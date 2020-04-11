NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3736-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Chris Appleton from Absolva and Greg Fraser from Storm Force and Brighton Rock. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html . There was also a special promo feature/interview with Code Orange to coincide with a new album release.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

I posted ten album / EP recommendations during March for recent releases by Gorilla Riot, Delain, Black Swan, Anvil, Archon Angel, Silverthorne, Collateral, Syteria, Secret Rule and Shakra - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are still a few more recommendations for albums released in March to be posted.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

480) 6th March 2020 (Uploaded 6th Mar)

SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket

VIXEN – Not a Minute Too Soon

LITA FORD – Shot of Poison

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Home Sweet Home

ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Inside Out

BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven

ABSOLVA – Heaven and Hell

Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 1 (6 min)

ABSOLVA – Burning Star

Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 2 (6 min)

ABSOLVA – End of Days

Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 3 (8 min)

ABSOLVA – The Sky’s Your Limit

BLAZE BAYLEY – Life Goes On (Live)

ASPHALT VALENTINE – Living Dreams

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles

DEVILSKIN – Corrode

SEVEN SPIRES – Bury You

LOVE/HATE – Wasted in America

JACKYL – Push Comes to Shove

POISON – Unskinny Bop

FM – Synchronized

ROBERT HART – Different People

AUTUMN’S CHILD – Rubicon Sign

481) 13th March 2020 (Uploaded 13th Mar)

WHITESNAKE – Good To See You Again

BONFIRE – Rock n Roll Survivors

DYNAZTY – Heartless Madness

HOUSE OF LORDS – One More

SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted

A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

DIO – Rock n Roll Children

SLAUGHTER – Up All Night

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound

MASSIVE WAGONS – Billy Balloon Head

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Goodbye to Yesterday

GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll

BADLANDS – Dreams in the Dark

MAMA’S BOYS – Needle in the Groove

COLLATERAL – Promiseland

SILVERTHORNE – Rock Me Back Again

WISHBONE ASH – We Stand As One

ROCK GODDESS – I Didn’t Know I Loved You (Till I Saw You Rock and Roll)

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Hippy Hippy Shake

HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love

ALMANAC – Rush of Death

BURNING WITCHES – Six Feet Underground

BEYOND THE BLACK – Misery

Promo Interview with CODE ORANGE

CODE ORANGE – Underneath

482) 20th March 2020 (Uploaded 21st Mar)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

GOTTHARD – Every Time I Die

HEAVY PETTIN – Get Back to You

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BRIGHTON ROCK – We Came to Rock

Interview with Greg Fraser Part 1 (10 min)

STORM FORCE – Dirty Vegas

Interview with Greg Fraser Part 2 (6 min)

BRIGHTON ROCK – Young Wild and Free

Interview with Greg Fraser Part 3 (7 min)

STORM FORCE – Breathe

Interview with Greg Fraser Part 4 (11 min)

STORM FORCE – Age of Fear

BRIGHTON ROCK – Hangin High ‘n’ Dry

FRAZE GANG - Jackhammer

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

BAD WOLVES – Sober

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREEFALL – Hold Your Fire

BAD TOUCH – Strut

SWANEE RIVER – Rollin

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell

AMARANTHE – Do Or Die

AD INFINITUM – See You In Hell

483) 27th March 2020 (Uploaded 26th Mar)

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Don’t Fear The Reaper

BONFIRE – The Devil Made Me Do It

DYNAZTY – Waterfall

VEGA – Grit Your Teeth

BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven

CONJURING FATE – Daughter of the Everglades

THE HU – Wolf Totem (with Jacoby)

FM – Broken

CLUTCH – Willie Nelson

ONE DESIRE – Shadowman

MIKE TRAMP – Between Good and Bad

JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Threw Me to the Wolves

KING BULL – Pay Attention

DORO – Warrior Soul

IRON MAIDEN – The Clansman

SANDSTONE – King of Cipher

FIREWIND – Rising Fire

ALMANAC – Bought and Sold

HOOKERS & BLOW – Shakin’

KATATONIA – Behind the Blood

WILDSTREET – Born to Be

THEIA – Eyes Like Fire

SKARLETT RIOT – Human

FORTUNATE LOSERS – Tidal Wars

PARALYDIUM – Finding the Dragon

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

507) 3rd March 2020 (Uploaded 3rd Mar)

DAVID LEE ROTH – Goin’ Crazy

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

DAXX & ROXANE – State Outta Myself

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY – While You Were Sleeping

DC4 – Queen of Angeles

DE LA CRUZ – Street Level

DEA MATRONA – Nobody’s Child

DEAD ADDICTION - Chaos

THE DEAD AMIGOS – Hold Out

DEAD BY WEDNESDAY – Symphony of Destruction

DEAD CITY RUINS – We Are One

THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days

DEAD END HEROES – Dead End Heroes

DEADLAND RITUAL – Down in Flames

DEAF RAT – Hail the End of Days

508) 10th March 2020 (Uploaded 9th March)

DEAF RAT – Fallen Angels

DE-ARROW – Rock n Roll Nights

DEATH ANGEL – I Came for Blood

DEBBIE RAY – American Nightmare

DECARLO – Lightning Strikes Twice

DEE SNIDER – Tomorrow’s No Concern

DEEP PURPLE – Black Night

DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter

THE DEFIANTS – Fallin For You

DEFY ALL REASON – Midnight Train

DEGREED – Final Ride

DELAIN – Vengeance

DELTA DEEP – Bang The Lid

DEMON – Cemetery Junction

509) 17th March 2020 (Uploaded 16th Mar)

DEMON – Night of the Demon

DENNER’S INFERNO - Sometimes

DENVER MCCORD – Spellbound

DEPARTED – Are You Ready

DERANGE - Runaway

DESOLATION ANGELS – Hellfire

DESTINIA – The End of Love

DEVICIOUS - Firefly

DEVIL CITY ANGELS – Boneyard

DEVILFIRE – Bones Don’t Break

DEVIL’S GUN – Queen of Destruction

DEVIL’S HAND – Falling In

DEVIL’S HEAVEN – Devil Woman

DEVIL’S TRAIN – Mr Jones

510) 24th March 2020 (Uploaded 23rd Mar)

DEVILSKIN – Corrode

DEVILSTAR – She’s Always on The Run

DGM – Fallen

DIABULUS IN MUSICA – The Misfit’s Swing

DIAMANTE – When I’m Not Around

DIAMOND BLACK – Ghost in the Glass

DIAMOND DOGS – Recall Rock n Roll

DIAMOND HEAD – Belly of the Beast

DIEMONDS – Never Wanna Die

DIESEL – Into The Fire

DIMINO – Never Again

DIO – The Last In Line

DIRTY AMERICANS – You’re A Witch

DIRTY DIAMONDS – Let’s Get Loud





511) 31st March 2020 (Uploaded 30th March)

DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone

DIRTY KANSAS – Lost Palais

THE DIRTY LOVE – Radio Revolution

THE DIRTY PEARLS – Bruises

DIRTY SHIRLEY – I Disappear

DIRTY THRILLS – Law Man

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Dynamite

DISTURBED – A Reason to Fight

DIVINYLS – Lay Your Body Down

DOGFACE – Don’t

DOGS D’AMOUR – Satellite Kid

DOKKEN – Dream Warriors

DOLL SKIN – Daughter