (6min)
AXE – Years Slip Away
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)
STORMZONE – Zero to Rage
LIV SIN – Chapter of the Witch
PANTERA – Cemetery Gates
TARCHON FIST – Clash of the Gods
TUNGSTEN – The Fairies Dance
TWILIGHT FORCE – Queen of Eternity
THIN LIZZY – Black Rose
453) 30th August 2019 (Uploaded 29th Aug)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
AIRBOURNE – Boneshaker
DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The F*ck Out of Here
KOBURG – Warrior’s Blood
SNOW WHITE BLOOD – Lullaby for the Undead
BLACKRAIN – Hellfire
ROXY BLUE – Too Hot To Handle
SKID ROW – Midnight / Tornado
SPREAD EAGLE – Sound of Speed
Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 1 (9 min)
SPREAD EAGLE – Dead Air
Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 2 (9 min)
SPREAD EAGLE – More Wolf Than Lamb
Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 3 (8 min)
SPREAD EAGLE – Cut Through
OF EARTH – Heart of the Hard Drive
UFO – King of the Hill
WEAPONS OF ANEW – Killshot
ARDOURS – The Mist
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Nothing Lasts Forever
BEYOND THE BLACK – Through The Mirror
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Long Time Running
KRIS BARRAS BAND – What You Get
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Roll The Dice
ROCKETT LOVE – Take Me Home
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
478) 6th August 2019 (Uploaded 5th Aug)
WEST BOUND – Never Surrender
WESTERN SAND – Welcome to the Badlands
WHISKEY MYERS – Die Rockin
WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up
WHITE LION – Warsong
WHITE SISTER – Can’t Say No
WHITE STALLION – Hit The One In The Middle
WHITE WIDDOW – Victory
WHITESNAKE – Heart of Stone
WHYZDOM – Follow Your Heart
WICKED GARDEN – Already Gone
WICKED SENSATION – King of the World
WICKED STONE – Devil In Me
WICKMAN ROAD – After The Rain
479) 13th August 2019 (Uploaded 12th Aug)
WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again
WILD ROSE – Alone
THE WILD! – White Devil
WILDESTARR - Undersold
THE WILDHEARTS – The Jackson Whites
WILDNESS – War Inside My Head
WILDSTREET – Poison Kiss
THE WINERY DOGS – The Game
WINGER – Deal With The Devil
WITCHCRYER – Cry Witch
WITCHERS CREED – Witchers Creed
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Angels
WIZZ WIZZARD – Demons, Bad Witches
WOLFBORNE – Sex Sells
480) 20th August 2019 (Uploaded 19th Aug )
WOLFMOTHER – Joker & The Thief
WOLFSBANE – Blue Sky
WORLD FIRE BRIGADE – Shot Down
WORLDSEND – Warning Sign
WORRY BLAST – We Can’t Stop Rock n Roll
WRAITH – Dream Steeler
WRATH OF THE GODS – Consumed by Evil
WYCKED SYNN – Till The End
WYLDLING – Pretty Things
WYTCH HAZEL – The Devil Is Here
X DRIVE – Get Your Rock On
XEROSUN – Long Way Down
X-ROMANCE - Lonely
XXILE – Hero
XYZ – Inside Out
Y&T – I Believe In You
481) 27th August 2019 (Uploaded 26th Aug)
Y&T – On With The Show
YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN – Blue Lightning
YOUNG GUNS – Bones
ZERO THEORY – Drives Me Insane
ZODIAC – Follow You
ZODIAC PANTHERS – Want It To End
ZZ TOP – Cheap Sunglasses
20 WATT TOMBSTONE – Shitty Ex Girlfriend
21 OCTAYNE – Turn The World
3 DOORS DOWN & BOB SEGER – Landing In London
3.2 – One By One
36 CRAZYFISTS – Renegades
THE 69 EYES - Cheyenna
