NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3736-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included interviews with Chris Appleton from Absolva and Greg Fraser from Storm Force and Brighton Rock. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html. There was also a special promo feature/interview with Code Orange to coincide with a new album release.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
I posted ten album / EP recommendations during March for recent releases by Gorilla Riot, Delain, Black Swan, Anvil, Archon Angel, Silverthorne, Collateral, Syteria, Secret Rule and Shakra - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . There are still a few more recommendations for albums released in March to be posted.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
480) 6th March 2020 (Uploaded 6th Mar)
SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket
VIXEN – Not a Minute Too Soon
LITA FORD – Shot of Poison
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Home Sweet Home
ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Inside Out
BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven
ABSOLVA – Heaven and Hell
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 1 (6 min)
ABSOLVA – Burning Star
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 2 (6 min)
ABSOLVA – End of Days
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 3 (8 min)
ABSOLVA – The Sky’s Your Limit
BLAZE BAYLEY – Life Goes On (Live)
ASPHALT VALENTINE – Living Dreams
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles
DEVILSKIN – Corrode
SEVEN SPIRES – Bury You
LOVE/HATE – Wasted in America
JACKYL – Push Comes to Shove
POISON – Unskinny Bop
FM – Synchronized
ROBERT HART – Different People
AUTUMN’S CHILD – Rubicon Sign
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Coming Home
481) 13th March 2020 (Uploaded 13th Mar)
WHITESNAKE – Good To See You Again
BONFIRE – Rock n Roll Survivors
DYNAZTY – Heartless Madness
HOUSE OF LORDS – One More
SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted
A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
DIO – Rock n Roll Children
SLAUGHTER – Up All Night
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound
MASSIVE WAGONS – Billy Balloon Head
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Goodbye to Yesterday
GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll
BADLANDS – Dreams in the Dark
MAMA’S BOYS – Needle in the Groove
COLLATERAL – Promiseland
SILVERTHORNE – Rock Me Back Again
WISHBONE ASH – We Stand As One
ROCK GODDESS – I Didn’t Know I Loved You (Till I Saw You Rock and Roll)
GEORGIA SATELLITES – Hippy Hippy Shake
HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love
ALMANAC – Rush of Death
BURNING WITCHES – Six Feet Underground
BEYOND THE BLACK – Misery
Promo Interview with CODE ORANGE
CODE ORANGE – Underneath
MAGNUM – Where Are You Eden
482) 20th March 2020 (Uploaded 21st Mar)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
GOTTHARD – Every Time I Die
HEAVY PETTIN – Get Back to You
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BRIGHTON ROCK – We Came to Rock
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 1 (10 min)
STORM FORCE – Dirty Vegas
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 2 (6 min)
BRIGHTON ROCK – Young Wild and Free
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 3 (7 min)
STORM FORCE – Breathe
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 4 (11 min)
STORM FORCE – Age of Fear
BRIGHTON ROCK – Hangin High ‘n’ Dry
FRAZE GANG - Jackhammer
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
BAD WOLVES – Sober
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREEFALL – Hold Your Fire
BAD TOUCH – Strut
SWANEE RIVER – Rollin
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell
AMARANTHE – Do Or Die
AD INFINITUM – See You In Hell
OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman
483) 27th March 2020 (Uploaded 26th Mar)
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Don’t Fear The Reaper
BONFIRE – The Devil Made Me Do It
DYNAZTY – Waterfall
VEGA – Grit Your Teeth
BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven
CONJURING FATE – Daughter of the Everglades
THE HU – Wolf Totem (with Jacoby)
FM – Broken
CLUTCH – Willie Nelson
ONE DESIRE – Shadowman
MIKE TRAMP – Between Good and Bad
JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Threw Me to the Wolves
KING BULL – Pay Attention
DORO – Warrior Soul
IRON MAIDEN – The Clansman
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher
FIREWIND – Rising Fire
ALMANAC – Bought and Sold
HOOKERS & BLOW – Shakin’
KATATONIA – Behind the Blood
WILDSTREET – Born to Be
THEIA – Eyes Like Fire
SKARLETT RIOT – Human
FORTUNATE LOSERS – Tidal Wars
PARALYDIUM – Finding the Dragon
TESTAMENT – Night of the Witch
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
507) 3rd March 2020 (Uploaded 3rd Mar)
DAVID LEE ROTH – Goin’ Crazy
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
DAXX & ROXANE – State Outta Myself
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY – While You Were Sleeping
DC4 – Queen of Angeles
DE LA CRUZ – Street Level
DEA MATRONA – Nobody’s Child
DEAD ADDICTION - Chaos
THE DEAD AMIGOS – Hold Out
DEAD BY WEDNESDAY – Symphony of Destruction
DEAD CITY RUINS – We Are One
THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days
DEAD END HEROES – Dead End Heroes
DEADLAND RITUAL – Down in Flames
DEAF RAT – Hail the End of Days
508) 10th March 2020 (Uploaded 9th March)
DEAF RAT – Fallen Angels
DE-ARROW – Rock n Roll Nights
DEATH ANGEL – I Came for Blood
DEBBIE RAY – American Nightmare
DECARLO – Lightning Strikes Twice
DEE SNIDER – Tomorrow’s No Concern
DEEP PURPLE – Black Night
DEF LEPPARD – Die Hard The Hunter
THE DEFIANTS – Fallin For You
DEFY ALL REASON – Midnight Train
DEGREED – Final Ride
DELAIN – Vengeance
DELTA DEEP – Bang The Lid
DEMON – Cemetery Junction
509) 17th March 2020 (Uploaded 16th Mar)
DEMON – Night of the Demon
DENNER’S INFERNO - Sometimes
DENVER MCCORD – Spellbound
DEPARTED – Are You Ready
DERANGE - Runaway
DESOLATION ANGELS – Hellfire
DESTINIA – The End of Love
DEVICIOUS - Firefly
DEVIL CITY ANGELS – Boneyard
DEVILFIRE – Bones Don’t Break
DEVIL’S GUN – Queen of Destruction
DEVIL’S HAND – Falling In
DEVIL’S HEAVEN – Devil Woman
DEVIL’S TRAIN – Mr Jones
DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down
510) 24th March 2020 (Uploaded 23rd Mar)
DEVILSKIN – Corrode
DEVILSTAR – She’s Always on The Run
DGM – Fallen
DIABULUS IN MUSICA – The Misfit’s Swing
DIAMANTE – When I’m Not Around
DIAMOND BLACK – Ghost in the Glass
DIAMOND DOGS – Recall Rock n Roll
DIAMOND HEAD – Belly of the Beast
DIEMONDS – Never Wanna Die
DIESEL – Into The Fire
DIMINO – Never Again
DIO – The Last In Line
DIRTY AMERICANS – You’re A Witch
DIRTY DIAMONDS – Let’s Get Loud
511) 31st March 2020 (Uploaded 30th March)
DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone
DIRTY KANSAS – Lost Palais
THE DIRTY LOVE – Radio Revolution
THE DIRTY PEARLS – Bruises
DIRTY SHIRLEY – I Disappear
DIRTY THRILLS – Law Man
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Dynamite
DISTURBED – A Reason to Fight
DIVINYLS – Lay Your Body Down
DOGFACE – Don’t
DOGS D’AMOUR – Satellite Kid
DOKKEN – Dream Warriors
DOLL SKIN – Daughter
DOLLS RAIDERS – Bad Morning
