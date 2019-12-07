NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2019
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for October were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3685-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2019.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Doro, Jake E from Cyhra and Olof Wikstrand from Enforcer. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - This month I added the shows featuring interviews with Doro and Jake E.
I posted 10 album recommendations during November for recent releases by JD Miller, Danger Zone, Rexoria, Conjuring Fate, Edenbridge, Noveria, Ablaze, Pretty Maids, Edge of Paradise and Quiet Riot - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are more recommendations, for albums released during the second half of November, still to be posted.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
462) 1st November 2019 (Uploaded 1st Nov)
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
PHIL CAMPBELL – Straight Up (ft Rob Halford)
QUIET RIOT – In The Blood
JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever
DORO – Don’t Break My Heart Again
Interview with DORO Part 1 (6min)
DORO – All For Metal
Interview with DORO Part 2 (8 min)
DORO – It Cuts So Deep
Interview with DORO Part 3 (5 min)
DORO – If I Can’t Have You – No One Will (ft Johan Hegg)
DORO – Fear of the Dark (Live – ft Blaze Bayley)
MICHAEL MONROE – Goin Down With the Ship
BUCKCHERRY – Tight Pants
WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You
DIAMOND HEAD – The Messenger
ELECTRIC MARY – How Do You Do It
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Someone Someday
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
KRIS BARRAS BAND – What A Way To Go
BLACKWATER CONSIRACY – Hanging Tree
EDGE OF PARADISE – Fire
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Tin Soldiers
IN THIS MOMENT – The Fighter
BLACK SABBATH – N.I.B.
463) 8th November 2019 (Uploaded 8th Nov)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Damn You!
DIRTY SHIRLEY – Here Comes The King
CYHRA – Karma
Interview with JAKE E from CYHRA Pt1 (9 min)
CYHRA – Out of My Life
Interview with JAKE E from CYHRA Pt2 (13 min)
CYHRA – Battle From Within
Interview with JAKE E from CYHRA Pt3 (8 min)
CYHRA – Dreams Gone Wrong
KICKIN VALENTINA – Sweat
ABLAZE – Where’s My Drink?
WILD HEAT – Wild Heat
WHITESNAKE – Heart of Stone
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero
EUROPE – Walk The Earth
NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When the Devil Comes Down
REXORIA – Roaring
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
REVOLUTION SAINTS – When the Heartache Has Gone
DANGER ZONE – Demon or Saint
SANGUINE – 5 Seconds to Midnight
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Don’t Fear the Reaper
464) 15th November 2019 (Uploaded 14th Nov)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Detroit Steel
BLACKFOOT – Dry County
WHITESNAKE – Give Me More Time
RAINBOW – Stone Cold
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Hammerfall
REDLINE – Gods and Monsters
NOVERIA – Broken
HEART – What About Love
GILLAN – Living for the City
FM – Frozen Heart
CONJURING FATE – No Escape
HELLOWEEN – Future World (Live)
ADRIAN BENEGAS – Servants of the Death
LOVE / HATE – She’s An Angel
SHY – Break Down The Walls
G FORCE (Ft GARY MOORE) – Hot Gossip
NO HOT ASHES – Souls
LOVE KILLERS (Ft TONY HARNELL) – Ball and Chain
CARL DIXON – One Good Reason
KINGS OF THE SUN – Black Leather
EUROPE – Superstitious
SURVIVOR – Burning Heart
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Head of the Snake
SEVEN SPIRES – Succumb
CRUSADE OF BARDS – The Rise of the Kraken
SCORPIONS – Wind of Change
465) 22nd November 2019 (Uploaded 21st Nov)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Looks That Kill
BIFF BYFORD – Welcome
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Destiny
BLITZKRIEG – Schools Out
JORN – Lonely Nights
SILVERTHORNE – Black River Rising
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
ENFORCER – Die for the Devil
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt1 (5 min)
ENFORCER – Searching For You
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt2 (5 min)
ENFORCER – Zenith of the Black Sun
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt3 (6 min)
ENFORCER – The End of a Universe
SINOCENCE – In Kymatica
IRONHEART – Revolution Calls
THUNDER – Back Street Symphony
L.A. GUNS – Gone Honey
WILDSTREET – Three Way Ride
SAVAGE HANDS – Demon
CYHRA – No Halos in Hell
LAST IN LINE – Blackout The Sun
EDGE OF FOREVER – Promised Land
WAITING FOR MONDAY – End of a Dream
PRETTY MAIDS – Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You in Heaven)
CONJURING FATE – Burn the Witch
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Wolf at Your Door
466) 29th November 2019 (Uploaded 28th Nov)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Light Up The World
WARRANT – Cherry Pie
ALICE COOPER – Bed of Nails
SAXON – Wheels of Steel
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Tattoos and Dirty Girls
KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of the End
WEST BOUND – Dance of Life
BONFIRE – Who’s Foolin Who
EUROPE – Rock The Night
BLACKFOOT – Crossfire
SOTO – Dance With The Devil
CRAZY LIXX – Eagle
ALLIANCE – Raise Your Glass
DIRTY SHIRLEY – Dirty Blues
PASSION – Too Bad For Baby
ELEINE – All Shall Burn
TIGERTAILZ – Love Bomb Baby
LITTLE ANGELS – Young Gods
SARAYA – Seducer
CHAOS MAGIC – Path of the Brave
GIRLSCHOOL – Hit and Run (feat Doro)
AXE – Land of Our Fathers
BLACK N BLUE – Live It Up
GUN – Money (Everybody Loves Her)
DOGS D’AMOUR – Satellite Kid
FASTWAY – After Midnight
METALLICA – Turn The Page
AC/DC – Night of the Long Knives
THE ANSWER – Memphis Water
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
490) 5th November 2019 (Uploaded 4th Nov)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane
BIG CITY – Big City Life
BIG GUNS – Live Without Fear
BIG LINDA – Suddenly Attacked
BIG ROUGH – Born To Fight
BIGELF – Pain Killers
BIGFOOT – The Fear
BILLY GIBBONS AND THE BFGs – Hot Rod
BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Lose Control
BILLY SHERWOOD - The Partisan
BILLY SQUIER – Lonely Is The Night
BIRCH HILL DAM – Fathoms Below
BLACK ACES – Girl Like You
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION – Sista Jane
THE BLACK CROWES – Twice as Hard
BLACK FREEWAY – Asylumseeker
491) 12th November 2019 (Uploaded 11th Nov)
BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Fire It Up
BLACK MAJESTY – Lonely
BLACK MIRRORS – Funky Queen
BLACK ‘N’ BLUE – Target
BLACK OAK COUNTY – Pretty Pistol
BLACK PAISLEY – Way to Something
BLACK ROBOT – Badass
BLACK SABBATH – Country Girl
BLACK SHEETS OF RAIN – Through The Storm
BLACK SHERIFF – Monkeys of Mayhem
BLACK SPIDERS – Young Tongues
BLACK STAR BULLET – This is Rock n Roll
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World / Standing in the Line of Fire
BLACK STATE HIGHWAY – Lights of the City
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Southern Fried Friday Night
492) 19th November 2019 (Uploaded 19th Nov)
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Lonely Train
BLACK SVAN – Sickness
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Bitter Harvest
BLACK TIDE – Angel in the Dark
BLACK TRIP – Die With Me
BLACK VEIL BRIDES – Fallen Angels
BLACK WHISKEY – Heavy Train
BLACKBERRY SMOKE – Waiting for the Thunder
BLACKDRAFT – Chapter 3 Motivation
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song
BLACKLIST UNION – Feed the Snakes
BLACKMAYNE - Legions
BLACKRAIN – Hellfire
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
493) 26th November 2019 (Uploaded 26th Nov)
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Decadent Highway
BLACKWELDER – The Night of New Moon
BLACKWOLF – Mr Maker
BLACKWULF – Sinister Sides
BLASTED TO STATIC – The Hammer
BLAZE BAYLEY – 18 Days
BLENDED BREW – Wrong Hand
BLESSED HELLRIDE – Devils Ride
BLIND EGO – Tears and Laughter
BLIND GUARDIAN TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA – The Storm
BLIND RIVER – Going Nowhere
BLINK 182 – The Rock Show
BLITZKRIEG – Falling Into Darkness
