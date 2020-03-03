NI ROCKS Playlists for FEBRUARY 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of February – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for January were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3722-ni-rocks-playlists-for-january-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Doug Aldrich (Revolution Saints, Burning Rain and The Dead Daisies) and Jeff Pilson (Black Swan and Foreigner). All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html . There were also special promo features/interviews with Delain and Biff Byford this month to coincide with album releases.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

I posted twelve album recommendations during February for recent releases by DeCarlo, Dirty Shirley, Jorn, Passion, Storm Force, Shadow Breaker, The Ragged Saints, Anchor Lane, Autumn’s Child, Serious Black, Ironflame and Blackwater Conspiracy - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are still a few more recommendations for albums released in late February to be posted.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

476) 7th February 2020 (Uploaded 7th Feb)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Year of the Truck

DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind

MADDISON – Masquerade

FURY – Galactic Rock

REVOLUTION SAINTS – When the Heartache Has Gone

Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 1 (7 min)

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Rise

Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 2 (5 min)

BURNING RAIN - Revolution

Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 3 (9 min)

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Closer

THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice

THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days

DIO – Better in the Dark

ROXANNE – Nothin To Lose

TESLA – Freedom Slaves

CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool

Promo Interview – DELAIN album “Apocalypse & Chill”

DELAIN – Burning Bridges

IRON MAIDEN – Murders in the Rue Morgue

ALICE COOPER – Lost in America

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods

BLACKFOOT – Train Train (Live)

GARY MOORE – Over the Hills and Far Away

477) 14th February 2020 (Uploaded 13th Feb)

CONJURING FATE – No Escape

H.E.A.T. - Dangerous Ground

COLLATERAL – Merry Go Roumd

GILBY CLARKE – Rock n Roll is Getting Louder

BLACK SWAN – Shake The World

Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 1 (6 min)

BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster

Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 2 (4 min)

FOREIGNER – Headknocker (Live)

Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 3 (10 min)

BLACK SWAN – Divided United

THE END MACHINE – Burn The Truth

SHADOW BREAKER – Fly Me

STORM FORCE – Age of Fear

FIRELAND – Banished

IRONHEART – Gods of War

IRONFLAME –Blood Red Cross

SERIOUS BLACK – Let Me Go

TOMORROW IS LOST – Wildchild

THE RAGGED SAINTS – Turning Cod

BOWLING FOR SOUP – Alexa Bliss

PSSR – Busted

THE WRECKLESS MAJORITY – Through The Night

DIABULUS IN MUSICA – The Misfit’s Swing

NIGHTWISH – Noise

BURNING WITCHES – Dance With the Devil

478) 21st February 2020 (Uploaded 20th Feb)

AC/DC – Highway to Hell

AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Wound Up

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Cry Wolf

ALLEN OLZON – Never Die

KHYMERA – The First Time

BEYOND THE BLACK – In The Shadows

BIFF BYFORD – Me and You

Promo Interview with BIFF BYFORD Pt1 (Welcome to the Show)

Promo Interview with BIFF BYFORD Pt2 (School of Hard Knocks)

SAXON – Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)

BLACKFOOT – Fire of the Dragon

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Homegrown

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

WHITESNAKE – Steal Your Heart Away

BURNING RAIN – Midnight Train

WILD HEAT – Time & Time Again

BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots

HEAVEN & HELL – Bible Black

BALEFUL CREED – Forgiven

AMARANTHE – Do or Die (ft Angela Gossow)

MACHINE HEAD – Circle The Drain

ARCHON ANGEL – The Serpent

JOE SATRIANI – Nineteen Eighty

NITA STRAUSS – The Show Must Go On

479) 28th February 2020 (Uploaded 27th Feb)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

SHAKRA – Fireline

GOTTHARD – Bad News

THE NEW ROSES – Nothing But Wild

AEROSMITH – Rag Doll

KISS – Turn on the Night

BRIGHTON ROCK – Young Wild and Free

LEE AARON – Metal Queen

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Burn!

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Heartless World

GORILLA RIOT – Still Doing Time

DEVICIOUS – Firefly

MAVERICK – Magellan Rise

MAGG DYLAN – Delusional

THE KUT – I Want You Maniac

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

SCORPIONS – Loving You Sunday Morning

GREAT WHITE – Desert Moon

JUDAS PRIEST – Heading Out to the Highway

KING KING – I Will Not Fall

MADDISON – I Am

NOVENA – Sun Dance

ALICE COOPER – No More Mr Nice Guy

MOTÖRHEAD – Love Me Forever

KROKUS – Raise Your Hands

DEAF RAT – Fallen Angels

ROSS THE BOSS – Denied By the Cross

SEMBLANT – Murder of Crows

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

503) 4th February 2020 (Uploaded 3rd Feb)

CONJURING FATE – No Escape

CONQUEST – Lights Out In London

CONVOY – Gasoline

CO-OP - Howl

CORELEONI – Angel

CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me

CORONARY - Firewings

COVERDALE PAGE – Shake My Tree

COVERED CALL – Nothing Lasts Forever

CRASH MIDNIGHT – 151

CRASHDIET – Rust

CRAZY LIXX – Eagle

CREED – Higher

CREYE – City Lights

504) 11th February 2020 (Uploaded 11th Feb)

CRIMES OF PASSION – Pretty In Blood

CRIMSON FOOL – On Fire

CROSSON – Everyone’s A Star

CRUCIFIED BARBARA – The Ghost Inside

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

CRUSADE OF BARDS – Of Bards & Beasts

CRYING STEEL – The Killer Inside

CRYONIC TEMPLE – Through The Storm

CRYSTAL TEARS – Where Angels Die

CRYSTAL VIPER – Still Alive

THE CULT – Fire Woman

CYHRA – Out of My Life

THE CYON PROJECT – Rulemaker

505) 18th February 2020 (Uploaded 17th Feb)

D-A-D – Burning Star

DAMN FREAKS – Dream Highway

DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age

THE DAMNED THINGS - Omen

DAN BAIRD AND HOMEMADE SIN – Battleship Chains (Live)

DAN REED – Holy Diver

DAN REED NETWORK – Ritual

DANGER DANGER – Monkey Business

DANGER ZONE – Faster Than Love

DANGEROUS TOYS – Queen of the Nile

DANKO JONES – Fists Up High

DANNY VAUGHN – The Shadow of King John

DANTE FOX – Lonely

DARE – Abandon





506) 25th February 2020 (Uploaded 24th Feb)

DARE – Into The Fire

DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES - Speed

DARK AVENGER – Stronger Than Death

THE DARK ELEMENT – Songs The Night Sings

THE DARKER MY HORIZON – Beware The Wolf

DARKEST SINS – Fear

THE DARKNESS – Love Is Only A Feeling

DARKSUN – Dragon Heart

DARKTRIBE – Anthem for a Planet

DARKYA BLACK – Bleed

DAUGHTRY – What I Need to Say

DAVE EVANS – I Believe

DAVE RUDE BAND – Heavy as a Raindrop (C’mon C’mon)