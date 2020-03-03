NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3722-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Doug Aldrich (Revolution Saints, Burning Rain and The Dead Daisies) and Jeff Pilson (Black Swan and Foreigner). All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html. There were also special promo features/interviews with Delain and Biff Byford this month to coincide with album releases.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
I posted twelve album recommendations during February for recent releases by DeCarlo, Dirty Shirley, Jorn, Passion, Storm Force, Shadow Breaker, The Ragged Saints, Anchor Lane, Autumn’s Child, Serious Black, Ironflame and Blackwater Conspiracy - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are still a few more recommendations for albums released in late February to be posted.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
476) 7th February 2020 (Uploaded 7th Feb)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Year of the Truck
DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind
MADDISON – Masquerade
FURY – Galactic Rock
REVOLUTION SAINTS – When the Heartache Has Gone
Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 1 (7 min)
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Rise
Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 2 (5 min)
BURNING RAIN - Revolution
Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 3 (9 min)
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Closer
THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice
THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days
DIO – Better in the Dark
ROXANNE – Nothin To Lose
TESLA – Freedom Slaves
CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool
Promo Interview – DELAIN album “Apocalypse & Chill”
DELAIN – Burning Bridges
IRON MAIDEN – Murders in the Rue Morgue
ALICE COOPER – Lost in America
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods
BLACKFOOT – Train Train (Live)
GARY MOORE – Over the Hills and Far Away
BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS – The Loner
477) 14th February 2020 (Uploaded 13th Feb)
CONJURING FATE – No Escape
H.E.A.T. - Dangerous Ground
COLLATERAL – Merry Go Roumd
GILBY CLARKE – Rock n Roll is Getting Louder
BLACK SWAN – Shake The World
Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 1 (6 min)
BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster
Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 2 (4 min)
FOREIGNER – Headknocker (Live)
Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 3 (10 min)
BLACK SWAN – Divided United
THE END MACHINE – Burn The Truth
SHADOW BREAKER – Fly Me
STORM FORCE – Age of Fear
FIRELAND – Banished
IRONHEART – Gods of War
IRONFLAME –Blood Red Cross
SERIOUS BLACK – Let Me Go
TOMORROW IS LOST – Wildchild
THE RAGGED SAINTS – Turning Cod
BOWLING FOR SOUP – Alexa Bliss
PSSR – Busted
THE WRECKLESS MAJORITY – Through The Night
DIABULUS IN MUSICA – The Misfit’s Swing
NIGHTWISH – Noise
BURNING WITCHES – Dance With the Devil
SONS OF APOLLO – Goodbye Divinity
478) 21st February 2020 (Uploaded 20th Feb)
AC/DC – Highway to Hell
AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Wound Up
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Cry Wolf
ALLEN OLZON – Never Die
KHYMERA – The First Time
BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows
BIFF BYFORD – Me and You
Promo Interview with BIFF BYFORD Pt1 (Welcome to the Show)
Promo Interview with BIFF BYFORD Pt2 (School of Hard Knocks)
SAXON – Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)
BLACKFOOT – Fire of the Dragon
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Homegrown
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
WHITESNAKE – Steal Your Heart Away
BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train
WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again
BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots
HEAVEN & HELL – Bible Black
BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven
AMARANTHE – Do or Die (ft Angela Gossow)
MACHINE HEAD – Circle The Drain
ARCHON ANGEL – The Serpent
JOE SATRIANI – Nineteen Eighty
NITA STRAUSS – The Show Must Go On
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon
479) 28th February 2020 (Uploaded 27th Feb)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
SHAKRA – Fireline
GOTTHARD – Bad News
THE NEW ROSES – Nothing But Wild
AEROSMITH – Rag Doll
KISS – Turn on the Night
BRIGHTON ROCK – Young Wild and Free
LEE AARON – Metal Queen
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Burn!
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World
GORILLA RIOT – Still Doing Time
DEVICIOUS – Firefly
MAVERICK – Magellan Rise
MAGG DYLAN – Delusional
THE KUT – I Want You Maniac
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
SCORPIONS – Loving You Sunday Morning
GREAT WHITE – Desert Moon
JUDAS PRIEST – Heading Out to the Highway
KING KING – I Will Not Fall
MADDISON – I Am
NOVENA – Sun Dance
ALICE COOPER – No More Mr Nice Guy
MOTÖRHEAD – Love Me Forever
KROKUS – Raise Your Hands
DEAF RAT – Fallen Angels
ROSS THE BOSS – Denied By the Cross
SEMBLANT – Murder of Crows
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Take it on the Chin
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
503) 4th February 2020 (Uploaded 3rd Feb)
CONJURING FATE – No Escape
CONQUEST – Lights Out In London
CONVOY – Gasoline
CO-OP - Howl
CORELEONI – Angel
CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me
CORONARY - Firewings
COVERDALE PAGE – Shake My Tree
COVERED CALL – Nothing Lasts Forever
CRASH MIDNIGHT – 151
CRASHDIET – Rust
CRAZY LIXX – Eagle
CREED – Higher
CREYE – City Lights
504) 11th February 2020 (Uploaded 11th Feb)
CRIMES OF PASSION – Pretty In Blood
CRIMSON FOOL – On Fire
CROSSON – Everyone’s A Star
CRUCIFIED BARBARA – The Ghost Inside
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
CRUSADE OF BARDS – Of Bards & Beasts
CRYING STEEL – The Killer Inside
CRYONIC TEMPLE – Through The Storm
CRYSTAL TEARS – Where Angels Die
CRYSTAL VIPER – Still Alive
THE CULT – Fire Woman
CYHRA – Out of My Life
THE CYON PROJECT – Rulemaker
D-A-D – A Prayer for the Loud
505) 18th February 2020 (Uploaded 17th Feb)
D-A-D – Burning Star
DAMN FREAKS – Dream Highway
DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age
THE DAMNED THINGS - Omen
DAN BAIRD AND HOMEMADE SIN – Battleship Chains (Live)
DAN REED – Holy Diver
DAN REED NETWORK – Ritual
DANGER DANGER – Monkey Business
DANGER ZONE – Faster Than Love
DANGEROUS TOYS – Queen of the Nile
DANKO JONES – Fists Up High
DANNY VAUGHN – The Shadow of King John
DANTE FOX – Lonely
DARE – Abandon
506) 25th February 2020 (Uploaded 24th Feb)
DARE – Into The Fire
DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES - Speed
DARK AVENGER – Stronger Than Death
THE DARK ELEMENT – Songs The Night Sings
THE DARKER MY HORIZON – Beware The Wolf
DARKEST SINS – Fear
THE DARKNESS – Love Is Only A Feeling
DARKSUN – Dragon Heart
DARKTRIBE – Anthem for a Planet
DARKYA BLACK – Bleed
DAUGHTRY – What I Need to Say
DAVE EVANS – I Believe
DAVE RUDE BAND – Heavy as a Raindrop (C’mon C’mon)
DAVID COVERDALE - Slave
Last Updated (Tuesday, 03 March 2020 20:17)