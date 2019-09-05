NI ROCKS Playlists for AUGUST 2019

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of August – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for July were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3632-ni-rocks-playlists-for-july-2019.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Bobby Barth from Axe and Rob De Luca from Spread Eagle. I also posted an e-mail interview with Eighteenth Hour.

All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

The Shows this month also featured a special promo interview with Killswitch Engage.

I posted 12 album recommendations during July for recent releases by Sinheresy, Mold, Licence, SixForNine, The New Roses, Roxy Blue, Spread Eagle, Unruly Child, Ardours, Soleil Moon, Hammerfall and The Dead Daisies





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.





449) 2nd August 2019 (Uploaded 1st Aug)

AIRBOURNE – Ready to Rock

THE DEAD DAISIES – Fortunate Son

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – Since You’ve Been Gone (Live)

QUEEN – Fat Bottomed Girls

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey

SCOTT STAPP – Gone Too Soon

PHANTOM 5 – Crossfire

BIG GUNS – Red Eyed & Rolling

KISS – Parasite

THE 69 EYES – Cheyenna

THE CULT – Fire Woman

FASTWAY – After Midnight

WHISKEY MYERS – Die Rockin

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Ride

BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Waiting for the Thunder

CINDERELLA – Somebody Save Me

GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll

LOVE/HATE – Blackout in the Red Room

THE QUIREBOYS – 7 O’Clock

TRUCKER DIABLO – Take Me To The River

THUNDER – Love Walked In

NICKELBACK – Just To Get High

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Hangin On A Heartache

DRIVE BY TRUCKERS – Where The Devil Don’t Stay

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

ALLIANCE – Don’t Stop The Wheel Turning

JIMI ANDERSON GROUP – Wonderful Tokyo Nights

450) 9th August 2019 (Uploaded 8th Aug)

IRON MAIDEN – Aces High

THE NEW ROSES – Glory Road

THE FERRYMEN – A New Evil

PISTON – Rainmaker

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – White Lines

LICENCE – Hot4Ever

MAVERICK – Kings

DIAMANTE – When I’m Not Around

NEW YEARS DAY – My Monsters

ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction

HINDER – Born to be Wild

DEVIL’S TRAIN – American Woman

BUCKCHERRY – Highway Star

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – I Am Broken Too

Promo Interview with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Unleashed

FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – First Blood Universe

HANNAH WICKLUND & THE STEPPIN STONES – Bomb Through The Breeze

BILLY GIBBONS AND THE BFGs – Hot Rod

FIRELAND – Winged Victory

NORTH TALE - Siren’s Fall

LIV SIN – Blood Moon Fever

MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends

BOBAFLEX – Bad Man

BLACKFOOT – Dream On

SHADOW TRAIN – Fallen

JOHN CORABI – Loveshine

451) 16th August 2019 (Uploaded 15th Aug)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Burn!

PHIL CAMPBELL - These Old Boots

TOM KEIFER – The Death of Me

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Sleeping With The Light On

TYKETTO – Wings

TRUCKER DIABLO – Girl in a Photograph

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

ROXY BLUE – Rockstar Junkie

BAD DOG – Jupiter

FLICKERTAIL – Right Behind the Eyes

DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sympathy

POISON – Sexual Thing

SILVERTHORNE – Tear The Sky Wide Open

UNRULY CHILD – Will We Give Up Today

A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers

MARILYN MANSON – The Beautiful People

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – House on a Hill

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Trouble

HAWK EYES – Perfect Again

KADAVAR – The Devil’s Master

IRONHEART – I Stand Alone

FREEDOM CALL – M.E.T.A.L.

HAMMERFALL – (We Make) Sweden Rock

ELVENKING – Divination

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

GREAT WHITE – Desert Moon

CINDERELLA – Coming Home

452) 23rd August 2019 (Uploaded 22nd Aug)

THIN LIZZY – Rocker

SINNER – Last Exit Hell

CORELEONI – Queen of Hearts

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me

BLACKFOOT – Train, Train (Live)

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 1 (8min)

AXE – Fire and Stone

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 2 (8min)

AXE – Heroes and Legends

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 3 (7min)

AXE – Bad Romance

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 4 (8min)

BLACKFOOT – Fly Away (Live)

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 5 (6min)

AXE – Years Slip Away

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)

STORMZONE – Zero to Rage

LIV SIN – Chapter of the Witch

PANTERA – Cemetery Gates

TARCHON FIST – Clash of the Gods

TUNGSTEN – The Fairies Dance

TWILIGHT FORCE – Queen of Eternity

THIN LIZZY – Black Rose

453) 30th August 2019 (Uploaded 29th Aug)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

AIRBOURNE – Boneshaker

DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The F*ck Out of Here

KOBURG – Warrior’s Blood

SNOW WHITE BLOOD – Lullaby for the Undead

BLACKRAIN – Hellfire

ROXY BLUE – Too Hot To Handle

SKID ROW – Midnight / Tornado

SPREAD EAGLE – Sound of Speed

Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 1 (9 min)

SPREAD EAGLE – Dead Air

Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 2 (9 min)

SPREAD EAGLE – More Wolf Than Lamb

Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 3 (8 min)

SPREAD EAGLE – Cut Through

OF EARTH – Heart of the Hard Drive

UFO – King of the Hill

WEAPONS OF ANEW – Killshot

ARDOURS – The Mist

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Nothing Lasts Forever

BEYOND THE BLACK – Through The Mirror

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Long Time Running

KRIS BARRAS BAND – What You Get

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Roll The Dice

ROCKETT LOVE – Take Me Home

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.

478) 6th August 2019 (Uploaded 5th Aug)

WEST BOUND – Never Surrender

WESTERN SAND – Welcome to the Badlands

WHISKEY MYERS – Die Rockin

WHISKY BLOOD – Start It Up

WHITE LION – Warsong

WHITE SISTER – Can’t Say No

WHITE STALLION – Hit The One In The Middle

WHITE WIDDOW – Victory

WHITESNAKE – Heart of Stone

WHYZDOM – Follow Your Heart

WICKED GARDEN – Already Gone

WICKED SENSATION – King of the World

WICKED STONE – Devil In Me

WICKMAN ROAD – After The Rain





479) 13th August 2019 (Uploaded 12th Aug)

WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again

WILD ROSE – Alone

THE WILD! – White Devil

WILDESTARR - Undersold

THE WILDHEARTS – The Jackson Whites

WILDNESS – War Inside My Head

WILDSTREET – Poison Kiss

THE WINERY DOGS – The Game

WINGER – Deal With The Devil

WITCHCRYER – Cry Witch

WITCHERS CREED – Witchers Creed

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Angels

WIZZ WIZZARD – Demons, Bad Witches

WOLFBORNE – Sex Sells





480) 20th August 2019 (Uploaded 19th Aug )

WOLFMOTHER – Joker & The Thief

WOLFSBANE – Blue Sky

WORLD FIRE BRIGADE – Shot Down

WORLDSEND – Warning Sign

WORRY BLAST – We Can’t Stop Rock n Roll

WRAITH – Dream Steeler

WRATH OF THE GODS – Consumed by Evil

WYCKED SYNN – Till The End

WYLDLING – Pretty Things

WYTCH HAZEL – The Devil Is Here

X DRIVE – Get Your Rock On

XEROSUN – Long Way Down

X-ROMANCE - Lonely

XXILE – Hero

XYZ – Inside Out

Y&T – I Believe In You





481) 27th August 2019 (Uploaded 26th Aug)

Y&T – On With The Show

YELLOW SAM – Time to Make a Choice

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN – Blue Lightning

YOUNG GUNS – Bones

ZERO THEORY – Drives Me Insane

ZODIAC – Follow You

ZODIAC PANTHERS – Want It To End

ZZ TOP – Cheap Sunglasses

20 WATT TOMBSTONE – Shitty Ex Girlfriend

21 OCTAYNE – Turn The World

3 DOORS DOWN & BOB SEGER – Landing In London

3.2 – One By One

36 CRAZYFISTS – Renegades